Astros’ Talks For Sonny Gray Reportedly “Heating Up”

Trade talks between the Astros and Athletics pertaining to Sonny Gray are “heating up,” according to MLB.com’s Jon Morosi (Twitter links). Morosi adds that while Houston is in talks with the A’s, the Astros are also maintaining interest in trying to work out a deal that would net both Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson from the Tigers.
Rumors connecting the Astros to Gray date back to the offseason and have been persistent throughout the regular season. The Astros’ roster lacks a clear need, though most reports indicate that if they’re to make a splash, it’d be for someone that could step into the postseason rotation. Gray certainly fits that bill, as he’s rebounded from a triceps injury in 2016 and a lat strain earlier this season to look more and more like his old self in recent months.
Over the past two months, Gray has made 11 starts and totaled 68 1/3 innings with 9.0 K/9, 2.8 BB/9 and a 54.9 percent ground-ball rate. The resulting 3.56 ERA is solid but appears unspectacular, however the Athletics have also backed Gray with one of baseball’s worst defenses. Fielding-independent metrics like FIP (2.87) and xFIP (3.12) are much more bullish. It’s also worth noting that Gray’s past month has been especially impressive, as he’s posted a 1.62 ERA in his past 33 1/3 innings across five starts.
If talks with the Athletics do come to a head, the Astros will be getting a boost not only for their 2017 postseason chances but also through the 2019 season. Gray is earning just $3.575MM in 2017 — a slight silver lining resulting from last year’s injury troubles — and will be eligible for arbitration twice more before hitting the open market in the 2019-20 offseason. He’d slot into the Houston rotation behind 2015 Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel and righty Lance McCullers, who are controlled through 2018 and 2021, respectively.
Comments
failedstate
What’s the package going to look like?
maxwell honeycutt
Gray for that altuve fella…i heard the stros want to field a taller team 😐
dudeness88
I got a slight laugh outta this. but not an lol for me. decent to solid comment.
ThePriceWasRight
if Wilson and verlander go to Detroit Fisher is the headliner of that package and could also see the tigers interested in daz Cameron or Yordan alvarez
acarneglia
Yeah trade talks were “heating up” between the White Sox and Red Sox for Frazier the other day and we see how that worked for Boston.
djc1877
Go Yankees!! Brought home the Todd-father!! Better yet, returned Houdini back to where he belongs in the Bronx and Kahnle is the icing on the cake!!
maxwell honeycutt
my friends uncle’s coworker said he knows the astros groundkeeper who knows a guy in the gm’s office who said this is going to happen.
Braves fan
If the braves are gonna get him they need to start talking if we lose to the dodgers tonight we need to pick up the pace
pdubs2907
I don’t get why Braves fans act like they’re contenders this year. Just like the Brewers, they’re building for 2019. Why trade prospects in a non-contending year, even if he’s controllable? Gray will be an Astro.
Braves fan
That is looking for the future nobody said anything about contending
bravesfan
Stop it
jhinde103
Verlander? That’d be a haul, would he waive this ntc?
Sokane
I’d assume he’d waive it. he wants a ring now. Houston has a good shot for the next few years. Detroit does not
dust44
Gray is gunna take Tucker to get started. Do they part with him?
Just Another Fan
Considering the Astros absolutely dont need Tucker in the short or long term, I’d think so….but who knows what Beane will do, he’ll probably trade him for nothing, smh
newman2079
no! you can have Martes and Fisher
mikeyst13
Fisher and either Teoscar or Daz gets the ball rolling if they don’t want to include Tucker. With a couple other pieces thrown in obviously. Oakland is so devoid of OF prospects that getting 2 very strong ones would make up for missing out on Tucker, who of course would be their initial target.
YankeeMan3099
Yanks will jump in and grab Gray for package centered around Jorge Mateo and others wouldn’t be surprised if we trade Betances to get a pitcher.
pdubs2907
Trade makes too much sense not to happen. Either Martes and Tucker straight up or Martes, Fisher, and another solid prospect.
newman2079
keep Tucker in Houston! take anyone else
Braves fan
I think if the braves lose the first two to the dodgers and he hasn’t got traded the braves will start making some calls
sportsfan
I am surprise that the Astros aren’t talking to the Braves about Tehran, Vizcaino,Phillips deal.
newman2079
why on Earth do the Astros need Phillips???
pdubs2907
Ehh because Gray is a lot better than Teheran and they don’t have to worry about an NL pitcher switching over and getting rocked. Yes they’d have to give up less for Teheran but they’re trying to win a World Series.