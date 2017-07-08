Tigers Rumors: JD Martinez, Wilson, Verlander, Avila, Kinsler

“The Dodgers seem like an obvious fit” to acquire J.D. Martinez from the Tigers, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press writes. The two clubs discussed Martinez last winter, plus the Tigers have an interest in L.A. outfield prospect Alex Verdugo, though it remains to be seen if the Dodgers would trade the highly-touted Verdugo for a midseason rental like Martinez. Here’s a rundown of news about some of Detroit’s biggest trade chips, as per conversations between Fenech and several sources familiar with the thinking of both the Tigers and possible trade partners…
- The Dodgers are also interested in closer Justin Wilson, who would add another big left-handed arm to the L.A. bullpen. Wilson may be one of the most sought-after arms at the deadline, and given the premium on relief pitching, some believe the Tigers might get more for Wilson than they would for Martinez (Wilson is controlled through 2018, while Martinez is a free agent this winter). The Nationals have also had a scout following the Tigers this week, and Wilson is known to be one of their top potential trade targets as Washington looks to fix its ailing bullpen.
- Wilson has the subject of trade buzz since the offseason, and Fenech reports that the Astros came the closest to obtaining the southpaw over the winter. The Tigers asked Houston for top outfield prospect Derek Fisher at the time, and one would think Detroit’s interest has only increased given how Fisher has performed this season. Fisher has a superb .306/.370/.575 slash line and 19 homers over 336 Triple-A plate appearances, not to mention a .992 OPS during a 21-PA cup of coffee with the Astros in his big league debut. This is just my speculation, but since Houston’s bullpen is already arguably the league’s best, I’m not sure they would deal a top prospect for another reliever. On the other hand, if the Astros are unable to land starting pitching help, they could turn to the relief market in an attempt to form an ultra-bullpen, a la the 2015 Royals. The Astros have also had scouts recently watching the Tigers.
- The Cubs asked the Tigers about Justin Verlander and Alex Avila earlier this week, and Fenech reports that Chicago is indeed interested in having Avila fill the spot left behind the plate by Miguel Montero. In regards to Verlander, however, “the Cubs’ interest is more smoke than fire.”
- Verlander’s big contract limits his number of suitors, and Fenech lists just the Cubs, Dodgers and Astros as potential trade partners, though all have some drawbacks. Los Angeles may look to address other needs than its rotation, while an Astros move for Verlander “would be out of their character.” Still, Fenech figures Houston will at least check in with Detroit about the former Cy Young Award winner.
- There hasn’t been any buzz about Ian Kinsler, whose market is complicated by below-average numbers this season, his no-trade clause, and the fact that most contenders are already set at second base. Unless a contending team suffers an injury at the position, Fenech figures Kinsler will be an offseason trade candidate for the Tigers.
Highly unlikely that Luhnow take on Verlanders contract.
Yeah, that seems like a stretch for Houston unless Detroit was picking up a ton of that salary.and Houston sees something they think is fixable mid season.
JV hasn’t been horrible, but something is wrong. His command is way off.
I imagine it’s gonna be difficult for most teams to add that much money mid season
trade Justin Wilson back to the Yanks.
Agree
I mean, sure. If they’re the highest bidder.
Issue I see is that Detroit, as evidenced by this article, seems to be targeting young outfield prospects who are close to MLB ready.
Do the Yankees have any(that are expendable) with Frazier now on the team and their other big prospect going down injured?
Where would JD Martinez play exactly? Forsythe is heating up, Taylor has been great, and Puig is in right.
Puig: ..282/.356/..470/ops ..826
Forsythe(infielder?): .250/.373/.349/ops .722
Taylor .294/.375/.496/ops .871
JD Martinez 296/.379/.615/ops .993
Not sure why Logan Forsythe was mentioned as they don’t share a position, but JD is better than both Taylor and Puig offensively.
That said, neither of them are horrible. Not sure JD is a “need” for the Dodgers. But if they traded for him, he’d be an upgrade over either offensively.
Forsythe is mentioned because there was some thought they would move Taylor to 2B and Forsythe to the bench.
Martinez is sort of a DH too. His defense would be exploited by excellent base running teams like Arizona and Colorado.
A power lefty reliever with some measure of team control like Justin Wilson should also be of interest to the Cubs, in addition for their desire to add a veteran backup catcher like Alex Avila to pair with young starter Willson Contreras. This is especially so if Theo Epstein and Co. have confidence that their own 28-year old southpaw Mike Montgomery can become a long term fixture in their starting rotation. If not, then it would behoove the Cubs to address their rotation sooner rather than later with a younger quality and controllable starting pitcher as the July 31st trade deadline approaches.
The recent report that the Cubs interest in veteran starter Justin Verlander “is more smoke than fire” is encouraging news indeed. Better they concentrate their efforts on a pitcher such as Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana as the deadline nears. They can always throw money at a veteran quality starter this offseason like Yu Darvish or possibly Johnny Cueto without yielding any of their top prospects or quality young MLB position players. Verlander is just not worth losing top talent over in addition to taking on his significant salary obligation. A pitcher like Gray or Quintana would be worth the investment.
Your posts are more long-winded than Boyd Crowder.
No way Dodgers pick up Verlander and his contract. Dodgers already have McCarthy/Ryu/Maeda, all of whom are putting up similar to slightly better numbers when compared to what Verlander is producing this year.
If the Dodgers wanted to pick up a 4.96 ERA/4.38 FIP pitcher, there are cheaper ones than Verlander out there.
How many of them are former Cy young mvp winners that finished runner up in Cy young voting last year though?
Dodgers and Tigers line up for a mega deal like 2012 red sox trade
Dodgers send Alex Verdugo, Willie Calhoun, Mitchell White, Trevor Oaks to Tigers for J.D and Wilson