West Notes: Gray, Darvish, Torres

The Astros, Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and Blue Jays all had scouts on hand as Athletics starter Sonny Gray pitched six shutout innings against Cleveland Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle writes. A report before the game had indicated Gray had been scratched, suggesting the possibility of an imminent trade, and Gray said he received 50 texts just before the game. That report, however, turned out to be false. Gray has also recently been connected to the Cubs and Brewers, although Brewers GM David Stearns suggested his club was merely doing “background work.” Here’s more from the West divisions.
- The Rangers are not likely to trade or extend Yu Darvish, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News writes. A recent report indicated the Rangers would listen to offers for Darvish and Cole Hamels, and Grant doesn’t dispute that possibility outright. But the Rangers, despite a 44-45 record, could still make a Wild Card run, and with plenty of starting pitching on the market, they aren’t likely to land a top prospect for Darvish, who would be a rental. The Rangers would also stand to receive compensation if Darvish rejected a qualifying offer and departed next winter. If they were to keep Darvish after the deadline, the Rangers could then attempt to sign him long-term, although, as Grant points out, long-term contracts for pitchers in their thirties are often risky propositions.
- Padres lefty Jose Torres is receiving trade interest, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune tweets. The 23-year-old Torres has a 4.46 ERA and eight home runs allowed in his first full year in the Padres’ bullpen, but with an impressive 9.1 K/9, 2.2 BB/9 and 95.1-MPH average fastball velocity. Those factors could make him an intriguing addition to the trade market, and one might think he could come up in various scenarios in discussions with teams also interested in fellow lefty Brad Hand. There would seem to be little pressing need for the Padres to move Torres, however, since he’s not eligible for arbitration until after the 2019 season at the earliest.
outinleftfield
I know that the Rangers are saying they won’t trade Darvish, but I have a feeling he will be a Yankee soon.
billysbballz
A Yankee? Why can he close? The Yanks they are in a free fall
madmanTX
The Yankees have nothing that they are willing to give up for Darvish and the Rangers aren’t just giving him away.
qbass187
That makes ZERO sense…
seth3120
Someone is a trade candidate someone will say the Yankees regardless of the situation. The Yankees have been decimated by injuries. Their future looks really good but not this year not yet. Darvish is a rental for a team that would only deal for someone with more control. But even then a true contender would likely pay more because that player would be of value to them this year and beyond vs the Yankees solely needing future help. I wish people would pay attention to what the Yankees have built and where they are in the process in a year or two I can definitely see them being linked to big trades but not how
arc89
Before some of you start posting terrible trade offers for Sonny Gray remember he will not come cheap to any team. The A’s do not need more DH type players, 3B prospects, 1B prospects, or a package of low prospects. The A’s biggest need is a CF with a big upside.
Henduland
The A’s also don’t need to trade Gray now. Can trade him over the winter when there will be more buyers because teams think they will contend in 2018. Fans, especially Yankee fans forget that there is a premium for deadline deals.
Just Another Fan
Yup, the likes of Frazier, Brinson, Happ, Almora, Tucker or Benintendi all have to be in the deal or else it’s not worth it for Oakland. 2.5 years of cost-controlled Gray is about the same as 2 or 1.5 years of him. Can always wait it out and his value will go up or down depending on performance, and from what we saw last night and been seeing this year, he’s back to borderline-elite form and over the dumb injury he had last year while lying about how hurt he was and trying to play through it, causing bad stats.
Henduland
It looks like Gray has a new pitch with a sinking changeup, he’s using that instead of the curve.
arc89
Unless a team blows away the A’s with a deal I think he stays in Oakland.
Henduland
Someone’s going to blink and give Beane a top 25 prospect like Frazier or Brinson and another top 100 prospect. That will cause Beane to make the deal. My money is on the Brewers or Cubs. If it’s the Cubs, they’re giving up MLB talent like Russell.
Henduland
I think the A’s may still win the Donaldson trade in terms of WAR long term, if Barreto pans out and Graveman stays healthy.
Just Another Fan
Who knows though, Boston might put Benintendi on the table simply to block other teams from getting Sonny.
Bruin1012
There is no chance the Red Sox will trade Benintendi he is there starting outfielder makes no sense for the Red Sox to trade from there starting team especially when starting pitching isn’t a problem. They are setup pitching wise for a post season run. Wishful thinking though on Nintendo.
Henduland
David Price is trash in the postseason.
Bruin1012
Dude you ain’t getting Nintendo lol.
Henduland
Then you aint gettin no Sonny Gray lol
bringinthereliefpitcher
The cubs could easily offer a package where Albert Almora Jr or Ian Happ as the main piece for the A’s with others like Hatch, Alzolay, and Young.
Albert Almora Jr, Hatch, Alzolay, and Young would be a fair package for Sonny Gray given he’s probably the #1 remaining option on the market and comes with 2 more years of control.
Cubs could look to add rentals like Cahill who they are familiar with but they’d be in the same boat of needing starters next year anyways.
madmanTX
Gray to the Rangers for a Josh Hamilton to be named later.
arc89
Can we get Ivan behind the plate too in the deal?
dust44
Well according to ur comment then the only team with the ammo mentioned in the article is Houston with Kyle Tucker a big upside CF prospect. So I doubt that’s all the As r looking for
forwhomjoshbelltolls
The A’s biggest need is for a stadium with working plumbing. THEN, a CF with upside.
padresfan
Haha
Touché!
padresfan
Here is jank and a bag of balls
Henduland
Yankees: Frazier and Adams for Gray.
Astros: Tucker or Fisher and Whitley for Gray
Dodgers: Verdugo, Buehler, and Lux for Gray
Red Sox: Benintendi and Jay Groome for Gray and Khris Davis
Blue Jays: Vlad Jr,, Reid-Foley, and Bichette for Gray.
Just Another Fan
Those are all about right.
Cubs: Happ, Almora +++ for Gray too.
rjtfrew
I personally don’t think they would include Happ and Almora for Gray. I don’t really know much about the A’s farm, but I know they need a CF so Almora plus a couple other prospects could work.
Henduland
The Cubs farm is thin and they can no longer swing a deal for Sonny Gray using minor league talent. Have to trade MLB players. Why would the A’s want a slap hitting IF like Almora.
Let’s give up Sonny Gray for a slap hitter and some low level prospects! Then Billy really will be working at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
bencole
Yeah I think Gray’s injury/poor performance history is going to keep them from getting a return this size. He has tremendous upside for a team, but there’s a lot more risk than there was with Quintana. I don’t think you’ll see the likes of Vlad, Tucker, Benintendi, Frazier, or even Buehler in one of these trades for Gray unless he’s just unbelievable his last couple starts before the deadline. This may cause the A’s not to trade him, true. I could see a Fisher and Whitley package maybe. I don’t think Gray brings more than Quintana, however, in fact I think he brings less.
Henduland
Gray will bring less than Quintana, he has less contract control and more injury history.
But it’s reasonable to suspect a contender will blink and offer one top 50 prospect and another top 100 for Gray. Quintana yielded a top 10 prospect, atop 100, and two additional prospects.
AidanVega123
That Red Sox trade has almost 0% chance of happening
paulnewman
These seem very A’s friendly.
Henduland
The Quintana trade was very White Sox friendly. There’s a premium for deadline deals.
paulnewman
Quintana had two more years of control (at below market rates) with less injury history. It logically follows that the return for Gray would be lighter, considering they are similar products.
Henduland
Quintana has One more year of control.
Also, Quintana getting traded removes him from the market and drives up demand for Gray.
I know everyone wants Gray on their team for some low end prospects, but it’s not happening.
Bruin1012
Once again why would the Red Sox trade Nintendo when they wouldn’t include him in a deal for Sale makes no sense. There pitching isn’t the problem they will probably get a third baseman and maybe a bullpen arm that is the extent of it.
Henduland
They had a scout looking at Gray, so there’s interest.
The Red Sox prospects don’t really match up with the A’s organizational needs. Same with the Cubs. So the Cubs and Red Sox have to offer MLB talent like Beninetendi or Russell to get Gray. They don’t want to give them up, then Beane moves on.
Bruin1012
Once again no way they trade Nintendo no way not a chance of course they will scout everyone will and if the price is right then they will trade. I would bet my last dollar that Nintendo doesn’t go in a Gray trade doesn’t make sense pitching is not the Red Sox problem.
Henduland
Gray is not going to the Red Sox without Benintendi. Other teams will offer better packages. It’s called supply and demand. Very little supply of good pitchers, lots of demand from contenders.
arc89
I just don’t see redsox trading for Gray because they do not seem concerned with their starting pitching. They could have been looking at Lowrie for 3B or madsen to shore up their bullpen.
corey5kersh22
Buehler is untouchable but verdugo is expendable
Henduland
No prospect is untouchable
cmancoley
I don’t think the Jays would move that much for Sonny. Maybe for a starter of McCullers caliber
IronBallsMcGinty
Yeah, like the dude who says “The Yankees better not trade this guy or that guy”.
Henduland
Yankee fans think they can get Gray for a couple 19 year old A ball prospects.
“We can’t trade our top prospects!”
At least the Yankee hype machine is working. I miss the Boss. He would have already called Beane and pulled off a mega deal for Gray, Alonso, and Madson to win the pennant.
Just Another Fan
Yankee fans think their entire farm system are elite prospects and future HOFers. Can’t really blame them though, ESPN has them brainwashed for years now by pushing the importance of their cruddy prospects (Dean Anna was going to be an annual all-star, remember?). Kinda sucks Judge actually is pretty good, but he’s also good because he joined the “no grounders” cult started by Donaldson, JD Mart and Turner – also really lame how Alonso gets called out for being a fluke but Judge doesn’t when they’re both doing the same thing and a part of the the new wave/cult of not trying to hit line drives, but flyballs.
Just Another Fan
Happ, Almora, Schwarber & Clifton for Gray, Madson & Khris Davis, who blinks?
Henduland
I suspect Theo will offer Russell back to Billy before offering Happ. And since Russell is kind of tainted, it lowers his value. Beane can then demand Schwarber as well
thegreatcerealfamine
That my friend would be epic,although Schwarber is that DH type.
Henduland
Schwarber can DH, Healy plays 1B, Olson/Joyce in RF.
Just Another Fan
A’s don’t need Russell, they’re very most likely getting OFers back from Gray. Cubs have plenty and Heyward can play CF with Zobrist in RF and in my deal, Khrush in LF with Jay backing them up.
Schwarber can share 1B and DH with Healy for OAK and also be a backup or 3rd string C. Boom, everyone wins.
Henduland
If Russell comes back, Barreto moves to CF and Semien to 2B. Barreto is supposedly very comfortable in Center.
Just Another Fan
Austin Beck is going to be the CF in like 2019/20 though. Barreto is the longterm 2B and Beane also has cut ties and not drafted or attempted to acquire bad personality guys or guys with any kind of scandals in their past – its why I think he got rid of Addison in the first place. We don’t know how deep his intel runs on players but after the Valencia/Butler incident, he’s absolutely not going to bring in a guy with a dom violence rap.
Henduland
Come on. Russell was traded because he was the only valuable prospect chip the A’s had at the time.
Just Another Fan
True, but also: ???
Regardless, with Semien, Barreto and Nick Allen all on board, SS isn’t really the spot they need help with, that would be LF, CF & RF.
Henduland
Russell is the guy the Cubs are most likely to trade. If Theo offers Happ, it’s likely just a one for one swap. I think Russell also nets the A’s Schwarber. Having multiple Short Stops isn’t a problem, look at the Cubs. Many SS have moved to the OF, most famously Robin Yount.
bastros88
I can’t wait for the trade deadline to pass just so I can stop reading about all the trade proposals being made on this app
Henduland
Complains about potential trade deals on MLBTradeRumors.com.
madmanTX
He meant the idiotic fan trade ideas, genius.
Henduland
He’s like Abe Simpson: Old Man Yells at Cloud!
Breezy
Seriously. So dumb.
davbee
There’s a difference between a mlb insider floating a rumor and some fanboy trying to trade his garbage for your star.
Henduland
You just defined all Yankee fans.
Just Another Fan
Haha ok
slider32
Cashman has said he will stay the course, they have two good young pitchers now with Severino and Montgomery. They will need to get a least one pitcher over the winter. They are way ahead of schedule and still good surprise when everyone gets healthy. I don’t think any of these pitchers would make a difference for them right now.
leprechaun
Russell, Candalaria and one more mid level gets you Gray
Henduland
Don’t need Candalaria. Have Chapman, Olson, and Healy at First and Third.
Russell and Schwarber for Gray.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Doubt the Padres want to trade Torres, lefties throwing 95-97 heat just dont grow on trees. Between him and Maton one of those two will wind up being the closer once Maurer and Hand are dealt and they both have such long term control. Torres needs work on his change up and curveball though.
CNichols
Hopefully Carter Capps and Buddy Baumann will be ready around the time they make some bullpen moves. Capps can help take on some of that late inning workload.
Torres and Maton have a ton of potential and team control but I don’t think they should just throw either of them into the closer role right away. There’s plenty of time for them to work up to that.
angelsfan4life
I would not want the Angels to touch Sunny Grey. Even if they would only want Espinosa Cron Revere Nolasco and Valbueno. Here is a guy who hasn’t started 30+ games in two years. The Angels already have too many pitchers who cant stay healthy. Who ever does trade for him, better be ready to win it all this year. Because those DL trips for him will only increase each year.
bringinthereliefpitcher
The A’s dont want that for Sonny Gray so don’t think you have to worry about the Angels touching Gray as they really have nothing to offer that would even come close to being enough to acquire Gray.
arc89
I think he was joking or so hope he was because he just listed a bunch of players that the A’s would never want.