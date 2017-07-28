Trade Rumblings: Lynn, Darvish, Strickland, Johnson, Cubs, Blevins

Teams around the league are waiting for the Cardinals to give a clear indication that they intend to trade right-hander Lance Lynn, tweets ESPN’s Buster Olney. The impending free agent is among the most sought-after assets in a thin market for starting pitching, Olney adds. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch suggests, though, that the Cardinals haven’t exactly made Lynn’s availability a secret. St. Louis is “in the process of generating a market and offers” for Lynn, according to Goold, though they’re also still trying to acquire a bat to put in the middle of their lineup. Goold speculates that once Sonny Gray is finally traded, other clubs may then pivot to the Redbirds and make their best offer for Lynn, who hasn’t had any substantive talks with Cardinals brass about an extension. The Yankees have interest in Lynn, per Goold, who also notes that the Dodgers and Indians have scouted St. Louis recently. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that the Royals have also had recent talks with the Cardinals about Lynn.
More trade rumblings with the non-waiver deadline now less than 72 hours away…
- Yu Darvish is still the Dodgers’ top target, but the team isn’t likely to surrender any of its “very top prospects” in order to pry him away from the Rangers, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. The Dodgers view Sonny Gray as a fallback option for Darvish, who is also drawing interest from the Yankees, Cubs and Astros, according to Heyman.
- ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick tweets that the Giants are open to moving Hunter Strickland but feel that the vast number of relief options available on the trade market could prevent them from extracting max value. As such, San Francisco may simply elect to hold onto the 28-year-old with the intent of pairing him with Mark Melancon, a returning Will Smith and a seemingly rejuvenated Sam Dyson at the back of the bullpen in 2018. (On a somewhat related note, MLBTR recently ran down the trade market for right-handed relievers and for left-handed relievers.)
- Also from Crasnick (Twitter link), the Braves are listening to offers for right-hander Jim Johnson, though they’re not actively trying to move the veteran, either. The 34-year-old is playing out the first season of a two-year, $10MM extension inked last October. He’s worked to a 4.10 ERA through 41 2/3 frames, albeit with a career-high 10.8 K/9 that has contributed to a more encouraging 3.21 SIERA mark. Johnson’s 50.5 percent ground-ball rate is the lowest of his career, though, and his 3.2 BB/9 represents his highest mark since a brutal 2014 season.
- The Cubs have been oft-connected to Tigers catcher Alex Avila as they seek to acquire a more experienced backup option to young Willson Contreras, but MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that Avila is one of many names on the Cubs’ list. He’s not a priority for the Cubs, per Rosenthal, who adds that Chicago is seeking more of a defense-first upgrade. MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro tweets that Chicago could be in on Marlins veteran A.J. Ellis as a possible option. Among the catchers that are likely to be available, Rene Rivera may well have the best defensive reputation.
- Newsday’s Marc Carig tweets that teams have continued to call the Mets on the availability of left-hander Jerry Blevins, but GM Sandy Alderson and his staff aren’t keen on moving the 33-year-old. Blevins is viewed by the Mets as an important piece to the team’s 2018 plans, per Carig. Blevins is much more of a specialist than fellow southpaw trade candidates Justin Wilson and Brad Hand, having limited same-handed opponents to a putrid .173/.230/.185 batting line. Conversely, right-handed opponents have absolutely clobbered Blevins (.316/.469/.632) through 49 plate appearances. He’s earning $5.5MM i 2017 and has a $7MM club option for the 2018 campaign.
Comments
yankeeaddiction
The Cubs should not be looking to add pieces for this year. They are a classic paper tiger and in two weeks the real Cubs will once again show up. The smart move would be if they started dealing- Arrieta to the Astros or Redsox, Zobrist to the Rockies. The Cubs need to look to 2018 because 2017 is lost.
chitownmvp01
Your comment is one of the dumbest I’ve ever seen on this site. The Cubs are better than the Brewers and in a playoff series, I think they beat the Nationals easily due to the Nats awful bullpen. Bullpen is key in the playoffs (aka the Royals model). I think the Dodgers are the only team that has a decent chance at beating the Cubs in a playoff series as long as everyone is healthy. The Dodgers need to add a starter because everyone behind Kershaw is injury prone.
Cubs should absolutely not give up on 2017. Selling would be idiotic.
yankeeaddiction
Nah, the smart thing to do is sell.
Padres2019ha
ultimate troll
arc89
I think he was joking because the Cubs have a better chance than his yanks. He just wants the yanks to low ball somebody for pitching. Once you make the playoffs its a crap shoot. Great starting pitching wins and the Cubs have solid starters. Yanks will fold in the playoffs with inexperience and weak starting pitching.
justinept
He’s not joking. He’s trollling.
thegreatcerealfamine
Since you’re the expert..who wins between Ironman and Batman?
arc89
Neither its just another terrible movie that fools throw their money down the drain watching. The batman vs superman was just awful.
ryanh48
NL Central standings as of 6:02 PM EDT on Friday July 28, 2017
1. Chicago Cubs 54-47
2. Milwaukee Brewers 54-40
3. St. Louis Cardinals 50-52
4. Pittsburgh Pirates 50-52
5. Cincinnati Reds 41-61
Please explain to me how the Cubs 2017 season is “lost.”
justinept
Well they’re 7 games back in the loss column according to your typo…
thegreatcerealfamine
Embarrassing
dsauer23
Last I checked the Cubs were winning their division. Key is to make the playoffs. Anything could happen in the playoffs.
Mark Prior
Worry about the Yankees not the Cubs
LADreamin
I wonder what fuels you to post this on almost every MLBTR story. We get it, you hate the Cubs and you don’t think they’re going to contend. You can rest easy with the world knowing your stance.
Griff_32408
Your lack of baseball IQ is astounding…
redsfan48
The Brewers, not the Cubs, will be the team that comes crashing back down to earth before the playoffs. The Cubs certainly aren’t a WS-caliber team right now, but they are the best in the division still. I can’t stand the Cubs so I’m definitely not biased either.
CubsForever5
U r a complete idiot, I guess with that logic the yanks shld stop playing altogether. Wowww
fatelfunnel
At no point in your rambling, incoherent response were you even close to anything that could be considered a rational thought. Everyone In this room is now dumber for having listening to it. I award you no points, and may God have mercy on your soul.
Dalton1017
No Buehler or Vedugo… Rangers would probably be good with Calhoun Alvarez and Alexa
Dalton1017
Alexy
cbf82
No Darvish for you!
scottbour
No chance Texas trades with LA without getting one of the top 2 Buehler or Vedugo.
LADreamin
Keep him, we need a lefty reliever anyway.
Takachulo
Then the Dodgers presumably move on to Gray. The reason you go after a rental rather than a longer term asset is because the price is lower. If the Rangers are demanding a similar return as the A’s, you go to the A’s.
Justin Hughes
Darvish should fetch 1 of the top two prospects. Another 2 in the 10-20 range and another low level or so.
Gray would cost you 1 of your top 2 and another 1 or 2 in the top 10 of the farm. Plus another 1 to 2 lower level guys. Gray is like a younger/less accomplished Hamels trade. The Rangers gave up 3 of our top 5. Numbers 2,3,5 if I remember right.
So Darvish will cost you less that Gray.
jhinde103
Throw in some lottery tickets and you have a deal
socalblake
Patiently awaiting to see the first SP to go, then even more excited to see the effects of who goes where and how before Monday.
Matt Galvin
Just waiting for lots of Trades to happen including a Blockbuster tonight.
tim815
The Cubs will acquire a catcher by Monday. The longer the wait, the more likely something “screwy” is happening by way of Detroit. Even though Avila isn’t the logical choice.
Wrek305
They don’t need a catcher.
Wrek305
Hunter Strickland to the Nats for 2 minor leaguers. Hunter and Bryce Harper are the best of friends
theroyal19
That would be the most hilarious clubhouse situation ever