Pitching Market Rumors: Ramos, Wilson, Lynn, Reed

With David Phelps now officially a Seattle Mariner, the Marlins could look to make AJ Ramos the next piece they deal. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets that while the Fish had about 10 teams express interest in Phelps, they currently have three teams expressing serious interest in Ramos. One of those clubs appears to be the Rays, as FanRag’s Jon Heyman tweets that Tampa Bay is among the clubs with interest in the Miami closer. Ramos has also been linked to the Rockies, who was also linked to the Yankees and Nationals before each of those clubs acquired two relievers in a single trade. (Though the New York Post’s Joel Sherman disputes the link to Ramos, tweeting that the Yankees never had any interest in him.)
- While the Nationals are in on Tigers left-hander Justin Wilson, they won’t part with top prospects Victor Robles, Juan Soto or Erick Fedde in a trade to acquire him, tweets MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal. Per Rosenthal, the Red Sox, Dodgers and Astros are all still in the mix for Wilson. Heyman tweets that the Rays are still looking at Wilson, to whom they were linked earlier this week, but at this point it seems that other teams are likelier to land him. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi, meanwhile, adds the Brewers to the substantial group of teams looking into Wilson (Twitter link).
- USA Today’s Bob Nightengale tweets that the Royals are closely monitoring Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn to see if St. Louis makes him available between now and the deadline. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported earlier today that the Royals are looking around for not one but two rental starters to try to make one last run with their current core, and as a free agent at season’s end, Lynn would fit that mold. If the Royals are indeed watching, they probably didn’t mind what they saw today when Lynn tossed six innings of one-run ball against the Mets, though he did allow his 21st homer of the season, which is already far and away a career-high.
- Newsday’s Marc Carig and ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick both hear that Addison Reed is drawing the most interest among Mets trade chips, though Carig notes that there’s nothing close to being completed at this time (Twitter links). The rumor circuit on Reed has been surprisingly quiet, though he’s been linked to the Yankees and Red Sox thus far. The 28-year-old Reed has tossed 45 excellent innings out of the New York bullpen, averaging 9.4 K/9 against a ridiculous 1.00 BB/9 with a 38.8 percent ground-ball rate en route to a 2.40 ERA. He’s logged a 2.02 ERA in 138 innings as a Met and is earning $7.8MM this season.
Comments
Wainofan
What would be possible return from royals for Lynn?
dangleswaggles
A truckload of KC Masterpiece, and a dog eared copy of Field & Stream from the 90s’.
EndinStealth
A mid level prospect. Not much for a #3 starter that’s a rental.
antonio bananas
their best “prospects” are 24 and 25 year olds, so not much.
Kane
Not a MLB ready power hitter with more then being a rental. Basically what we need. So I’ll keep Lynn and try to extend him. There is no reason we couldn’t extend him.
Phillies7459
Hunter dozier and a pair of Moose antlers ?
outinleftfield
So the Nationals are assuring themselves of not getting a reliever that can actually help them win now in order to keep prospects that cannot help them win now and they can’t be assured will ever help them win. The number of top prospects that never make it is staggering. Make the trade Rizzo. Take the chance to become a championship organization, not an also ran.
Brixton
They can get any non-elite arm and keep their top 3 guys. Kieboom is more than a good enough headliner for Neshek, anyone on the Marlins, Reed, or Hand
bobbleheadguru
No way the Tigers are interested unless the return is huge.
Especially now that Al Avila has been skewered for the JD Martinez trade.
giggity212
I can understand not parting with Robles but nats hanging onto Soto makes no sense. They’re just assuring another team would outbid them and they can say “well, we tried.” Soto should be the centerpiece for a package.
Brixton
Soto is a top overall prospect depending on who you ask. Either BA or BP had him in their top 20 at the mid season update
brettmar21
BP had him at 12 I believe.
bobbleheadguru
Al Avila appeared “risk averse” when trading JD Martinez. They went for players they have scouted (cashed in on $5MM in salary relief). They probably could have at least got more quantity if not quality from the D Backs, but probably panicked a little because of JDs back trouble and Arizona’s poor record over the last 10 games. Indians were runner ups in the JD sweepstakes. Aliva probably did not want any part of a JD Game Winning HRs in Comerica when they are still just 5 back.
Justin Wilson is different. They do NOT need to move him. There is little downside risk to just keeping him until the offseason. Take it to 5 minutes left in the trading deadline and work best deal you can at that minute. If it is not good enough wait for 2 minutes left. If not, just wait.
brettmar21
If I am Rizzo, I’d be willing to give up a Robles or Soto. However, not for Wilson. Wilson is a nice pitcher, but not the difference maker to warrant a Robles of Soto. If I am going to give up one of the big guys, it is going to be for Iglesias or Britton. I still contend that Pat Neshek is the guy who would make the big difference in the bullpen