Tigers Exploring Package Trade Scenarios

The Tigers have several players known to be available, and ESPN’s Buster Olney reports (on Twitter) that the team is currently exploring trade scenarios involving multiple players as a means of clearing some salary off the books. That would mesh with a recent report from Olney’s colleague, Jerry Crasnick, in which Crasnick reported that Detroit has tried to attach second baseman Ian Kinsler to Justin Wilson in trade talks with the Brewers. (Not to say that Kinsler is a pure salary dump, of course, as he too carries value to other clubs.)
[Related: Taking Inventory — Detroit Tigers | Detroit Tigers depth chart | Detroit Tigers payroll outlook]
In addition to Wilson and Kinsler, the Tigers are expected to move catcher Alex Avila and are reported to have shopped Justin Verlander around the league. Detroit could also conceivably move right-hander Anibal Sanchez, who has been much improved in six starts since returning from the minors. The team’s enormous commitment to righty Jordan Zimmermann looks largely immovable right now thanks to Zimmermann’s struggles and full no-trade clause, and while Justin Upton has absolutely raked over the past calendar year, he’s owed $88.5MM from 2018-21 and has the right to opt out of his contract at season’s end as well.
Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press adds some more context to the Tigers’ stance on Verlander, reporting that Detroit has shown a willingness to pay off the remainder of Verlander’s $28MM salary in 2017 — a sum of about $10.4MM — but they’re not interested in picking up any of the $56MM he’s owed from 2018-19. That hasn’t been enough to generate any serious talks surrounding Verlander to date.
Michael Fulmer is the most intriguing name to pop up in trade talks this summer, and Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that it’s been difficult to gauge exactly what the Tigers’ plans are for the reigning Rookie of the Year. Sherman writes that some execs have been told that Fulmer is firmly off limits, while others say the Tigers have briefly floated his name before turning talks to Justin Verlander. Perhaps most interestingly, Sherman writes that one exec said the Tigers pitched a scenario in which Fulmer would be packaged with the remaining money on the contracts of Zimmermann ($80.7MM through 2020) or Upton ($96.7MM through 2021).
MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that the Brewers and Tigers remain engaged in ongoing talks pertaining to Kinsler and Wilson, though he also cautions that no deal is close. Earlier tonight, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported that the Rockies are interested in both Avila and Wilson, which would create another package scenario, though not one that would give the Rox much of an opportunity to shed salary, as both are highly affordable. The Cubs have been frequently connected to both Verlander and Avila as well, with Morosi tweeting a couple of hours ago that Chicago has maintained some level of interest in Verlander but is reluctant to pick up his whole contract in a trade (as are the rest of the teams in MLB). Fenech notes in his above-linked column that the Cubs have had scouts at each of Verlander’s past three starts.
Comments
dugdog83
Well let’s go Tigers get moving
dodgerfan711
Wilson and Verlander for Kazmir and Verdugo. This was a proposed salary dump from Joel Sherman
bobbleheadguru
There has to be more. They need a “Top 100” at least for each of them… especially if they are taking on a terrible contract.
jtmorgan
If they aren’t paying money it won’t take much at all to get Verlander. At full price he just won’t bring back anything on his own. Detroit can’t really justify giving him away for nothing, so I don’t think he has any real shot of being moved.
Andrew Farrug
Yes it will because he’s Justin Verlander. He’s a franchise icon and there’s definately some emotional attachment. Despite his contract he’s still pitching at an extremely high level and it will take a significant prospect package and salary offset for him to be dealt btw he also has a no trade clause. He’s most likely staying put
jtmorgan
I agree those are reasons he won’t get moved, but it doesn’t make other teams willing to pay the price in money and prospects for him.
He’s not getting moved unless the Tigers just blow it up.
WillieWildkat
Ewwww, he’s a franchise icon. That and $28 million bills will buy you a very bad contract. Sounds like TIgger nation is stuck in 76 win hell.
mack22
Verlander is due 28 mil a year, and not worth near that much. He’s not pitching anywhere close to his glory days. Verdugo is a top prospect. I wouldn’t want that deal either.
bobbleheadguru
I am not sure you are actually watching him pitch right now. He made ONE bad pitch yesterday and had bad luck with a passed ball. He struck out 5 of the first 6 batters.
His final pitch of the night, when he was well over 100 pitches thrown, was NINETY SEVEN MILES PER HOUR. That is absurd.
JDGoat
One game doesn’t justify 28 million dollars though. He’s just simply not worth that much and is clearly declining from his glory days
Andrew Farrug
How about 2.27 ERA over his last FOUR starts with plenty of strikeouts, a fastball that’s still in the upper nineties, and a history of pitching better in the second half of the season and into the playoffs.
bobbleheadguru
3.26 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP in the second half.
That is very close to his Cy Young Caliber 2016.
JDGoat
Ok I’ll say this. I like Verlander and think he’s still a good guy to have in the middle of a rotation. But he is obviously declining. You can’t throw away half a season of stats and make arbitrary numbers and just think other teams will believe that’s who he is. And even if these four games actually gets a team to bite, it doesn’t take away the fact that he has a 28 million dollar contract for a lot of years. He’s probably better off staying in Detroit, because they’re not going to want to trade him in a salary dumpish trade and no ones going to want to give up a lot of value for an old pitcher owed a lot of money
WillieWildkat
ok, ill throw you guys a bone. How about a late career revival as a closer, A la Smoltzie, Eck.
justinept
Verlander Wilson and Avila to the Cubs for Almora Candelario and Caratini.
WillieWildkat
Throw in Baez and Happ and you’ve got a deal.
Andrew Farrug
Avila would have to be high to do that. Kick in Buehler, Calhoun, and a mid level prospect and eat ALL of JV’s salary and we’ll think about it.
dodgerfan711
Thats the insane tigers fan logic. You either get the prospects and give up wilson or get no top prospects but get the salary dump. Not both
Andrew Farrug
No you want an elite caliber closer and JV for a prospect and a warm body worth like 18M. Use your brain cheapskate Dodgers fan.
dodgerfan711
I never said that would be my proposal but it is something close. “and JV” doesn’t mean anything. JV is declining and has a mammoth contract. JV alone is not even worth a top 100 prospect. Only reason they get anything is packaging him with Wilson
DetroitDave84
Incorrect. He’s worth a top 100 if Tigers throw in 12-15 million & trust me, he is throwing 97 and had 9k’s against a hard hitting KC team. He was 7 wins in the playoffs versus Gray and Darvish 0. He’s a proven winner on a bad Tigers team. You want him in a big game.
mannyl101
No use yours! thats crazy to give up that talent & responsible for all that salary! Your living in la la land!
WillieWildkat
No one’s going to be scrambling to rescue TIgger from colossally bad contracts with prospect help. JV would be worth a rest of season rental, but not the 3 yr albatross. At that rate, keep your overpriced aging vets and enjoy baseball purgatory.
Matt Galvin
Lewis Brinson just pulled from Tripe-A First Inning but doesn’t mean has been Trade.
mannyl101
Haha sounds good except the part about Verdugo!
justinept
Verlander. Wilson. Avila to Cubs for Almora, Candelario, Caratini.
WillieWildkat
Holy crap, that’s gotta be the worst mock trade proposal in the entire history of mock trade proposals. Is this a bit, Or are you just out trolling?
bobbleheadguru
Patience. They do NOT need to move Verlander right now. They don’t even need to move Justin Wilson. Take this to 5 minutes before the deadline and get the best offer… and even then, be willing to say NO.
JV is very tricky because he definitely sells tickets. Season tickets sales will go down that much more if he is gone.
JDGoat
I doubt anyone cancels season tickets because the team traded a declining (albeit high profile) player. They’d be better off without those “fans” anyways. A rebuilding team with a lot of money owed to old players does not need a verlander, especially at this point in his career.
bobbleheadguru
I will. When I get my tickets, I look for JV games. I sell games when other pitchers are pitching.
Just Another Fan
I sure bet the Tigers front office cares about what you do with your tickets.
Andrew Farrug
They do…I’d rather see JV pitch than anyone else besides Fulmer.
justinept
Are those tickets worth $55 milllion? If not, then the team won’t be losing money.
stymeedone
What would happen if the Dodger traded Kershaw, or the Giants moved Madbum? That is how JV is to Detroit Fans. You better believe it will effect sales.
Just Another Fan
Well that would be dumb because the Dodgers are the best team in Baseball and the Giants are always trying to compete. So your analogy is just very ignorant.
JDGoat
If hope they’d be fine with it considering they would bring back two of the biggest packages in MLB history. JV just simply can’t bring that big of a package back, and for that reason probably isn’t worth trading I guess
mannyl101
Yeah!
Mr Pike
One of the biggest packages in MLB history and he is scheduled to make $7MM a year over the next two years more than Verlander’s “mammoth contract”? Not by your logic. Besides he has been an injury risk and unlike Verlander he has been horrible in the playoffs. Current conventional wisdom is that the Dodgers would have to eat a bunch of his salary just to unload him.
WillieWildkat
Judging by some of the activity on this board, the Tigger fan base doesn’t seem all that demanding. So maybe they continue to cater to the “fans” who show up like sheep because they recognize “name” players. Come one, come all, check out the Miggy, VMart, JV, Uptons, Jordan Zimmerman medicine show. And enjoy an eternity of 4th place finishes.
pseudostats
Good article bringing it all together. Moving this much money off the books suggests that the Ilitches are going to sell the team. It makes little sense to move reasonable contracts (Kinsler as an example) when you’ve still got VMart under contract making more money.
When Mike Ilitch purchased the Red Wings, he made a point of keeping/bringing in marquee names, even when the Wings were awful. He later did the same with the Tigers. If Chris Ilitch is supporting/encouraging dumping some of these contracts, I wouldn’t be surprised if the team is up for sale soon.
bobbleheadguru
Revenue typically impacts valuation more than expenses. If they were selling they should NOT move Verlander, because he sells tickets. He is like Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom.
pseudostats
I agree. Mike Ilitch brought the value of the team up by bringing in guys like Pudge, Cabrera, etc and understood those type of players brought in revenue. Chris Ilitch seems to be operating with a different philosophy though.
jaysfan77
Gee whiz Detroit sure has some big contracts. They never even mention Cabrera holy moly. If they package Fullmer with one of those big contracts mentioned I could see someone doing that in the off season easily. Not right now though.
bobbleheadguru
Tigers had an owner who wanted to win a championship. Sadly, he passed away after 11 years of near misses.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
His name is on the Stanley Cup four times. No World Series, but he won championships.
padam
I was thinking the same – many ‘large’ contracts that go beyond what they should. I wouldn’t mind seeing the Mets bringing Fulmer back home in the off season and take on Upton’s contract if he doesn’t elect out. They’ll have tons of free dollars.
TraderRyan9
Take on Uptons salary while giving up 5 top prospects?
Sam.rhodes16
Tigers fans all up and down this thread are delusional about JV’s worth good god.
Sam.rhodes16
Well I intended to put this on another comment. Don’t mind me
WillieWildkat
Hoping this isn’t representative of the current state of Tigger fans. Not very edumicated. Quite the contrast from what I remember when I lived in Michigan.
padresfan
Opt outs shouldn’t exist
Tribe 217
Tigers would be fools to trade fulmer.
max
I don’t think salary dump trades like this work at the deadline, they need to be worked out in the off season when all 29 teams. So, if a team in the off season can take on money and is willing to take on Zimmermann’s salary than I could easily see the Tigers trading Fullmer to get out from that. Tough to do in season though.
JDGoat
Tigers won’t trade fulmer with a bad contract. If fulmer gets traded, it’s straight up for a farm system. A Zimmermann/verlander/Vmart deal would be either sweetened with prospects or a lot of money, not their most valuable trade chip.
Andrew Farrug
I have a feeling that he’ll be shopped at the winter meetings. Maybe to Atlanta or Philly for a load of prospects and cash or Houston for prospects and young major leaguers(think Bregman)
El Duderino
Philly isn’t close to contending so you can rule them out.
Atlanta could work because they’re looking for a young, controlled, top-of-rotation pitcher.
stymeedone
Zimmermann would probably only accept a trade to one of the Chicago’s or to Milwaukee. Just don’t see those teams being interested. Detroit is stuck with Victor. As a dh only his value was limited, but now that he can’t run, plus that contract, he’s Detroit’s for its duration. JV is expensive but still has value.
stymeedone
So, based on the Brewers being offered Wilson and Kinsler, two positions that Milwaukee needs, and Colorado being offered Wilson and Avila, two positions the Rockies need, the Tigers are tying players together to dump salary? Where? Wilson, Avila and Kinsler all have below market salaries. That they have some anonymous exec throwing out Zimmermann’s name ( the guy with the no trade clause that took the deal to be close to home and isn’t going to waive it) just shows it for the fiction it is. Why would the Tiger’s be in a rush to move Upton as a salary dump? He’s having a great season. If he opts out, they get rid of the salary without taking less in a trade. If he stays, he’s locked in at market value for two years and will have more trade value than he does now. I’m suggesting this is writers being writers rather than reporters being reporters.
donniebaseball
My thoughts exactly stymee.
JDGoat
If I’m the Tigers, I’d just take the L for the next couple of years and ride out some of these contracts. They aren’t good enough to compete, so there is no need to package good trade chips with bad ones. If anything, they should be taking on money and bad contracts if it means getting good players in return. Unless they think they can return to the postseason quickly, which doesnt seem like a realistic scenario.
jbigz12
Taking on bad contracts sounds nice and all until you realize they probably would like to run a profitable business and not pay luxury taxes every year for a dumpster fire
TraderRyan9
they will be under luxury tax after this season
WillieWildkat
Or better yet, just jettison the bloated contracts like the Garish enormous pool toys that they are, tank, and open up valuable roster spots for guys who’ll be part of the future. Look at what division rivals the Twins and White Sox are doing. The worst case scenario is to run these guys out there for the sake of entertaining sheepish fans, guaranteeing 76 win meh results that don’t get you anywhere close to where you need to be for a rebuild. Seems the middle ground of Blue Jays-Mariners-Rangers-Angels chasing the #2 wildcard slot in perpetuity is a scary place to be these days…while the likes of the Astros, Yankees, White Sox and Twins look poised to be behemoths.
MakeATLGreatAgain
I’ll give you Ian Krol, Luke Jackson, and Jim Johnson for Verlander.
Andrew Farrug
I wonder if the tigers would send a rep just to give Atlanta the middle finger in person for that offer lol
912boy
Throw in Matt Wisler and will take Wilson too. Coppy needs to start making it rain
Sam.rhodes16
If we’re absorbing all of JV’s contract, hard pass on acquiring him.
joemurp
I say they trade Zimmerman and a little cash to the Yankees for Ellsbury. Match the cost of each contract, helps both teams in problem areas, seems like a good fit
stymeedone
Except for the no trade clause
William
Trade them all Detroit , Old ,overpaid, unachieving Players
84braves
Albies, Gohara, Pache, Cumberland and cash for Fulmer
MakeATLGreatAgain
We can’t spare Albies. Offer them Dansby instead.
southi
I’d know it would never happen but trade Verlander and Fulmer to Atlanta (paying the remainder of THIS season’s salary for JV). Get back Kolby Allard, Ian Anderson, Travis Demeritte, Alex Jackson and Chris Pache. I am not sure that would get it done. Seems somewhat fair but I’ll readily admit the amount of money Verlander is owed is quite substantial even getting Fulmer.
Bruin1012
Verlander isn’t going anywhere. Nobody is going to pay what Detroit thinks he is worth. Detroit isn’t going to trade him for what he is worth on the market, which isn’t much with his current contract, so someone is going to have to overpay to get him. Maybe someone blinks but I doubt it Verlander will be a Tiget after the deadline.
Bruin1012
“Tiger”
DetroitDave84
Verlander is gone. Tigers will end up putting in money.
Bruin1012
Not if they think they are getting top prospects back not a chance.
Bruin1012
I guess depending on the money that Detroit is willing to kick in.
WillieWildkat
Their only salvation is Theo and the Cubs. They realize their window to contend is now, and aren’t concerned with the revenue implications. They’ve pretty much gutted their farm system after the Q trade with Jimenez and Cease leaving. And word around Chicago is that Theo and the boys are out after this little 5 yr window is gone. Burn the farm to the ground a la the Russian’s scorched earth policy vs. Napoleon. Dombroski-like.
pplama
Packaging Fulmer with someone who decreases his value should be a fireable offense.
halos101
wilsons the only tiger that’s gonna be moved at the deadline. The rest are offseason moves
Connorsoxfan
In the Rockies scenario shouldn’t it say that doesn’t give Detroit an oppurtunity to shed salary since both Avila and Wilson are affordable?
WoolCorp
Genius
Blue_Spirit19
If the Tigers wanted to package Fulmer with the full Upton contract, the Dodgers should have jumped at that opportunity. A great young pitcher and a good RH OF who would probably opt out of the big money anyway? Yes please.
TraderRyan9
Avila youre correct. Wilson is a great RP with value, who can bring back some great prospects. He is also arbitration eligible and will be getting a hefty raise after the year. They could keep him if they dont like any offers. Thats unlikely though as about 12 teams are interested in him.
If I was a contending team I would add Avila If i had a need at catcher. He is smashing the ball and has a high OBP due to extremely good eye at the plate. He’s always had a good OBP
El Duderino
The biggest problem is Verlander is worth more to Detroit than he is to any of the other 29 teams.
The other 29 teams see him as a former Cy Young pitcher whose best days are behind him. He can still have dominant games, but he can also get beat up more often than he used to. For the amount he’s getting paid, you want a pitcher with a 2.40 ERA.
To the Tigers, he’s the face of the franchise for the past decade who will eventually be getting his number retired. They still see a guy who could rebound like he did in 2016. Because of that, he’ll still sell tickets and jerseys in Detroit.
TraderRyan9
Hes still really good. If he was a FA and signed a 2 year deal, what do you think he would command?
El Duderino
He’s making 28 million for each of the next two years. I could see a team giving him 20 million each year – a bit higher than a qualifying offer. I don’t think Verlander is bad. I just don’t think he’s 28 million good.
TraderRyan9
So, there you go. Detroit eats 8 mill per, gets back good prospects, Done deal.
However, Detroit might value Verlander higher. i mean, he still throws 98 and can touch 100 if he wants. And he still has good secondary stuff. Numbers are not always indicative of a persons talent and stuff.
Look at Quintana. Leaves White Sox and goes to Cubs and dominates.
When youre on a contender, your play level rises. Detroit players all knew this season was thrown in the crapper due to Al Avila trying to shake the roster up in the winter and not trying to improve his bullpen in FA.
That demoralises a player. As I said, look at Quintana. At this point, a change of scenery would likely spark Verlander to finish his career just as he started it. He still has it. He knows hes been on display the last 4 starts and look what he turned in. ERA under 3.00 and bunch of K’s.
El Duderino
I think they’d need to kick in a bit more than the 8 million. Just because that’s what he could get from one team on the free agent market doesn’t mean all other teams would value him there or be able to pay it.
I don’t buy into the idea that Verlander didn’t perform as well earlier in the season because he was demoralized. I think he’s too much of a competitor for that. I think he started off slow for whatever reason, got beat up by the Indians (who he has struggled against his entire career), and has started to right the ship recently.
TraderRyan9
All possible.
draushaus
Kinsler? Cardinals. Verlander? Leave him in Detroit. (Kinsler really ought to stay put, too).