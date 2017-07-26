Trade Chatter: Gray, Blue Jays, Twins, Red Sox, Reed

There’s a belief among teams that most clubs have let the Athletics know which piece or pieces they’re comfortable parting with as headliners in a potential Sonny Gray trade, reports Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Interested parties feel that one club will eventually separate itself before Gray’s scheduled start on Sunday, Sherman continues, adding that the current belief is that the Yankees have offered the best package thus far. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported yesterday that the Yankees were “making progress” in negotiations with the Athletics and added that New York has also discussed Yonder Alonso in those talks.
Some more rumblings with Monday’s 4pm ET non-waiver deadline looming…
- Also from Sherman, the Blue Jays are still only interested in dealing their impending free agents and haven’t changed their unwillingness to move players like Josh Donaldson, Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez or Roberto Osuna. Toronto plans to try to move Marco Estrada, Francisco Liriano, Joe Smith and Jose Bautista, and, as Sherman notes, could find success in dealing Bautista in August if a match doesn’t surface this month. (I’d add that like Bautista, Liriano is also highly likely to clear revocable trade waivers next month.) Despite struggling through his worst season since breaking out with the Blue Jays seven years ago, Bautista has generated a bit of interest from other clubs, according to Sherman.
- MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that the Twins are at least open to the idea of moving Ervin Santana and Jaime Garcia if their recent struggles don’t turn around before the non-waiver deadline. Minnesota dropped below .500 for the first time since April after a pair of losses to the Dodgers, and the Royals are surging toward the top of the division as well. Santana has struggled over the past month and a half but would still figure to draw interest as a fairly reasonably priced rotation stabilizer, even if his ERA has never been supported by peripheral metrics. And while some may raise an eyebrow at the notion of moving Garcia, I’d point out that since the Twins took on all of the money owed to Garcia, they could offer to flip him, still pay his contract, and potentially receive a better prospect than the Huascar Ynoa, whom they traded to Atlanta to get Garcia in the first place.
- The Red Sox may not add another bat to the mix after acquiring Eduardo Nunez, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand (Twitter links). Boston has seen Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi and Mitch Moreland each struggle of late, but the team believes that when that group emerges from its slump, the offense won’t be much of an issue. Rather, the BoSox are currently focusing on adding another arm to the bullpen.
- ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick tweets that he spoke to a scout whose team has interest in Mets closer Addison Reed that expressed some concern that Reed has been overworked by manager Terry Collins. Only 10 relievers in baseball have more appearances than Reed’s 47, and five of them are situational relievers whose innings count is considerably lower than Reed’s total of 48. By my count, Reed has worked more than an inning on six occasions this year, and he’s also worked on three consecutive days four different times.
Comments
JaysFan19
Jays not wanting to trade Stro Sanchez Osuna because it makes absolutely no sense to.. they want to build for the future, why would they trade away the future
Modified_6
Yeah I’ve never understood trading the young 20’s guys. If a rebuild is going to take so long that a young 20’s guy won’t be there any longer then you’d only be trading for 18 and 19 year olds when you rebuild.
justinept
Not to defend trading those guys, but your assumption fails to recognize service time. A 22 year old in the minors still has 6 years control in the bigs whereas these guys are considerably closer to free agency. You also seem to ignore the insane hauls a 23-year old star would bring back. If you could turn Stroman into 3 potential all stars, then you’d have to at least listen, right?
max
Stro & Sanchez should be the pitchers to build around. For the right price (i.e Torres & Frazier, Robles & Feddem etc.) I’d trade Osuna. Even though he’s really good having lights out closers on bad teams is dumb. I don’t see the Blue Jays being a viable championship team until 2020 at the earliest, so I’d cash in the Osuna chip if a team like the Dodgers put Verdugo on the table.
walls17
Get it done Yankees!
Yankee4Life27
I second that!!!
jamboot111
I agree but I hope it dose not involved either of our number one or number two prospect!!!!
Frankie Black
it won’t. Mateo, pitcher Avencedo and a lower level prospect.
I spelled that wrong
Frankie Black
it won’t. Mateo, pitcher Avencedo and a lower level prospect.
TheGreatTwigog
Gotta love the advanced research techniques counting through each of Reeds appearances
Steve Adams
It was took a grueling amount of research. I’d say I spent at least 2-3 minutes on it.
But, I figure if I do it then anyone who reads won’t have to bother doing it themselves. Now if you want to delve into pitch counts and the number of times he’s warmed up, sat back down, etc. — you’re on your own, ha.
LA Sam
W/all those red flags, I’d stay away from Reed, if not injury, just straight fatigue has to be real concern, spooking me as Dodger fan, knowing his name keeps being associated w/LA. Much rather have Britton, even if price is higher, 1988 was too long ago! That is amazing break down of his innings n overuse, wonderful article, always enjoy your work, thorough, thanks, keep writing….
LADreamin
Pretty sure Britton has his injury questions as well. I feel like they’re gonna wait until the last day to make a move.
ottomatic
Thanks Steve. Little things like that make this site the great source of info that it is.
arc89
The A’s already said the price for Gray. they must be overwhelmed with the offer or they are not trading him. Frost said that he is in no hurry and winter meetings may be the best time to trade. Somebody will probably budge and send the A’s what they want. Its a poker game right now who goes all in first?
William
Houston will !
gofish
A Mets reliever overworked? Well, I for one am completely shocked.
chino31
Just trade deGrom and Lugo for Refsnyder and Austin…….lighten up it’s a joke
pins1313
I actually don’t think they will. I think they’ll hold on to one of the best farms in baseball for better then Gray
yukongold
With the Yankees back in first place in the loss column, is trading for Gray really needed?? Mateo and Florial is too much to offer.
arc89
Don’t worry Nats are said to be considering to offering Robles. that trumps any deal with the yanks has to offer. The yanks need to up the offer with Frazier or move on.
rocky7
If you read the papers, especially todays box score for the Yanks, you’ll see why Frazier will not be included for any trade, including Gray. Too much energy, speed, and offensive potential to trade away for Gray and his 30-32-starts per year. He can contribute 145 games worth of his style of play.
Good luck to the Nats if they can trump others offers. But Frazier won’t be traded.
nolanryan77
You might be one of the very few to actually think trading Mateo and florial plus for gray isn’t fair. I’m an A’s fan but I try to be realistic that’s why I don’t think Frazier or Torres will be involved. But if Adams or Sheffield aren’t involved either than it will absolutely take florial and Mateo plus to get Gray. That’s just the market.
YankeeMan3099
I think Mateo and Florial should be part of the package first of all neither guy has a spot on the Yanks big league roster and are blocked. We have plenty of outfield depth so trading a guy like Florial to me isn’t a big deal as for Mateo another guy who is expendable has no where to play in majors blocked both by Didi and Torres. Cashman is a fool if he loses out on Gray because he didn’t want to trade Florial.
nolanryan77
I would agree with you. Although if the headliners are Mateo and florial I think it’ll necessitate the depth players in the deal to be better than if the Yankees offered a top prospect. As a yankee fan what package do you think if fair for gray? Objectively speaking
TheChanceyColborn
Terry Collins overworking a pitcher?? I never would have guessed!
driftcat28
I’d be more ham happy giving up Florial and Mateo, plus others (not named Frazier, Torres, Adams, or Sheffield) for Gray! Get it done Cash!!
YankeeMan3099
Dude face it Billy Beane hates the big market teams like Yanks and Red Sox he never trades either team, perfect example both the Yanks and Red Sox were interested in getting Donaldson from Beane and he told both teams he wasn’t available and then a couple days later he shipped him off to the Jays for absolute pure garbage. Beane is sitting on the Yanks offer and shopping it to other teams to get a better deal so he doesn’t have to do business with Yanks it’s so obvious, meanwhile you read reports that the best offer the A’s have is from the Yanks but yet they still haven’t accepted. Beane is a piece of garbage and I hope the A’s never win a damn thing no wonder why their still stuck in that cesspool of a stadium.
bosox117
Beane traded Andrew Bailey and Cespedes to the Red Sox…but he might hate the Yankees if it makes you feel better.
arc89
Funny, Beane will trade anyone with anybody. Yanks have been low balling the A’s on what they want for Gray is why Gray is not in pin stripes. A’s almost traded with yanks in the past Zorbist for their 2B prospect that you guys just released. Yanks turned down the offer. Redsox do not need another starter. A’s and redsox have traded in the past. Beane wants a top 50 prospect included and Yanks have refused so why do you blame Beane when Gray is there for the taking but Cashman would rather hang on to prospects.
YankeeMan3099
Arc I hear what your saying I agree Cashman should be parting with Mateo and Florial they both have no spots on the major league roster and have become expendable I agree 100 percent with you it’s completely asinine. But Beane has shafted the Yanks in the past what was the reason for not wanting to deal Donaldson to the Yankees ? I bet he would have gotten a better package from us than what he ultimately got from Toronto which was basically a bag of baseballs. Also I have no problem with a team telling other teams that a player isn’t available they don’t have to trade the player but when u tell a team or teams he’s not available and then a few days later deal him off for garbage it makes you look like a complete tool and I am sure teams around the league have lost respect for him because of that. Beane always lets his ego get in the way of business and that’s bad for business and this sport doesn’t need guys like him.
arc89
Yanks didn’t have the prospects back when he traded Donaldson. Toronto basically let Beane pick the players he wanted. It wasn’t a bag of balls he got. He received their current #1 prospect Barreto and they still have Graveman who when healthy is a solid #3 starter for any team. All the talk on Gray is about his 1 injury year. So far this year he is injury free and putting up Ace type numbers. Take out his 1 bad start against the Astros and he is one of the top pitchers in the AL. Only trading your surplus is probably not enough to get the best starter available when other teams want him too.
nolanryan77
I get the idea of where you are going but I think it is more a product of Beane and co targeting players rather than taking the best overall package. And that very well could have been the Yankees for Donaldson. They finally seem to be taking the “best package available.”
YankeeMan3099
Arc like I mentioned I think Cashman is being foolish and stubborn for not wanting to part with both Mateo and Florial and I think when it’s all said and done it will cost us in the end and we won’t get Gray that’s the feeling I am getting as this drags out longer and longer. But who knows maybe Cashman swallows his pride and includes both for Gray and I hope he does because we still have plenty of other good players in the system.
arc89
I think Cashman is trying not to trade any of his prospects. Mateo is not a top 100 prospect. Flower getting hurt cost the Yanks a lot because if he was healthy they would have packaged him as the center piece. Florial is not a sure thing so Beane has pulled back . If they hold on to Torres and Frazier than Adams must be in the deal. That might be what is hanging it up.
BeatleJews
We traded with the Dodgers and the Redsox before, grow up
mcase7187
It’s so sad the Red Sox need a power bat but have no place to play them they have hit less than 100 home runs this yr they really miss David Ortiz but now we’re stuck with Moreland and Hanley (personally not a fan) at 2 of the prime offensive spots on the team DH & 1B so they couldn’t add a bat if they wanted too
bsteady7
I’m a Cubs fan. And I want to know what your opinion is on when there the Cubs could offer 4-5 “B” prospects to get Gray? They don’t have the “A” type guys lik NYY and other have. But I seriously want to know if say they sent 5 guys in their top 20-25… would that even stand a sliver of a chance to 3 prospect package with 2-“A” prospects? ??
BeatleJews
Mateo fell hard in all rankings, why? Surely it says a lot. But please give us all your scraps
YankeeMan3099
He has regained a lot of his value this year I won’t sit here and argue not looking to pick fights. Seems like anything anyone says on here that someone else doesn’t like people have to resort to name calling and act like immature children, I won’t entertain it sorry.
nolanryan77
As an a’s fan I just have a hard time thinking that the cubs can get it done with prospects alone. It would have to start with candelario de la Cruz and alzolay. Even then if the yanks offered florial Mateo and Acevedo I probably would go with them. The A’s have a gluttony of 1b/3b/dh types and even though they should be looking at best overall package it’s still hard to accept candelario as a headliner when they have chapman, Healy, Davis, neuse, Nunez and Olson as corner infield/dh players. Beane could have a different perspective though.
julyn82001
Billy Beane a is tremendous VP, General Manager but he is also a minority owner to an A’s team controlled by Gaps owner billionaire John Fisher who is not exactly a public face. Want Gray? Entice A’s Billy Beane big time so that he can convince Fisher of what is best for a very young talented team with a minimum pay roll…