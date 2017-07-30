Twins, Yankees Moving Toward Jaime Garcia Trade

12:53am: Yankees Double-A pitching prospect Zack Littell is part of the talks, tweets Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Yankees scratched the righty from his start Saturday. MLB.com ranks Littell as their 22nd-best prospect.
12:39am: The Yankees and Twins are “deep into discussions” on a trade that would send left-hander Jaime Garcia to New York, reports Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports (on Twitter). Acquiring Garcia would not take the Yankees out of the running for Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray, according to Passan. Reports on Saturday tabbed the Yankees as the favorites to land Gray.
As is the case with Gray, the Yankees have come up in Garcia rumors throughout July. Garcia has already changed teams once this month, having gone from the Braves to the Twins this past Monday in a deal that netted Atlanta unheralded pitching prospect Huascar Ynoa. While the upstart Twins were buyers at the outset of the week, they’ve done a 180 thanks to a 1-5 skid since Monday that has dropped them to 50-52 – seven games out in an American League Central division they once led and four back in the wild-card race.
The 31-year-old Garcia has made just one start with the Twins, a 6 2/3-inning, three-earned run effort in which he struck out seven and walked three in a win over the A’s on Friday. Garcia, who’s owed around $4.5MM through year’s end, has been effective all season, having logged a 4.29 ERA (4.04 FIP), 6.29 K/9, 3.31 BB/9 and a 55 percent ground-ball rate over 119 2/3 innings. He’d upgrade the back end of a Yankees rotation that has most recently relied on Caleb Smith, who has combined to throw seven subpar frames in two starts dating back to last Sunday, and join Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, CC Sabathia and Jordan Montgomery to comprise their starting staff.
Acquiring Gray on top of Garcia would create an extremely interesting conundrum for the Yankees, as it would give the team six capable starters and more than make up for the loss of Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery. The least proven member of the group would be Montgomery, though the rookie has pitched at least as well as Garcia this year. It’s worth noting, however, that Montgomery has never thrown more than 139 1/3 innings in a season and has already amassed 108 this year. In an effort to tamp down his workload, then, perhaps he’d be a candidate to shift to a relief role. Jon Heyman of FanRag noted Saturday (on Twitter) that the Yankees “wouldn’t mind” picking up another southpaw for their bullpen, and the lefty Montgomery has limited same-sided hitters to a horrid .177/.236/.392 line this season.
Regardless of how the Yankees’ rotation aligns going forward, it’s apparent that general manager Brian Cashman believes the club is a legitimate World Series contender. Cashman made a bold strike earlier this month in picking up two standout relievers – Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson – as well as third baseman Todd Frazier in a trade with the White Sox, and New York has awoken from an early summer slumber since then to regain first place in the American League East. Winners of six straight, the Yankees own a 56-46 record and a half-game advantage over the Red Sox in the division. The Yankees also boast the AL’s second-best run differential (plus-117), which suggests their record should be even better than it is.
nmendoza44
Three homes in one week, yay.
jdlynn5
wtf
Yankees_giants_knicks_lightning
If they could land him for someone like Domingo German I would be happy
Todd_Joseph
Odd considering the twins just traded for him…
padresfan
But, they got the braves to pay down his contract
kegbeer
No the twins took on his contract. And the word is that they will eat his contract and turn him for a better prospect than they gave to Braves.
jonnyblah
That certainly seems like the move they would like to make. Would be interesting if they pull it off.
nymetsking
Ironic that part of that money for paying for the contract probably comes from revenue sharing money they get from the Yanks.
twins33
No Braves paid 100K of Recker’s contract. Twins took on all of Garcia’s.
padresfan
Gotca
I knew there was cash I thought there was more
twins33
There was confusion when it was first reported because some reports were saying one thing and others were saying another. So that’s probably why you were thinking that.
djc1877
Zack Littel to Twins?
Yankees_giants_knicks_lightning
As a yankee fan I sure hope not. Zack littel has been tearing it up this year and we go him for nothing this past off-season.
padresfan
What the Yankees need are starters and a 1st baseman
This won’t break the farm if true. The top 8 last time I checked where within 100 top prospects
twins33
Morosi just tweeted his name as a possible return. I’d like that.
Billy__Quinlan
Would not be a crushing blow to the farm but I’d much rather see Cashman stay the course with the rebuild than trade anything for a player who won’t be a significant difference maker. Garcia would be an upgrade over Caleb Smith, but so would a potted plant.
TheChanceyColborn
What does this mean for Sonny Gray’s camp?
CompanyAssassin
Not much
yankees25
doesnt affect Gray discussions
RunDMC
Put the moving boxes back in the closet. No playoffs for you.
sources
Ellsbury, for Garcia, Sano, Dozier, and Kintzler
yankees500
You’re joking right?
dodgerfan711
I know thats not enough. Twins need to add Berrios and Buxton just to make it fair
nymetsking
They need a 1b, so Mauer too. Of course, the Twins send $ for all these contracta
Billy__Quinlan
If a trade for Garcia wouldn’t take them out of the running for Gray, you have to wonder what Cashman’s plans are unless he wants to be very prepared in case of an injury
Mookie's Lip
It would be interesting if Minnesota got a better package in return than what they traded for Garcia.
frankiegxiii
I think that’s what they’re going for
twins33
Just a guess, but if they pay all or most of the contract, they probably will.
YanksFan76
Yanks pick up Garcia and include him in a trade with the A’s for Gray…
Michael Chaney
Getting Littell would be impressive for the Twins, especially when considering it’s basically like they swapped a non-prospect for Garcia in the first place (albeit for a few million dollars)
swaskito
Please call up chance adams yanks
Bullet
Why would the Yanks give up any pitching prospects at all ??!! That’s what got them into their current troubles “no pitching depth”