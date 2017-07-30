Sonny Gray Trade Rumors: Sunday

Sonny Gray’s scheduled Sunday start has already been pushed back to Monday, and as of yesterday, the Yankees were widely rumored to be the favorite to land the Oakland ace. Generally, though, the state of play does not appear to have changed all that much much as of this afternoon. Still, there will be plenty of rumors on Gray flying around from this point forward, and we’ll track them all in this post…
- Indications from this morning are that the Yankees remain focused on pursuing Gray rather than a rental arm, as Jon Heyman of Fan Rag writes. New York has added lefty Jaime Garcia from the Twins, of course, but that acquisition reportedly will not deter their pursuit of Gray — who’d likely bump Garcia to the pen if he’s added.
- At this point, though, talks between the Yanks and A’s are at something of a stalemate, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. There are suggestions on both sides that the teams will stick to their valuations even with the pressure of the deadline. And that means there’s somewhat “less optimism” that there’ll be a deal sending Gray to the Bronx. Indeed, per Sherman, there hasn’t been much new dialogue of note between New York and Oakland over the last day.
- Meanwhile, the Dodgers are still talking with the A’s about Gray, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets. But it’s also possible, he notes, that the ongoing dialogue is as much about maintaining leverage as it is due to serious, mutual interest.
Comments
Death
Torres, Florial and Abreu will be the final deal.
ChiSox_Fan
Abreu going nowhere.
unsaturatedmatz
Not a chance. More like Florial, Abreu, Park, and Acevedo. Can’t get Florial and Torres in the same deal.
BR1453
No way in hell do the Yanks give up Torres. Mateo or Florial, Abreu and Acevedo.
arc89
So if no top prospects are on the table for Gray just be pleased with getting garcia.
Death
“Just because they aren’t the top 10 Yankees prospects, doesn’t mean they won’t be #2 or #3 in the A’s system.” -Vinny from the Bronx.
CCCTL
#3 in A’s system – Matt Chapman (Top Prospect #91)
#5 in Yankees system – Estevan Florial (Top Prospect #90)
Yankees #5 is barely better than A’s #3 (according to MLB … his defense has been AWESOME, also hit 6 HR over 26 games), so ‘Vinny from the Bronx’ is full of crap.
tonydepalma
We might get Darvish not giving into bully Beane
fatelfunnel
Yes it does…A’s have three top 100 prospects
arc89
Texas will want at least 1 top 10 prospect since they can QO Darvish and get a 1st round draft choice.
CCCTL
Also:
2017 MidSeason KATOH/KATOH+ top 100 (FanGraphs)
Chapman – #22 KATOH (20 slots AHEAD of Frazier) / #39 KATOH+ (4 slots behind Frazier)
Florial – (does not appear) KATOH / #100 KATOH+
link to fangraphs.com
bsteady7
3rd
madmanTX
Be prepared to give up the same level of talent. Rangers not just giving Darvish away, even if a rental.
KnicksCavsFan
What’s your definition of top prospects? Mateo and Florial are top 100 guy.
MB923
I don’t think Mateo is, but I read he is basically top 110 (if that means much)
CCCTL
“What’s your definition of top prospects?”
The MLB Top 100 Prospect List (already updated with recent trades), that’s what.
thekid9
Brace yourself…. Johnny Superscouts are in the room.
corndaddy03
No chance on Torres
tonydepalma
Torres isn’t going I’d bet my life. Yankees have best GM in baseball
Death
Best GM line is funny.
antonio bananas
I wish I could fail most of the last 5 years despite having the most resources and be considered the best at my job
MB923
Define “fail”?
bryzzo
When did the Yankees get Epstein?
MB923
He’s not a GM.
jesuschristcurveball
The importance of this trade is pretty immense for the A’s. They have small handful of young players/ prospects that look like they will be future All Stars (Chapman, Barreto, Manea, Healy……) Beane should not give in at all for a lesser package. Quintana was acquired for Jimenez and he is the #7 prospect in the league. I
I don’t want Frazier. Give the Yanks Gray, Alonso and a top 10 A’s prospect and get Torres and Florial and some low end prospects. Don’t go for quantity like some of the trades in the past but go for quality.
Basically, If the A’s get Torres & Florial the A’s rebuild last 1.5 years and not 3 Years.
ChiSox_Fan
“Bump Gray to the pen”?
RunDMC
I like it. Best pen ever. Trade for Darvish too and make him long relief. Lol
scottstots
I think you you meant bump Garcia to the pen not Grey. I dont see Grey coming out of the pen anytime soon
scottstots
Gray*
Aaron Sapoznik
Yes, Steve had a brain cramp while you posted the wrong shade of Gray.
ChiSox_Fan
It’s “Gray”
EndinStealth
Doesn’t that mean bump Garcia to the pen?
MB923
No. Montgomery.
JP8
i would expect this too, he seems to have run out of gas
OrangeCrush
Shouldn’t trade Torres.
PasswordIsPassword
Nothin like bumping yourself to the pen
Jubilee3333
I think he meant “Bump Montgomery to the pen” he’s reaching his limit in innings
NYY42
Exactly
Nats4life
Why would Sonny gray be moved to the bullpen?
arc89
Sounds more like Cashman is just doing this for show and say on Monday he couldn’t let go of his top prospects. Media and fans will praise him as being tough. If Cashman truly wanted Gray he would be in pin stripes already. From what has been said Cashman has only offered 1 of his top 10 prospects for Gray and a bunch of low minor nobodies. Sounds like this is all for show.
Bullet
Possibly, but Bean is known for waiting until the last minute.
arc89
Beane told clubs what he wants for Gray so he made it clear. B=rewers passed when asked for Brinson. Cashman knows the cost so sounds like he has passed too.
KnicksCavsFan
I guess fans read what they want and dismiss the rest…from this site:
“The two sides are currently discussing other players and still have not reached an agreement. In fact, Morosi tweets that the A’s prefer another Yankees prospect, Estevan Florial, to Frazier because of his center field defense”.
and..
“ival clubs believe that most teams have informed the Athletics which centerpieces they’re willing to part with in a potential trade for right-hander with Sonny Gray, adding that the Yankees are believed to be the front-runners”.
The A’s want Florial and others. Yanks feel like their offer is the best on the table. Why bid against yourself?
fljay73
A’s dont have to trade by the deadline. 2 years club control left. Yanks don’t want to pay then they have the free agent market to buy from.
tonydepalma
They don’t have too but now or never. Yanks are in the lead. Dodgers never give up prospects. Cashman set to win this
CCCTL
“Dodgers never give up prospects.”
Except for Cotton, Montas, and Holmes.
For two rentals.
Takachulo
None of whom were in the top echelon of their prospects. Holmes had dropped and the other two never were.
DodgerBlue83
And de Leon and Headley. At the deadline last year, de Leon was ranked the dodgers 2nd best prospect and Holmes their third, they have traded both since then. No they didn’t trade Urias, largely because he was MLB ready, showed by him helping them down the stretch.
boss
Sonny should come to the Red Sox we need him
tonydepalma
You Red Sox need a GM Dombroski is stupid and Price is a punk. You can’t win with that clubhouse.
joemoes
Sonny can’t dictate where he goes
rit2940
I’m already happy with the yanks this year . I don’t want to trade any of the kids for at least another year. We need to find out how their minor league pitchers are . I think Gray has too many injuries to take a chance now .
failedstate
He hasn’t been the beacon of health but it’s been way over blown. He has has missed like 15 starts in his career and 95% came in 2016. I get that it’s fresh in people’s mind but he is healthy now and pitching like the boarderline ace he is. He would easily slot as the Yankees #1. I get the not wanting the Yanks to trade Torres or Fraizer, but Sonny Gray comes with 2.2 years of control and will be your team’s #1 starter.
seckert15
#1 starter? Severino may have something to say about that?
mack22
Won’t matter the yanks will never get by Houston in the ALDS
seckert15
Time will tell. Houston has been mediocre the last 2 weeks. Injuries will have a lot to do with it. Its all about being healthy. Yankees had a lot of injuries early on, ( and now) and Houston has been bitten recently. McCullers has been awful as the #2 starter lately.
seckert15
Then again, the Yankees can’t touch Keuchel!
bronxbombers
I bet people said the same thing about the 2001 mariners. Since the wild card era the teams to get to the WS the majority did not have the best record in the league. 09 Yankees and 16 cubs being the most recent examples. Once you get to the playoffs everything is a toss up of whoever gets hot.
MB923
If Yankees win AL East, then they likely would not face Houston (if those teams advanced) until ALCS. In all likelihood, Houston will be playing AL Wildcard winner in ALDS (which of course could be the Yankees).
joemoes
Yankees fans value their prospects way to much. Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazie, Mateo, and Andujar would be my untouchables in the farm.
Florial is a single A hitter who’s whiffed 33% of the time this year. You have no clue what he will turn out to be.
Acevedo has to show me a lot more. He’s 23 and still going through the minors and isn’t a top 5 guy in the organization. 23 is old in prospect terms.
Not every prospect works out and usually they won’t. I’ve seen the song and dance before of holding on to guys Ian Kennedy, Joba, Phil Hughes were supposed to be 3 aces in the rotation. One is out of the league, ones career is about to be over from injury, and one turned out to be an average 3/4 starter. And average is being generous. Let’s talk the killer Bs as they were proclaimed Betances, Banuelos, Brackman were held out of so many packages. They were supposed to be the future and in the rotation. Banuelos is toiling away in the minors. Brackman retired. Betances had huge control issues and moved to bullpen which has worked out great but he was supposed to be a starter and failed at that. If his first year or two as a reliever didn’t work in the minors he probably would of been let go.
You can’t save everyone in rule 5 draft either.
joemoes
Chance Adams also untouchable
seckert15
We havent had legit prospects in forever. Thats why we value finally having a strong farm system.
KnicksCavsFan
Every team values their prospects too much, even GMs. However, don’t sit an act like it’s a Yankee thing.
Also, it’s not just about how you value your own prospects. it’s also about how you value the player you’re trading for. Maybe the Yanks would trade those guys for a “Sale” top player and not for Gray. Gray is not elite therefore not worth 2 elite prospects. Yanks are ahead of schedule.
Darkside
The Yankees are already in the post season race. The A’s are in no position to hustle the Yankees. Sonny wont be worth anything to them after the trade deadline. Don’t want what we are offering, that’s ok, we’ll go forward with what we got.
joemoes
Why not they have sonny gray next year too
CCCTL
“The A’s are in no position to hustle the Yankees”
Sure they are, they have someone the Yankees want.
“Sonny wont be worth anything to them after the trade deadline”
Two years of cheap high-level pitching is worthless?
Sensing a lot of sour grapes suddenly.
arc89
darkside on wrong side of facts. Gray 2 years left after this year so his value is almost the same. More clubs in the off season need a starter than now. Cost will go up for NYY because they will need to spend 100 million to get starting pitching next year..
CCCTL
I hear Cueto wants to finish his career in the AL … if he suddenly puts himself back together, gets his ERA comfortably under 4, and opts out of the 4/84 the giants still owe him.
arc89
If cueto opps out he wants more than a 4/84 from NYY so you end up spending over $100 million for a #3 starter.
KnicksCavsFan
The cost won’t go up. If anything, the payment changes, The Yanks would rather sign Darvish to a free agent contract and keep the prospects. That gives them the best of both worlds. Cash is in abundance. High level talent and under market value isn’t.
Let Gray hit the open market in a trade situation vs Darvish as a FA and I guarantee you they’ll be more interest in Darvish amongst teams that can afford his terms.
CCCTL
“Let Gray hit the open market in a trade situation vs Darvish as FA ”
So, ones’ price is in prospects and the other’s is cash … stacking the deck much?
arc89
Darvish is injury prone more than Gray so put all your eggs in one basket and pay him $25 million a year for the next 6 years. Keep the prospects. Of course Cashman can do that but its a very big gamble on him.
Darkside
sour grapes for a pitcher with the letters DL instead of a number on his uniform. I don’ think so.
If Sonny had that much value, the A’s would keep him as part of their perpetual rebuilding. We are taking a gamble he doesn’t hit the DL at any moment. The A’s have the best deal they are going to get from us. Like I said, our staff already has us in the race. The Yankees go into the off season free agent market with a load of money to spend on Pitchers.
Let me add,,.the stats of A’s pitcher not pitching in the coliseum is not a pretty read
joemoes
I don’t think Gray gets traded. Maybe in the offseason.
kbarr888
Serious Fishing Expedition going on by the A’s. Beane isn’t dumb. He is probably “setting the market” for next winter
Sonny stays with the A’s…..
BoSoxWin
Yankees will have to pay to play if they really want Gray. Will cost them one of their Top 5 prospects,one of their 15-20 ranked prospects and 1 or 2 lower level, young prospects. No reason for Oakland to trade Gray for anything less than this. He’s young, cheap and controllable. So it’s time for Cashman to either pay up or shut up.
skip
Bo man couldn’t have said it any better my friend! Panzy fans! Sorry Yankee fans lol
rocky7
If I were you and Mr Bosoxwin, I would worry about your Red Sox rather than what the Yankees are doing.
Well let’s see….you screwed up the Panda thing, and now it looks as if Price is going to tear the team apart with his attitude directed towards a Hall of Fame pitcher and good news, he’s signed for over 200 million and you’ve got him signed for years ahead. Good luck, and PS: You guys aren’t “pansy” just jerks!
Cuso
No, they will just wait until Beane gets itchy on Monday. Gray is getting moved. His value won’t be higher than right now. His injury history will become an issue in the off-season that they won’t get the value in the winter that they’d get now.
A’s homers and apologists don’t want to hear that, though.
KnicksCavsFan
So why are the A’s, a team with one of the lowest payrolls, currently in last place and having immense problems with the health of performance of their own SP staff so willing to move this productive and relatively cheap asset again?
A’s seem highly motivated to move Gray my friend. Why? He’s affordable for them right? They have 4 guys who’ve pitched 10 games or more and 3 are on the DL and 3 have an ERA above 5. Why don’t the A’s just keep him and let him be there ace for the next 2 seasons?
Please stop telling me the As can keep him. Yes they can. Obviously they don;t want to.
arc89
A’s goal is not contending now but in 2 years when Gray will be leaving so trade him now before his value goes low in the walk year. they want good young impact prospects to help them during their championship run. There goal is not to collect as many prospects as they can and hope they will be legit players. they want more sure thing young impact players. A’s have enough young players at each position but want above average players.
Obvious Beane is not desperate to trade Gray or he would have already done so. Why do you think he wanted Brinson from Brewers? Impact player. Florial is a good defensive CF with no power. Mateo is a poor defensive player that can hit. So obviously they are not impact players. That is why Cashman is highly motivated to move them but not Torres or Frazier. A’s only trade chip right now is Gray. The others players couldn’t bring in a impact prospect. So why should he settle than wait for the right player the team needs.
BlueSkyLA
Oh Sonny boy, the Yanks, the Yanks are calling…
slider32
Beane and Cashman know by now what Gray is worth, we don’t! The A’s don’t have to trade Gray if they don’t like the offer, but i do believe from all reports the Yanks have the best offer on the table. Good GMs will wait until the last minute to get the best offer, but it could backfire on the A’s if Cashman decides to go after Lynn or Darvish. Either way the Yanks will be in the playoffs and the A’s will continue to rebuild their team.
arc89
It doesn’t backfire because he can still be traded later. If Gray was a FA at the end of the season it would be stupid for Beane to insist on a better deal.
skip
How can it back fire??? They get him for another 2 years and pretty cheap!
bronxbombers
It Can backfire if gray gets injured or struggles down the stretch it will cause him to lose value
thegreatcerealfamine
Dude there’s nothing written in stone about playoffs. This team is super streaky and being in first on July 30 means absolutely nothing. The Red Sox are slumping and could easily win 9 out of ten and be up by 4 or 5 the second week of August. Yankee fans please stop counting your chickens by being so smug with these statements. Please also stop with coveting these prospects like they’re stepping in this year or even the next three to make a difference. If they get Gray then the playoffs may well happen,but none of these pitching prospects are making the difference. Florial,Mateo,Sheffield,and a lower prospect hopefully get it done.
bernbabybern
Would love to know where the line in the sand has been drawn. None of us really know. If the A’s want Adams or Sheffield I would do it. If they still want Torres or Frazier (or Bird) I would not.
slider32
I think if Beane still wanted Torres and Frazier they would have moved on by now. I think that either Adams or Sheffield is the sticking point right now.
Just Another Fan
Something I havent heard too much talk about, due to Alonso’s market restrictions limited to the Yanks and whoever has a big injury from now til September, the July deadline actually doesnt mean much in his case, right?
mcstiffy
Something tells me gray is going to be s dodger i think the signing of garcia and the dodger , A’s connection
tjg25
Ace. Lol.
fatelfunnel
A’s don’t have to trade Gray now…can wait till the winter meetings. He won’t lose any value.
ESPN gave Rick Hahn a “F” for not trading Sale at the deadline last year, even though best offer came at winter meetings. Hahn also got criticized for not trading Q before this season started.
Beanie isn’t trying to win the World Series now… he can wait.
ctguy
I agree. Cashman should just pull his offer and look elsewhere. Gray is a good pitcher but there are other alternatives out there.
CCCTL
Best other (non-rental) starting pitcher on the market is Verlander, who is arguably better, but comes with a HEFTY contract and is probably past his prime.
martyvan90
Trolls aside. It’s looks like Cash and Beane will hold firm and fans of A’s and Yanks agree. No deal is best deal in this case.
del_got_it
In the end, Cashman will have to give in to get Gray.
Final Trade Result:
Yankees get Sonny & Alonso
A’s get Torres, Florial, Abreu & Perez
ctguy
Yanks don’t need Alonso & they aren’t trading Torres. Other than that it looks good.
del_got_it
If Billy accepts trade without Torres, I can see it looking like this:
Yanks get Sonny & Alonso
A’s get Florial, Mateo, Abreu, Perez & McKinney
*Yanks must take Alonso in trade to get it done.
ctguy
They don’t have to take Alonso. There is no need for him.
MurderersRow27
Cashman isn’t trading Torres. He’s already stated this over and over again. If he wasn’t offering Torres for Quintana, what makes you think he’ll all of a sudden change his tune and offer him for Gray? Let’s be serious here.
ctguy
Absolutely. Torres, Frazier & Sheffield do not get traded.
seckert15
Yankees dont need Alonso.
rycm131
As I’ve said for the past month and continually got ridiculed about it. I do t think the A’s will trade Gray. They are putting to high of a value on him and they do not need to trade him right now. They could do it this summer or even a year from now
mcdusty31
Gray to the Dodgers
cjb
The Braves are too desperate and they have the pieces. He’s going to Atlanta.