Royals Acquire Cahill, Maurer, Buchter From Padres For Strahm, Wood, Ruiz

6:16pm: Kansas City will pay for Wood both this year and next, per Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune (via Twitter).
5:24pm: The Royals have announced an interesting trade with the Padres involving a whole host of pitchers, as Robert Murray of Fan Rag has first reported on Twitter. Kansas City will add starter Trevor Cahill, righty reliever Brandon Maurer, and southpaw Ryan Buchter. In exchange, the Pads will pick up southpaws Matt Strahm and Travis Wood along with infield prospect Esteury Ruiz.
For Kansas City, the move represents an effort to bolster the team’s pitching staff down the stretch — and confirms that the club isn’t planning on dealing away its pending free agents before the deadline. The Royals designated Al Alburquerque and Luke Farrell to open roster space, while lefty Brian Flynn was recalled to the active roster while the team awaits its new hurlers.
The rotation was clearly in need of improvement, and Cahill has tantalized this year with a career-high 12.8% swinging-strike rate while working exclusively from the rotation. While he has thrown just 61 innings over 11 starts, owing to a DL stint for a shoulder injury, Cahill owns a 3.69 ERA with 10.6 K/9 against 3.5 BB/9 along with an excellent 56.8% groundball rate.
Whether Cahill can maintain that kind of production down the stretch is anyone’s guess. But with relatively few appealing rental starters available, there weren’t many other places to turn. And Cahill is making just $1.75MM on the year, so he’s as affordable as rental players come.
Both of the Royals’ new bullpen pieces are also affordable — and, in their cases, controllable. Maurer, 27, is earning $1.9MM this year with two more arb campaigns yet to go. While the results haven’t been there for him in some time, he is carrying impressive peripherals this year (8.7 K/9 against 1.8 BB/9) to go with his upper-nineties fastball.
Bucther is arguably the most valuable asset going to K.C. He is already thirty years old, but can be controlled all the way through 2021. The southpaw carries a 2.93 ERA since landing in San Diego, with 11.1 K/9 on the basis of a swinging-strike rate that’s up to 11.1% this year. While he issues too many walks (4.4 BB/9 overall) and has been a bit homer-prone (1.64 per nine) this year, Buchter looks to be a quality pen piece at a bargain price.
On the other side of the ledger, the Friars have evidently gotten an early start on their winter shopping by adding Wood. Like Cahill (along with current Padre southpaw Clayton Richard), Wood is a recent Cubs hurler who can work out of the rotation or the pen. The results haven’t been there this year — he carries a 6.91 ERA with 6.3 K/9 and 4.3 BB/9 — but there’s some obvious bounceback potential. While Wood’s contract ($4MM this year, $6.5MM next, and a $1MM buyout on a $8MM mutual option for the 2019 season) was under water, Kansas City will be picking up the tab through the end of 2018.
Clearly, then, the focus for San Diego was on the other two players added today. Strahm is out for the year after surgery for a torn patellar tendon and didn’t produce great results this year when healthy, but he was generally viewed as the Royals’ top prospect entering the season. The Padres have shown a willingness to take on injury risks in the past, and probably aren’t overly concerned with Strahm’s knee injury. He could open the 2018 season in the rotation or be utilized as a replacement for Buchter in the bullpen.
And then there’s the true wild card, the 18-year-old Ruiz, whose inclusion perhaps best explains this swap from the Padres’ perspective. As Ben Badler of Baseball America wrote earlier this year (subscription required and recommended), the middle infield has shown flashes of real potential of late, blossoming after his unheralded international signing. He has mashed in the Arizona League in 2017, slashing .419/.440/.779 (albeit with twenty strikeouts and just four walks) over 91 plate appearances.
bjwilson04
What’s the point of this trade?
frankiegxiii
Maurer and Buchter are controllable for a few years, not sure about Cahill though. Maybe the Royals get something for him in the next week?
ba2929
Royals needed a 5th starter ASAP. Cahill is that guy. They’ve been running out Travis Wood and AAA guys for 2 months to bad results.
RyKlug19
Cahill will probably be in the starting rotation. Very good deal for the Royals
CJBoze22
Win now mode for the Royals in full effect
nccubsfan
frankiegxiii
Nice haul
Grey Suit
Standard AJ Preller move. Trade spare parts for more expensive spare parts plus a very young high ceiling prospect.
ba2929
Ruiz is only 18 and could be a superstar in 6 years.
Pretty good move for the Padres for the future.
ba2929
Not everyone hits .419 in the minors at 18.
natsfan3437
The padres have a good pitching coach who might be able to turn strahm and wood around. Ruiz is a very contact good hitting prospect because there too hitters on the main roster are power based hitters renfroe and Myers. Your right that they didn’t get a lot of value but it’s going to depend on if the two pitchers they received goes back to the way they pitched before
mizzourah87
SD is getting Strahm. Strahm struggled out of the gate this year but was becoming dominant in the bullpen again as he was last year. At the very least they got a guy with tons of team control left that can start or be in the pen.
sidewinder11
Seems that the Royals got a great deal here.
STLShadows
Wow like this trade for the Royals. Padres get a good return to so I think overall it’s a pretty fair trade
yankeeaddiction
The Royals, unlike a certain team in the NL central, are in the thick of the race and they are smart to go all in. They have one last shot with this core- a group that will be heroes in K.C. for many years. The Royals have a legit shot, unlike some other teams.
chattingorder
Honestly can’t tell who you’re trying to dig here, seems like all the NL Central teams are taking the route that makes sense given their seasons
JT19
Has to be the Pirates or Cardinals. Cubs should be a contender for the next couple of years at the least, the Brewers are young enough (and ahead of expectations) that they shouldn’t feel pressured to make a drastic move, and Cincy is bad.
JDGoat
Now they’re going to be bad for 10 years, unlike the 5 they could’ve been if they were sellers.
captainobvious
Yeah, this trade really sets the Royals back years. They just filled multiple gaps without giving up anything resembling a Top 100 prospect. Strahm could have value, but he’s also already 25, and looks to me to be a reliever. Ruiz is a longshot lottery ticket, and doesn’t have superstar upside. They also cleared $7.5M next year in Wood.
juicemane
“Strahm could have value, but he’s also already 25, and looks to me to be a reliever.”
have you seen what a mid-level reliever goes for these days? (i.e. Mike Dunn, Joe Blanton)
JKB
dvmwitt
they got a nice middle infielder that has a .343 career BA and is pretty quick. Preller probably scouted him and knows more about him.
Phillies2017
Return seems a bit light for 2 good relievers and a solid rental starter– Especially if Wood is nothing but a salary dump.
Strahm is meh in my book- a lefty reliever with control problems
I like the Ruiz kid, but he’s 18– he’s a ways away, however, the Padres got Fernando Tatis when he was rather far away and now he’s top 100.His numbers in rookie league are like high school numbers, so he’s a name to watch.
I think it’s dumb for the Royals to go for it when they are losing Minor, Moose Hosmer, Moylan, Cain, Escobar, and now Cahill at the end of the season and they really don’t have much of a system.
ba2929
“I think it’s dumb for the Royals to go for it when they are losing Minor, Moose Hosmer, Moylan, Cain, Escobar, and now Cahill at the end of the season and they really don’t have much of a system.”
They’re 1.5 games back and they won’t compete for quite awhile after this year. Might as well go all-in this year and see what happens. Can’t be scared of the future when you can win today.
bravesbeast95
The royals just improved their pitching staff for the cost of a lottery ticket. For every Fernando tatis jr, there are 15 other guys who don’t pan out. The royals did not give up any certain part of their future, and improved the present to make an attempt thus year. Plus, if they sick next year and mauer and butcher do well, they then trade them for prospects. Seems like a shrewd move to me
JKB
They trade one real prospect who at that is 18 and who knows about him. I hardly call what rhe Royals traded mortgaging the future
ReverieDays
What a big group of mediocre players.
saavedra
The return looks rather mediocre for the Padres. They gave up 2 solid relief pitchers (by advanced metrics at least; Maurer ERA not pretty) and a starting pitcher in exchange for a salary dump reliever, a lefty who can’t control his pitches and a player 3 years away from sniffing MLB.
Good deal for the Royals IMO.
sdmexicanf00d
Pads could’ve gotten more Maurer and Buchter are two good relievers with team control remaining, could’ve picked up a top 10 organization prospect
Grey Suit
I kind of doubt it, Maurer has a -0.5 WAR on the year and a career -1.4 WAR, Buchter is solid but does not have the track records of a 8th or 9th inning guy.
saavedra
yeah, but look at what SD got, a -0.7 WAR relief pitcher on the year, Strahm is interesting, i’ll give you that, but you don’t give 3 trade chips for an interesting player, a salary dump and a player at least 3-4 years away.
Mjmarx59
Pretty good haul for the royals. Cleans up the rotation and strengthens the bullpen. They should’ve got hand instead of Maurer
champions67
No chance, the yankees are getting torres for hand
Padresrebuild
Little disappointed in the Padres return. Hopefully Diaz becomes the next Tatis or else the Royals 100% won this trade.
angelsfan4life412
the royals should be selling instead of buying
max
Why?? They are a game and a half back in the division, and are currently tied for the 2nd wildcard in the mediocre AL. Why not make 1 more run with these guys??
angelsfan4life412
Hosmer , Moustakus , Escobar, Cain are all free agents, Won’t get nothing back for them if they don’t trade em. They need to restock the farm.
agentx
Potentially good for both sides. Cahill is an immediate upgrade over Wood, Buchter is a more established version of Strahm ready for primetime in KC, and SD gets two guys in Wood and Strahm that could compete for rotation spots in 2018.
Pilzbrydroboy
bbatardo
I am a Padres fan, but feel like people are over valuing Cahill, Buchter and Maurer. Cahill is a rental, yes he has been solid this year, but on the DL twice already. Buchter has been pretty good, but his walks are high and has been HR prone. Maurer has potential, but he is very inconsistent and goes through stretches where he is great and others where he is terrible.
Overall all 3 players are solid, but they aren’t top 100 prospect solid, even combined. Padres specialize in taking relievers and making them good, so I can see that happening with Strahm to replace Buchter and Wood might be a veteran piece to help the Padres rebuild. Ruiz is young, but intriguing and could be the wildcard of the trade we won’t know for a few years.
Phillies2017
Wouldn’t consider it a hosing, that Ruiz kid is hitting over 419/440/719 in Rookie League over 21 games– he’s also stolen 9 bases and hit 3 home runs. Not to mention he’s 18 years old and is 6″ 150 meaning that he has a ton of filling out to do increasing the power potential.
TheWestCoastRyan
This is probably the most significant trade made by Preller since the suspension and further proves that other GM’s are indeed willing to trade with him.
Can’t say I’m thrilled with the return. Maybe Preller really likes Esteury Ruiz?
JT19
Granted Maurer’s numbers look bad and this is an obvious “trying to win now” move, I wonder if KC becomes a little more interested in testing Herrera’s market. His numbers aren’t all that inspiring either, but with relief pitchers always having a good market, KC could try dangling Herrera as a less expensive closer option than say Britton to recoup a prospect and use Maurer as their closer.
Phillies2017
Fangraphs scouting report on Luke Farrell this past December
Luke Farrell, RHP, 2.8 KATOH+ – Big (6-foot-6), smart (Northwestern), tough (has dealt with multiple tumors that required complicated biopsies) with good baseball bloodlines (his father is John Farrell), Luke’s fastball sits 90-92 with downhill plane, he has an average cutter and fringe curveball. He projects as an up-and-down arm without quite enough stuff to crack a full-time rotation spot, though you could argue his pitches have more projection than most 25-year-olds because of the developmental time he missed dealing with his health issues.
Wouldn’t be completely shocked to see a rebuilding team with nothing to lose place a claim. If a team claims him, and can successfully slip him through, he’d be under team control through 2019. Makes sense as an emergency innings eater for a team like Toronto, Oakland or Detroit who seem as if they could deal some starters over the next week.
joefriday14
riffraff
Looks like someone needs attention. We all know you’re just trolling to irk people or maybe get a professional writer like Jeff to notice your insignificant postings. For the record I have always found Jeffs articles to be well written and informative
riffraff
Wonder if SD may flip Wood back to the cubs for an IF prospect. Fans loved him and he could compete for 5th spot next season – if cubs are willing to roll the dice that they get the 2016 Wood not the 2017 version.
dvmwitt
link to twitter.com
SirMud
