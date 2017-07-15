West Notes: Gray, Darvish, Torres

The Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays all had scouts on hand as Athletics starter Sonny Gray pitched six shutout innings against Cleveland Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle writes. A report before the game had indicated Gray had been scratched, suggesting the possibility of an imminent trade, and Gray said he received 50 texts just before the game. That report, however, turned out to be false. Gray has also recently been connected to the Cubs and Brewers, although Brewers GM David Stearns suggested his club was merely doing “background work.” Here’s more from the West divisions.
- The Rangers are not likely to trade or extend Yu Darvish, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes. A recent report indicated the Rangers would listen to offers for Darvish and Cole Hamels, and Grant doesn’t dispute that possibility outright. But the Rangers, despite a 44-45 record, could still make a Wild Card run, and with plenty of starting pitching on the market, they aren’t likely to land a top prospect for Darvish, who would be a rental. The Rangers would also stand to receive compensation if Darvish rejected a qualifying offer and departed next winter. If they were to keep Darvish after the deadline, the Rangers could then attempt to sign him long-term, although, as Grant points out, long-term contracts for pitchers in their thirties are often risky propositions.
- Padres lefty Jose Torres is receiving trade interest, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets. The 23-year-old Torres has a 4.46 ERA and eight home runs allowed in his first full year in the Padres’ bullpen, but with an impressive 9.1 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and 95.1-MPH average fastball velocity. Those factors could make him an intriguing addition to the trade market, and one might think he could come up in various scenarios in discussions with teams also interested in fellow lefty Brad Hand. There would seem to be little pressing need for the Padres to move Torres, however, since he’s not eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season at the earliest.
Comments
outinleftfield
I know that the Rangers are saying they won’t trade Darvish, but I have a feeling he will be a Yankee soon.
billysbballz
A Yankee? Why can he close? The Yanks they are in a free fall
madmanTX
The Yankees have nothing that they are willing to give up for Darvish and the Rangers aren’t just giving him away.
qbass187
That makes ZERO sense…
seth3120
Someone is a trade candidate someone will say the Yankees regardless of the situation. The Yankees have been decimated by injuries. Their future looks really good but not this year not yet. Darvish is a rental for a team that would only deal for someone with more control. But even then a true contender would likely pay more because that player would be of value to them this year and beyond vs the Yankees solely needing future help. I wish people would pay attention to what the Yankees have built and where they are in the process in a year or two I can definitely see them being linked to big trades but not how
outinleftfield
Yankees lost Pineda for the season and more. Tanaka has a mid 5s ERA. They are in 3rd place after leading the division a few weeks ago. They need an infusion of talent and Darvish is good enough to lead the rotation in the playoffs if they are able to get there. Cashman has shown a willingness to trade for guys like Darvish to get them over the top and into the playoffs. He has the prospects. Darvish would not be a hindrance to the long term plan because he is a rental.
I think that Darvish ends up a Yankee.
yankees_fan74
I think you’re an idiot
Henduland
Ecce Yankee Fan!
arc89
Before some of you start posting terrible trade offers for Sonny Gray remember he will not come cheap to any team. The A’s do not need more DH type players, 3B prospects, 1B prospects, or a package of low prospects. The A’s biggest need is a CF with a big upside.
Henduland
The A’s also don’t need to trade Gray now. Can trade him over the winter when there will be more buyers because teams think they will contend in 2018. Fans, especially Yankee fans forget that there is a premium for deadline deals.
Just Another Fan
Yup, the likes of Frazier, Brinson, Happ, Almora, Tucker or Benintendi all have to be in the deal or else it’s not worth it for Oakland. 2.5 years of cost-controlled Gray is about the same as 2 or 1.5 years of him. Can always wait it out and his value will go up or down depending on performance, and from what we saw last night and been seeing this year, he’s back to borderline-elite form and over the dumb injury he had last year while lying about how hurt he was and trying to play through it, causing bad stats.
Henduland
It looks like Gray has a new pitch with a sinking changeup, he’s using that instead of the curve.
arc89
Unless a team blows away the A’s with a deal I think he stays in Oakland.
Just Another Fan
Honestly Oakland also could just extend him if no one wants to offer an elite young CF or top 10 prospect for him. Beane’s totally in the drivers seat though, and as you are well aware, he has absolutely murdered other teams over the last 2 deadlines. First rental Zobrist for Manaea then the 3 top 100 prospects for 2 rentals of Hill+Reddick, plus a bunch other moves.
If there’s one thing he’s gotten good at, its the art of the deadline deal. After the Russell trade, he really put his head down and got a lot of his giveaways back. Donaldson trade still is trash and needed Stroman to be fair though, so he’ll always have that looming over him no matter how good Graveman and Barreto are, but we should expect something wild to happen to the A’s 40 man over the next 2 weeks.
Henduland
Someone’s going to blink and give Beane a top 25 prospect like Frazier or Brinson and another top 100 prospect. That will cause Beane to make the deal. My money is on the Brewers or Cubs. If it’s the Cubs, they’re giving up MLB talent like Russell.
Henduland
I think the A’s may still win the Donaldson trade in terms of WAR long term, if Barreto pans out and Graveman stays healthy.
Just Another Fan
Who knows though, Boston might put Benintendi on the table simply to block other teams from getting Sonny.
Bruin1012
There is no chance the Red Sox will trade Benintendi he is there starting outfielder makes no sense for the Red Sox to trade from there starting team especially when starting pitching isn’t a problem. They are setup pitching wise for a post season run. Wishful thinking though on Nintendo.
Henduland
David Price is trash in the postseason.
Bruin1012
Dude you ain’t getting Nintendo lol.
Henduland
Then you aint gettin no Sonny Gray lol
bringinthereliefpitcher
The cubs could easily offer a package where Albert Almora Jr or Ian Happ as the main piece for the A’s with others like Hatch, Alzolay, and Young.
Albert Almora Jr, Hatch, Alzolay, and Young would be a fair package for Sonny Gray given he’s probably the #1 remaining option on the market and comes with 2 more years of control.
Cubs could look to add rentals like Cahill who they are familiar with but they’d be in the same boat of needing starters next year anyways.
madmanTX
Gray to the Rangers for a Josh Hamilton to be named later.
arc89
Can we get Ivan behind the plate too in the deal?
dust44
Well according to ur comment then the only team with the ammo mentioned in the article is Houston with Kyle Tucker a big upside CF prospect. So I doubt that’s all the As r looking for
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The A’s biggest need is for a stadium with working plumbing. THEN, a CF with upside.
padresfan
Haha
Touché!
padresfan
Here is jank and a bag of balls
billysbballz
Ok we didn’t realize you were the assistant GM so I’ll pass that along to my favorite team regarding what you need and demand in return.
Henduland
Yankees: Frazier and Adams for Gray.
Astros: Tucker or Fisher and Whitley for Gray
Dodgers: Verdugo, Buehler, and Lux for Gray
Red Sox: Benintendi and Jay Groome for Gray and Khris Davis
Blue Jays: Vlad Jr,, Reid-Foley, and Bichette for Gray.
Just Another Fan
Those are all about right.
Cubs: Happ, Almora +++ for Gray too.
rjtfrew
I personally don’t think they would include Happ and Almora for Gray. I don’t really know much about the A’s farm, but I know they need a CF so Almora plus a couple other prospects could work.
Henduland
The Cubs farm is thin and they can no longer swing a deal for Sonny Gray using minor league talent. Have to trade MLB players. Why would the A’s want a slap hitting IF like Almora.
Let’s give up Sonny Gray for a slap hitter and some low level prospects! Then Billy really will be working at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
ChiSoxCity
Almora and two or three prospects seems reasonable for Gray. His poor health, contract and spotty performance won’t command more than one MLB ready player, sorry.
bencole
Yeah I think Gray’s injury/poor performance history is going to keep them from getting a return this size. He has tremendous upside for a team, but there’s a lot more risk than there was with Quintana. I don’t think you’ll see the likes of Vlad, Tucker, Benintendi, Frazier, or even Buehler in one of these trades for Gray unless he’s just unbelievable his last couple starts before the deadline. This may cause the A’s not to trade him, true. I could see a Fisher and Whitley package maybe. I don’t think Gray brings more than Quintana, however, in fact I think he brings less.
Henduland
Gray will bring less than Quintana, he has less contract control and more injury history.
But it’s reasonable to suspect a contender will blink and offer one top 50 prospect and another top 100 for Gray. Quintana yielded a top 10 prospect, atop 100, and two additional prospects.
AidanVega123
That Red Sox trade has almost 0% chance of happening
paulnewman
These seem very A’s friendly.
Henduland
The Quintana trade was very White Sox friendly. There’s a premium for deadline deals.
paulnewman
Quintana had two more years of control (at below market rates) with less injury history. It logically follows that the return for Gray would be lighter, considering they are similar products.
Henduland
Quintana has One more year of control.
Also, Quintana getting traded removes him from the market and drives up demand for Gray.
I know everyone wants Gray on their team for some low end prospects, but it’s not happening.
paulnewman
You are right about the years, you are wrong about me wanting Gray for my team. Not a fan of any of the above mentioned teams, just think you are shooting too high.
Henduland
Possibly, but when GMs negotiate trades, they don’t offer bare minimum off what they want at first. Some team with prospects will want Gray and give up a couple good ones to the A’s. These deadline deals happen every year like that.
Bruin1012
Once again why would the Red Sox trade Nintendo when they wouldn’t include him in a deal for Sale makes no sense. There pitching isn’t the problem they will probably get a third baseman and maybe a bullpen arm that is the extent of it.
Henduland
They had a scout looking at Gray, so there’s interest.
The Red Sox prospects don’t really match up with the A’s organizational needs. Same with the Cubs. So the Cubs and Red Sox have to offer MLB talent like Beninetendi or Russell to get Gray. They don’t want to give them up, then Beane moves on.
Bruin1012
Once again no way they trade Nintendo no way not a chance of course they will scout everyone will and if the price is right then they will trade. I would bet my last dollar that Nintendo doesn’t go in a Gray trade doesn’t make sense pitching is not the Red Sox problem.
Henduland
Gray is not going to the Red Sox without Benintendi. Other teams will offer better packages. It’s called supply and demand. Very little supply of good pitchers, lots of demand from contenders.
arc89
I just don’t see redsox trading for Gray because they do not seem concerned with their starting pitching. They could have been looking at Lowrie for 3B or madsen to shore up their bullpen.
Bruin1012
Which is fine the Red Sox don’t really need him they have much more pressing matters. If the Red Sox really needed a starter then Nintendo for Gray would make sense but that just isn’t the case. My guess is the Red Sox are looking at Doolittle and if a trade goes down that is who will go to the Red Sox.
Henduland
Social Justice Warrior Doolittle will fit right in in Boston.
padresfan
Grey isn’t a good pitcher anymore
Y’all need to stop living in the past. His value has gone down the last 2-3 years.
Henduland
“Gray isn’t a good pitcher anymore.”
Ignores that Gray just shut out the AL Champs last night.
Yes, Gray’s value has gone down. If Beane had traded him after 15, he’d have gotten 4 highly regarded prospects. Now, he’ll only get 2 good prospects.
What GM is going to trade a good pitcher like Gray for peanuts? Some of you have no clue how deadline deals work.
billysbballz
They wouldn’t, its Oakland silly west coast fans demands that will never happen. I wouldn’t trade Nintendo for Grey straight up even if Oakland threw in a top ten prospect!
Lol
Henduland
Silly BOS/NYY fans: “We can’t trade our top prospects, they’re the greatest young players since Mike Trout! But we’ll give you these 3 19 year old Domincans in A ball who are probably 24.”
Deal was Gray and Khris Davis for Benintendi and a prospect, try reading.
Bruin1012
Benintendi is no longer a prospect way different. They wouldn’t trade him for Sale why would they do it for Gray makes absolutely no sense.
Henduland
The trade isn’t one to one Gray for Benintendi. Gray and Khris Davis for Benintendi and a prospect.
Bruin1012
I’m saying if the Red Sox wanted Gray it would be one for one Nintendo is no longer a prospect his value is probably higher then Gray’s straight up.
Henduland
That’s not the trade I proposed so quit operating from a false premise.
Bruin1012
Ok your trade isn’t enough it would have to be sweetened for the Red Sox to even consider.
Henduland
Not sweetening it anymore. Gray and a 40 HR/year slugger (probably 50-60 at Fenway) for Benintendi and a prospect is sweet enough.
corey5kersh22
Buehler is untouchable but verdugo is expendable
Henduland
No prospect is untouchable
cmancoley
I don’t think the Jays would move that much for Sonny. Maybe for a starter of McCullers caliber
IronBallsMcGinty
Yeah, like the dude who says “The Yankees better not trade this guy or that guy”.
Henduland
Yankee fans think they can get Gray for a couple 19 year old A ball prospects.
“We can’t trade our top prospects!”
At least the Yankee hype machine is working. I miss the Boss. He would have already called Beane and pulled off a mega deal for Gray, Alonso, and Madson to win the pennant.
Just Another Fan
Yankee fans think their entire farm system are elite prospects and future HOFers. Can’t really blame them though, ESPN has them brainwashed for years now by pushing the importance of their cruddy prospects (Dean Anna was going to be an annual all-star, remember?). Kinda sucks Judge actually is pretty good, but he’s also good because he joined the “no grounders” cult started by Donaldson, JD Mart and Turner – also really lame how Alonso gets called out for being a fluke but Judge doesn’t when they’re both doing the same thing and a part of the the new wave/cult of not trying to hit line drives, but flyballs.
billysbballz
Your wierd……..
Ma the meatloaf !
That’s just another fan!
Lol
mrnatewalter
Baseball Prospectus just published their Top 50 prospect busts today.
Should be mandatory reading for Yankees fans.
Henduland
Yankee fans only read and believe hype from Yankees.com
skip
Henduland couldn’t have said it better!!
Just Another Fan
Happ, Almora, Schwarber & Clifton for Gray, Madson & Khris Davis, who blinks?
Henduland
I suspect Theo will offer Russell back to Billy before offering Happ. And since Russell is kind of tainted, it lowers his value. Beane can then demand Schwarber as well
thegreatcerealfamine
That my friend would be epic,although Schwarber is that DH type.
Henduland
Schwarber can DH, Healy plays 1B, Olson/Joyce in RF.
Just Another Fan
A’s don’t need Russell, they’re very most likely getting OFers back from Gray. Cubs have plenty and Heyward can play CF with Zobrist in RF and in my deal, Khrush in LF with Jay backing them up.
Schwarber can share 1B and DH with Healy for OAK and also be a backup or 3rd string C. Boom, everyone wins.
Henduland
If Russell comes back, Barreto moves to CF and Semien to 2B. Barreto is supposedly very comfortable in Center.
Just Another Fan
Austin Beck is going to be the CF in like 2019/20 though. Barreto is the longterm 2B and Beane also has cut ties and not drafted or attempted to acquire bad personality guys or guys with any kind of scandals in their past – its why I think he got rid of Addison in the first place. We don’t know how deep his intel runs on players but after the Valencia/Butler incident, he’s absolutely not going to bring in a guy with a dom violence rap.
Henduland
Come on. Russell was traded because he was the only valuable prospect chip the A’s had at the time.
Just Another Fan
True, but also: ???
Regardless, with Semien, Barreto and Nick Allen all on board, SS isn’t really the spot they need help with, that would be LF, CF & RF.
Henduland
Russell is the guy the Cubs are most likely to trade. If Theo offers Happ, it’s likely just a one for one swap. I think Russell also nets the A’s Schwarber. Having multiple Short Stops isn’t a problem, look at the Cubs. Many SS have moved to the OF, most famously Robin Yount.
Just Another Fan
Russell is the guy they most want to trade, but with the A’s going all-youth, bringing in a guy with off-field issues totally flies in the face of what the A’s are building. Beane is not going to take him on especially if it’s Russell instead of Happ or Almora. Cubs want to move on, but Oakland simply isn’t a fit there — I agree Russell getting traded might happen, but he’s not going back to OAK.
Also Happ is not worth Sonny Gray 1-1, you are wildly undervaluing Gray if you think that. His market, being the #1 SP out there with 2.5 years of control is totally something like Happ + Almora + one more – or like I mentioned above, Happ, Schwarber, Almora & Clifton for Sonny, Madson + Khrush. Or 3 out of a strong farms top 5 prospects plus 2 more top 15 ones if you’re thinking prospects only. Quintana being off the market really blows Gray’s market up to where he’s definitely going to bring in more than Q now. Only thing stopping that would be if Cole, Teheran or Fulmer hit the table.
bastros88
I can’t wait for the trade deadline to pass just so I can stop reading about all the trade proposals being made on this app
Henduland
Complains about potential trade deals on MLBTradeRumors.com.
madmanTX
He meant the idiotic fan trade ideas, genius.
Henduland
He’s like Abe Simpson: Old Man Yells at Cloud!
Breezy
Seriously. So dumb.
davbee
There’s a difference between a mlb insider floating a rumor and some fanboy trying to trade his garbage for your star.
Henduland
You just defined all Yankee fans.
Astros_fan_84
And braves fans
Just Another Fan
Haha ok
billysbballz
Just another fanboy be like Sonny Grey trades as follows as per me and Billy B.
Cubs
Russel Baez Schwarber Almora Happ
Yanks
Judge Frazier Adams Didi Mateo and Monument Park
Dodgers
Bellinger and there too 5 prospects
Houston
Correa and the rest of the team plus triple A
Red Sox
Nintendo Betts Devers Bogarts and three more single A prospects
That’s how we do!
Henduland
You: We’ll give you two Single A Prospects on the DL with Tommy John for Sonny Gray.
slider32
Cashman has said he will stay the course, they have two good young pitchers now with Severino and Montgomery. They will need to get a least one pitcher over the winter. They are way ahead of schedule and still good surprise when everyone gets healthy. I don’t think any of these pitchers would make a difference for them right now.
leprechaun
Russell, Candalaria and one more mid level gets you Gray
Henduland
Don’t need Candalaria. Have Chapman, Olson, and Healy at First and Third.
Russell and Schwarber for Gray.
Just Another Fan
Happ, Almora and Clifton for Gray is the trade that will most likely happen.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Doubt the Padres want to trade Torres, lefties throwing 95-97 heat just dont grow on trees. Between him and Maton one of those two will wind up being the closer once Maurer and Hand are dealt and they both have such long term control. Torres needs work on his change up and curveball though.
CNichols
Hopefully Carter Capps and Buddy Baumann will be ready around the time they make some bullpen moves. Capps can help take on some of that late inning workload.
Torres and Maton have a ton of potential and team control but I don’t think they should just throw either of them into the closer role right away. There’s plenty of time for them to work up to that.
goldenspikes19
yah I don’t trade Torres, he will do nothing but gain value imo, same with Maton
agree with Capps and Baumann stepping in, but Buddy is still in AZL
angelsfan4life
I would not want the Angels to touch Sunny Grey. Even if they would only want Espinosa Cron Revere Nolasco and Valbueno. Here is a guy who hasn’t started 30+ games in two years. The Angels already have too many pitchers who cant stay healthy. Who ever does trade for him, better be ready to win it all this year. Because those DL trips for him will only increase each year.
bringinthereliefpitcher
The A’s dont want that for Sonny Gray so don’t think you have to worry about the Angels touching Gray as they really have nothing to offer that would even come close to being enough to acquire Gray.
arc89
I think he was joking or so hope he was because he just listed a bunch of players that the A’s would never want.
Just Another Fan
Ahem, the A’s would say yes to trade Sonny Gray for Mike Trout on 0.00000000000000001 seconds.
chino31
lol I thought the same. Why the A’s want these scrubs???
Just Another Fan
lmao no angels pitchers start 30 games ever
B-Strong
Its nice that the Red Sox are scouting Gray, but I doubt highly that they have the farm depth to make a realistic move for him. If they were going after anyone, I really think the need someone like Moose whos a reliable glove at 3rd, and who has home run power which they need so very badly.
mattgarcia2324
Everyone is a GM but most of you don’t know a thing about baseball.
Henduland
Look. Someone else complaining about trade rumors. on MLBTradeRumors.com.
arc89
Easy to say Mattgarcia2324 but if you look at the teams and both teams needs you can see where players fit better. Most know about baseball but most over hype their team’s favorite players just like you do.
bringinthereliefpitcher
You’re right. We don’t know a thing about baseball. We know a couple things about baseball.
Astros_fan_84
If the A’s really need outfielders, I suspect there might be a three team trade.
Just Another Fan
lol why? Cubs have Almora & Happ, that’s almost market value and they have internal options to replace them.
Henduland
Could happen. Beane’s done it before. But your Astros also have a glut of OF prospects and Springer and Reddieck will take up two spots for the next several years. Easy to just move one along with a pitching prospect for Gray. If anyone can afford the price for Gray, it’s Houston.
thegreatcerealfamine
Brewers,Yankees,Dodgers,Red Sox,and Cubs(if they wanted to include someone on the Club) could all afford Gray. That doesn’t mean any of them should or will pull the trigger for various reasons.