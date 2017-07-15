Rosenthal’s Latest: Red Sox, Frazier, Yankees, Gray, Cubs

Here’s the latest from Ken Rosenthal, via a video on FOX Sports.
- A Red Sox trade for White Sox third baseman Todd Frazier seems “almost inevitable,” according to Rosenthal. (Rosenthal’s choice of words is strikingly strong here.) The Red Sox need a short-term infusion of power at third, with top prospect Rafael Devers as their long-term answer at the position. Frazier, who is eligible for free agency next winter, fits the bill perfectly, in Rosenthal’s view. Frazier has batted a modest .210/.331/.438 in 326 plate appearances this season, but he has a solid history of hitting for power and has batted a robust .248/.377/.540 since June 4 after getting off to a slow start to the year.
- The Yankees will be buyers at the deadline, but will be cautious, not wanting to sacrifice too much future value in exchange for immediate upgrades, says Rosenthal. One team that matches their needs well is the Athletics, who have help at first base (Yonder Alonso) and on the mound (Sonny Gray and a number of relievers).
- Rosenthal characterizes Gray to the Cubs as unlikely — Gray would likely cost Ian Happ or another top young hitter, and Rosenthal guesses the Cubs would rather go forward with their current collection of rotation talent (which, of course, now includes Jose Quintana) and sign a free agent next winter. Rosenthal points out, though, that whatever the Cubs’ actual level of interest, both the Cubs and Athletics probably like the perception that the Cubs want Gray, since the extra name on the market increases pressure on the Brewers, who’ve also been connected to him.
Comments
mikep
The Yankees should not be buyers this season.
aussiegiants53
Buyers if they acquire longer term talent…
JP8
they aren’t 1 piece away, even if that piece was Kershaw or trout
pinballwizard1969
I disagree. They should be buyers where it fits their longer term needs without sacrificing what they are doing for the future. They can accomplish both. Their farm system is very very deep their 40 man roster crunch at the end of the season is very real. Selectively trading from these prospects to fill other needs is the way to go.
Bruin1012
Wow a Yankee fan that gets it you can’t keep all the prospects at some time they will need to deal from there surplus to better there team.
angelsfan4life412
I agree they should be sellers , they are not one piece away from being world series contenders. They are not better then the astros or boston. They should sell off some pieces and get more prospects. I think they are one year away
yanks02026
After last nights game, the Yankees should be sellers and not buyers. Its depressing to say that considering how good they were just up until last month but they have been so bad lately. Come the deadline, they could be 7 plus games out of the AL East. Theres just too many holes to fix.
pinballwizard1969
There biggest hole during this losing stretch has been their bullpen. The other holes, mainly 1B, can be easily fixed. by a trade or FA signing during the winter.
jrwhite21
Would you trust that rotation in the postseason? I sure wouldn’t
pinballwizard1969
The Yankees bullpen has blown 18 save opportunities so far. Fix that and the Yankees would have run away with the division. There is no reason to believe the Yankees won’t fix that and be much better in 2018.
Perksy
They need 1b, 3b, SP, RP. If they can get a rental on the cheap I would make the move. Otherwise I wouldn’t be buyers.
Henduland
Madson for Acevedo, straight up.
billysbballz
Ok
Let’s wait on the great Oakland fanbase and that cool guy named “just a fanboy” to start suggesting what prospects the Yanks have to trade to Oakland and why they must trade them before commenting on the obvious which the Yanks are definitely not one or even two players away from serious anything.
If you counter that it makes no sense they get extremely upset saying right “all your prospects are untouchable” when that’s not what you said because as we all know trading away top prospects for Sonny Gray is not a wise thing right now unless the the prospect return isn’t as good as everyone on here demands it be. But Yankee fans are not in touch with there team because they want to see the rebuild through this year and next so that the team not fanboys on here can determine which prospects are gonna be our keepers going forward and which ones ultimately will be blocked and can be traded for missing pieces.
arc89
Not sure how the Yanks would get Gray without giving up their best prospects when a few teams would out bid them easily. My bet is the Yanks are not buyers at the deadline because they are not ready for a playoff run with so many holes.
angelsfan4life412
they should be sellers at the deadline, make a run next year.
smkelly1970
how is hitting .248 since June 1st considered “robust?” is Frazier’s agent writing that post? granted, .248 is indeed robust vs what the departed Panda was hitting…maybe that’s what they meant.
jimmyz
.248 average with an OPS over .900. Those other numbers matter too.
start_wearing_purple
I’m assuming the robust more refers to the .917 OPS. Batting average isn’t the only metric when thinking about a hitter.
wsox05
Batting average doesn’t matter. His OPS is .917 and the Red Sox 3B have been awful.
ReverieDays
lol okay
Henduland
And The OPS will go up at Fenway.
chevyheston
Too many letters in “robust.” Let’s remove the R + O.
pplama
Because keying on BA over the other stats is silly.
TheGreatTwigog
On base and slugging, BA means basically nothing
jsc
Gray is washed up.
arc89
Wash up? Yes a guy with a ERA of 3.72 and whip of 1.16 is washed up. SMH at some people who base their knowledge on a pitchers 1 bad year.
oaklandfan1
Please explain how in the world he is washed up? He is 27, and has given up 4 ER over his last 4 starts (27 IP).
angelsfan4life412
A-rod made a trade proposal , tigers trade Miggy to the red sox . No way that happens
julyn82001
Where is the boss? He wouldn’t hesitate calling A’s Billy Beane to trade for Gray and Alonso both… He wouldn’t mind the luxury tax either… Times are just different…
Perksy
Because to get both of those guys they’d have to give up the farm. And that’s not part of their long term plan.
Henduland
Yankees brass and Yankee fans have got timid.
“We can’t trade our top prospects in a pennant race!”
billysbballz
Yes but Oakland is also in a pennant race!
6 games behind is not insurmountable. I want Cotton eye Joe and Your three best prospects for Betances and Gardner! Fair trade and you guys need to go for it or your team will leave Oakland with no fan attendance.
Henduland
2 good prospects for Gray is not unreasonable. Your comments are ridiculous. You act like Gray is pitching like Johnny Cueto right now.
johnsilver
Funny stuff. If Georgie was running the team still, there would be no farm system, half those kids currently on the team would have been traded for washed up old players and the roster would be filled with massive free agents right now like the yankees have been for 50years since georgie bought them.
Current yanks are 2nd time they have been young. 1st time rebuilt back in 90’s was right after collusion and strike and used farm for few seasons, then of course he stopped again and began using it for nothing but trading away every prospect he ever had.
Henduland
The Yankees were a dumpster fire before the Boss showed up. I hate the Yankees, but learn your baseball history. He brought back the winning mystique just about immediately.
johnsilver
Know more about it than u think.. They were in a mess for sure.. Short family owned if not mistaken and they could care less about the team. Yanks were crappy (at best) and in the bottom of the standings. doesn’t change a thing with regards to my statements about how georgie ran that team during his tenure as owner.. Facts..
leprechaun
Frazier trade should bring another nice prospect nothing to ridiculous but still nice
Bruin1012
What are you thinking Cedroia for Frazier that’s what I’m thinking.
Priggs89
Devers for Frazier? Red Sox might need to throw in another piece.
*Yes, that is a joke
Bruin1012
What did you think does Cedroia get it done for Frazier?
devans6915
white so could take a chance on swihart for him. I don’t think he has a future in boston.
Priggs89
It very well could. I don’t think it’ll take anybody special. As a White Sox fan, I’m holding out hope someone else will jump in for a mini bidding war, but I don’t realistically see that happening.
I think once you start getting that far down into the top 30 lists, it comes down to a matter of preference for the GM’s and could end up being just about anybody. Personally, I’d be fine with that trade. Nothing exciting, but I don’t realistically expect anything exciting for a half year of Todd Frazier, even if he has been raking since June.
ReverieDays
Swihart sucks, dude.
Bruin1012
Swihart has had injury problems that is all.
fatelfunnel
No interest in Swihart , was thinking Michael Chavis? Devers is the future so Red Sox won’t need him, unless they plan on moving him to second. White Sox could use another option at third…..
Bruin1012
Too much for 1/2 year of Frazier in my opinion.
912boy
Maybe Teheran and Adams to Yankees for a good package would work?
24TheKid
I’d rather have Gray and Alonso if I’m the Yankees.
Henduland
Cashman doesn’t have the balls to give up the prospects needed for Gray and Alonso.
Henduland
What does Rosenthal know? He must be full of it like these A’s fans for saying Gray will require Russell or Happ.
oaklandfan1
Who do you think you can get him for than? A bunch of scrubs?
Henduland
Sarcasm. I think the A’s will either get a couple good prospects or one MLB player for Gray. This board is full of nerds attached to prospects and they think their team can land a starter with postseason experience for some mid or low level prospects.
downsr30
If the Cubs can get Gray and Madson for Happ and a couple lower level prospects.. their rotation would be as strong and deep as anyone’s and you fix a need in the pen.
angelsfan4life412
I think Gray would put them back in the world series, but i think they could fill another rotation spot with a rental
fatelfunnel
Happ alone doesn’t get you Gray, it definitely doesn’t get you Gray and Madison. I think Happ and Baez gets the A’s listening.
Henduland
Yeah, that trade is not happening. The A’s can get a decent lottery ticket prospect for Madson alone. He’s been lights out lately.
corey5kersh22
Dodgers get: Gray, Doolittle
A’s get: verdugo, lux, Sheffield, oaks
oaklandfan1
That’s a pretty good haul, I definitely do like Verdugo and think the A’s and dodgers would match up well
corey5kersh22
Completely agree, this trade benefits both teams and I really wanna see the dodgers go all the way this season
Henduland
Too much A ball talent in that trade that could crap out for the A’s and never do anything.
Plus, I want Doolittle to get traded to a Red State where his virtue signalling will anger the local fans.
corey5kersh22
Oaks and Verdi go are in Tripple A, I guess u could swap out Sheffield for stripping/Stewart
TheGreatTwigog
Idk if Oakland does that but it’s close
DetroitDave84
Prospects are like milk, if you wait too long, they spoil. Dave Dombrowski always used prospects to aquifer MLB talent and kept a few to sprinkle in. He’s already got Boston ready to win now and just needs his SP to perform to their capabilities. He put Detroit in the World Series twice when their farm system was always in the bottom third of the MLB. Trade away the excess and while they still have value. Case in point: Stephen Moya was asked for many times but eventually he ended up a bust.
Henduland
No one talked up prospects like Sparky Anderson!
“Chris Pittaro is the best IFer I’ve seen in 15 years!”
“Mike Heath throws harder than Johnny Bench!”
pplama
Come on, Rick
We want shiny new things!
Armaday
Stay the course Yankees… Get whatever you can get for Mateo and stop right there. Don’t give up anyone else!
Nobby
Nobby
Glenzilla
Yanks shouldn’t make any major moves. They got young talent coming up, solid arms in free agency next year they can easily get. They don’t have the rotation to make a run this year. No need to sell off the future for a wildcard game (possibly)