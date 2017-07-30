Yankees Acquire Jaime Garcia

The Yankees and Twins have agreed to a trade that will send left-hander Jaime Garcia from Minnesota to New York in exchange for Double-A right-hander Zack Littell and Triple-A lefty Dietrich Enns, the Yankees announced on Sunday.
The 31-year-old Garcia will bring some stability to the Yankees rotation, having logged a 4.29 ERA with 6.9 K/9 against 3.3 BB/9 and a 55 percent ground-ball rate between Atlanta and Minnesota this season. He’s worked six or more innings in 15 of his 19 starts this year, which is especially encouraging for a Yankees team that features a deep bullpen — particularly following the trade that netted them both David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle from the White Sox.
Garcia is a free agent at season’s end, making him a pure rental. However, the Yankees reportedly plan to continue their talks with the A’s regarding a longer-term rotation piece, Sonny Gray, even after completing the Garcia trade. Whether those talks come to fruition remains to be seen, but Garcia alone is a nice step up for a Yankees rotation that recently lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery. The veteran Garcia, who comes with a solid postseason track record and a World Series ring (2011 Cardinals) will join Luis Severino, CC Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka and Jordan Montgomery in the starting five.
Garcia’s stint with the Twins lasted less than a week. Minnesota’s declining play and lengthy winning streaks for the Royals and Indians have created a seven-game gap for the Twins in the American League Central, which is steep enough for the front office to sell off some short-term assets. The Twins, though, agreed to pay the remainder of Garcia’s $12MM salary when acquiring him from the Braves in exchange for right-hander Huascar Ynoa, and they’ll reportedly pay that figure down to the pro-rated league minimum for the Yankees.
Minnesota will remain on the hook for about $4MM in this trade, which effectively amounts to buying a pair of prospects that the Twins clearly feel to be superior to the player they initially surrendered to acquire Garcia. Littell ranks 22nd among Yankees prospects on MLB.com’s midseason top 30 list. (By comparison, Ynoa ranked 22nd in a weaker Twins farm system.)
Littell, 21, was the Mariners’ 11th-round pick back in the 2013 draft and landed in the Yankees organization as part of last November’s James Pazos trade. After a strong 2016 campaign split between two Class-A levels, he’s taken another step forward in 2017. In a combined 115 1/3 innings between Class-A Advanced and Double-A, he’s worked to a 1.87 ERA with 8.5 K/9, 1.8 BB/9 and a 52 percent ground-ball rate. MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo write that Littell has three average or better offerings with above-average control.
The 26-year-old Enns isn’t considered to be one of the Yankees’ best prospects, but he has an excellent track record of results in his minor league career. The Central Michigan University product has never posted an ERA higher than 2.94 in a full season, and he’s worked to a 1.99 ERA with 9.3 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9 in 45 1/3 innings between Triple-A and a Rookie-level injury rehab start this year. Enns is on the 40-man roster, though he was just added this past offseason, so he has two more option years remaining beyond the 2017 campaign.
yukongold
Big time move. Look out Astros.
DrAstrosPhD
Garcia isn’t going to add much to the Yankees. He’s good for 3-4 innings and has a meltdown in the 5th inning. Astros handled him well this year. He will be a non factor for the Yanks.
JrodFunk5
I’m hoping yukong was being sarcastic.
marijuasher
You haven’t been watching him lately. Over the last four games, he’s been about 6-7 innings, 2-3 runs. His last game registered 7k/3bb. He’s a solid 5 if he doesn’t regress.
antonio bananas
small sample size
Mack83
So is the one game vs Astro’s.
michaelw
Lol. Big difference from Gray than Garcia. He’s not even a poor mans Gray.
Yank fans crack me up. Houston is far far from worried about the Yanks lol
Hiro
So this is a one for one swap?
Yankee4Life27
I doubt it. Probably 2 or 3 low level prospects.
MB923
Why would you doubt it? Minnesota traded him for a low level prospect. Yankees appeared to have done the same.
MB923
Update – Sherman is saying it’s for Littell and one lower level prospect
MB923
And it’s Dietrick Enns. What the heck Cash?
sam1897
What a horrible deal for the Yankees. Garcia better become the next Graeme Lloyd for this deal to make sense. Minnesota made out take bandits, or is this Cash just trying to make up for the Hicks/Murphy deal
dynasty
They have no future with the Yankees. But still…could have used them as pieces for something bigger. We lost this one. Oh well…can’t win them all. And if by some divine miracle the Yankees win it all this year, it’ll have been worth it.
Yankee4Life27
Garcia for Littell and Enns…
Yankee4Life27
That’s why…
sportsfan25
It says the Yankees are still going to try to trade for Sonny Gray. Yes the Yankees may have overpaid but it’s worth it as a backup plan if the Yankees don’t get Sonny Gray or any other pitcher and they are stuck with Caleb Smith every 5 days.
MB923
Good points. I also did not realize both Littell and Enns were Rule V eligible.
oogadebob
Yeah, Enns is 26 as well . I think Cash is all about clearing that Rule V logjam up, and hes thinking in his head he basically traded James Pazos and a 26 year old minor leaguer that he would have to protect for Rule V for a rental starter. And the Twins are paying Garcia’s salary.
Enns and Littel probably were not going to pitch in NY this year so it makes sense to shuttle them off for something before they get lost for nothing.
michaelw
There not getting Gray. No Fraiser no Adams no GT no Gray. The A,s already said they are walking n closing the door n try to reopen it in the off season.
MB923
Appears that way
Brianjd10
Small correction but says he’s played with St Louis and Minnesota this year.
Steve Adams
Ha, thanks. Apparently I can’t shake the Garcia-Cardinals connection from my brain. Appreciate the heads up.
nashvillecardsfan
The cardinals traded Garcia to the braves this past offseason, so he has not played for the Cards in 2017
Ilikesox
Good job dude, a good 10 mins after the author admitted his mistake.
nashvillecardsfan
I misread the comments. My most sincere apologies.
dave1775
He’s no better then Montgomery. If they get Gray too then who’s out of the rotation?
MB923
Montgomery has been shaky the past month or so (with the exception of his last start). Also may have an innings limit.
mp9
They won’t getting Gray besides Yanks offers Gleyber or Chance Adams! eitherwise not gonna happen
cspaced25
Oh another person who sits in the mind of Brian Cashman!
thegreatcerealfamine
Good one..let them trade him this winter and get even less. You gotta feel bad for anyone in that organization.
srechter
“Eitherwise” ah, you all create some amazing Frankenstein words here.
acarneglia
Montgomery has been their best starter aside from Severino no way they take him out unless they are concerned about innings.
pro4pro32goathletics
It will go : Tanaka, Severino, Gray, Garcia and CC. Just wait until CC is down and Montgomery will be back.
mattgarcia2324
Montgomery is the odd man out which is fine as he has options left. Garcia is a solid 5th starter with plenty of experience. If we can get gray i see the rotation looking something like 1. Severino 2. Tanaka 3. Gray 4. CC 5. Garcia
tharrie0820
If Montgomery gets really gets removed from the rotation, he’s not getting optioned. He’ll be a LOOGY
chino31
Monty probably in as middle relief. Sick bullpen I have to say. All yanks need from CC and Garcia is 5 solid innings and let the bullpen come in.
dynasty
Monty has an innings limit and will head to the pen. Garcia is better than Cessa and Smith so it is an upgrade.
michaelw
There not getting Gray. That is over. That why they got Garcia. Funny Yank fans.
yukongold
Jaime Garcia Minnesota jerseys will be hot like Piazza Marlins jerseys.
dynasty
Littell is definitely a little steep for someone that we will have for just a few months…but Littell had zero future with the Yankees anyway at least. I just think we could have used him as an additional chip in a trade for a bigger player.
MB923
And they just gave up Dietrick Enns too.
chino31
Might have lost him in Rule 5
koz16
Enns was already on the 40 man.
MB923
Yeah but this clears a 40 man spot for Garcia now.
johncena2016
The Twins have to retire Jaime’s number.
yanks_fan2
A 4.29 era should translate to about a 6 at Yankee stadium and in AL east. Only a minimal upgrade over Smith at the cost of a decent prospect.
dwhitt3
His ERA won’t jump that much. He’s a lefty, so the short porch in right isn’t as much a problem and he’s a ground ball specialist
Death
Not every day you can flip a pitcher for Future Hall of Famer.
Death
And waiting on the article from Sherman about Littel’s falling prospect stock.
Boomer14
Haha glad someone else see that!
Boomer14
Sees
MB923
Hey ya Eck. How’s future HOF Devers doing so far?
Death
35% better than the average mlb player this year.
MB923
So he’s at about a 3 WAR already? Wow. Must make Trout look like a little leaguer
Death
He has a 135 wRC+. League average is 100. Do I have to explain how percentages work?
MB923
No you don’t but I can explain how small samples work.
Bruin1012
Devers has looked really good so far. The bat speed is tremendous his defense has been good overall and his offspeed pitch recognition has been really good. The best thing I have seen is the easy oppo power he has hit two balls that just went foul oppo. The kids a keeper even after the league inevitably adjusts to him.
JT19
But the Yankees already traded Refsnyder…
Dalton1017
I knew the Twins would get more than the braves did
SoCalBrave
The Braves could have also gotten a better prospect if they had paid for the remainder of Garcia’s salary. But they chose not to.
walls17
Is it possible this is just a move to get the A’s to lower their price for Gray?
Dwak15
I think this is a move to show the A’s that the Yankees don’t need to meet their price to upgrade their starters
sid24
Yeah, show the A’s. That we over paid for Garcia. That was a stupid deal.
sam1897
This move is for rotation depth for this year and trading prospect who need to be protected from the rule five draft. Littel is only 22 and has been lighting all the level he had been up so far. He will be a major pitcher in about 3 years. I know he really didnt fit into the long term plans for the Yanks, but they could have traded him for a better pitchers.Its Charlie Morton all over again.
JT19
A’s aren’t lowering their price on Gray just because the Yankees acquired Garcia. Gray is still controllable so his value will remain high as long as he pitches consistently well. Depending on how the league’s front offices feel about Littell, the A’s could use this trade as a comparison and say that if Garcia netted a decent prospect then Gray should net multiple good prospects. The point I’m trying to make is thatif the consensus around the league is that Yankees might’ve overpaid for Garica by setting the market for starting pitchers, it would drive the price up for other starting pitchers on the market.
David Galvan
Think the Twins messed up by waiting to long to make a move. Why teams wait so long to make a move when they are in contention is beyond me. Twins had a chance a month ago think thats when they should have acquired some help to stay ahead of Royals and Indians.
Same can be said for Texas.
Its like paying the minimum on a credit card trying to get by.
CursedRangers
Texas has never truly been in contention. Sure they had a nice win streak, but that was an outlier. The Rangers just aren’t built to do any damage as a playoff team. They took a very conservative approach to the offseason and many players are having down years (Lucroy, Napoli, Odor, the entire bullpen, etc..)
CursedRangers
With that being said, I agree with your overall point that teams sometimes wait too long to make deals.
joe
For the twins to truely be in contention they a lot of help a top 3 starter, a guy like garcia, a closer and 1 more good pen arm. Thats alot of any team to buy in the middle of the season
JT19
Twins were never really a team that was expected to be a serious contender. So there was no reason for them to make some crazy moves to get knocked out early in the playoffs (or miss it completely) since they’re multiple pieces away from championship aspirations. The core of their roster are all young players with relatively low service time (outside of Santana and Mauer really) so it makes more sense to stay where they are and just let their young guys develop.
joe
they have the youngest lineup in baseball that is ranked 15-20th best offensive in the mlb. they will have 30 million coming off the books this offseason plus if they can move santana and dozier that’s another 20+ million this offseason will tell us a lot about the front office and ownership and if they want to do what the cubs and add some impact free agents to go with a core of sano buxton kepler and berrios who are all 24 or younger
jonscriff
Shouldn’t of been that big of a return ,someone like Jake cave should’ve been going .
Free Clay Zavada
(Good) jokes aside, I think this is a beneficial trade for the Bombers. Not only do they fill s rotation spot, but now they can have more leverage when talking with the A’s since they’re less dependent on getting Sonny.
ctguy
The Yanks only gave up 2 minor leaguers who were not being counted on to contribute any time soon. They get an okay pitcher for the rest of the season with the Twins paying most of his remaining salary. If Garcia doesn’t work out, they let walk at the end of the season. Not a bad deal at all.
cspaced25
Finally someone who gets it! They aren’t trading for Garcia because they think he is a top starter. They need SPs. Cessna and Smith are not cutting it. Garcia has pitched in some big games for Stl so the experience is there.
sid24
They just bought a broken down rental for two good prospects. The A’s are salivating. Same old Yankee stupidity. Must be the Steinbrenner influence.
stymeedone
Just makes the Yankees a less probable a landing spot. The A’s situation hasn’t changed. They still want the same things. This only affects the Yankee side.
lucienbel
I don’t think this move gives them “leverage” with the A’s. It does potentially give them more innings and a bit of a better rotation. But to think they could pull a “We don’t need Gray from you as bad because we have Jaime Garcia now” in a trade negotiation is funny.
twins33
Liking the Garcia trade even more now. Get a near ready rotation arm to add to the Gonsalves/Romero group and a probably ready BP arm in Enns (that’s where I think he ends up). Great trade for the Twins. Need to stock up on guys who will help very soon. So far so good.
CubsFanFrank
Nobody is expecting this to be a big move. Garcia’s an innings eater who’s a reliable back end starter or can also end up a swing man.
dust44
That’s not a lot in a sense. Both needed added to the 40 next year. Littrel came from the mariners in the small offseason deal this year
Wwwhhhaaaattt
Wait is it possible?? A trade that actually makes sense for both teams?? Yankees get a veteran pitcher who can give them more than 3+ innings every 5 days while moving a couple of pitchers they probably wouldn’t protect for the rule 5 draft. Twins get two pitching prospects that aren’t lights out but could have some potential for a player they didn’t need. That’s blasphemy.
farmerb
Surprised Jaime’s stock wasnt worth much for Braves or Twins based on current pitching market. Atleast the Braves didnt eat salary.
stymeedone
With few exceptions, rentals tend to get back rental level returns. No surprise here.
chino31
So is Big Sexy on the trading block?
formerdraftpick
The Twins did okay on this deal, but could Dietrich been a starter in the Bronx?
godchser9
Garcia is not great but he is better then Caleb Smith which was the point here.
Also Enns would be gone at the end of the year anyway. Too many good players on the 40 man roster to keep him.
hitman23
Littell was advancing quicker than the Yanks expected, but he wasn’t coming up this year, or any other for the Yanks, and he wasn’t going to be on the 40 man, so they got something for him while they could. Littel as part of a package was never going to get Grey anyway. Now the Yanks wait for the A’s to blink on Grey for a package Headlined by Mateo, Cave or Florial, and whoever else the Yanks won’t protect on their 40 Man. But Frazier, Torres, Adams, and Sheffield aren’t going to Oakland for Sonny Gray..
dougsolo1
I can’t believe Cashman made this deal. Yanks would be much better off giving up nothing and using Chance Adams as the 5th starter. Pointing out that Garcia is better than Caleb Smith is missing the point. Why give up Littell, who is 21 years old and is 14-1 with 1.87 ERA at Tampa and Trenton for a guy that is mediocre (4.29 ERA this year, 4.69 ERA last year) that is not controllable beyond this season? This goes against everything Cashman has been doing the past few years. I would have preferred just giving Enns a chance at the 5th rotation spot to this! This is a shockingly bad trade. And I don’t care if Garcia ends up pitching well for us down the stretch… it’s still a bad trade because now they also blocked Chance Adams and we don’t get a chance to see what he can do in the rotation this year.
djc1877
They don’t want to put Adams on the 40-man roster this year. Cashman hinted at that earlier in the year in a round about way. He didn’t specifically mention Adams, it was too early in the season. However, he did allude to having to manage a “good problem to have” with who they would or would not be able to protect from the next Rule 5 draft and not wanting to move players onto that list prematurely because it would essentially mean voluntarily forfeiting another prospect they may value. The Yankees are dealing from a surplus and there are names on their list that teams will ask for in trade and others that won’t be desired (regardless of rankings) by the specific teams with assets desired by Cashman. This may be an overpayment in terms of overall value, but the Yankees are dealing from an abundance of prospects whom cannot all be protected and since when has the league not expected the Yankees to overpay? Especially now with the depth of their system… the Twins are not in the business of making New York better.
ctguy
If the Yankees had not made this deal then they probably lose Litttell after the season to Rule 5. Right now Chance Adams does not appear to be an option. While he has done very well in the minors this year both Cashman & Girardi have said that he has some control issues to work on before he comes up. I don’t know if Enns would have been a solution this year, but apparently the Yanks didn’t feel that way. It’s nice to have a loaded farm system but it does cause some complications too. Overall the Yanks got a pitcher who can give them innings for 2 pitchers that they weren’t going to use any time soon. Plus Minnesota is paying most of Garcia’s salary.
MurderersRow27
Chance Adams was never considered to be an option for this year’s rotation though. He’s quickly approaching his innings limit for the year and they’ve said he has to work on fastball command/overall command of his pitches. Next year is a different story though.
Sekhar Kadiyala
Buddy, you need to get your facts right. Chance Adams is approaching innings limit and irrespective of this or any other trade, he still can’t pitch in Majors. If he were to pitch, should have been like couple of months earlier. Same is the case with Montgomery. So, no mater what, Yankees still need 4th and 5th starter. We still need to get Gray or someone else. If we want to protect all top prospects as well as low level prospects, nobody would ever trade with us.. If you dont want to trade yuor 22nd ranked prospect either, then, whom would you trade?
CoastalCarolinaChamps
I will enjoy watching him give up homers in that right field deck!!!
baseball365
Many commenters entirely fail to see the big picture here. The Red Sox are folding and folding fast (I think they should be sellers, but that’s for another discussion since they don’t have the “it” to carry them to the playoff’s). The Yankees need arms. CC has been doing his job, giving them quality innings and holding down the roll of a back end starter, but he could go down at any time. Same with Tanaka. Really any pitcher. The Yankees probably have the best team in the AL East at the moment (although the Sox on paper have more talent on the ML roster). In fact, the Yanks pretty much have the best record behind the Astro’s. There is a high probability they go deep into the playoffs and they need arms to get there. This is only a hedge against the what if. Montgomery has done an admirable job, but as many have pointed out, he’s approaching an innings limit for a rookie. It’s just inevitable. In theory, same for Severino, although he has a slightly longer leash on innings this season. I still see the Gray trade happening on top of things. And the arms the Yanks gave up are expendable pieces. Good trade all around and really, why not..Plus it does give the Yanks a pinch more leverage with the A’s today.
They still have:
Kaprilian
Adams
Sheffield
Tate
Acevedo
Abreu
Martinez
Then Green also…
I just don’t think many realize just how absurdly stacked the Yanks farm is, and scarily, their positional prospects are even better. Gah..
martyvan90
Chance Adams isn’t ready- still working on command/control. Cash man playing it smart. Package of prospects that are blocked, provide 40 man roster protection, and/or are evaluated lower internally are the way to go. Let Beane make the value determination. He got a return at last year’s trade deadline that didn’t pan out. His problem, not Cashman’s problem.