Diamondbacks Acquire J.D. Martinez

5:40pm: Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic tweets that the Diamondbacks are sending prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King to the Tigers in the deal. Seconds after Piecoro’s report, the Tigers announced that the trade is official.

Rosenthal tweets that there’s no cash exchanging hands in the deal, so the D-backs will assume the remainder of Martinez’s $11.75MM salary. That means they’ll be on the hook for about $4.82MM through season’s end.

5:36pm: Multiple prospects will head to the Tigers in exchange for Martinez, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network tweets that Detroit secured a package of three prospects, though specific names have yet to be reported.

5:28pm: The Diamondbacks and Tigers have agreed to a trade that will send outfielder J.D. Martinez from Detroit to Arizona, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (on Twitter). The deal is pending physicals. Jon Morosi of MLB.com first said the two sides were close to a deal (Twitter link).

In acquiring Martinez, the D-backs will be adding the very best rental bat on the market. The 29-year-old missed the first six weeks of the season due to a sprained ligament in his foot but has stormed back into the lineup with a .305/.388/.630 batting line and 16 homers through 232 plate appearances in 57 games. Arizona currently has Yasmany Tomas on the shelf and has been relying upon Daniel Descalso and Chris Herrmann to take at-bats in left field.

By picking up Martinez, the Snakes will not only be massively upgrading their lineup, they’ll also be preventing one of their top division rivals and a potential Wild Card opponent, the Rockies, from acquiring the slugger. Colorado had also reportedly expressed interest in Martinez, but he’ll now slot into a D-backs lineup that already features the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta. Beyond that, though, the D-backs will add a drastically needed upgrade against left-handed pitching. Arizona ranks last in the Majors with a 65 wRC+ against lefties, and Martinez’s right-handed bat will be a significant boost.

From a defensive standpoint, Martinez won’t do the D-backs many favors, as he’s rated poorly in right field over the past couple of seasons, perhaps in part due to his foot troubles. (Martinez had graded out quite well in right as recently as 2015.) Then again, Tomas has regularly graded out as one of the game’s worst defenders in left field, while Descalso is an infielder that has been playing left out of necessity.

Of the prospects in the deal, Lugo comes with the most fanfare. He entered the season ranked fourth among D-backs farmhands, according to Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. The 22-year-old is hitting .282/.325/.428 with seven homers, 21 doubles and four triples through 369 plate appearances in Double-A despite being a couple of years younger than the average age of his competition. He’s played shortstop and third base throughout his minor league career. Callis and Mayo note that he could project as a utility player, but he’s made enough strides recently that a future as a regular isn’t out of the question. Given his inclusion in the deal, the Tigers likely view Lugo as a potential regular at either one of those two positions.