White Sox Maintain High Asking Price On Quintana

The White Sox remain undeterred in seeking to obtain a big haul for sturdy lefty Jose Quintana, according to a report from Jon Heyman of Fan Rag. With three years of affordable control remaining after the current season, the rebuilding organization probably doesn’t need to deal Quintana this summer.
To this point, the team has stood on that notable piece of leverage, continuing to ask for “two very top prospects” in its conversations with interested rivals. The South Siders have pressed the Astros for Francis Martes and Kyle Tucker, while asking the Yankees to headline a deal with either Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier.
That strategy seemed in danger of backfiring earlier this year, as Quintana stumbled out of the gates. But the 28-year-old has righted the ship of late, perhaps restoring any lost shine.
Quintana has thrown only 104 1/3 frames over 18 starts, putting him shy of a 200-inning pace, though he has yet to exhibit any health issues. (More broadly, durability is one of the lefty’s chief attributes.) His 15.5% K%-BB% is a near-exact match for the numbers he carried over the prior three campaigns. A rise in home runs allowed (1.21 per nine) is perhaps the largest single factor differentiating Quintana’s current campaign from the five strong seasons that came before.
If teams buy into the improved form Quintana has shown since the start of June — 45 strikeouts and just 12 earned runs over forty frames — then perhaps they’ll be willing to meet the steep asking price. Then again, his less-than-dominant form over the course of the current season raises yet more questions about just how hard contenders should push to get him.
For the Astros, Heyman notes, Quintana may not really be as impactful an arm as the team would prefer to acquire. That makes sense: Houston is running off with the AL West and has many quality rotation options, but would love to add a true lock-down starter to the top of its staff.
In fact, the ’Stros have gone so far as to ask the Mets about star righty Jacob deGrom, per the report. (Tom Verducci of SI.com had previously reported some level of interest.) He’d likely be a more impactful addition, though there’s still no reason to think the Mets have any interest in even considering a deal.
As it stands, teams like the Astros and Yankees are continuing to “look around for alternatives,” per the report. But the lack of obviously available pitchers of comparable or better quality — with the exception, it seems, of Sonny Gray — represents another key element of the White Sox’ bargaining position. Just how things will turn out remains to be seen, but to this point the long standoff continues.
Comments
Bob Smiley
Martes and Tucker? just those 2? Done deal. Martes looks bad and Fisher is the next big thing in Houston.
redsfan48
Obviously those two would just be a starting point. Would likely need at least 1-2 prospects from the back half of Houston’s top 10 and maybe a lottery ticket or depth piece or two.
Priggs89
I’d imagine 1 more around 7-12ish and then a low level/rank lottery ticket-type
Rhino2017
Martes is only 21, he shows the metrics of being a top of the rotation arm but still needs to develop. Fisher is very close the being MLB ready now, he had a cup of coffee (21 at bats) in the bigs so far and showed a lot of confidence in his abilities. I don’t think Quintana is much of an upgrade over what we already have. Peacock has been a great surprise so far, Fiers has turned his season around, Morton was serviceable prior to his Lat strain, Keuchel & McCullers are two of the top in the AL and McHugh is coming back post AllStar break. We aren’t in desperation mode for a serviceable arm like Q, if they are willing to let go of Fisher & Martes we need not make the same mistakes that cost us big prospects to get Kazmir.
thegreatcerealfamine
Ok White Sox fans let’s get the ball rolling. What’s it gonna take?
Owen Schoenfeld
What team do you root for?
More broadly, a rough template is:
3-for-1 deal…
Top 25 prospect in baseball
Firm Top 100 prospect in baseball
Organization Top 10 prospect
Probably about $54 million in projected surplus value, so the main headliner is extremely important and there’s little flexibility there.
thegreatcerealfamine
Yankees. So what your saying is Torres,Sheffield,and another top ten maybe Rutherford.
dodgerfan711
That would be an insane package for the yankees to give up.
Owen Schoenfeld
You’ve got the general idea. I doubt Yankees move Torres, so Clint Frazier, Blake Rutherford, and Esteven Florial. Something like that. I think it makes a whole lot of sense from both sides as long as Yankees keep Adams, Fowler, and Torres – guys who factor into their near-term plans despite injuries. I think Frazier is the odd man out there.
pplama
Some combination of-
One of Frazier/Rutherford +
One of Adams/Mateo/Florial +
One of Abreu/Acevedo/Tate
Chris Drogaris
Not happening Cashman already has said he’s not trading Torres or Frazier I am not trading either of those 2 guys for anyone that’s out there not even for Mike Trout. Let the White Sox trade him to another team we don’t need him that bad I’d rather miss the playoffs and keep all of our young stars for the future thanks but no thanks.
Priggs89
Delusional
thegreatcerealfamine
I was answering to your scenario,no way would they give up that much. Clint Frazier is the future in left and Joe has shown the willingness to play anyone who’s producing despite their salary. The team that should go after Q is Houston,they have position players in the pipeline blocked by young long term players.
thegreatcerealfamine
That’s nuts to say you wouldn’t trade them for Trout. WTF
pplama
So do the Yankees- Rutherford, Mateo, Florial, Andujar
Pitchers- Adams, Acevedo, Abreu
MikePLV10
Hahaha, not even for Mike Trout!! Ok!! <extreme sarcasm
padam
I’m sure if the Angels knocked on Cashman’s door with that offer, he’d make it without even thinking twice.
Priggs89
He’d probably check his calendar to make sure it wasn’t April 1st.
Lefty_Orioles_Fan
White Sox Maintain High Asking Price On Quintana
Well, as someone told me many moons ago when I was looking to buy a car, but they were not willing to come down on price.
You either can wax it or sell it.
Let the White Sox sit on Quintana, let them pay the man. Besides if my Orioles are interested, they can’t afford him anyway, no matter what the price is.
greg
he’s a #3. The benefit is that he’s locked in at reasonable prices for the next 3 years. And that’s what makes him valuable. But he’s not nearly a valuable as Sale, who’s a #1 (even though there was one last year of control Sale vs Quintana).
CJBoze22
I don’t understand how they expect to get 2 top tier players. There aren’t many teams that can afford that let alone are willing to give that up. I expect a package of probably a top 100 prospect and then maybe 1 or 2 more top 20 prospects of the team for Quintana. Example: Ian Anderson, Rio Ruiz, and another mid level prospect (not saying the Braves would trade these people just an example of what I think would go down)
Owen Schoenfeld
Braves would need to include one of Ozzie Albies or Ronald Acuna to realistically get something done.
yanks02026
They’re on drugs. Torres and Frazier is almost the same amount they got for Chris sale and Jose Q ain’t close to the pitcher that sale is.
Bruin1012
Actually they said either Torres or Frazier headline the deal they did not say both therefore the return would be less then what the White Sox got for Sale.
Priggs89
“or” not “and”… reading is your friend
pplama
Torres OR Frazier….not AND
slider32
No way, the Sox will still have Quintana at the end of the year, nobodys goint to pay that for him.
pplama
Notice how all of the leaks are about Hahn being unreasonable?
Remember that when Cashman claims Rutherford, Adams and Florial for Quintana is a victory.
mikecws91
If all the leaks about Hahn being unreasonable, doesn’t that mean it’s other teams trying to make him look less valuable than he is?
mikecws91
If all the leaks are about Hahn being unreasonable, doesn’t that mean it’s other teams trying to make him look less valuable than he is?
pplama
“Hahn wants Torres AND Frazier!!””
“Look Yankees Nation, I was able to talk him down to Rutherford, Mateo, Florial!” Now we have Quintana!
“Hahn wants Tucker and Martes!”
“Look Astros Nation, I was able to talk him down to Tucker, Perez, Alvarez and Nova” Now we have Quintana!
ChiSox_Fan
Cubs need a leadoff man and a starting pitcher.
Sox give Cubs Engel and Quintana for Happ, Almora, and Jimenez.
kyleschwarbersmom
You can keep Engel, but Quintana gets you Eloy, Jeimer, Zagunis, and a lottery pick.
thegreatcerealfamine
And a truckload of sandwiches.
pplama
Zagunas IS a Lottery Pick
kyleschwarbersmom
Lottery pick is an A level player that we can agree on.
pplama
Respectfully,
I decline
Priggs89
I’ll happily keep Engel and strongly consider that package.
Chris Drogaris
Sorry we are not moving either Torres or Frazier the White Sox can keep Quintana, I’d rather go get Stroman from the Jays and we could trade Mateo and Sheffield and maybe another piece without having to give up Torres or Frazier and I think Stroman is better than Quintana.
Priggs89
Except he hasn’t been better until this year… And he still has a FIP of 3.88. You may prefer him, but saying he’s better is a little bit of a stretch.
Also, the Blue Jays aren’t going to trade him for Mateo/Sheffield/other junk
Chris Drogaris
My point is that I am not trading Torres or Frazier for anyone and if that means we don’t get anyone then so be it I want to win multiple championships in the future not just a championship for 1 year I’ll pass trading our future for a guy at best is a number 3 starter.
Priggs89
You’re right. Quintana is at best a number 3 starter. Yankees should stay away at all cost.
JDGoat
Prospects can still bust lol. And Quintana is controlled long enough where he an factor into multiple championships
Chris Drogaris
No thanks don’t want Quintana he’s not that great if we didn’t trade our big prospects for Sale then we aren’t trading them for a lesser pitcher sorry not happening.
cachhubguy
Quintana’s FIP is 4.01, since you brought it up.
Priggs89
I’m aware, and that’s proving the point I was making. Clearly Q’s overall numbers are down significantly from what they were over the last 3 years, and he’s STILL not far behind Stroman this year. Outside of this year, he has been better than Stroman… And judging by his last 7 starts, he appears to be back on track.
chandlere
No need for the Astros to deal their 1,2 in the farm for a guy who would slot into their #3 spot
fisher40
This guy is not worth any team giving up their top prospects. Especially when you consider his WL record, ERA and injury history
Priggs89
Lol what?
pplama
Who are you talking about?
Priggs89
Just for the record, his ERA from 2014-2016 was 3.29, which was 8th best in the entire American League. His 3.19 FIP over that period was 5th best. I guess that’s a decent #3 starter…
Obviously his overall numbers are down so far this year, but if you think teams are going to completely overlook what he has done over the past 3 years and just evaluate him based on his overall numbers this year, you’re crazy. And if you think GM’s are that shortsighted to only look at the most current stats and ignore everything else, I’d be willing to bet they’d put more emphasis on his last 7 starts where he has a 2.70 ERA against a handful of potential playoff teams than his admittedly shaky starts in the beginning of the year. He has clearly fixed whatever was broken.
eze01
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
fisher40
He’s only had 1 double digit win season in his career and they’re asking for 2 top prospects in return? Laughable. Not. going. To Happen. He was linked to my Brewers. And they balked what the Sox wanted in return
Priggs89
Wins. lol.
CNichols
This is such a weird situation because of all the team control he has left. I get that there is no pressure to move him because he’s under contract for years, but I can’t help but feel like they’re pricing themselves out of having any potential suitors. A lot of farm systems can’t give them what they want and others won’t be willing to. It seems like rentals might be smarter for teams in the hunt.
Maybe that just means they should hold on to him until next year?
cachhubguy
I agree. Quintana is perfect for the Cubs. They are a team that needs controllable, reliable pitchers for the next few years. He could slot into the middle of the rotation and then they could go after a top of the rotation guy.
But the Cubs and Sox don’t play nice together. And the Sox price is too high.
MathTeacher
Who would the Mets get in return for deGrom? I think the Mets shouldnt do it, but hypothetically….?
Kylesamac
If you are talking Astros: Martes, Musgrove, Tucker/Daz Cameron and Colin Moran.
rit2940
If yanks continue to flounder. Trade Tanaka and Pinada ,call up Adams . Dodgers looking for a RHP.
rit2940
If the yanks keep floundering.Trade Tanaka and Pineda . Dodgers looking for a Right handed SP.
BayouCityBobby
Martes has devastating stuff but a 2 cent head with control issues – Astros could move him and survive the “what if” later! Hell no on Tucker – he has Bellinger skill (Not saying production) and Hunter Pence awkwardness and likability. We could move Fisher before Kyle – we have the farm system to finish the deal but we’ve done great things with what we have and that’ll limit the need to mortgage the farm. We can do a Brad Hand and a Sony Gray to fill the spots without emptying the chamber!
pplama
You may not be properly valuing hand + Gray there, chief.
Kylesamac
I’m less willing to move Fisher at this point because of how polished he is right now. He basically slots into LF next year with no learning curve once Beltran’s contract expires.
Strauss
The white sox can’t develop a position player. Their singing the praises of their shortstop now and he’s only a 230 hitter. No accountability with this sorry organization.
tarheels23
Dodgers don want tanaka and nobody is going to give up all of that for quintana