Some highlights from the latest notes piece from Ken Rosenthal of MLB Network and FOX Sports (mostly via his Facebook page, due to FOX’s bizarre decision to go video-only in its web coverage of baseball)…
- The $192MM that the Dodgers spent to retain Kenley Jansen, Justin Turner and Rich Hill this offseason was largely a measure against having to make an aggressive splash at the trade deadline for a second consecutive season, Rosenthal writes. The Dodgers don’t want to part with either top outfield prospect Alex Verdugo or top pitching prospect Walker Buehler, as both could help the team this season (Verdugo in the case of an outfield injury, Buehler as a September callup in the bullpen). If they’re to make a trade involving high-ceiling prospects, the Dodgers prefer to deal from the lower levels of their system, where those high-upside names aren’t quite so close to the Majors. The Dodgers would like to add an impact left-handed reliever, but “[are] wary of overpaying for 15-20 innings of a pitcher who will have zero impact on them winning the division.”
- One tweet from Rosenthal a couple of days ago that flew under our radar: the Dodgers are open to dealing either Brandon Morrow or Sergio Romo to create an opening for the potential addition of a lefty reliever. While Romo’s numbers look decidedly unappealing despite a promising strikeout rate — 6.12 ERA, 11.2 K/9, 4.3 BB/9, 2.5 HR/9 — Morrow has been quietly excellent in an admittedly small sample. Through 15 2/3 innings, Morrow has allowed just four runs on a dozen hits with a gaudy 20-to-2 K/BB ratio. Seemingly healthy once again, Morrow’s average fastball velocity has soared to 97 mph, and he’s earning just the pro-rated portion of a $1.25MM base salary this season. The injury history and limited 2017 sample limit his overall value, but the 32-year-old could be viewed by some as an intriguing pickup.
- The Astros, too, would like to add a left-handed reliever and may find more of a difference-maker in that pursuit than in seeking rotation upgrades, Rosenthal writes in his column. If the Astros don’t land Sonny Gray, they’ll likely at least look at rotation rentals, but they’d have to be convinced that whoever they acquire is an upgrade over Charlie Morton and/or the returning Collin McHugh. A more definitive upgrade would be easily apparent in the ’pen.
- The Mets are willing to include cash in trades of veterans in order to net better prospects in trades, Rosenthal reports. Specifically, he mentions Jay Bruce and Asdrubal Cabrera. New York, for instance, knows it’d be on the hook for the $2MM buyout on Cabrera’s $8.5MM club option either way and would likely be willing to include that sum in a potential trade. They’d also be willing to pay down some of the remaining $5.26MM on Bruce’s salary, recognizing that said sum is a significant amount for many clubs to add at the midway point of a season. Other rentals the Mets have include Curtis Granderson ($6.07MM remaining), Addison Reed ($3.13MM) and Lucas Duda ($2.93MM). It’s worth noting that Rosenthal didn’t specifically mention Granderson, Reed or Duda by name.
- Rosenthal also tweets that one reason the Yankees shifted course and acquired Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox is due to the high asking prices they encountered when seeking rotation upgrades. The Yanks are still on the lookout for starting pitching upgrades — both rental pieces and controllable assets, he adds.
a1544
The Astros need to figure out which 5 of all their starters are gonna stay in their rotation before they start dealing for more. Keuchel, McCullers, Morton, peacock, McHugh, Fiers. Do they really need more? I’d be looking for an ace reliever instead if I were them. Especially one that throws left handed. That lefty bullpen arm was their weakness 2 years ago in the playoffs
abcrazy4dodgers
Why would the Dodgers trade Morrow? He’s quietly turned into one of the catches they were looking for when they go trawling for NRI’s during the winter. Romo’s been serviceable of late despite his overall numbers, and Doc’s been using him in in appropriate situations.
BlueSkyLA
Agree, the Morrow pickup was a good one and has a been kind of a sleeper. I hope they are not looking at him as surplus after Baez. If they could flip him for a top lefty reliever, maybe. Otherwise hang onto him if for no other reason than to avoid overusing Baez.
Sign all the Cubans
Agree on this. And despite his general excellence this season, Baez still scares me every time he takes the ball in the 8th.
Michael Chaney
That sounds a lot like how us Indians fans feel about Bryan Shaw
david722
Morrow is arguably Dodger’s best reliever after Jansen. Not sure why they’d part with him. When playoff come and match ups become more necessary they will sorely need a better bridge to Jansen.
Garza Nathan
That’s easy
1. Keuchal
2. Mccullers
3. McHugh
4. Peacock
5. Fiers
Move Morton to the pen with Musgrove
You make a trade from any starting pitcher you move McHugh or fiers to the bullpen and Musgrove has to be apart of the deal.
Morton would be an awesome Insurance policy for Injurys. Don’t move peacock to the pen he has played very well this year. Mchugh is your wildcard
Garza Nathan
I would say all out for Wilson and Britton.
Astros need that SP badly to front the rotation but only 3 names to over pay for and that’s DeGrom, Fulmer and Archer
ThePriceWasRight
there’s a guy called darvish who would be an awesome 3 if available.
Jt0712
You spelt deGrom wrong.
chitown311
It’s “spelled” not spelt
BlueSkyLA
Maybe he’s British (or was referring to a type of wheat).
Just Another Fan
Nice to see Oakland asking a ton for Gray & Alonso, they don’t have to move either, Alonso could be extended and Gray’s value isn’t going to decline between now and July 2018, especially if he keeps pitching as well as he has been..
ThePriceWasRight
really? Alonso can be signed after the year even if traded and Gray certainly loses value next summer vs this summer. 1. he won’t have any term so the package goes down and
2. he isn’t a model for health so you risk something happening. he isn’t going to pitch much better than he is now so why wait?
Just Another Fan
Gray had never had any issues with injuries before 2016, but in July 2017 he’s not “a model for health”? That’s being extremely over the top.
Andrew Farrug
After that JD trade I’m really not trusting these rumors in terms of validity…he was supposed to have like 5-6 teams after him but ended up taking close to nothing…would Houston give up Derek Fisher or Forrest Whitley for 1.5 years of Justin Wilson? Or are we gonna end up with another pile of trash?
tsolid
That’s why it’s called Trade “Rumors”, not Trade Fact. If you can come up with better info, maybe you should start your own site.
sidewinder11
Michael Fulmer and Justin Wilson to HOU for Francis Martes, Joe Musgrove, Daz Cameron and two mid- to low-level prospects
ThePriceWasRight
If the Astros want both you can bet Fisher has to be in that deal along with martes. Martes Musgrove and Cameron wouldn’t even net fulmer
J. BOO
That’s not getting done without adding Fisher and Perez, at the very least, to your list.
Sign all the Cubans
So, if the Dodgers are going to make a deal for a premium player, it will most likely be Alvarez and/or Calhoun as the headliners, along with some next-tier players (Oaks, Sborz, Sheffield, etc.) to round it out.
If they go after a reliever with some future control, then this would seem to be a fair price to pay. But I guess we’ll see.
slider32
I like what Cashman did, he extended his pen, and added at short term fix for first or third. The only thing left to do is get another controllable starter if possible. The big thing with this trade is he was going to have a problem in the winter protecting all of these prospects, so he upgrade and solves that problem a little.None of the players he traded was in their long term profile right now, and it gives them a better chance of making the playoffs this year. In the playoffs they would have one of the best bullpens which is important. Once they get Hicks back they will be at full strength for the stretch run.
ctguy
Agreed. I like Rutherford, but he is still years away from the majors and the Yankees have a surplus of outfielders. Hopefully Frazier fits in with the Yankees, but if not they still did well by getting Robertson & Kahnle.
YankeeMan3099
The Yanks still have pieces like Mateo and Andujar to go out and get a starter like a Sonny Gray that’s why it was great that Cashman didn’t include any of those guys in this deal with the White Sox. I personally think Cashman will build a package around Mateo to get Gray from Oakland but we will see.
JLBIII91
That’s exactly what I think. I was a good move to try to fix the bullpen
Rocketride
Morrow is a stud. I hope the Dodgers keep him around. Romo on the other hand, buh bye!