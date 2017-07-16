Rockies Interested In J.D. Martinez

The Rockies have interest in Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports (Twitter link). Colorado joins an ever-growing list of teams connected to the slugger, including the Royals, Cardinals, Dodgers and Diamondbacks, plus likely more clubs whose interest has yet to be revealed.
As Morosi notes, Martinez is particularly valuable in the NL West as a right-handed bat to counter the division’s many good southpaws, which explains why the D’Backs, Dodgers and Rox have checked in on the outfielder. Martinez, of course, is a dangerous bat anywhere — he carries a .306/.384/.622 slash line and 15 homers over 224 plate appearances this season, putting him on pace for his best year since breaking out as one of the game’s top hitters in 2014. Martinez will be a free agent this winter, though even as a rental player, the Tigers stand to obtain a big return if and when they trade the 29-year-old.
The Rockies seem like an odd trade match at first given their seeming surplus of corner outfield options: Carlos Gonzalez, Ian Desmond (just activated from the DL today), Gerardo Parra, rookie Raimel Tapia and possibly David Dahl as a late-season reinforcement off the disabled list. CarGo, however, simply hasn’t been himself this year, hitting just .215/.294/.330 with six home runs over 306 PA. Desmond and Parra have both missed time due to injury, and could be needed at first base since Mark Reynolds’ bat has drastically cooled off over the last month. Tapia and Dahl, meanwhile, would seemingly fit the model of talented young outfield prospects that could go to Detroit in a Martinez trade; the Tigers have reportedly had interest in the likes of the Astros’ Derek Fisher and the Dodgers’ Alex Verdugo in recent months.
Comments
Tapia + Pint for JD.
Lol
Dave Stewart would do it
Tapia + Pint for Miggy and Verlander is just as likely
Not the point I know, but can you imagine Miggy playing 81 @ Coors? Oh my
Offer wasn’t serious. JD for Tapia straight up I could see though. Not sure how high teams are on tapia. More of a slap hitter with 25sb potential but not much else.
Tigers new philosophy under Avila might be to actually fill the team with players that will perform well in a big park. Speedy slap hitters who can hit the gaps for doubles and Triples. Castellanos, who is NOT fast, leads AL in triples. Tigers don’t need or want a thumper.
I suppose. Tapia for 5+ years isn’t too bad for a few months of JD. He has holes in his game though.His Caught stealing percentage is way too high in his minor and major league career. If he isn’t going to be a big contributor on the base paths that’s going to hurt his value.
Hell no bro tigers will not give them up JUST for tapia and pint, they would probably have to put in Rodgers and probably freeman
hiflew
Who is Freeman? Unless you are talking about the Rockies former first rounder Choo Freeman. But I think he is in his 40s now and no longer a prospect..
Should be sent to the Rangers as goodwill for doing them dirty on the Fielder trade.
How were the rangers done dirty? There is no evidence Detroit knew about his injury. Not to mention all trades are pending a medical exam. Just bad luck not ill intent.
Hoo boy, this is the worst take ever on this site.
The Tigers are still paying $6 million annually for his contract. I’m sure the Rangers are not on the hook for the rest of the contract. Probably insured for some of it.
Incorrect. If Rangers took the Insurance, Tigers would be off the hook for the 6 million so it worked out better for Rangers to keep paying him and collect the 6 million from Tigers. Fielder’s injury was not known at the time of the trade and Rangers signed off on his medical.
J.D. Martinez and Alex Avila to the Rox for a package headlined by Tapia seems like it would make a lot of sense for both sides. Can’t keep trotting CarGo’s .624 OPS out there every day and the Rockies catchers haven’t been anything special this year either
Walters is a really good defensive catcher
I would do JD for Verduga straight up all day. Same with fisher. Doubt that gets done. I really would like to see us get Verduga though. He’s raking in AAA and plays a position we desparetly need.
maybe JD + Wilson for verdugo avd another piece or two
no way
No way Dodgers trade Verdugo for a 29 year old rental. Yes I know JD is good at hitting but he is average at best in the field and we could lose him in FA. Dodgers keep Verdugo and now they have a 21 year old OF with a straight cannon and a good bat. No way they do it.
Maybe they give lower level prospects but not a top one
This is the going rate though for a middle of the order power bat, even though he’s a rental. Look what cespedes got us in 15. He’s the most coveted bat on the trade market and if a team really wants him, then it’s going to cost at least one top prospect. That’s the cost now. Look how many teams are in on JD right now. That’s only gonna make the price go up. If Avila plays this right he should end up with an OF prospect who could either come out now, or start next year in the majors. Verduga, Fisher, and Tapia all fit that. I would be happy with any of them for JD. Not too mention that Wilson should bring back a haul as well.
The problem is, the Dodgers 8 hitter has 18 hr. JDs power isn’t middle of the order for dodgers. And chris taylor is playing well, and hitting for decent power as well in LF… so while it’s an upgrade, they probably aren’t giving verdugo… you may be right that it is t going rate, but the Dodgers need isn’t as great as other clubs on this list.
Dodgers are doing good with Taylor Puig Pederson and Hernandez
I don’t see Martinez to the Dodgers as a great fit anymore. With Chris Taylor proving he can play OF and hit every day + Joc looking much better after his DL stint they just need a solid RH bat off the bench.
LH reliever is a bigger need, I’d do Verdugo+ for Wilson
cjames
Yup, this is exactly right. It would also help if the RHB could play first occasionally, which Martinez cannot.
If we already had JD would you trade for Taylor to be that right handed bat off the bench? It would make the Dodgers stronger with JD and Taylor so you do it.
I wouldn’t. If JD wasn’t just a rental then I’d probably still do it
For me, a LH setup to Jansen should be priority over a power bat
That would be interesting but JD will command more since there’s a bidding war. LAD should try for a bigger trade with Detroit since they have such a deep minor league system. They should try for JV JD and JW give up Puig 2 blue chippers and 3 next tier down prospects. They would crush it in the playoffs. They went cheap last year.
Unless salary relief comes, I wouldn’t expect to see a Tapia- Martinez straight up deal. I would expect to see a package surrounding second tier pitching prospects, Almonte or Castellani, for a rental who, defensively, will get lost at Coors.
Salary relief on a rental? JD isnt moving for second level prospects. Id be pumped if fisher for JD happened, and fisher is no less valuable than Tapia.
I would like to see JD, Fulmer to Houston for Tucker, Martes, Perez, and another quality prospect. Fulmer would be a great get.
No need
Avila has no balls to make that move. I’d like to see Fulmer and Miggy moved to Houston for 6 prospects with 3 being top end guys. They need to think about playoffs now and what they need to win it all. Fulmer and Miggy would make it happen.
Where would they put JD? Catcher? They have to trade their starting outfielder to get JD
The Dodgers trading for Martinez makes absolutely no sense. They would do far better trading for a quality starting or relief pitcher which is what they will do.
LF Dodgers/Rockies.
It makes sense. You always have to account for the possibility of injury or maybe want to jump start a line up with a new bat. The Dodgers had a real problem vs lefties not even a year ago and Franklin Gutierrez is not the answer there. They’ve been playing phenomenal lately, so it’s easy to see it as a non factor but there’s only one trade deadline a season right. We can’t go back if it becomes a problem again and try to trade for someone in September. With all that said, I agree with you that we would be better off spending resources upgrading a setup man.
La would likely be looking to extend jd if they trade for him. If that’s the case, make the move. The guy can help you win the whole thing. Then for 3-4 years extended you have a top 5 premium bat in the lineup
Jd is slept on. Look at his numbers this year and he was hurt for 1/4 of the season. He’d have 25 hr if he played all the games
And that’s in comeRica park…..not hitter friendly for HRs
TBH I haven’t really seen him play. I know his numbers through reading articles but I haven’t put his bat or glove to the eye test this year that he’s finally healthy. I’m sure it would be a coup for the Dodgers to plug him into LF, but what would it cost is the magical question. He’s a rental but he’s a power bat rental. You’d have to start with a top 100 guy and we only have 4 of those. It would be hard to give one up when we still have to go for a shut down lefty set up man.
They will sign him to an extension if they make the trade. That’s my take on it.
So there are 30 teams and a top 100 prospect list, meaning an average of three per team. Seems like LA could spare one for a trade.
Yeah technically you can, but there’s already a vision for all these prospects. Walker Buehler is a TOR prospect with a 96 mph fastball and 3 plus plus offerings. We can’t trade him. Verdugo, same thing. We need him to keep our lineup young and cost controlled. Yadier Alvarez has a 75 grade fastball to combo with a plus plus slider, screams back of the bullpen anchor type. They paid 16M for him, I think he’s a keep too. That only leaves Willie Calhoun, which I’m ok with trading, but we need a bullpen piece this season that I think he’s going to headline so I don’t know how we get JD.
We always hear about trading for a rental to extend him, but how often does that actually happen? It seems no more likely than signing him as a free agent over the winter.
DetroitDave84
Anyone but the Cardinals please. I have no interest in them acquiring JD Martinez at all.
Good thing you’re not a GM
Why? 300 average hitter, 25+ homerun guy, though his defense is a bit shaky, it’s passable. A half season rental isn’t worth someone like Alex Reyes, but maybe a few mid-to-higher level prospects.
Martinez would simply hit 60 hr a year in coors field. Martinez has as much power as anyone in baseball. He has more opposite field power than most players in mlb. Rox should do the deal then sign jd long-term. Say 3 year, 75 million with a team option for 4th year at 25 million? That’s worth it. Rox fans will see jd hit hrs almost daily in that ballpark. Right now he plays in a freaking black hole. The guy is a beast. Right up there with trout, stanton, judge, anyone you can name as far as hitting goes.
For what it’s worth, I doubt the tigers will want tapia. He is a weak hitter.
safe to say he wouldn’t hit 60 home runs s year as a rockie. He only would play 81 games at coors. And don’t put him in the same sentence as trout please
He has hit 45 while playing 81 of his games in comerica….safe to to say he would come very close to 60 in coors field or any other smaller park….how about thinking before posting?
Jd martinez ops is right there with trout over past few years….so yes, when comparing power numbers they are pretty equal. And jds would be even higher outside comerica park. And jd is still about a .290 hitter. Can’t believe how clueless some people are…
Tigers would be crazy to accept a low ball offer for jd martinez. They would be better off keeping him, getting nothing for him, and sitting back and laughing at gms for not making a fair offer for him.
JD would demand much more than 3 yrs. which you should understand since Trout and Stanton both got much longer deals.
Jd is 29 years old though. He will likely have to settle for a 3 year deal, possibly 4. Similar to the met-cespedes deal
JD is Coors would be fun to watch. He might hit it completely out of the park!
I hope the Dodgers pass. Keep the kids. They have already benefited from that philosophy with Seagar, Pederson, and Bellinger.
Couldnt agree more. The Dodgers FO has been amazing and holding onto the right homegrown guys.
We can’t keep all the kids, there would be nowhere to play them. For sure, is want to keep Verdugo though, that kid is special. Good hitters eye, he is a hit machine that will develop more power as he gets older. He’s only 21 and more than holding his own in Triple A.
I would love to see this. That lineup is already filthy.
Not sure rockies have the ammo.
That’s completely asinine the Rockies have more than enough prospects to get JD Martinez.
Like who? I wouldnt want Tapia. He weighs 160lbs soaking wet
Id be interested in Dahl, Pint,
Possibly Brendan Rodgers, but he just got bumped to AA and his numbers fell off a cliff. Not really a good sign.
You are “possibly” interested in a top 10 prospect in all of baseball? That’s mighty big of you. BTW, he has been in AA for all of three weeks as a 20 year old. Have you ever heard of a small sample?
Morosi is an idiot. He should just say “every playoff possible team is interested in JD” instead of bringing up a new team everyday.
Dude is a hack.