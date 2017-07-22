Texas Notes: McHugh, Darvish, Lucroy

Astros righty Collin McHugh will make his 2017 big-league debut in a start against the Orioles, the Astros have announced. McHugh had missed the entire season to this point with shoulder trouble. Before 2017, McHugh had an impressive three-year run in Houston in which he posted a 3.71 ERA, 8.4 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 over 543 innings. His return improves an Astros rotation that also currently features Lance McCullers, Charlie Morton, Mike Fiers and Brad Peacock. Dallas Keuchel is now on a rehab assignment after heading to the DL with neck discomfort in early June. Here’s more out of Texas.
- The impending returns of McHugh and Keuchel don’t mean the Astros are out of the market for rotation help, however. Jon Morosi of MLB Network tweets that the team watched Rangers star Yu Darvish pitch yesterday. The team is keeping tabs on all significant potential rotation additions, Morosi adds. Darvish has lately been connected to a variety of teams, including the Dodgers and Cubs.
- Speaking of Darvish, the Rangers have recently been scouting the Dodgers’ and Cubs’ Triple-A teams, Evan Grant of SportsDay writes. Of course, teams frequently scout one another’s affiliates for any number of reasons, but right now, the Rangers’ interest in the Dodgers’ and Cubs’ minor-leaguers could set the groundwork for a trade. Grant adds, though, that the Cubs might be more interested in catcher Jonathan Lucroy than in Darvish. (The 31-year-old Lucroy is in the midst of a down season in Texas, with a .248/.297/.351 line so far; he’s eligible for free agency after the season. He would complement Willson Contreras behind the plate if the Rangers were to trade him to Chicago.) Grant also notes that rival clubs didn’t scout Darvish’s own start particularly heavily last night, perhaps because the 46-50 Rangers are still on the fringes of contention. It’s still not yet entirely clear what their approach to the deadline will be.
Comments
asuchrisc
Does Lucroy have a no trade clause that he would have to waive?
baseball lover
No
Polish Hammer
Hope he says no to Chicago as well. A no to Cleveland and yet he’d OK a deal to a Chicago to be a part time catcher on an NL team?
csamson11
I believe him saying no to Cleveland was because he wanted them to agree to decline his 2017 option, which would’ve allowed him to become a free agent after the season, and thus make more money. It’s a totally different situation now that he’ll be a free agent after this season regardless, and because he’s having a down year.
Sam.rhodes16
Nah the Indians wanted him to DH/play 1st/backup catcher when Yan Gomes returned from injury, so he said no to that aspect.
Astros_fan_84
I like the Astros rotation as is. If McHugh does well in his first two starts, then the Astros have their upgrade.
I also love that all of these SPs are controlled through next year.
jkwdbu
Britton or Justin Wilson. Gray would be a nice tack-on.
davidcoonce74
Britton has looked pretty shaky this year. I’d steer clear.
detigers
cubs would be better off with alex avila.
bsteady7
And Justin Wilson
oldleftylong
And Justin Verlander
ChiSoxCity
The Cubs should be solely focused on pitching right now. Avila sucks anyway.
real_ttebow_
a wRC+ of 146 and a WAR of 2.4 already begs to differ
tigers182
Avila has the highest OPS of any catcher in the majors and is as good defensively as any catcher in the majors. What about him sucks?
chicagofan1978
They still need a backup catcher
angelsfan4life412
the cubs need a veteran presence with ross gone
wellhitball
Caratini can’t hit, that’s for sure. But what would be a reasonable deal for Avila? I’d hate to overpay for good performance when he normally bats and fields like the guy we just cut. He’s also cheap and that’ll mean DET will want better talent. Zagunis?
bsteady7
He has hit at every level. He’s a rookie. Batting twice a week. He’ll hit eventually
Polish Hammer
Exactly. He wasn’t ready for the majors yet but got pressed into duty when they ditched Monteredes. He was hitting AAA pretty well until the promotion and will hit eventually.
bsteady7
Zagunis is the one I’d be worried about
tobyharrah1977
“Grant also notes that rival clubs didn’t scout Darvish’s own start particularly heavily last night, perhaps because the 46-50 Rangers are still on the fringes of contention. It’s still not yet entirely clear what their approach to the deadline will be.” What kind of mundane statement is that? If rival clubs’ scouts aren’t heavily scouting a potentially available starter like Darvish then the rival clubs management are full of morons.
Dark_Knight
There’s potentially other guys available that teams need to send scouts to see as well, if they think Darvish isn’t certain to be moved why waste resources when you have other guys to see as well?
tsc32
This team is going nowhere fast. JD needs to sell, sell, sell.