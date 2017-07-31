Trade Deadline Recap: AL Central

Here a look back at the last few days of moves from the AL Central.

Tigers: Acquired infielders Jeimer Candelario and Isaac Paredes and cash or a player to be named from Cubs for reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila.

Royals: Acquired starter Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter from Padres for pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and infield prospect Esteury Ruiz. Acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from White Sox for pitching prospects A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis. Acquired cash from Dodgers for righty Luke Farrell.

Twins: Acquired pitching prospects Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns from Yankees for lefty Jaime Garcia. Acquired pitching prospect Tyler Watson and international spending rights from Nationals for closer Brandon Kintzler. Acquired minor-league lefty Gabriel Moya from Diamondbacks for catcher John Ryan Murphy.

White Sox: Acquired first base prospect Casey Gillaspie from Rays for lefty reliever Dan Jennings. Acquired A.J. Puckett and Andre Davis from the Royals (see above) for Melky Cabrera. Acquired hitting prospect Ryan Cordell from Brewers for reliever Anthony Swarzak.

Indians: Acquired righty Joe Smith from Blue Jays for prospects Thomas Pannone and Samad Taylor. Claimed reliever Diego Moreno from the Rays.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.