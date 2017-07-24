Twins Return Rule 5 Pick Justin Haley To Red Sox

In need of a 40-man spot after today’s trade, the Twins have returned Rule 5 pick Justin Haley to the Red Sox, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger (via Twitter). Haley evidently cleared waivers; Boston has accepted him back and assigned him to Triple-A, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe (via Twitter).
Haley, 26, had been nearing a return from a DL stint owing to shoulder problems. The righty did appear in ten MLB contests earlier this season, however, allowing a dozen earned runs on 22 hits over 18 innings while striking out 14 and issuing six walks.
The results have been somewhat more promising of late in the upper minors. Over his 102 2/3 Triple-A frames over the past two years, Haley owns a 3.59 ERA with 6.8 K/9 against 2.5 BB/9.
Daryl125
I would’ve rather seen Haley have a chance to prove he can pitch than Bartolo. I like his stuff and his delivery creates plenty of deception. Good luck to the kid back in Boston, hope he has a great future.
padresfan
Not when they are in the hunt. As bad as fat boy is. He has the experience and the veteran presence
bluejays92
The “Boston Glob” just sounds gross.
Connorsoxfan
Haha
Phillies2017
That would be Bartolo Colon’s nickname if he played for the Red Sox
MafiaBass
He did in 2007 and ghosted on them in September due to family issues
MafiaBass
2008 sorry