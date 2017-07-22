West News & Rumors: Padres, Hand, Rangers, Dodgers

Reliever Brad Hand is the most sought-after trade chip the Padres have had since A.J. Preller took over as their general manager in 2014, reports AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “Half the league or more” has called about Hand, a team source told Cassavell, which helps explain the Padres’ reportedly high asking price for the southpaw. San Diego feels as though it’s justified in seeking a significant return for Hand, per Cassavell, as the 27-year-old has been among the majors’ top relievers since breaking out last season and comes with affordable control through the 2019 campaign.
- One of Hand’s teammates, second baseman/third baseman Yangervis Solarte, is also a trade candidate, but Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune doesn’t expect the Padres to move him. Rumors connecting Solarte to other clubs have mostly been speculative, tweets Lin, who notes that the 30-year-old’s injury status seems to decrease the likelihood of a trade. He has been out for over a month with a strained oblique, and a return doesn’t look imminent as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. The switch-hitting Solarte hasn’t taken right-handed batting practice yet, which could change this weekend, and will still need to go on a rehab assignment after that happens.
- Rangers GM Jon Daniels told reporters Saturday that he’s unsure whether the 46-50 club will buy over the next week-plus. If they do, though, Daniels indicated that the Rangers will seek controllable starting pitching, per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (on Twitter). Everyone wants controllable starting pitching, so that’s not surprising, but it’s clear Texas needs it more than a lot of other teams do. After all, three members of the Rangers’ rotation – Yu Darvish, Andrew Cashner and Tyson Ross – are scheduled to become free agents after the season.
- A couple of injury updates on the Dodgers, courtesy of J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group (Twitter links): First baseman Adrian Gonzalez should return before Sept. 1, but outfielder Andre Ethier likely won’t. Back problems have been ruinous to both veterans this year – Gonzalez has been out since early June, and Ethier hasn’t played at all.
Comments
ray714
Ethier is trash.
dodgerfan711
When he was healthy he actually was solid. Its not like they need him anyways
LA Sam
Kinda sick of the it’s gonna take a package of Kershaw, Trout, Harper, Machado, n several blue chip prospects to acquire Hand…..por favor!
Brixton
its not going to be cheap.
1 top 100 guy + some other meh stuff probably is the price it ends up being
TheWestCoastRyan
I laughed
padresfan
Brad hand !
bringinthereliefpitcher
I remember back in June when mlbtraderumors posted an article about interest dimisihing regarding Hand….and then he goes on a 15.1 scoreless streak allowing 12 hits striking out 20. He’s been doiminant pretty much all year.
Can face lefties righties, go multiple innings, and is cheaply controlled this year and next 2 years.
Preller will get a haul for Hand.
bronxbombers
Let’s be real here and think about what you’re realistically gonna get compare to the yanks sox trade for drob kahnle and Frazier they got b Rutherford clarkin toto polo and clippard
So 1 top 50 prospect a 15-20 and two other throw ins to balance cash/clear 40 mans space. People expecting hand to get more than that package are just crazy maybe one top 100 prospect could do it in the 80-100 range and a 15-25 range prospect from and average farm
Brixton
Will Smith got a top 100 prospect, Brad Hand can get a top 100 prospect.
padreforlife
Preller won’t get haul for anything it’s payback time
TheWestCoastRyan
Brain dead
padresfan
Troll
Should call you troll for life