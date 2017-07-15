White Sox Acquire Yeyson Yrizarri From Rangers For International Bonus Slot

The Rangers have announced that they’ve traded minor-league infielder Yeyson Yrizarri to the White Sox for an international bonus slot. The move gives the Rangers additional flexibility to sign international amateur talent. Their July 2 class is currently headlined by Venezuelan outfielder Wilderd Patino ($1.3MM), Venezuelan shortstop Keyber Rodriguez ($1M) and Mexican right-hander Damian Mendoza ($1M).
That Yrizarri would be traded for the rights to international bonus spending is somewhat ironic, since he himself was the product of an earlier international spending spree. The 20-year-old Dominican signed for $1.35MM during the Rangers’ 2013-14 signing period, in which they spent more than $8MM on international talent. He has played this season for Class A Hickory and Class A+ Down East, posting a cumulative line of .258/.285/.399 with 57 strikeouts and just six walks.
Despite a worrisome lack of strike-zone control, though, Yrizarri does rate as a real prospect — MLB.com rated him the No. 17 farmhand in the Rangers organization, praising his bat speed and noting that he seems likely to stick at shortstop. He’ll join a White Sox prospect list that’s heavy on players also acquired in recent trades, including Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dylan Cease, although, of course, he’ll rank lower on the list than any of those players.
Comments
Phillies2017
Wow- steal for the White Sox. He seems like he could be a legitimate utility infielder down the line.
skybluesox
I don’t understand this one at all
YasielManBearPuig
Rangers are trying to load up on international bonus $ to make a run at Shohei Otani in the offseason. As is usual for the Ranger farm, it in possession of an overabundance of MIF, so the Rangers traded away one for more int. bonus $.
Just Another Fan
Make The White Sox Great Again – a combined effort from the other 29 teams lol
TraderRyan9
Amazing how good Giolito was thought to be. He was the top prospect in all of baseball when the White Sox got him. Where is he? He isnt even on the ML team right now.
TraderRyan9
Amazing that the TIgers got Fulmer and he was a star immediately, but wasnt rated as high as Giolito, and. Giolito has a 5.00 ERA. in the minors…..
leprechaun
So what’s your point I’m trying to figure that out
TraderRyan9
My point is its amazing. Youd think a TOP PROSPECT in all of baseball would be better than a 5.00 ERA at AAA, right? Maybe these scouts arent all that good
leprechaun
And so your point is?
pplama
It’s taken the Sox a while to fix what the Nats did to Giolito. BB, K rates and consistency are much improved over his last 10-12 starts, considering the band-box he pitches in.
leprechaun
Didn’t cost much so it’s worth the chance on the kid
lesterdnightfly
YY?
Why?
WazBazbo
Has there ever been a major leaguer with the initials YY?
agentx
This is the kind of lottery ticket players that BAL should be targeting if they’re going to keep trading the bulk of their international money each year, not soon-to-be DFAs like Damien Magnifico (awesome baseball/WWE wrestler name notwithstanding).
oldleftylong
Chisox putting a lot of trust in prospects. I hope some pan out for them. Historically, it’s been the blend of veterans and youth that proves success for MLB teams. Perhaps the Sox will sign free agents and/or trade once they determine which prospects will make the Bigs.
start_wearing_purple
Can we just give him the nickname Why and make him play left field?