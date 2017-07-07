Terry Francona Undergoes Procedure To Address Irregular Heartbeat

Indians manager Terry Francona has undergone a catheter ablation procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat and will not manage the American League All-Star team next week, reports Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports (all Twitter links). Cleveland bench coach Brad Mills will manage the AL All-Star team with assistance from Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, Rosenthal adds. The Indians have announced, via press release, that Francona will be discharged from the hospital “within the next day or two,” adding that he’s expected to resume his managerial duties next Friday.
Francona has been away from the Indians for the past three games and, in June, twice exited games after feeling light-headed and experiencing an elevated heart rate, as MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian writes. Mills has been managing the club in Francona’s recent absence and will continue to do so until he’s able to rejoin the team.
Though it’ll be a shame not to see Francona in the dugout at this year’s Midsummer Classic, the health and well-being of one of baseball’s most well-respected figures is, obviously, a considerably higher priority. We at MLBTR join the baseball world in wishing Francona a full recovery and look forward to his return to the dugout.
Comments
biogeek23
Dude can’t catch a break. I hope he recovers fully and quickly.
Mattimeo09
Take all the time you need Terry. Ever since he took over in 2013, Cleveland has fielded a winning team. He’s done so much for Cleveland and I hope he takes this time for himself and his family.
The Indians will be here when you get back
thomweights
Probably ate too many popsicles…
whosyourmomma
Nah, probably all that gum chewing. He seems like a really good dude though and I wish him well.
thomweights
Same! I go back and read that quote about him eating 17 popsicles all the time, it’s too funny.
sufferfortribe
Can you believe he sometimes adds chewing tobacco to the gum?
partyatnapolis
most important thing is that he takes all the time he needs to be 100%. just like a player, you don’t wanna rush back too soon and have a setback. get well soon, tito!
tigerdoc616
Maybe its me, being a doctor, but irritates me when they just say “irregular hearbeat.” Such a vague term. We want specifics!!!! 😉
In any event, Godspeed Terry Francona. Get well soon, take your time. Don’t think my Tigers are going to catch your Indians.
notagain27
If you are a real doctor then perhaps you may have heard of a little acronym HIPAA????
Knuckleball Lady
Get better soon Tito.
TheBlueMeanie
Get well soon, Tito!