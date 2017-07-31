Headlines

Sonny Gray Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

By | at

With about five hours remaining until the trade deadline, multiple teams are in the mix for Athletics ace Sonny Gray.  Gray comes with a 3.43 ERA on the season and club control through 2019.  The latest:

  • While the Yankees remain the strong favorite for Gray, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Braves are at least one other team that is in contact with the A’s regarding the 27-year-old righty.  Heyman feels that the Yankees are a better match than the Braves for Gray given Oakland’s positional needs, noting that the Braves won’t deal Triple-A outfielder Ronald Acuna.

Earlier Updates

Comments

    • Lol you and me both this is absolute torture at it’s finest, I tell people I’d rather walk bare foot on broken glass than have this keep dragging out its getting to the point of ridiculous now. With all that said I do however a deal will be made and Gray will be a Yankee as anticipated hopefully.

  2. Hope it gets done today. Just over 6 hours left.

  3. I hope it gets done if they are paying #3 starter price because once you get past the hype machine thats exactly what he is a good #3.

    • No argument here. As long as the deal does not include Torres, Frazier or Sheffleld. Any other combination of 3 or 4 minor leaguers would be fair.

    • Ya Oakland is SUCH a big market whose players get hyped up above what they are. Gray is far better than a #3, unless he’s on the Nats maybe.

    • 2-3 depending on the Rotation quality and the Yankees don’t necessarily have depth, in a team like the Dodger he would fill in behind Kersh as a good foil, in Washington he would back end heavy a potent rotation whenever Strasburg is actually not injured.

    • It’s so frustrating to hear people use fantasy baseball rankings in real life. Sonny Gray is not a #3, he’s a boarderline ace and high end and solid #2. He’s the #1 on 50% of MLB teams and only a #3 on less than a handful. Sonny Gray should yield a return of multiple top 100 prospects, whether that happens remains to be seen, but he’s been sort of underrated by many commenters.

      • It’s so frustrating for me to hear A’s fans act as if he’s without his own blemishes. He has a 3.08 vs 4.04 H/R ERA split and a 2.92 vs 3.79 FIP split. His HR/9 is 0.44 at home and triple that on the road a 1.26. Why is that not something we should factor in? He benefits from the park he pitches in. Elite pitchers don’t have those kind of splits.

    • I’d put Gray in line with Quintana could be ace of a lot of teams but top of the line no 2 guys, I dont know contract details on both but they should be similar value if contracts are similar at all. Gray actually has pitched in big games though and done pretty well, the 2014 final start of season was a huge game for the A’s to take the wild card spot and he locked it down.

      • Quintana has a lower ceiling, but also a higher floor. Gray at his best is better, but Quintana is extraordinarily consistent.

        • @Niekro and @hyrax finally some voices of reason on this thread!

      • In a world where Teheran is our ace, Gray could be our Hall of Famer.

  4. Ellsbury Cessa Caleb Smith and Chason Shrieve for Gray and Alonso

    Yes …. I’m kidding.

    I did just hear on MLB network that Harper is saying Cashman has the edge over Beane who will blink first. Hope he’s right.

  5. Let’s get these trades done. Cubs have been to the party and picked up already. Other teams just want to hang at the bar.

  6. A’s don’t need to trade their rotation ace Gray… Sonny is the anchor of a very young but promising pitching staff…

    • Why hold assets when the team is projected to be bad for a while?

      • They will hold him if they don’t get what they want. Why trade him if it doesn’t help you get better? Getting a couple fringe top 150-200 prospects doesn’t make them better or alter the timeline of being good. Keep him as a fan favorite or wait till someone pays what you want. The fringe prospects will still be available next deadline or the one after that.

      • He has enough team control left. Look at what Texas is wanting for less than half a season of darvish. If gray keeps pitching well, he can get something better than what they are offering.

    • They won’t get better before his contract ends, just like the White Sox weren’t going to get good enough to contend before Quintana and Sale were due for massive raises. Trading Gray is smart, especially if they can find a solid prospect return for him.

  8. Do you guys seriously think you can get past Houston in the playoffs?

    • The Yanks might not make the playoffs,but if they get there anything can happen.

    • Houston needs to do some work to make it in the playoffs. Keuchel, McCullers and Harris are now question marks.

    • I’m not a Yankees fan, but anything *can* happen. Few people would seriously contend that the Yankees are a better overall team, but they’d only have to be the better team in a given week.

  9. Cashman is so good. He is going to land Gray without giving up a top 100 prospect and the Brewers were going to have to give up Brinson plus just to get him.

  10. We need to start making side bets on how many of these deals actually get done. I got 20 that Gray is still an Oakland A come tonight, any takers?

    • I’d take it. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t get moved today

    • I think he’ll get moved today. Too risky to keep him through the end of the season. One DL stint and “poof” his value drops like a rock. You could argue his value won’t be higher in December than it is right now.

    • I wouldn’t normally take that bet but with Price going down, it gives Cashman a justifiable reason to overpay for this opportunity to get a guy to propel them past Boston.

    • I’m not a betting man, but if I were, I’d take that in a heartbeat. He and Darvish are the last difference makers available and some teams have struck out in their pursuit so far. Yankees, Brewers, and Astros have come up empty and there are other teams still trying to upgrade their rotation. I think the A’s will drag it out to the end and take the best deal available.

  11. so tired of this just get the deal done or move on. Cant wait 4:00 for this to end.

  12. Cashman will hold blue chips n not fold. We have many years ahead of us!! Also important rule 5 draft is nearing and yanks will def lose some prospects because they have more than they can protect.

    • Grndslam do you think the Yanks get Gray? Lol how crazy is this!!!!

    • Like last year they weren’t needed anyway. Why all of a sudden do I see people worried about the rule 5 draft.

      • Assume for a minute that Mateo isn’t on the 40 man roster. I don’t honestly know if he is or isn’t but for discussion sake say he isn’t. If he isn’t added than any team will have the ability to draft him and the Yankees will lose him … one of the guys legitimately discussed as a center piece of a deal for a pretty dam good mlb starter in gray … for nothing.

        The hitch is say the padres take mateo in the draft he has to stay on their mlb roster for the entire year or returned for the yankees.

        The point is the problem with how many prospects the yankees have gotten is they are facing numbers crunches deciding who exactly to keep and who exactly to expose. This is likely the ONLY reason the Yankees are as involved as they are. All of the other reasons are legit but the reality is the two prospects they gave to the twins for Garcia were on their 40 man roster and were going to be removed to make room for some of the others. Same thing with Clarkin who went to the White Sox. He was going to be exposed.

  13. I feel like Gray will be traded Last min or not at all. It will take just once domino to fall and big ones will follow

    • I think Darvish goes first. I would be surprised if Gray doesn’t get moved, but I would think he’s one of the final guys traded.

    • I, too, will make the outlandish claim that today Sonny Gray will either be traded or not be traded!

  14. Carfado reported that the Phillies were sniffing around Gray and that they ca and are willing to best the Yankees.

    • Lol Carfado look at wheres thats coming from a Red Sox source lol he’s making stuff up I don’t buy it.

  15. My feeling now is that a trade is NOT going to happen. Mostly because the logistics no longer work. It should have been done last night. The A’s already pushed back Gray’s start yesterday to today. The Yankees are home and Severino is pitching. Unless I’m missing something, it just can’t happen at this point. They’re not going to push Severino back and slot in Gray immediately after flying 6 hours from CA. Not for a 7PM game. So really, what gives. The A’s are messing around too much on this. The trade would have to happen in the next 30 minutes and get Gray on a plane or something. I don’t get it. I don’t like messing around with pitchers like this and their routine and scheduled pitching days.

    • It will get done Beane just has a huge ego and taking it down to the wire like this gets him off he’s a sick puppy with a lot of problems no wonder that franchise is a mess and has been for awhile him doing what hes doing now just confirms my point.

    • I guess the Yanks could still acquire him and have him pitch tomorrow night (Tuesday), but I don’t know. Is being pushed back two days from your routine bad?

    • easy problem to solve. he skips and turn and pitches thursday in cleveland instead of garcia

      or

      they move montgomery out of the bullpen and he pitches friday in cleveland

  16. I don’t think Sonny Gray is an ace. He’s 29th in WAR for the past 2.5 years. That even trails Micheal Pineda who most people, both non Yankee and Yankee fans, would call a mid rotation starter at best (if he were healthy)

    From 2015-2017
    Player A – 432.2 innings, 9.46 K/9, 1.98 BB/9, 7.7 WAR. ERA/FIP/xFIP – 4.56/3.82/3.26
    Player B – 422 innings, 7.61 K/9, 2.79 BB/9, 6.6 WAR, ERA/FIP/XFIP – 3.71/3.74/3.72

    Player A is Michael Pineda
    Plaeyr B is Sonny Gray

    With that being said, since his ERA at least is extremely close to his FIP/xFIP, and since he’s under control, I do think he’s a pitcher the Yankees should go after. If it means giving up a top OFer and a pitcher, who won’t be in the bigs by next year, so be it.

    • The stats that matter are lower and gray is better now than he was last year

  17. I got a funny feeling the Braves or Phillies will swoop in at the last second and nab Gray.

    The A’s would gladly take Acuna & Anderson from the Braves or Moniak & Sanchez from the Phils.

    • Acuna wouldn’t be going in a deal. Anderson and a small piece or two should be plenty.

      • No Acuna No Deal. A’s want top outfield prospects.

    • Lol I’m sure they wold bt A’s fans are delusional if they think they are getting Acuna, let alone Acuna +. Acuna is starting to be seen as a top 3 prospect in baseball at 19 years old and already mashing in AAA. He’s someone that would be in a package for Slae/Kershaw. Not Sonny Gray.

      • Quintana brought back #7 overall Eloy & #67 overall Cease.

        Gray should bring back a similar return or no deal. That is why Beane is holding out.

  18. I think the Braves are getting overlooked here. They’ve scouted Gray more than any other team – 7 times. They’ve saved $4m+ in the Garcia deal and have been know to seek another controllable arm. The question will be whether or not they are willing to part with Albies to make the deal. IMO, Acuna should be not be part of any package.

    • Shhh….I’d be surprised to see Florial the key to the deal, but Pache could be included for ATL, while having a SP as key to the deal. They get upside OF along with SP, with other parts.

  19. Where is the boss? Steinbrenner would not hesitate to trade for A’s Gray, pricy prospects or else, period…

    • as much as I loved the boss he was too short sighted. Torres and Sheffield would be gone by now. Of course they would have never been here because George would have never sold Chapman and Miller.

