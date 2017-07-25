Starlin Castro, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Hire Magnus Sports

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro has changed agents, moving his representation to Barry Praver of Magnus Sports, according to ESPN.com’s Jerry Crasnick (via Twitter). Also making the switch is top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In Castro’s case, he likely won’t be up for any contract negotiations for a few more years — unless the Yankees were to entertain thoughts of an extension. Though Castro is still just 27 and has been quite productive (.307/.344/.472) this year, that’d be a surprise. After all, his current deal takes him through 2019 and includes a club option for the following season.

As for Guerrero, who’s still just 18, his star is clearly on the rise as he mashes in the lower minors. He isn’t on the MLB radar yet, but has already gained top-twenty leaguewide prospect billing and could move quickly through the Toronto system.

It’s important to bear in mind that players change representation for many possible reasons. And even if contract talks aren’t a near-term concern, marketing deals are always a consideration.

If you’re interested in seeing more agent-player relationships, MLBTR maintains a sortable database of the latest representation information as an industry resource.