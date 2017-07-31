Sonny Gray Trade Rumors: Deadline Day

With about five hours remaining until the trade deadline, multiple teams are in the mix for Athletics ace Sonny Gray. Gray comes with a 3.43 ERA on the season and club control through 2019. The latest:

While the Yankees remain the strong favorite for Gray, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the Braves are at least one other team that is in contact with the A’s regarding the 27-year-old righty. Heyman feels that the Yankees are a better match than the Braves for Gray given Oakland’s positional needs, noting that the Braves won’t deal Triple-A outfielder Ronald Acuna.

Earlier Updates