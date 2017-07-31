Trade Deadline Recap: NL West

With the trade deadline now behind us, here’s a look back at the last few days of deals in the NL West.

Dodgers: Acquired starting pitcher Yu Darvish from Rangers for prospects Willie Calhoun, A.J. Alexy and Brendon Davis. Acquired reliever Tony Watson from Pirates for prospects Oneil Cruz and Angel German. Acquired reliever Tony Cingrani from Reds for outfielder Scott Van Slyke and catcher Hendrik Clementina. Acquired minor-league lefty Luis Ysla from Red Sox for cash considerations. Acquired righty Luke Farrell from Royals for cash.

Rockies: Acquired catcher Jonathan Lucroy from Rangers for a player to be named later. Acquired reliever Pat Neshek from Phillies for prospects Jose Gomez, J.D. Hammer and Alejandro Requena.

Padres: Acquired pitchers Matt Strahm and Travis Wood and infield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Royals for starter Trevor Cahill and relievers Brandon Maurer and Ryan Buchter.

Giants: Acquired right-handed pitching prospects Shaun Anderson and Gregory Santos from Red Sox for infielder Eduardo Nunez.

Diamondbacks: Acquired reliever David Hernandez from Angels for pitching prospect Luis Madero. Acquired infielder Adam Rosales from Athletics for pitching prospect Jeferson Mejia. Acquired catcher John Ryan Murphy from Twins for minor-league lefty Gabriel Moya.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images