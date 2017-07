Trade Deadline Recap: AL West

Now that July’s trade deadline is in the books, here’s a look back at the last few days of moves for each AL West team.

Athletics: Acquired prospects Dustin Fowler, Jorge Mateo and James Kaprielian for righty Sonny Gray and international spending rights. Acquired pitching prospect Jeferson Mejia from Diamondbacks for infielder Adam Rosales.

Rangers: Acquired prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis from Dodgers for starting pitcher Yu Darvish. Acquired a player to be named later from Rockies for catcher Jonathan Lucroy. Acquired minor-league righty Tayler Scott from Brewers for reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Claimed infielder Tyler Smith off waivers from Mariners.

Astros: Acquired lefty Francisco Liriano from Blue Jays for outfielder Nori Aoki and Teoscar Hernandez. Signed reliever Jumbo Diaz to a minor-league deal.

Mariners: Acquired righty Erasmo Ramirez from Rays for reliever Steve Cishek. Signed infielder Danny Espinosa. Lost infielder Tyler Smith on waivers to Rangers (see above).

Angels: Acquired pitching prospect Luis Madero from Diamondbacks for righty David Hernandez.

