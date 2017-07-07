Twins Sign Bartolo Colon

The Twins have signed veteran righty Bartolo Colon to a minors deal, per a club announcement. He’ll head to the organization’s top affiliate.
It’s not tough to see the fit. Minnesota has struggled to find reliable innings from its rotation, outside of top starters Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios, and also has depth issues in the bullpen. With the club still holding onto hopes of competing for the postseason, but not interested in punting too much future value for immediate improvements, it’ll take a shot on the veteran castaway just three weeks before the trade deadline.
Minnesota will only be responsible to pay Colon at the league-minimum rate during any time he spends in the majors, with the Braves covering the remainder of his $12.5MM annual salary. Evidently, the Twins offered a more appealing situation — whether in terms of opportunity, competitiveness, or otherwise — than did the Mets, who were among the other teams pursuing Colon.
Colon, 44, had thrived for the Mets over the past three seasons, capping off his time there with 191 2/3 innings of 2.43 ERA ball in 2016. But he has been rocked through 13 starts in the current season, allowing 57 earned runs on 92 hits through 63 innings. The Twins will hope that Colon can regain his pinpoint control while also returning to the good graces of the BABIP gods, who cursed him with a .360 batting average on balls in play and 48.2% strand rate during his time in Atlanta.
Comments
jabmets
Noooooooo big sexy say it ain’t so!!
kaido24
This literally made me LOL.
GoRockies
Why Colon is 44 and should of retired 7 years ago
casualatlfan
Well, for someone who should have retired seven years ago, he’s done fairly well during those years…
Hiro
Just a bad year, but hoping he’s gonna rebound.
Ted
In 2010? Why? From 2011-2016 he averaged 29 starts and 183 IP of 3.63 ERA ball. Got paid almost $50MM extra to play a game, too.
The only pitchers with more wins (a terrible stat, I know) over that span? Scherzer, Kershaw, Greinke, Bumgarner, Price, Verlander, Weaver, Lester, King Felix, Porcello, and Cueto. That’s good company.
TheWestCoastRyan
Should have posted the only pitchers with more innings pitched over that span with ERA’s south of 4
Just Another Fan
He basically didn’t play for 5 years so he’s technically got the arm of a 39 year old!
RiverCatsFilms
Holy crap
sidewinder11
Well that’s somewhat unexpected. I guess the appeal of playing for a contender and the Twins relative lack of quality pitching depth makes it a good choice for Bartolo.
partyatnapolis
dear twins,
call him up to the bigs
sincerely,
an indians fan
phillyoakman
rotflmao!!
Twins_guyTJZ
What. The. F***?!?!?!?! Is this some sort of joke?!?!?!
Ironman_4life
I have a good idea he will help the Twins this season more than you will. Just saying
wartdog
Dont be so sure about that
Signed
A Braves Fan
JT19
I always love people’s absurd reactions to depth/minor league signings. It’s like they expect the team to be 100% completely healthy and not need to adjust their 25-man roster until September call-ups…
TwinsHomer
I really thought this was a good possibility. It makes perfect sense! He will get some starts in no time.
TheChanceyColborn
Everyone needs to chill. It’s a minors deal. It’s not like either of them have anything to lose.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Dumb move by Colon and his agent.
He could have gone back to NY and ended his career as a rock star. Instead, he’ll be used like a piece of Kleenex before being DFA’ed again.
I guess he can always go back to NY after that.
hzt502
UH well considering the Twins have had one or more gaping revolving door of a hole in their rotation for basically the entire season, if he can pull it together and just be average he’d do fine w them. A really good fit if he can reign in his control.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Right. That’s what people said about him when he signed with the Braves.
Why would this go better?
Mets fans would have treated him as royalty no matter what and he could have gone out with some dignity.
JT19
And if he plays just as badly as some expect, going back to the Mets still remain a possibility. And if anything, the story will be better if he gets DFA’d twice and pitches well in NY. But my thinking here is that either he saw Minnesota as a better chance to make the rotation, maybe there’s some bad feelings on Colon’s side after he left for Atlanta (not that there are any reasons to believe they split on bad terms), or he just wants to add another jersey to his collection.
Charkip
Usually, a good way to predict where someone heads to in free agency or in the trade market is to imagine how they would look in that teams hat/uniform. I can comfortably say that I cannot even picture Colon in a Twins uniform
wartdog
Well I mean he has already played for a third of the MLB teams so you should be able to just google image any of them soon
pt57
The manager at the all-you-can-eat buffet at the Radisson just wept a little.
casualatlfan
Already people are freaking out about this. It’s a minors deal, that’s all. If he somehow gets his control back in order, then it works out well, especially for a team that could definitely use some rotation help. And if he continues his poor performance, they can just release him. Basically no risk at all. C’mon, guys, get ahold of yourselves…
julyn82001
He was great in Oakland! Post season experience! Good luck, Bartolo!
thegreatcerealfamine
*can’t go back to the scene of the crime
JDGoat
Might as well try him out, evens if it’s out of the bullpen. He can’t be any worse than Belisle
Nicholas Koch
Hold my beer.
ReverieDays
With how bad he has been, the guy should be glad to be pitching at all.
jwr0223
Shows how badly the Mets suck. He would rather sign a minors deal with the Twins then play for the Mets again.
kaido24
So Fatman lives to fight (or throw?) another day. Good for him.
padresfan
Lol
Well the twins are rebuilding
Once the Indians catch fire the twins will fade and I’m guessing they are planning to trade some pieces
joe
The real question is who weighs more colon vargas or sano? twins could have 3 guys in the infield pushing 300 pounds each.
wartdog
So help me out here with the financials. If the Twins call him up does his base MLB salary ATL still owed become Minnesotas responsibility, or is anything he earns now on top of the Braves dead money?
terry
Neither, if the Twins call him up they pay pro rated league minimum. Atlanta’s on the hook for the rest.
wartdog
Is that pro rated minimun built into lets say Barts initial 12.5mil contract? Or is that a separate contract and potentially his new pro rated Twins contract seperate as well and he would then earn on top of the initial 12.5mil?
terry
built in. He gets 12.5 of which the Twins pay league minimum, not added on to his 12.5
wartdog
Thanks, so the Twins could end up saving the Braves up to 555,000?
terry
Whatever, the pro rated minimum is something like below 200,000 for from now until the end of the season.
wartdog
* If the Twins bring Colon up
Can I just think of it like this?
One day in school the Braves were given 12 & 1/2 hours of detention for signing Bartolo Colon. The Twins were walking by study hall and saw the Braves crying in a pool of tears so they started laughing at them. The teacher saw this and then decided to let the Braves leave early and the Twins had to serve the last 15 minutes in their place.
This caused the Braves and Twins to end up dropping out of school and were never the same again.
wartdog
Or would the Twins be covering a small amount of that 12.5mil whatever the pro rated vet minimum is
acarneglia
“I Love It When You Call Me Big Sexy”
cplovespie
I’m preeetty sure he posted a 3.43 ERA in 2016. Don’t know maybe he seduced the stats to lower a run
strostro
3.43 ERA in 2016 not 2.43 ERA
qbass187
This guy is a piece of crap
roywhite
Wow. That’s just rude.
OCTraveler
Signed just in time to start the Twins’ “old timers game”.
Too bad about the impact his signing will have on the Twins’ post game meal budget.