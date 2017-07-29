Sonny Gray Rumors: Saturday

With two days left before the deadline, here’s the latest on the market for Athletics starter Sonny Gray.
- The Brewers and Athletics have hit an impasse in their discussions about Gray, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets. The hangup, it seems, is that the A’s want top young outfielder Lewis Brinson, and the Brewers don’t want to trade him. Brinson arrived last winter in the Jonathan Lucroy deal and made his big-league debut last month.
- The Yankees still have interest in Gray, but are now looking to rental options like Yu Darvish, Lance Lynn and Jaime Garcia, FanRag’s Jon Heyman writes. (A report earlier today also connected the Yankees to Dan Straily.) As was previously reported, the Yankees do not want to part with Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier. Still, teams expect Gray to be traded before Sunday, when he’s scheduled to start.
- The Yankees “might take” first baseman Yonder Alonso to help “facilitate” a Gray deal, but they aren’t currently focused on first base, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick writes (Twitter links). If the Athletics don’t reduce their price for Gray, the Yankees are prepared to look elsewhere. To state the obvious, Alonso is a terrific asset in his own right, and does not fit the profile of a player a team would take merely to facilitate a trade. The first baseman is batting .262/.360/.525 with 21 home runs this season.
Comments
Dave W.
Alonso has come back down to earth since his hot start, and he’s not good on defense or on the bases. It’s also hilarious to me if anyone really thinks the A’s were serious about trying to extend him!
dutchlethics
What the hell are you talking about Alonso has been gold glove worthy this season. His bat has cooled down but he is a superior defender still.
oaklandfan1
Apparently this guy hasn’t watched him play
yukongold
He is probably referring to his .208/.315/.403/.717 line for the month of July. Which….. by any metric is off from his .281/.376/.567/.943 line entering July.
docmilo5
Don’t forget his .786 OPS for June. His value has long passed. His numbers will reflect his career .742 OPS by the end of the season. A’s should have traded him in May.
padreforlife
Wrong Alonso has always been good defensively
Brixton
He has a -9 DRS, -2.7 UZR and -1.4 dWAR. Hes garbage with the glove
chesteraarthur
He’s ranked 19/27 in 1b defensive war.
24/24 in DRS
19/24 in UZR/150
rocky7
Try turning on your tv and watching….cause it sure aren’t watching any A’s games!
tippin
Haha! Alonso is not good on defense? Watch some games man. He’s VERY good defensively.
tharrie0820
Advanced metrics say otherwise. Then again, they always seem so maddingly inconsistent, so meh
Brixton
fair, but if every single one is pointing in the same direction, it shouldnt just be discarded lol
thegreatcerealfamine
Yes on Dan Straily for the Yanks and no on Alonso. No huge prospect cost and Headley is doing fine at first,while Alonso is showing his true colors.
rycm131
Finally! Some Sonny Gray talk! I haven’t seen this much coverage since Bud Norris was available a few years back
SashaBanksFan
Bud Norris is available now too!
tenman85
I think Beane is hoping someone will eventually cave and pay a higher price for Gray, but Cashman has been very disciplined since acquiring all of that minor league talent last year. They’re going to get a starter, but it’s not looking like it will be Gray.
Lancer1997
Yankees don’t deserve Gray anyway. Really hope Beans doesn’t send him there.
a1544
Lol they don’t want him as much as you think
cj1020
What a douche
thegreatcerealfamine
How do you define “don’t deserve Gray anyway”? OMG
arc89
I hope Beane doesn’t trade Gray to NY. Cashman would rather hold on to his prospects so its better for the A’s not to trade their best starter for some low minor prospects. Gray is worth a top prospect not some back up 4th outfielder or some # 5 starter that may never pitch above AAA. Gray will be worth much more during the winter meetings with the free agent starter market being so weak.
thegreatcerealfamine
You’ve posted this same stuff at least three times and having a recurring theme doesn’t change things. Darvish,Cueto…
imindless
This guy is a troll^
thegreatcerealfamine
Mindless is spot on. Volley the return or stfu.
Yankeefanatic
Yankees are thinking long term…so if they have to give up top prospects, it’s not going to happen. Teams are extending talent into their free agent years and each new CBA suppresses spending, especially with loss of future talent in both picks in the draft and spending restrictions for international talent, so holding high ceiling prospects just makes sense, because making it up in free agency is risky, in regards to age of players (30 something mostly now) when they reach the open market and costly in bidding against so many other teams and luxury tax for exceeding the cap. And Cashman has always been very level headed, it’s probably Hank or Randy Levine who push Cashman to do irresponsible moves. If he is in charge, which he seems to be now, no silly, short sighted moves will be made. S. Gray is great but for 2 1/2 years and a real injury risk, he will not give up Torres or Frazier.
higgy5592
Not worth Frazier or Torres
arc89
Gray worth more than a team’s 8th best prospect and a bunch of A ball prospects.
Dwak15
The fact that it’s the teams 8th best prospect doesn’t mean anything, the Yankees farm system is so deep their 8th best prospect could be the best in another system
arc89
Mateo would be the A’s 5th best prospect. Don’t over rate your farm system this is not the NY post or daily.
Dwak15
Fair enough, I said could and never said in the A’s organization but sure.
higgy5592
I agree he’s worth more then the 8th best but he isn’t worth the number 3 overall prospect or a guy who’s shown so far he’s a everyday outfielder
yukongold
That is kinda hard to figure out since neither Mateo or Beck are ranked in the top 100 prospects.
Yankeefanatic
Any fan saying such things, obviously doesn’t know the yankee farm and is not realistic about how trades work. No mlb player gets 8 prospects back in return. And I am willing to bet both Frazier and Torres will each be worth more over 6 seasons than Gray over 2 1/2.
dynasty
Yankees 8th best prospect is 2nd best on most teams.
ctguy
I agree that Gray is not worth trading Frazier or Torres. If thats who Beane insists on then he can keep Gray. No way do the Yankees need Alonso. They are better off with Headley playing first. Hopefully Cashman walks away from this.
Lancer1997
I disagree. Two and a half years of control and cheap. That’s worth almost any unproven prospect no matter how valuable. But I’m not a GM and if Cashman wants to roll the dice and horde his top prospects hoping they pam out that’s good with me and probably most Yankee fans.
As an As fan I’m good with it because Of hate to see Sonny go to NY.
a1544
So far so good hoarding them lol
rocky7
And over that 2 1/2 years how many times might you think it possible, given his recent health history, that he might…just might hit the DL?
Valuable if he takes the ball 32 times x 2 1/2 years but that given his history seems improbable.
selw0nk
May be Frazier, but not Torres for sure.
slider32
Red Rocket (Thunder) not going anywhere!
Joey Domingues
No he is not which is why no one is offering top prospects for him…
Remms12
would definitely like to have gray but not at oakland’s asking price. it’s a shame too, because the A’s could’ve had some high potential prospects and we could’ve cleared some 40 man space for next year.
Robert Kachel
Who is “we”? What team do you work for?
oaklandfan1
Good hold onto him then, if Billy doesn’t get what he wants he should have no issue with holding onto him. Sonny is a stud and is under team control for another 2 years. Dont trade him unless you get what you’re asking for Billy! Would love to keep seeing Sonny in an A’s uni for the next couple years
bronxbombers
Sonny gray is a volatile commodity to bet your future on any given day he could blow out a shoulder or elbow again and miss the rest of the season then you’d be again waiting until next summer auctioning him for even less. 2.5 years of control is the best time to market a pitcher because you have desperate teams trying to make a push for a title while in winter meetings you have time to view alternative options not 2 days like they have now. Beane is just holding until one team gets desperate enough to give him something. But every team speaking with him has been disciplined enough to balk at that notion.
Lancer1997
He had one injured season but has made as many starts as Kershaw or King Felix the last several years.
I’m glad Yankees fans feel the way you do to be honest though.
thegreatcerealfamine
Lofl
Brixton
because that doesn’t describe every pitcher or anything like that…..
The Yankees rotation is terrible, and Gray would instantly become their best pitcher. Don’t give up Torres/Frazier, but if you could get him for Florial, Mateo and Adams, then you definitely do that
Yankeefanatic
LoL..not terrible…iffy but not terrible and with the newly acquired bullpen, very formidable.Especially if they have a healthy offense.
justacubsfan
You described every pitcher. Pitchers get hurt, it happens. I would rather pay top prospects than Darvish or Arrieta 20-25mil a yr.
greenarrow1150
You’re an idiot lol
Yankeefanatic
Ultimately time will tell. No team he is in negotiations with is offering their top 1 or even 2 prospects and the Yanks currently have the best package on the table, so if one of the teams who desire Gray blinks, great for the A’s. But if none give in, and that package of players go on to play somewhere and they are good or even great, A’s loss. Maybe even by next season, we could see various players from the teams he turned down begin to hit mlb and do quite well. I am willing to bet that with maybe Domingo Acevedo or one of the pitching prospects the yanks may offer will be pitching somewhere as soon as next year, maybe even right after the trade deadline.
slider32
Headley may have found a home at first, he doesn’t have to throw the ball that much, but I would trade for either Gray long term or Lynn. Both have been good in their career and since the All Star break. Gray is more long term and will cost more prospects, while Lynn will cost less.
Michael Birks
Thanks for the synopsis covering everything written above
Danw1444
“Dan Straily would be a great alternative to Sonny Gray. In a decisive game 5, or game 7 for that matter, I would rather have Straily than Gray any day of the week.”- Nobody every.
Top prospects are generally traded for top performers. Mediocre prospects are usually traded for mediocre performers.
Luckybrew
Being a Brewer fan I hope they don’t give up Brinson. Realistically they are not WS team with Gray or any one player. Would much rather see them use some of there own young player’s this year and go for it in a couple years as originally planned. There pitching is not good enough for a 7 game series with the Dodgers or Washington.
rathman53
Gray isnt going anywhere. Nobody is offering fair value for him and that’s fine. A’s will keep their guy who has rebounded in a big way.
Danw1444
Yup! It would take an overwhelming package to move Gray at this point. If Gray is traded, I will be heartbroken, but I am sure that I will be thrilled with the talent coming our way. My issue with a Gray trade is that he is the guy to be the ace of a 2019 rotation consisting of something along the lines of Gray, Manaea, Graveman, Puk and Grant Holmes.
thegreatcerealfamine
You and everyone knows those guys won’t all pan out or will be dealt…this is the A’s you’re talking about!
Yankeefanatic
Sorry to tell ypu, but he is probably worth less in the offseason because would rather just spend money, only in the caliber of someone of Chris Sale, is that true, and Gray is a level below him, with a durability issue Sale did not come with. Sorry but Gray best trade time might be now,. But there may be a slight chance Bean gets more at a later date, but not likely.
sportsfan
I get that the As are trying to get the best return for Gray as they should try. However by asking for a top prospect from,Yankees, Braves Beermens, Dodgers, the As are taking a big gimbal, the longer that the As wait the lower value that they will get back for Gray. If I am the As I try to him as soon as passable before teams move on to a different starter unless off course I am willing to accept a lesser value back in return.
Lancer1997
Unless they extend him in the off-season, adding another 2 years of control.
They absolutely should not sell him low and allow themselves to be fleeced. He’s the best asset on the market in a sellers market, and if teams don’t want to pay that’s their prerogative. Start next year with Gray and Manaea at the top of a rotation.
janrique
Beane allows himself to get fleeced all the time. It’ll happen.
ryanmesick
Yikes, so one bad Beane trade and he “allows himself to get fleeced all the time.” Enlighten me on how the Oakland A’s acquired Josh Donaldson in the first place? That is right, Billy fleeced the Cubs, landed Josh Donaldson, and the A’s added two more Division Titles to their crowded Trophy Case while making three straight postseasons and leading the entire AL in wins during that three year 2012-2014 stretch, all with a bottom five payroll. It is miraculous.
Lastly, during Billy Beane’s 20 years the proud Oakland A’s have won 6 Division Titles (up their total to 16 Division Titles and 4 World Championships in Oakland since 1968, both the best out West over that time frame) made 8 postseasons, won 20 straight games, and won 74 games or more every year from 1999-2014.
The A’s are just beginning their first proper rebuild under Beane (can’t rebuild when your team is making the playoffs one out of every three years), and A’s fans couldn’t be more excited.
They have the 9th most wins in all of MLB over Beane’s tenure, again, playing an unfair game, as any Yankee fan in here will unblushingly tell you. In fact, 2015-2016 marked the first time since 1999 that the A’s had draft picks higher than 9th overall (selecting 6th in 2015 and 6th in 2016), a testament to the consistency they’ve achieved against all odds. They are in the midst of a 2 1/2 year rebuild and the young talented they are accumulating will coincide with the long overdue new ballpark in Oakland which will be announced later this year by new team President Dave Kaval. But for everyone pretending Beane is juts going to give in to the Yankees request for a commodity like Sonny Gray is laughable, as is the lack of knowledge exhibited by the sheep in this forum who know very little about the game, the history, and about Sonny Gray, who would insistently become the best SP on the Yanks if that is where he is dealt.
Please study up and be careful not to spit against the wind.
swaskito
It’d be interesting to see the asking price for gray and straily
hunthutch
I don’t get why the dodgers just don’t give like 3 top 100 prospects including buelher Calhoun and yusniel Diaz. Buelher and Calhoun are both MLB ready
hunthutch
Also gray is a monster and is very young and controllable if the yanks won’t give a top prospect I hope the dodgers do
justacubsfan
Yeah I would hate for dodgers to get another stud pitcher… the dodgers weakness is durability of SP, they add another solid 2 in gray they should be set up nicely.
cj1020
Sonny gray had two good years. And in the past two years hasn’t done that well. Not enough to part with a top 5 prospect in my opionion
hunthutch
Nvm I’m making it Alvarez Calhoun Diaz
Jujablam
The Yankees do not need to win this year………….they are looking at 2018 and beyond and will keep their prospects unless someone magically turns Sonny Gray from a good solid pitcher into Sale or Kershaw.
Gray is not a transformative player; he is quite good but not worth disrupting the larger vision that Cashman has constructed. Add Harper and / or Kershaw to the Yankees in 2018-19 and you are set for five years.
hunthutch
Kersh won’t leave the dodgers
Yankeefanatic
Agreed.
justacubsfan
If no one wants to offer top prospects, got to think a team like the Cubs could snag him. They could probably part with Almora, plus their current top prospects to get him. The whole advantage other teams had was they had better top talent in system, but if that’s not available, I don’t see yanks outbidding Cubs. Dodgers are another team that could still outbid them, but if they don’t want to include some top talent I could see Gray going to the Cubs, Nationals, Mariners.
arc89
Probably would take a third team to get Gray for the cubs. They would probably offer Schwarber as a center piece but the A’s already have Davis as a DH. If they could swap Schwarber for a top prospect from another team a trade could be made. Wouldn’t ever rule out the cubs GM in coming up with a 3 team trade.
justacubsfan
The way schwarbs has been playing I doubt he’s moved. I see them trading happ before schwarber. I think Almora, candelario, caratini, are great pieces, plus a top pitching prospect or two alzolay, de la cruz, albertos
arc89
If the Cubs were to offer Happ they could some how maybe work out a deal. the A’s could use Happ much more than Shwarber since the A’s defense is the worst in baseball.
Teddyballgame13
Russell & Jeimer Candelerio back to the A’s for the Godfather’s son.
dynasty
The Gray overrating by Yankee haters is absurd. He’s hurt a ton and his metrics aren’t amazing. He went from very under-appreciated to overrated pretty damn quickly. I’d be happy missing the playoffs altogether and going on a shopping spree the next 2 offseasons. We weren’t supposed to be good anyway this year so anything we’ve done is a bonus as far as I’m concerned.
Goose
I have been saying Cashman has been holding back all these years. With the exception of the Elsbury and McCann signings they have passed on a ton of free agents that they would have grabbed if King George was still with us.
I think he is blowing it here. Gray still has some control and is young. The Yankees only have one promising pitching prospect, Honeywell. They would be wise to move Torres or Frazier in a package. Pineda is gone for a year. Tanaka and Sabathia are most likely gone. Severino and Montgomery are really the only long term pieces in the rotation.
fatelfunnel
You mean the Honeywell that’s on the Rays? What about Adams, Sheffield?
rocky7
Glad you’re not the Yankees GM.
Its not worth cleaning out the farm for this guy….Sale would have been a yes, but Gray is a no!
ctguy
Never heard of a Yankee prospect named Honeywell. I doubt that Tanaka is going to opt out. Cashman is smart to not give up Torres or Frazier. They will both be starters for NY next year.
hitman23
Yanks just need a healthy starter than can keep them in games, and as insurance if someone else gets hurt. Cessa isn’t cutting it in the 5 spot.
julyn82001
Vote to keep Gray… Let those playoff hopeful to stick to their price rookies see how are they doing coming October if them youngsters are on their big league rosters…
forwhomjoshbelltolls
I assumed that, like “Buster” Posey or “Mookie” Betts (Gerald and Markus, actually) Sonny Gray was a nickname.
Nope, his parents named him Sonny.
cj1020
ARod and cc’s salaries plus are coming off the books. Which will make the Yankees dangerous again in the free agent market. So there really is no reason to overpay for anybody
arc89
Doesn’t CC have a player’s option which pays him a hefty price for 1 year. no doubt he will use his option year for a big pay day.
cj1020
He does
MILWBrewersFan
Don’t fold Brewers. Gray would be a great get but not at the price of Brinson. If he continues to develop he will be in Center for the Brewers for a very long time. Gray isn’t worth an organizations top prospect
Luckybrew
Agree
Cubsfan
Sonny gray welcome to the Cubs. Let’s go get him.
Teddyballgame13
Candelerio and Russell or Baez
justacubsfan
Cubs are definitely not trading Baez or Russell unless it would be for archer.
leprechaun
If Cashman had been smart then he would have given the White Sox anything they wanted for Sale. Torres is hurt and Frazier is well with giving up for a guy who every year has the potential to win a CY Young award. His greed was foolish