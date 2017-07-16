After Oakland traded relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to Washington on Sunday, Athletics executive VP of baseball operations Billy Beane indicated that the franchise is ready to change course, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle in a quote-filled piece that’s worth a full read. Beane, who noted that the A’s have “never really committed to a full rebuild,” suggested that the team will do just that as it eyes a new stadium. He also expressed frustration with the fact that the A’s have had trouble re-signing their talent and added that “we need to change that narrative by creating a good team and ultimately committing to keeping them around, so that when people buy a ticket, they’ll know that the team is going to be there for a few years.” Continued Beane: “This is my 20th year on the job. There are only so many cycles that I can go through before I get as exasperated as everybody else. Finding players has never been an issue for us. Keeping them and ultimately keeping the faith and commitment from people who follow the team, that’s got to be done by keeping them around. Again, I’ve been assured by ownership that that’s what we’re going to do as it parallels with the stadium.”
More on Oakland and a few other West Coast teams:
- The A’s did get a major leaguer back in their trade with the Nationals in reliever Blake Treinen, but rebuilding means that acquiring big league-ready talent isn’t going to be a priority in upcoming deals, Beane revealed. Rather, the A’s have to “try and get the best players period,” said Beane, who preached patience. Given Treinen’s age (29), he might not be a long-term piece for the A’s, though Beane doesn’t have any interest in flipping him elsewhere right now. Two teams quickly approached the A’s about acquiring Treinen, but Beane rejected their advances.
- Craig Mish of Sirius XM tweeted Saturday that the Giants have shown more interest than anyone else in Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, leading Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area to assess whether a deal could happen. The California-born slugger’s enormous contract (he’ll collect $295MM through 2028 if he doesn’t opt out after the 2020 season) makes it highly unlikely he’ll end up in San Francisco, even if the Marlins were to eat around $95MM, observes Pavlovic. To take on that type of money – particularly for a player who has had difficulty staying healthy – would cripple the Giants’ budget for both the near term and the long haul, Pavlovic writes.
- At least one team would like to acquire Dodgers outfield prospect Alex Verdugo, but “it’s really hard to imagine a plausible scenario where it makes sense for us to move him,” general manager Farhan Zaidi told Bill Plunkett of Baseball America (subscription required and recommended). Zaidi offered effusive praise of Verdugo and opined that “he’s big league ready or close to being big league ready.” Verdugo, who has slashed .344/.414/.464 across 350 plate appearances in his first taste of Triple-A action, ranks as BA’s 35th-best prospect.
- “Almost all” of the Padres’ relievers have drawn trade interest, GM A.J. Preller informed AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. “The relievers have all pitched well, and scouts take note of that,” stated Preller. “Teams have definite interest. And it’s not just a back-end guy or setup guys. We have some depth, and teams have hit us on that depth.” The Padres’ highest-profile reliever is southpaw Brad Hand, whom “there’s definitely a lot of interest” in, Preller acknowledged. At the same time, “there’s a lot of interest in keeping him here as well.” Brandon Maurer, Ryan Buchter, Kirby Yates, Craig Stammen and Jose Torres are other San Diego bullpen pieces who are reportedly on teams’ radars.
Comments
Henduland
Beane wants high risk, high reward younger players. The template of the A’s drafting low floor/ low ceiling college players and trading for 24 year old prospects close to the majors is gone. Expect to see very young prospects come back for Lowrie and Alonso. Gray is a different story, all depends on what kind of deal lines up with whoever bites hardest for Sonny.
ryanmesick
Yep, I agree, very exciting times!
Not that Beane hasn’t provided exciting times during his 20 years. Against all odds the A’s have the 9th most wins in MLB over that span and 8 postseasons appearances and 6 Division Titles. All knowledgeable A’s fans couldn’t be more excited about what is taking place. After the Oakland A’s surreal 2012-2014 run, in which they added two more Division Titles to their crowded Trophy Case (4 World Championships and 16 Division Titles since moving to Oakland in 1968, most out West during that stretch) and leading the AL in wins during that 2012-2014 three year span, Frost and Beane tore it down after that heartbreaking 2014 WC loss, and are finally and properly rebuilding for the first time since the late 1990’s. Mind you, this team hasn’t truly rebuilt like all of the other small market teams during Beane’s tenure, a remarkable feat, how consistently competitive they’ve been despite this.
2015 and 2016 marked the first time since 1998-1999 that the A’s had the luxury of drafting in the Top 8 (they had spent 1999-2014 finishing with 74 wins or more every year, only the Cards and Yanks can say the same). They have a very talented young core coming up and winning together at every level, and some already preforming well at ML level (Healy, Manaea, Pinder, Maxwell) and others about to show their talents at ML level in Matt Chapman and Franklin Barreto, and more depth in the system coupled with their first two truly blue chip draft picks AJ Puk and Austin Beck since Barry Zito and Mark Mulder in 1998 and 1999.
All of this is corresponding with new A’s President Dave Kaval set to announce the location of the long overdue new baseball stadium in the proud City of Oakland for the A’s, coupled with the haul of young prospects they are set to get for Sonny Gray and Yonder Alonso, and man, things are very exciting in Oakland. The winningest MLB franchise out West since the day they landed in Oakland is soon going to be playing by the same rules as 25 + other teams and in a brand new ball park!! Lets go!!!!
sdsuphilip
I’m not saying the Dodgers should move Vertugo for a reliever but imo it is odd to have him near untouchable. He’s very much a floor over ceiling prospect, averagish power, COF, not special speed, good bat to ball why he should be solid and useful while cheap. But for a team like the Dodgers you think they’d aim higher than that in the COF
WoolCorp
My feel is it’s just to add trade leverage, not that they’re really enomared with him.
dodgerfan711
I would rather have Willie Calhoun untouchable because of the bat. He cant field to save his life but the bat is top 10 talent. Just need to stick him at Left and hope it works
LA Sam
Exactly, think the Verdugo talk is slick way of steering teams toward him. I agree, Calhoun is a hit machine, I’d rather keep em. Think Buehler is the real don’t bother inquiring bout prospect, great pedigree, lights out stuff, already talkin bout bringing em up at end of season as 1 inning guy, Dodgers r deep, still lotsa real good commodity kids on farm, love to see Britton in 8th n DD isn’t smartest pencil in box….Let’s Go Dodgers!
dust44
I do somewhat agree. I can c him wanting atleast 1 young high upside guy. But the As need ppl to play now with talent. I can c a good mixture of both almost major league ready talent plus high upside young guys. The teams in need of what they have to offer have a lot of both of those types of guys
dstuart
If the Giants somehow swing a Stanton trade without giving up too much and getting the Marlins to bite on almost 100m of his deal, I’d be stunned.
skip
Never ever will the fish eat 100M!!!!
dstuart
I agree. If the Giants want Stanton they’re going to have to open the checkbook or unload prospects.
dodgerfan711
Unload who Tyler Beede? If any team wants stanton they could blow the giants offer out of the water
shelteredsoxfan
Well the giants don’t really have prospects to unload
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Is the holdup in the Marlins sale that the new owner (s) want the old owner to trade off all of the expensive players before the deadline so they don’t take the blame for it?
0ptimetstic
Kinda seems that way.
CubsRule08
I would say it’s more like Loria wanting to sell the team for as much money as possible and leave the new owners with no high profile players after trading them all away.
Wouldn’t surprise me at all if that’s what he wants to do.
bringinthereliefpitcher
Unless Preller gets a deal for Buchter, Yates, and Torres worth giving up the long term control of each probably better to hold on to them. In the case of Yates and Buchter they are older, but they each have less than 150 innings to their resume.
Hand will be dealt either by the deadline or during the off season.
Maurer, probably best to hold onto him, see if he can have a strong 2nd half and trade him during the off season or hope he can have a strong 2nd half of 2017 and strong 1st half of 2018 and deal him during the 2018 deadline.
pdxbrewcrew
The A’s preferring lower level prospects to major league ready prospects might bode well for Milwaukee. The Brewers might be able to get Gray without giving up Brinson or Hader.
Something along the lines of Ray, Erceg, Burns and a A ball pitcher.
ryanmesick
Perhaps you are right, but I’m still praying (as are the folks at Athletics Nation, you know, the site that started all of SB Nation) the A’s land Brinson and a few other studs for Sonny, as OF prospects is what the A’s really need to round out the impressive young core they are building. Man, Brinson would really help solve that problem, likewise Sonny would be awesome in the NL Central!!
Plus, A’s fans love the Brewers (you already got Eric Sogard and Stephen Vogt out there) and we’d be happy to watch those two plus Sonny help guide you to a Division Title and hopefully even more!!
pdxbrewcrew
I don’t think the Brewers are giving up Brinson for anybody. They realize what they have in him. But the Brewers have plenty of other good outfielder prospects..
ryanmesick
Even if Brinson wasn’t in the package, but it included Ray or Hader (plus more young upside talent), I think A’s brass would be happy.
However, the Astros, Indians, Cubs, and Yankees have some pretty impressive packages of ML ready talent/high upside prospects they could include in a deal. I personally like the Brewers mix of potential prospects the best but that is just me.
We shall see.
CubsRule08
There’s no chance Beane & the A’s are going to take lower level prospects for Sonny Gray. They will want as much value as possible