Diamondbacks Acquire John Ryan Murphy

The D-backs announced that they’ve acquired minor league catcher John Ryan Murphy from the Twins in exchange for minor league left-hander Gabriel Moya. In a corresponding move, Yasmany Tomas has been transferred from the 10-day DL to the 60-day DL to clear a spot on Arizona’s 40-man roster.
Murphy’s tenure with the Twins will come to a disappointing end after roughly a season and a half. Acquired prior to the 2016 season in a straight-up swap for outfielder Aaron Hicks, Murphy floundered in his first season with the Twins in ’16 and has yet to see the Majors in 2017. Hicks, meanwhile, finally broke out and delivered on his former top prospect status as a member of the Yankees in 2017, though he’s been sidelined for about a month due to an oblique injury.
The 26-year-old Murphy showed plenty of promise in 2015, hitting .277/.327/.406 in his first extended look in the Majors as a member of the Yankees. With a long-term need behind the plate and a glut of outfield depth in his system, former Twins GM Terry Ryan moved the out-of-options Hicks to New York in exchange for Murphy with the hope that he could succeed Kurt Suzuki as the Twins’ starting catcher in the long run.
Murphy, though, logged just 90 plate appearances with the Twins in 2016 and hit .146/.193/.220. He posted a .609 OPS at the Triple-A level last year as well and hasn’t been much better in 2017, hitting just .222/.298/.330 with four home runs through 218 plate appearances. The Twins inked Jason Castro to a three-year pact this winter and have backup catcher/mop-up reliever extraordinaire Chris Gimenez controlled through 2018, while 26-year-old Mitch Garver’s strong minor league play has easily vaulted him over Murphy on the organizational depth chart. The inclusion of journeyman Anthony Recker in this week’s Jaime Garcia swap gave the Twins yet another experienced option at catcher and likely made Murphy all the more expendable in their eyes.
For all of his flaws at the plate, Murphy has halted 39 percent of stolen base attempts against him and has delivered superlative framing marks both this season and last in Triple-A Rochester. For a Diamondbacks organization that has placed a clear emphasis on catcher defense — highlighted by the signing of light-hitting Jeff Mathis to a two-year deal — the interest in Murphy is understandable. He’s probably behind Mathis, Chris Herrmann and Chris Iannetta on the depth chart for now, but Iannetta is a free agent at season’s end while Herrmann (also a former Twin) is a clear non-tender candidate, if not a DFA candidate.
In Moya, the Twins will pick up a left-handed arm that ranked as the 25th-best asset in a thin Diamondbacks farm system, per Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com. The 22-year-old Moya has served as the closer with the D-backs’ Double-A affiliate this season and posted a gaudy 0.82 ERA with 14.0 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 and a 42.5 percent ground-ball rate. He’s saved 17 games at that level, though Callis and Mayo suggest that he doesn’t have the stuff to close at the game’s top level. They do note that unlike many relievers, Moya has four useful pitches, highlighted by a changeup and also featuring an average fastball and slider.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
Howard-NY13
Former yankee
tenman85
Yanks got Aaron Hicks for him…haha
pinballwizard1969
Hope J.R. Murphy can make it with the Diamondbacks. Never found his spot with the Twins after being traded by the Yankees. Good “kid” hope he lands on his feet and has a nice MLB career.
wjf010
Another terrible Terry Ryan acquisition erased from the team. Thank you, Arizona.
Starrchild45
Tomas has turned out to be quite the bust.
RunDMC
Hector Olivera: Hold my cerveza.
oztimes2
+1
Bill Smith
Tomas can opt out after next season. Lol. He is on the Dayan Viciedo track. Chunichi Dragons FTW.
Phillies2017
Twins win this deal by a long shot. Gabriel Moya could be a very legitimate 8th inning guy or closer. Love this for the Twins.
0.82 ERA with 14 K/9.
Phillies2017
In 2014, BA ranked Murphy 4th in the Yankees system ahead of Judge, Bird and Severino.
MB923
Hey, things change. In 2012, BA ranks Josh Donaldson the 13th (yes, Thirteenth) best prospect in the A’s system with a C+ grade. In 2013, Mookie Betts was not even ranked in the Red Sox Top 30 (moved up to as high as 6th in 2014).
pheenom714
Lee Harvey Oswald….John WIlkes Booth… I feel like John Ryan Murphy’s nickname not being “The Assassin” is a missed opportunity..
MB923
Lol. Yankee fans on blogs called him SKJRM (SK standing for Serial Killer)
wjf010
Until you see him hit….
TwinsHomer
If you look at all the young outfielders that terry ryan traded in his twins tenure it’s quite shocking…. Gomez, span, hicks and revere to name a few. Not one of those trades has worked out too well. The best probably being the revere trade that netted Trevor May (I love his MLBTR contributions) but even he just had TJ so who knows how that’ll work out in the end.
Steve Adams
To be moderately fair to Ryan, Bill Smith was the GM both when the Twins traded for Gomez and when they traded him away.
The trade for Gomez actually would’ve been fine if they’d hung onto Hardy and given him the same three-year deal the O’s did rather than shipping him to Baltimore in a salary dump to pave way for Tsuyoshi Nishioka..
The others, yes, have been ugly.
ian
I think Span for Meyer was the type of trade that should be made. Meyer hurt his shoulder and it didn’t work out but he was the high upside starter type that you should try and trade for. I think the Revere trade is close to even. Revere wasn’t much but May might turn out to be a solid reliever (TJ this year). They gave up too quickly on Hicks.
wjf010
Exactly….Hicks in left with Buxton in center and Kepler in right would have been amazing.
francys08
Good acquisition for the Twins.
scottaz
Even though Murphy is regarded as the #1 pitch framing catcher at any level of major and minor league baseball, I hate to see Moya go. He has been outstanding at AA Jackson, converting 17 out of 17 Save opportunities and pitching to a 0.82 ERA on the season. He absolutely dominated all season, and he’s left handed.
I don’t like the trade (unless it is a necessary precursor to another, imminent trade). I think the D’backs gave up too much, and I think they could have used Moya in September and beyond.
smedium
At the time of the Hicks trade the Twins were out of options with him and they risked losing him for nothing so they flipped him for Murphy who at the time was highly thought of so u just never know
wjf010
But, Rosario had options. Simply put, Terry Ryan bungled the deal. He gave up too soon on a good player. You can bet it won’t happen with Buxton….and I’m sure Falvey doesn’t wear beer goggles when looking at Zach Granite….who is Ben Revere lite. They could have kept Hicks as a 4th outfielder, too…then we wouldn’t have to watch Robbie Grossman in the outfield. He woukd have been someone else’s problem.
twins33
I like it. Didn’t think the Twins would get anything for Herrmann or Murphy, but the Diamondbacks have given the Twins decent guys for both.
yukongold
Another Cashman heist.
JD396
Backup catcher/mopup reliever extraordinaire… I’m stealing that one.