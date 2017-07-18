Rockies Looking Into Rotation Trades

The Rockies are at least “poking around” on the market for rotation help, according to Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (via Twitter). Just how much of a priority the rotation is remains to be seen; GM Jeff Bridich did suggest earlier today that he’s most focused on bolstering the team’s pen.
While Colorado is loaded with plausible big league starters — a luxury that has rarely been afforded the high-altitude franchise — many of its options hold more future promise than present value. And some of the younger arms could also be limited by workload considerations. While Chad Bettis is also working his way back, perhaps it’s still a bit unclear what can be expected from him.
On the whole, there’s plenty of room for an upgrade, but little in the way of a clear need in the Rockies’ rotation. But adding a new starter might also bump an arm to the bullpen, perhaps providing some improvement there as well by inserting a multi-inning arm into a mix that has had its share of difficulties of late.
Of course, it’s also possible that Colorado could be compelled to part with some young hurlers — particularly if they pursue a quality, controllable arm. As Passan notes, the team does also possess an impressive collection of talent on the farm system. Given the team’s array of controlled talent in the majors, perhaps there’ll be some added willingness to move a prospect or two.
Interestingly, the Rockies are said to have inquired about Orioles Kevin Gausman and Dylan Bundy. Those two have struggled quite a bit this year; since the start of June, the former has allowed 32 earned runs in 40 2/3 innings while the latter has surrendered 29 earned over his 36 1/3 frames. Still, they’ve each experienced their share of MLB success after long runs as top prospects. And both can be controlled into the future, Gausman for three years and Bundy for four.
Those same factors will likely prevent the O’s from selling them short, despite the difficulties in 2017, even if they decide to give up on the current campaign. Indeed, Baltimore will surely be eyeing pitching in any trades it does pursue; the rotation, after all, has been a big problem this year and seems an uncertainty looking past the current season.
Comments
maxwell honeycutt
they should sign jacob turner…i think he has the upside of the sky. he just needs to improve his specific pitches more
CubsFanFrank
The Jacob Turner as anything more than a depth option has sailed far, far away.
LA Sam
They been sayin that 4 like 5 yrs….since back when he was up n comin next big thing….there is a reason why u become minor league FA….
RenoChris
Honestly he should just try being a reliever and maybe he catches fire like Blanton. His days as a starting option are over
CJ81
If st. Louis becomes sellers lance lynn may be a good addition to the rockies. What do you all think lynn would cost?
maxwell honeycutt
couple of crappy prospects and a reliever
archmadness
I think Lynn would cost more then people would think. He is a 200 inning every year, granted he would be a rental, but he looks sharp this year.
a1544
The market just isn’t there for rentals this year. Maybe when all the longer controlled pitchers are off the market
mikeycards05
One good prospect since he’s a rental, which would be good get for Cards
RunDMC
Whatever SP COL gets from BAL will get 2018 NL Cy Young.
bronxbombers
Lmaooo the Curse of Arrieta
southi
To me the Rockies and Athletics are almost perfect fits. Sonny Gray for Dahl and McMahon (plus other lower tier prospects if necessary).
ryanmesick
I agree and that is a great start there. Both of these teams can really help the other (the A’s need young talented OF prospects and the Rockies need great SP). Sonny would be awesome for Colorado.
I’d like to substitue out McMahon (the A’s best prospects are MIF’s, and Matt Chapman is the future at 3B, they also have a ton of 2B/SS/1B types for the future in Franklin Barreto, Ryon Healy, Marcus Semien, Chad Pinder, Matt Olson, Yario Munoz, etc.).
Sonny Gray for David Dahl, Pedro Gonzalez, Sam Howard and Willie Abreu
seamaholic
Rockies are generally very reluctant to make a huge trade for an ace. You never know how guys, even really really good pitchers, will react to Coors Field. So as a rule you try not to put too many eggs in that one basket.
Besides, they’re about to have 8 SP’s. None are as good as Gray (yet) but they’re deep and that’s not their problem. They need some bullpen help and could really use another middle of the order bat.
southi
Yes, I recall several pitchers not performing great in their attempts to adapt to Denver. I also realized the Rockies currently were blessed with several young pitchers (some who despite inexperience have performed great). My feelings were that Gray would give them a controllable top of the rotation piece that would perhaps allow them to deal from their depth in an effort to improve the over all talent of the team. Obviously it is easy to look from the outside and see things, but I’m quite sure that Colorado will weigh their path in depth.
flyfisher64
So are the Orioles kicking themselves for not taking the Charlie Blackman for Kevin Gausman deal this past off season?
a1544
Lol I don’t buy any Blackmon offers that were rumored last year
bleacherbum
It was Cargo mentioned in the rumors last year surrounding Gausman. Trumbo hadn’t re-signed yet and Gausman is from Colorado so people were drawing from those two parallels.
Obviously that trade wouldn’t have benefitted either team if it had gone through like rumored.
dwilson10
What about the Orioles trading Gausman to the Rockies for Riley Pint and Pedro Gonzalez?
bravesbeast95
No way the rockies give up a talent like pint in exchange for gausman. They could certainly find a more consistent and quality talent than gausman if they were dangling pint.
a1544
They should trade Dahl because obviously they don’t care to have him back if they option him in August
IronBallsMcGinty
Miguel Gonzalez and Mike Pelfrey have had some solid starts this year and would come cheap, just sayin. The Sox would probably even throw in Derek Holland for free just in case the Rox need another clubhouse attendant.
outinleftfield
A reunion with Chacin?
bringinthereliefpitcher
Richard makes more sense for his ability to induce ground balls.
steelerbravenation
Jaime Garcia & Jim Johnson for Murphy & Moll
Lovetron
If they are interested in Gray, I’m not really interested in Dahl. As Beane just said, he’s looking for long-term talent and I think Dahl is too “right now” to be the centerpiece we’re looking for. I’d rather see a package built around Pint. Not very interested in McMahon – we have a lot of power only type prospects in our pipeline already (Olson, Chapman, Nunez, etc). Pint would be a swing at a high-end starter to pair with Puk and Holmes down the line.
Would have no problem adding Alonso to the package either, to give the Rockies a great platoon combo at 1B of Reynolds or Desmond / Alonso.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Clayton Richard makes sense given his ability to induce ground balls.
Maybe Clayton Richard for Jack Wynkoop and Austin House