Diamondbacks Acquire J.D. Martinez

5:40pm: Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic tweets that the Diamondbacks are sending prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King to the Tigers in the deal. Seconds after Piecoro’s report, the Tigers announced that the trade is official.
Rosenthal tweets that there’s no cash exchanging hands in the deal, so the D-backs will assume the remainder of Martinez’s $11.75MM salary. That means they’ll be on the hook for about $4.82MM through season’s end.
5:36pm: Multiple prospects will head to the Tigers in exchange for Martinez, tweets FanRag’s Jon Heyman. Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and MLB Network tweets that Detroit secured a package of three prospects, though specific names have yet to be reported.
5:28pm: The Diamondbacks and Tigers have agreed to a trade that will send outfielder J.D. Martinez from Detroit to Arizona, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (on Twitter). The deal is pending physicals. Jon Morosi of MLB.com first said the two sides were close to a deal (Twitter link).
In acquiring Martinez, the D-backs will be adding the very best rental bat on the market. The 29-year-old missed the first six weeks of the season due to a sprained ligament in his foot but has stormed back into the lineup with a .305/.388/.630 batting line and 16 homers through 232 plate appearances in 57 games. Arizona currently has Yasmany Tomas on the shelf and has been relying upon Daniel Descalso and Chris Herrmann to take at-bats in left field.
By picking up Martinez, the Snakes will not only be massively upgrading their lineup, they’ll also be preventing one of their top division rivals and a potential Wild Card opponent, the Rockies, from acquiring the slugger. Colorado had also reportedly expressed interest in Martinez, but he’ll now slot into a D-backs lineup that already features the likes of Paul Goldschmidt, Jake Lamb, A.J. Pollock and David Peralta. Beyond that, though, the D-backs will add a drastically needed upgrade against left-handed pitching. Arizona ranks last in the Majors with a 65 wRC+ against lefties, and Martinez’s right-handed bat will be a significant boost.
From a defensive standpoint, Martinez won’t do the D-backs many favors, as he’s rated poorly in right field over the past couple of seasons, perhaps in part due to his foot troubles. (Martinez had graded out quite well in right as recently as 2015.) Then again, Tomas has regularly graded out as one of the game’s worst defenders in left field, while Descalso is an infielder that has been playing left out of necessity.
Of the prospects in the deal, Lugo comes with the most fanfare. He entered the season ranked fourth among D-backs farmhands, according to Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. The 22-year-old is hitting .282/.325/.428 with seven homers, 21 doubles and four triples through 369 plate appearances in Double-A despite being a couple of years younger than the average age of his competition. He’s played shortstop and third base throughout his minor league career. Callis and Mayo note that he could project as a utility player, but he’s made enough strides recently that a future as a regular isn’t out of the question. Given his inclusion in the deal, the Tigers likely view Lugo as a potential regular at either one of those two positions.
dodgerfan711
Unless they get an MLB piece dont see why the dodgers cant match this. Dbacks have nothing in the farm
theroyal19
Dodgers don’t need him and throwing away prospects to keep him away from a division opponent isn’t necessary
dodgerfan711
Getting JD would have permanently ended the struggles vs lefties. They are fine this season but JD would have ended any debate for sure
vtadave
Dodgers lead the NL in OPS versus LHP right now and they’ve been even better against them over the last couple months.
theroyal19
they’ve completely changed the narrative this season, best record against left handed pitching belongs to the Dodgers in 2017.
Rocketride
Why mess with the chemistry? Hitting isn’t an issue for them. I would rather keep the current team as is, and the LA prospects.
Weighed
Don’t they need a closer?
MB923
They have another 2 weeks or so to get one.
tankisme
Maybe Detroit will add Wilson to the trade.
JDGoat
Dudes gonna rake there
LA91744
I’ll believe it
tankisme
Only of they can ship out some bloated contract with him.
tigersfan1320
Noooooooo
Yadi4prez
You knew it was gonna happen anyways
RedSoxFan2017
Hopefully this tigers means the tigers finally go into rebuild mode instead of being stuck in mediocrity for 3 years
tigersfan1320
The tigers have been rebuilding, they got Michael fulmer from rebuilding
dbacksrs
Awesome news. Waiting for the update to see who they traded for him.
rackcity
Damn wonder f they make it too the playoffs
unsaturatedmatz
Probably giving up something like Marcus Wilson, Anthony Banda, and jasrado chisholm
Matt Galvin
Brito and others?
tharrie0820
Brito isn’t a prospect
bleacherbum
Brito is a top prospect actually. Organizationally, he is #6 on their top 30.
darkstar61
Yeah he is. Ranked 8th in their system in 2017 according to John Sickles
link to google.com
vtadave
#8 in a terrible system is nothing to be excited about.
bleacherbum
Nobody said it was anything to be excited about. A commenter said that he wasn’t a top prospect when in fact in their organization he is, so that was just being stated by his response. Don’t think there was any excitement in his response, just facts.
darkstar61
Conversation was not about how great he or the system is – it’s over whether he is a prospect; and he is
unsaturatedmatz
Done deal
Henduland
Going to be a fun next couple weeks.
padresfan
Dang
I wonder what the dbags gave up? They don’t have much of a farm
mikep
You’re a dbag
padresfan
Hahah funny
Everyone has their nickname and that’s az
Get over it
AidanVega123
Sounds like you’re the dbag, my friend
dbacksrs
Dbag? Grow up, junior.
nmendoza44
Goldy, Lamb and Martinez, dear lord.
firstbleed
And Pollock (when healthy)
Yadi4prez
With pollock and peralta at the top too
partyatnapolis
this is where the fun begins, boys. first domino has fallen
ryanh48
This better be a huge return, there’s no rush to trade him. Arizona has a weak system though, so I can’t imagine any package couldn’t have been beaten.
tribefan48
JD was gonna leave Detroit after this year anyway
ryanh48
I know, but with just under two weeks until the deadline, I think Al Avila could have waited to get a better package. I say that without knowing who is coming back in return, but with a weak farm system, I imagine other teams could be outbid Arizona
Henduland
Al Avila is the worst GM in MLB.
stymeedone
Because why? He’s barely been in position two years. Kinda a small sample size.
Caught Looking
There is another guy that hid medical information. That alone makes him worse.
Andrew Farrug
I’m praying for Archie Bradley….unlikely
tharrie0820
3 prospects. PROSPECTS
southi
Yeah, I’m kinda surprised that the Tigers netted as many prospects as they did (although I’m not sure how much real talent the trio has because from a few of the comments not very talented).
TribeTown
this is an interesting move, especially since it looks like they’re fighting for a one – game playoff
norcalblue
wheeew……
Poynter3434
What is the report on the 3 prospects? Curious to see what the market is being set at …
fatelfunnel
Logo, Alcantara and Jose King
Poynter3434
Yes, but is that a good haul? Not familiar with dbacks system …
bleacherbum
Not really a good haul, the Diamondbacks are one of the teams in the league without a top 100 prospect in the game and the best guy they dealt here for Martinez is lugo who is their #4 best prospect. D-Backs gave up very little to get JD.
LADreamin
No, it’s not a good haul. JDM is a game changing bat when healthy, and this is a pedestrian return for Detroit.
Priggs89
Wow
Dusty Baker
The Dodgers pretty much have the division but keep in mind that if AZ wins the Wild Card they would most likely play the Dodgers. LA might need another bat or, at the very least, upgrade the bullpen. I’d love to see them match this by acquiring Ozuna (though he probably won’t be traded), McCutchen, or stack the bullpen by getting two arms (Britton and Brach?)
hiflew
That is a horrible package. I cannot believe the Rockies wouldn’t beat that.
bleacherbum
Martinez for lugo, alacantra and King. Dawell Lugo being the best out of the bunch their #4 ranked prospect.
Low price for Martinez. Great trade for ARZ. Didn’t have to give up Banda or Duplantier.
darkstar61
“Dawell Lugo being the best out of the bunch their #4 ranked prospect.”
Tbh, Lugo is really the only out of the bunch.
Surprised cost was so low
Henduland
Not going to get a lot for a rental unless it’s a star player.
stymeedone
If JD isn’t a star, you don’t follow the game.
darkstar61
.912 … .879 … .908 … 1.018
His last 4 seasons OPS indicate Martinez is a “star” (while being 4th in OFer wOBA this season indicates he is one of games hottest hitters this year)
To get 1 okay guy and 2 minor league fillers from arguably the worst system in the game… it’s insanely low
bleacherbum
Great deal for Arizona, they got JD for basically nothing of importance.
JDGoat
Lugo was traded for Cliff Pennington. There should be riots in the streets of Detroit right now. Avila should’ve waited and hoped for an injury to another team.
B6Cole
Wow!! Horrible trade! Tigers get 3 crappy prospects for the hottest hitter in the majors. Avila is an idiot!
JDGoat
What a horrendous return
Troy
Really light. Cash relief. Light return. Disappointed.
walls17
I like this move a lot for the D-Backs. Should be a fun team to watch down the stretch
maxwell honeycutt
gave alot of good dudes for some guy i aint never heard about. is he related to pedro?
SeanCasey21
You must not watch baseball then….
RytheStunner
If you’ve never heard of JD Martinez, then your opinion is irrelevant on this website.
vtadave
“good dudes”
Has never heard of J.D. Martinez.
Going with…troll.
moores000
Really… Not ONE relief prospect….. way to go Avila……
Wrek305
3 minor league players for a rentnal. They probably aren’t making the playoffs
halos101
not a very impressive haul honestky. Good move by snakes… now they need bullpen help
aff10
Bafflingly low return, I understand that Martinez is a rental and Arizona picked up the cash, but I can’t believe they couldn’t get more than this. I kinda like Lugo, but to have him headline a package for one of the majors fifteen hitters is crazy. I feel like Alex Avila might bring back more than this
LADreamin
Al Avila is a joke. Glad to see the DBacks fleecing someone for a change. They sent their #4, #15 and a prospect not even in their top 30 for a middle of the order power bat. Crazy.
ASchmidt
Time to temper expectations on that Justin Wilson return now Tigers fans.
bleacherbum
Seriously, wow. If this is a pre-cursor to what they will receive for their other players then holy cow. Arizona with their weak farm system gave up scraps to get one of the best bats on this year’s trade market.
fatelfunnel
Can’t believe that was the best offer! For that I would hold him for another week and see if anything changes….WOW
chucky25
shocked they didn’t at least end up with an OF prospect coming back,with a big need for a CF
kbarr888
Does Ari have a CF to send them?
zack novotny
Wow, what a steal. It’s been a long rough few years being a dbacks fan but so far this year and this trade has been a turn around.
terry
Seems low but perhaps no one else would pick up his full salary.
jide
Peanuts
stymeedone
3 SS prospects. Interesting. SS’s can be moved to lots of positions. King looks like he has potential.