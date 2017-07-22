Trade Market For Shortstops

Frankly, there’s not much to see here. Most contenders are set at shortstop. Even those that have immediate needs — the Astros, Nationals, and Diamondbacks all have regulars on the DL — aren’t really expected to go shopping for replacements.

We’ve already seen one shortstop on the move, though, with Adeiny Hechavarria going to the Rays. Here are some others that could be available:

Rentals

Zack Cozart, Reds | $5.325MM in 2017

Cozart is an elite defender and has posted an outstanding .321/.400/.566 batting line on the year. Were there a single contender with an opening at short, he’d be the obvious solution. As it stands, Cozart may end up being viewed more as a heavily-used utility piece — unless a team decides it would be best-served adding him and pushing a regular shortstop to another position instead.

Eduardo Nunez, Giants | $4.2MM in 2017

He’s more likely an option at other spots in the infield, but Nunez has logged more games at short than any other position in his eight seasons of MLB action. Nunez is a roughly league-average hitter who can swipe a bag, and would deepen a lot of rosters.

Ruben Tejada, Orioles | Unknown Salary

The 27-year-old is back in the majors as a fill-in option for the O’s. He’s hitting better than he did last year, but the .272/.322/.333 output isn’t going to hold much appeal.

Erick Aybar, Padres | $1.75MM in 2017

As with Tejada, the veteran Aybar isn’t impressing at the plate (.231/.298/.353) and won’t be in much demand.

Controlled Through 2018

Freddy Galvis, Phillies | $4.35MM in 2017; arb-eligible in 2018

The sudden slugger is on pace to approach twenty long balls yet again. And his on-base percentage has crept over .300. Galvis has rated as a top-end defender, but it still seems he makes the most sense in Philadelphia.

Jose Iglesias, Tigers |$4.1MM in 2017; arb-eligible in 2018

At his best, Iglesias is something of a poor man’s Andrelton Simmons. But while his magical glovework continues, the work with the bat has worsened over the past two years. It’s hard to imagine an offer coming in that would really motivate Detroit.

Asdrubal Cabrera, Mets | $8.25MM in 2017; $8.5MM club option ($2MM buyout) in 2018

It’s arguable whether Cabrera ought to be considered here at all, as the Mets clearly determined that he’s no longer really capable of playing a palatable shortstop. On the other hand, he has manned that position almost exclusively over the past three years and can hit near the league average (though his baserunning has been stunningly bad thus far in 2017).

J.J. Hardy, Orioles | $14MM in 2017; $14MM club option ($2MM buyout) in 2018

The veteran isn’t a deadline option, as he’s currently on the DL. And odds are he won’t be one in August, either, though he’ll easily clear waivers after opening the year with a .211/.248/.308 batting line.

Longer-Term Assets

Jurickson Profar, Rangers | $1.05MM in 2017; arb-eligible through 2019

Still just 24 years of age, Profar has been awful this year in the majors. But he is hitting 297/.386/.423 at Triple-A. And with no clear path to a significant role in Texas, perhaps it’s finally time he’s dealt.

Aledmys Diaz, Cardinals | First-time arb-eligible in 2021

It’s hard to see the Cards giving up on Diaz after he showed a lofty ceiling last year. But he was demoted and has struggled all the more at Triple-A ever since, so perhaps a deal can’t be ruled out if there’s a chance to achieve some value.

Andrelton Simmons, Angels | $8MM in 2017; $39MM from 2018 through 2020

In the midst of a career year, Simmons almost certainly isn’t going anywhere, even if the Halos do sell.

Brandon Crawford, Giants | $8MM in 2017; $60MM from 2018 through 2021

The Giants have made clear they aren’t interested in dealing Crawford, even as he struggles after consecutive two top-level seasons.

Troy Tulowitzki, Blue Jays | $20MM in 2017; $58MM from 2018 through 2020 (including $4MM buyout of 2021 club option)

Tulo has declined in the field and at the plate this year. While the Jays may at some point see if they can’t unload some of the contract, there’s no indication that’ll happen this summer.

Ryan Goins, Blue Jays | First-time arb-eligible in 2018

Goins just doesn’t hit, and has drawn poor grades this year at short, though he could in theory be a utility option elsewhere.

Dixon Machado, Tigers | First-time arb-eligible in 2020

At times, Machado has been seen as an interesting prospect, and he does own a .316/.338/.395 batting line in just 81 plate appearances on the year. He’s out of options and it’s hard to imagine the Tigers again carrying him in 2018 without clearing the way for some more playing time.