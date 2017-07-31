Sonny Gray Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

With about five hours remaining until the trade deadline, multiple teams are in the mix for Athletics ace Sonny Gray. Gray comes with a 3.43 ERA on the season and club control through 2019. The latest:
- While the Yankees remain the strong favorite for Gray, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Braves are at least one other team that is in contact with the A’s regarding the 27-year-old righty. Heyman feels that the Yankees are a better match than the Braves for Gray given Oakland’s positional needs, noting that the Braves won’t deal Triple-A outfielder Ronald Acuna.
Earlier Updates
- The Yankees and A’s are “still close enough to get over the hump” on a trade for Gray today, a source tells ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. Joel Sherman of the New York Post notes that the two teams continue to talk, and quotes an “involved person” saying the Yankees have “pieces to make it work.” Here’s a look at the Yankees’ top prospects from MLB.com, in case you’d like to speculate on what those pieces might be.
Comments
jsloan
Kill me now
YankeeMan3099
Lol you and me both this is absolute torture at it’s finest, I tell people I’d rather walk bare foot on broken glass than have this keep dragging out its getting to the point of ridiculous now. With all that said I do however a deal will be made and Gray will be a Yankee as anticipated hopefully.
MB923
Hope it gets done today. Just over 6 hours left.
ThePriceWasRight
wonder if the yanksbare trying to squeeze money out of the as like theyvdid the twins. poor budget strapped yankees
thegreatcerealfamine
????
Hiro
Just a Boston troll…
MB923
Livin’ in a lonely world
grndslam
You mean Price is on the DL.. lol
dave1775
You sound like a real loser!
Ricochet
I hope it gets done if they are paying #3 starter price because once you get past the hype machine thats exactly what he is a good #3.
ctguy
No argument here. As long as the deal does not include Torres, Frazier or Sheffleld. Any other combination of 3 or 4 minor leaguers would be fair.
nanyuanb
Nobody pay the fair price in trade.
pdubs2907
Ya Oakland is SUCH a big market whose players get hyped up above what they are. Gray is far better than a #3, unless he’s on the Nats maybe.
BeatleJews
2-3 depending on the Rotation quality and the Yankees don’t necessarily have depth, in a team like the Dodger he would fill in behind Kersh as a good foil, in Washington he would back end heavy a potent rotation whenever Strasburg is actually not injured.
failedstate
It’s so frustrating to hear people use fantasy baseball rankings in real life. Sonny Gray is not a #3, he’s a boarderline ace and high end and solid #2. He’s the #1 on 50% of MLB teams and only a #3 on less than a handful. Sonny Gray should yield a return of multiple top 100 prospects, whether that happens remains to be seen, but he’s been sort of underrated by many commenters.
KnicksCavsFan
It’s so frustrating for me to hear A’s fans act as if he’s without his own blemishes. He has a 3.08 vs 4.04 H/R ERA split and a 2.92 vs 3.79 FIP split. His HR/9 is 0.44 at home and triple that on the road a 1.26. Why is that not something we should factor in? He benefits from the park he pitches in. Elite pitchers don’t have those kind of splits.
Niekro
I’d put Gray in line with Quintana could be ace of a lot of teams but top of the line no 2 guys, I dont know contract details on both but they should be similar value if contracts are similar at all. Gray actually has pitched in big games though and done pretty well, the 2014 final start of season was a huge game for the A’s to take the wild card spot and he locked it down.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Quintana has a lower ceiling, but also a higher floor. Gray at his best is better, but Quintana is extraordinarily consistent.
failedstate
@Niekro and @hyrax finally some voices of reason on this thread!
RunDMC
In a world where Teheran is our ace, Gray could be our Hall of Famer.
Tim McCollum
Ellsbury Cessa Caleb Smith and Chason Shrieve for Gray and Alonso
Yes …. I’m kidding.
I did just hear on MLB network that Harper is saying Cashman has the edge over Beane who will blink first. Hope he’s right.
thegreatcerealfamine
Who’s Harper?
Tim McCollum
writer for the NY daily news
YankeeMan3099
John Harper he’s referring to.
thegreatcerealfamine
Thanks
bigcheesegrilledontoast
Let’s get these trades done. Cubs have been to the party and picked up already. Other teams just want to hang at the bar.
julyn82001
A’s don’t need to trade their rotation ace Gray… Sonny is the anchor of a very young but promising pitching staff…
BeatleJews
Why hold assets when the team is projected to be bad for a while?
tbonenats
They will hold him if they don’t get what they want. Why trade him if it doesn’t help you get better? Getting a couple fringe top 150-200 prospects doesn’t make them better or alter the timeline of being good. Keep him as a fan favorite or wait till someone pays what you want. The fringe prospects will still be available next deadline or the one after that.
sngehl01
He has enough team control left. Look at what Texas is wanting for less than half a season of darvish. If gray keeps pitching well, he can get something better than what they are offering.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
They won’t get better before his contract ends, just like the White Sox weren’t going to get good enough to contend before Quintana and Sale were due for massive raises. Trading Gray is smart, especially if they can find a solid prospect return for him.
yanksfan23
cmon yanks get it done!
mack22
Do you guys seriously think you can get past Houston in the playoffs?
Tim McCollum
Yes.
Anything can happen in the playoffs.
thegreatcerealfamine
The Yanks might not make the playoffs,but if they get there anything can happen.
chinmusic
Houston needs to do some work to make it in the playoffs. Keuchel, McCullers and Harris are now question marks.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I’m not a Yankees fan, but anything *can* happen. Few people would seriously contend that the Yankees are a better overall team, but they’d only have to be the better team in a given week.
yukongold
Cashman is so good. He is going to land Gray without giving up a top 100 prospect and the Brewers were going to have to give up Brinson plus just to get him.
BeatleJews
You will probably be disappointed
cbf82
We need to start making side bets on how many of these deals actually get done. I got 20 that Gray is still an Oakland A come tonight, any takers?
aff10
I’d take it. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t get moved today
Jon429
I think he’ll get moved today. Too risky to keep him through the end of the season. One DL stint and “poof” his value drops like a rock. You could argue his value won’t be higher in December than it is right now.
notagain27
I wouldn’t normally take that bet but with Price going down, it gives Cashman a justifiable reason to overpay for this opportunity to get a guy to propel them past Boston.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d take that in a heartbeat. He and Darvish are the last difference makers available and some teams have struck out in their pursuit so far. Yankees, Brewers, and Astros have come up empty and there are other teams still trying to upgrade their rotation. I think the A’s will drag it out to the end and take the best deal available.
wanderguzman
so tired of this just get the deal done or move on. Cant wait 4:00 for this to end.
grndslam
Cashman will hold blue chips n not fold. We have many years ahead of us!! Also important rule 5 draft is nearing and yanks will def lose some prospects because they have more than they can protect.
YankeeMan3099
Grndslam do you think the Yanks get Gray? Lol how crazy is this!!!!
thegreatcerealfamine
Like last year they weren’t needed anyway. Why all of a sudden do I see people worried about the rule 5 draft.
Tim McCollum
Assume for a minute that Mateo isn’t on the 40 man roster. I don’t honestly know if he is or isn’t but for discussion sake say he isn’t. If he isn’t added than any team will have the ability to draft him and the Yankees will lose him … one of the guys legitimately discussed as a center piece of a deal for a pretty dam good mlb starter in gray … for nothing.
The hitch is say the padres take mateo in the draft he has to stay on their mlb roster for the entire year or returned for the yankees.
The point is the problem with how many prospects the yankees have gotten is they are facing numbers crunches deciding who exactly to keep and who exactly to expose. This is likely the ONLY reason the Yankees are as involved as they are. All of the other reasons are legit but the reality is the two prospects they gave to the twins for Garcia were on their 40 man roster and were going to be removed to make room for some of the others. Same thing with Clarkin who went to the White Sox. He was going to be exposed.
metsfan31
I feel like Gray will be traded Last min or not at all. It will take just once domino to fall and big ones will follow
YankeeMan3099
I say the Yanks get Gray at noon today.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I think Darvish goes first. I would be surprised if Gray doesn’t get moved, but I would think he’s one of the final guys traded.
TheWoodyD
I, too, will make the outlandish claim that today Sonny Gray will either be traded or not be traded!
Pax vobiscum
Carfado reported that the Phillies were sniffing around Gray and that they ca and are willing to best the Yankees.
YankeeMan3099
Lol Carfado look at wheres thats coming from a Red Sox source lol he’s making stuff up I don’t buy it.
baseball365
My feeling now is that a trade is NOT going to happen. Mostly because the logistics no longer work. It should have been done last night. The A’s already pushed back Gray’s start yesterday to today. The Yankees are home and Severino is pitching. Unless I’m missing something, it just can’t happen at this point. They’re not going to push Severino back and slot in Gray immediately after flying 6 hours from CA. Not for a 7PM game. So really, what gives. The A’s are messing around too much on this. The trade would have to happen in the next 30 minutes and get Gray on a plane or something. I don’t get it. I don’t like messing around with pitchers like this and their routine and scheduled pitching days.
YankeeMan3099
It will get done Beane just has a huge ego and taking it down to the wire like this gets him off he’s a sick puppy with a lot of problems no wonder that franchise is a mess and has been for awhile him doing what hes doing now just confirms my point.
baseball365
I guess the Yanks could still acquire him and have him pitch tomorrow night (Tuesday), but I don’t know. Is being pushed back two days from your routine bad?
Tim McCollum
easy problem to solve. he skips and turn and pitches thursday in cleveland instead of garcia
or
they move montgomery out of the bullpen and he pitches friday in cleveland
MB923
I don’t think Sonny Gray is an ace. He’s 29th in WAR for the past 2.5 years. That even trails Micheal Pineda who most people, both non Yankee and Yankee fans, would call a mid rotation starter at best (if he were healthy)
From 2015-2017
Player A – 432.2 innings, 9.46 K/9, 1.98 BB/9, 7.7 WAR. ERA/FIP/xFIP – 4.56/3.82/3.26
Player B – 422 innings, 7.61 K/9, 2.79 BB/9, 6.6 WAR, ERA/FIP/XFIP – 3.71/3.74/3.72
Player A is Michael Pineda
Plaeyr B is Sonny Gray
With that being said, since his ERA at least is extremely close to his FIP/xFIP, and since he’s under control, I do think he’s a pitcher the Yankees should go after. If it means giving up a top OFer and a pitcher, who won’t be in the bigs by next year, so be it.
nste23
The stats that matter are lower and gray is better now than he was last year
del_got_it
I got a funny feeling the Braves or Phillies will swoop in at the last second and nab Gray.
The A’s would gladly take Acuna & Anderson from the Braves or Moniak & Sanchez from the Phils.
vacommish
Acuna wouldn’t be going in a deal. Anderson and a small piece or two should be plenty.
del_got_it
No Acuna No Deal. A’s want top outfield prospects.
TheResident
Lol I’m sure they wold bt A’s fans are delusional if they think they are getting Acuna, let alone Acuna +. Acuna is starting to be seen as a top 3 prospect in baseball at 19 years old and already mashing in AAA. He’s someone that would be in a package for Slae/Kershaw. Not Sonny Gray.
del_got_it
Quintana brought back #7 overall Eloy & #67 overall Cease.
Gray should bring back a similar return or no deal. That is why Beane is holding out.
vacommish
I think the Braves are getting overlooked here. They’ve scouted Gray more than any other team – 7 times. They’ve saved $4m+ in the Garcia deal and have been know to seek another controllable arm. The question will be whether or not they are willing to part with Albies to make the deal. IMO, Acuna should be not be part of any package.
RunDMC
Shhh….I’d be surprised to see Florial the key to the deal, but Pache could be included for ATL, while having a SP as key to the deal. They get upside OF along with SP, with other parts.
julyn82001
Where is the boss? Steinbrenner would not hesitate to trade for A’s Gray, pricy prospects or else, period…
Tim McCollum
as much as I loved the boss he was too short sighted. Torres and Sheffield would be gone by now. Of course they would have never been here because George would have never sold Chapman and Miller.