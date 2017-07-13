Trade Rumblings: Darvish, Marlins, Starters, Tigers, Astros, Iglesias, Hand

There’s “increasing buzz” that the Rangers will listen to offers on top starters Yu Darvish and Cole Hamels if they don’t open the second half of the season with strong play, tweets ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. It’s been previously reported that the Rangers will hold onto Darvish even if they fall out of the race, so that’d represent something of a change of mindset for GM Jon Daniels & Co. Darvish is set to hit the open market at season’s end, so if the Rangers are out of the race and don’t trade him, they run the risk of losing him to free agency (though he’d obviously receive and reject a qualifying offer, affording Texas some draft compensation). Hamels, meanwhile, hasn’t been listed as a potential trade target to date. He’s earning $23.5MM this year and next, and he’s owed at least $6MM as the buyout on a $20MM club option for the 2019 campaign. That contract and a bizarrely low strikeout rate (4.9 K/9) could complicate Hamels’ market, though he’s shown recent improvement with 12 strikeouts in his past 14 1/3 innings of work.
- The Marlins have told other clubs that they’re ready to sell off assets, a rival executive tells Bleacher Report’s Scott Miller. According to Miller, the Marlins have spoken to more than 10 teams about right-hander David Phelps, and there are two or three clubs that are showing “serious” interest in closer AJ Ramos. “They’re working on it and talking to clubs,” the exec tells Miller. “But the conversations always end with one caveat, that they don’t know that the owner won’t bail at the last minute.” Miller adds that Giancarlo Stanton isn’t likely to move until the Marlins accept that they won’t get someone to take his salary and give prospects back. The industry feeling is that it’d have to be almost a straight salary dump. (Stanton can also veto any deal via his no-trade clause.) Miller’s column features a look at all 30 teams and their possible deadline course as well.
- Sonny Gray, Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole are available in trades, writes Jon Morosi of MLB.com, but the Athletics, Tigers and Pirates have each set a lofty asking price. Perhaps more interestingly, Morosi adds that the Braves have said right-hander Julio Teheran isn’t available, though he’s reportedly been drawing interest and others (including David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports) have said that Atlanta would at least consider offers. In addition to that overview of the market for pitchers, Morosi runs down a position-by-position preview of the market for bats.
- Heyman reports that there’s little to no genuine interest in Justin Verlander at this time due to his huge contract and underwhelming numbers. Furthermore, he notes that due to Verlander’s status as a legend in Detroit, they can’t accept an underwhelming return and effectively signal to Tigers fans that his trade was a salary dump. There’s also very little interest in Ian Kinsler, according to Heyman, as the he’s struggled in 2017 and few teams are on the hunt for second base help. He adds that Alex Avila, J.D. Martinez and Justin Wilson are all drawing strong interest, however, so GM Al Avila should make some deals in the next 18 days.
- In his weekly AL Notes column, Heyman reports that with few top starters left on the market, the Astros may instead pursue high-end bullpen help in an effort to shorten the game and load up the relief corps for the postseason. Unsurprisingly, their list of targets would include Zach Britton, if he’s available. (Most clubs in the league would perk up at the notion of acquiring a healthy Britton.)
- Heyman also notes that Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia is one rental pitcher that interests the Royals. On the subject of Kansas City, he also notes that while the team does have interest in Marlins second baseman Dee Gordon, K.C. would want Miami to pay down some of the roughly $41MM remaining on Gordon’s contract, which the Fish aren’t willing to do. The same is true of the Angels and Blue Jays, he adds, both of whom like the player but not his current salary.
- Meanwhile, in his NL Notes column, Heyman writes that the Reds are believed to be willing to listen to offers on closer Raisel Iglesias but would only move him for a package that would “blow them away.” The 27-year-old Iglesias has emerged as one of baseball’s best relievers and is controllable through the 2020 season. He’s affordable at the moment ($3.5MM in 2017), but his contract allows him to opt into arbitration once eligible, so his salary is going to balloon quite a bit between now and 2020. Heyman also notes that the Reds would be interested in a two- or possibly three-year deal with Zack Cozart but recognize that he can earn more than they’re willing to pay when he gets to free agency.
- The Yankees, Nationals, Dodgers, Cubs, Brewers, Royals, Angels and Mariners could all be in the mix for lefty Brad Hand, Heyman reports. Regarding the Dodgers, Heyman and Robert Murray report that San Diego asked Los Angeles for top prospect Alex Verdugo in return, though there’s “no likelihood” of L.A. meeting that price. The Padres are also getting calls on cheap starters Trevor Cahill, Clayton Richard and Jhoulys Chacin, each of whom inked a one-year deal worth $1.75MM this past offseason.
The D’backs sure could use Cozart.
Who would the dbacks give up?
How about Taylor Clarke and Jared Miller?
What possible need do the Angels have for Hand?
No clue. They don’t even have the prospects to get him considering the likely asking price.
I know right lol
The Angels have the most valuable trade piece in all of baseball and nothing else. Jo Adell is the only valuable prospect they have but there is 0 chance they trade him with their barren farm system
His name is mike Trout
Don’t think they can trade Adele yet even if they wanted too
Not to mention they can’t trade him yet.
*padresfan beat me to it
They can have him in a trade but it must be a PTBNL and he wont officially go to the new team until the world series ends. But they wont want to trade him anyways
Based on my understanding, I’m pretty positive that’s not allowed anymore…
U can think nationals, padres for that
Padres don’t want any of that horrible astros farm. That’s like saying the Os have a farm that could get something
Astros got some good pieces in there
And you know this because?????
start_wearing_purple
Hand has a year and a half or two and a half years of control left (can’t remember which), so he’d be more of an acquisition for the future. As we’ve seen lately, a strong bullpen can make a major difference.
petersdylan36
There we go again. This time from Millers article on bleacher report. First off, it says the Rangers are buyers when a lot are pointing at them as selling off some pieces. Second, He says the Rangers would like to have Brad Hand and then followed that up with Preller being in love with Profar.
Stop with Profar to Padres! he doesn’t have much value at all.
I understand Hand will get something nice back, nothing huge. But he is worth more than Profar.
Not really.
petersdylan36
I’m not saying he is worth what Chapman or Miller got last year.. I won’t expect anything close to that.
But he is worth much more than Profar. Why trade for someone with the same or less time left on contract and for someone who hasn’t put up huge numbers and has been injured?
He is worth more than Profar and that is pretty much accepted everywhere.
padresfan
Profar really? Ain’t going to happen
You’d have to add in some quality over that with profar as the extra
Yu to the Crew?!?!?!
petersdylan36
I wouldn’t mind seeing Stanton to the Padres. They have the money to spend on him, they have an outfield spot open for him, he makes Myers, Refroe, and Hedges better, and he will still be with the team when they are good in a few years.
Crazy idea, but if its a salary dump, then no high end prospects would be sent back and an outfield of Stanton, Margot, and Renfroe would be great.
The only thing holding it up would be his NTC
Padres need to change the deminssions of that ball park. Only then will they attract good offense through FA
beersy
What the Padres need to do is stop changing the dimensions of Petco Park. How can they ever “build a team” for their park, if they are constantly changing it? Not to mention, good hitters on opposing teams don’t have an issue with the dimensions at Petco.
Priggs89
I’m sure it helps when they’re basically facing a AAA starting staff (even that may be a little generous right now).
CNichols
There are 10 teams with worse starting rotation ERAs than the Padres. Its obviously not a good rotation, but it doesn’t suck nearly as much as people think.
For how cheaply it was assembled I think its overachieved a lot and the trade chatter around those back-end starters is proof of that.
petersdylan36
That’s funny. For the longest time the Padres had really good pitching staffs because of the ballpark but they have moved in the walls quite a bit and the pitching staff over the last three years has gone into the dumpster. But that might also be a Bud Black factor.
I can still dream for Stanton playing there though
padresfan
They did. It’s very fair playing now. They moved the right field in about 35 feet center in about 20 feet power alley is down about 20 feet as well
Gray should net a top prospect like Brinson or Frazier and another top 100. A deal like Frazier and Chance Adams should be the minimum for Gray.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Sonny Gray going to the Brewers would be perfect.
The Pirates would be very unlikely to deal Cole there, but his value to the Astros or other contenders would increase greatly if/when Gray is off the market.
Brinson and Luis Ortiz for Sonny.
chitown311
White Sox set the bar at what a cost controlled SP requires via trade
Yes, they did. Thanks Chisox!
dust44
I can’t c the Yanks go after a Sonny Gray who can’t stay healthy. Especially if he Costs Frazier and Adams. That’s more then the white Sox just got for Quintana who’s better then Gray
The Cubs gave up a top 10 prospect and a top 100 prospect for Quintana. Gray is going to require at least two top 100 prospects, and one of them has to be a good talent like Frazier or Brinson. Remember, the A’s don’t have to move Gray. Beane isn’t going to give him away for a couple A ball lottery tickets.
Um… No, it’s probably not.
darkstar61
“That’s more then the white Sox just got for Quintana who’s better then Gray”
More teams are looking for a pitcher like Gray/Q/Archer/etc than number of such pitchers exist
The fact one was taken off the board, and by a team which was not thought to be included heavily in the expected bidding war to boot, it merely strengthens or raises the cost of the ones to follow
If Gray is to be dealt now, I wouldn’t be all that shocked if Oak expected the same or even higher return.
Cody bellinger for yu darvish?
start_wearing_purple
The Dodgers laugh hilariously while hanging up the phone.
socalblake
How about Cody Bellinger for Gray?
dodgerfan711
How about Cody Bellinger for Mike Pelfrey?
If Friedman and Zaidi are dumb enough to make that trade, then Beane will do it in a second.
LADreamin
Zaidi is smarter than Beane. We’re keeping our blue chip prospects. We’ll trade out of our #5-30 for a lockdown BP lefty.
If Zaidi is smarter than Beane, why isn’t he running his own team? He basically has the same job as in Oakland, but with an added title. Friedman makes the final call.
dodgerfan711
Friedman has the final say but Zaidi does a lot of heavy work. It was Zaidi who wanted them to trade for Chris taylor and grant dayton. Zaidi is no slouch
parman4818
Yu Darvish,Roughned Odor and Jeremy Jeffress for Alex Verdugo,Willie Calhoun and Walker Buehler
LADreamin
18 years of cost controlled blue chip talent for .5 of an ace, an ok 2B and a head case? No thanks
dodgerfan711
I dont know why people think the dodgers need a 2B. They have plenty of good options already.
I wonder which team will budge first for Hand’s services. The asking price might seem high, but there is a lot of demand.
darkstar61
“Heyman also notes that Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia is one rental pitcher that interests…”
We haven’t really seen rumors from the Indians (or at least that I noticed), but we all know they will do at least something – I have a feeling this might be one of their targets
Haha no
Maybe if they traded him 2-3 years ago
Garcia to KC for Khalie Lee..
The Cardinals sure could use Stanton !!!!!!!
Random Thoughts...
Every team could use Stanton, just not that contract!!!