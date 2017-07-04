Starting Pitching Notes: Gray, Mets, Colon, Orioles

The latest on some rotation names around baseball…

Sonny Gray ’s name has been frequently mentioned in trade speculation, though it appears teams have yet to engage in serious talks with the Athletics , Peter Gammons of GammonsDaily.com reports (Twitter link). Oakland executive VP of baseball operations Billy Beane hasn’t received any calls about Gray in recent days, and Gammons describes the calls that have come in as ” ’keep me in mind’ requests” rather than substantial inquiries. Gray is enjoying a solid bounce-back season from his rough 2016 performance, and his trade value would seemingly be on the rise after excellent outings in each of his last two starts.

The Mets still have interest in a reunion with Bartolo Colon but the team will wait until the veteran's DFA period is up before making a decision, Mike Puma of the New York Post writes. The Braves designated Colon for assignment on June 29, and with Colon still owed roughly $6MM for the rest of the season, the Mets and any other interested clubs are sure to wait until Colon clears waivers so Atlanta will be on the hook for that remaining salary (minus the prorated MLB minimum). The Mets would still have to make 40-man roster space for Colon but the team is confident that Colon would accept an offer to return to New York. The 44-year-old still owns a home in New Jersey and he was both a fan and clubhouse favorite during his previous stint with the Mets.

Last summer's trade of Wade Miley for Ariel Miranda last summer hasn't worked out for the Orioles, Dan Connolly of BaltimoreBaseball.com writes, though Connolly notes that the deal is a microcosm of larger problems for the O's. Since the Orioles have been unable to both develop their own starting pitching and build up a good stockpile of minor league talent, the team has been forced to settle for middle-of-the-road acquisitions like Miley rather than a starter that could provide a clear rotation upgrade. Connolly writes that the Orioles will likely pursue a similar move at this trade deadline if they choose to address their still-struggling pitching staff. It also doesn't help that Miranda has pitched well for the Mariners this year and is far cheaper than Miley with more years of control, though Connolly notes that Miranda was seen as "a fringe big leaguer" by many, and Miranda's performance is perhaps boosted by Safeco Field (as per his stark home/away splits).