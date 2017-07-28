Dodgers Acquire Luke Farrell From Royals

The Dodgers announced on Friday that they’ve acquired right-hander Luke Farrell from the Royals in exchange for cash. Farrell was designated for assignment earlier this week when Kansas City acquired the trio of Trevor Cahill, Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from the Padres. The Dodgers moved lefty Adam Liberatore to the 60-day disabled list to create space on the 40-man roster.
Farrell, 26, made his MLB debut with K.C. this season but was shelled for five runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Unsightly as that spot start was, Farrell has produced some solid results with Triple-A Omaha in each of the past two seasons, working to a combined 3.92 ERA with 8.2 K/9, 3.5 BB/9 and roughly a 36 percent ground-ball rate. He comes from a good baseball family as well, given that his father, John, currently manages the Red Sox.
Farrell has never ranked among the Royals’ top echelon of prospects, though Fangraphs prospect analyst Eric Longenhagen did mention him when profiling the Royals’ farm system this offseason. Per Longenhagen, Farrell works 90-92 mph with his fastball and has an average cutter and fringe curveball.
Comments
This fool is booty cheeks lmaooo
Can someone translate this into English for me?
So was chris taylor and austin barnes when they got him
You spelled Yu Darvis wrong
Never mind looks like i spelled it wrong lol
I enjoyed this post
So did you
This acquisition makes sense. The Dodgers AAA team must have faced him enough to know him well enough. Maybe Honeycutt can work with him.
Was hoping to see like dodgers acquire sonny gray or Darvish and I'm like naw they got this fool
um yeah cuz they aren't still trying to get either of them…..
This is their big move!!!???
He's a righty pitcher so it must be.
Probably this is the pitcher that the Dodgers needed, with that being said you can keep your prospects LA . But, remember the Rangers are open to make business.
I thought at first we actually made a trade lol
I can’t see this as anything other than wasting money. If they do trade for anyone else, they will need to create another roster spot, and Farrell will be the likely candidate for release (or else they’ll have to stash him on the DL). If you look back over the last 3 to 4 years, you will see that the FO has made so many similar moves; throwing around money for mediocre talent and then releasing them within a month or two. No single move costs very much; however, the cumulative dollars wasted could have been used to get some real talent.
Do you really think the Dodgers care about spending a few thousand bucks to see if a guy can play?
He has a nice downward plane on his fastball. Got him for cash(not Ralston Cash), although it was a tease, this was still a nice little move
Andrew Friedman’s favorite game at the midseason trade deadline and during the offseason is to leak information to the press about the Dodgers’ interest in various big name stars. Since he has never signed a single star other than retaining Jansen and Turner, one has to wonder what is going on. I would speculate that Friedman’s only motive is to increase the price (either money or top prospects) that other teams have to ultimately pay for these players. He even played this same game with the Dodgers’ own players (Greinke, Jansen, and Turner). He forced the D-Backs into a significant overpay for Greinke. He was willing to give up both Turner and Jansen, who only ended up signing with the Dodgers for less money than they could have made elsewhere. Recall that both the Nationals and Marlins were willing pay Jansen more than Friedman’s best offer. With that said, I do agree with the Dodgers regarding their refusal to trade their top prospects.
Dodgers are smart yet you got the typical crowd who thinks the team should make a big trade for an inconsistent starter such as Sonny Gray instead of being rational. The same thing happens with STL fans who have a top 5 GM in Mozeliak and give him shade for not mortgaging the future. Sometimes fans are so unrealistic man.