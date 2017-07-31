Headlines

Trade Rumors: The Best App For The MLB Trade Deadline

By | at

There is only one app actual MLB players will use to find out if they’re being traded today: Trade Rumors, available for free for iOS and Android.  With Trade Rumors, you get all of our awesome MLBTR content (plus other sports if you’d like), as well as custom team and player notifications.  Trade Rumors  routinely gets five-star reviews.  With the MLB trade deadline just hours away, what are you waiting for?  Download Trade Rumors today!

  1. Easily 1 of my top 3 apps….slightly addictive, especially NOW! Good times!

    0
    0

    • I agree, but just out of curiosity, what are the other two? I’m looking for a 2nd site since this one is very comprehensive but doesn’t cover everything. Like they skip over a lot of suspensions, and honestly if they did a piece on the Price-Media/Eckersley issue that would be good since they have referenced it a couple times but just to hear it from an unbiased source would be better. I get that’s not really the kind of thing they do here, and that’s even more local news I guess, but I figured by referencing it they were acknowledging it as national news.

      0
      0

      • I guess what I’m saying is if you guys made the jump from trades and injuries to all of baseball, I think you could become the sole baseball news source to a lot of people. Not that you guys don’t do great I love this site, but it would be so much simpler to have one go to baseball source, you know?

        0
        0

  2. I love the app, but the past few days the feed hasn’t been providing the info as quickly as the website itself. Sometimes there is a delay of an hour or more even if I refresh it manually.

    0
    0

  3. Outstanding coverage MlBTR team! I’ve been using the desktop version, and couldn’t think of a better version.

    0
    0

    • We typically get posts up on significant stories quicker, and of course also track them much more closely and provide much more context/analysis. But they put up many smaller items that we wait to post b/c they aren’t significant enough. Different formats.

      0
      0

  7. I just downloaded it. I’ll give it a shot

    0
    0

