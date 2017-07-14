White Sox Release Everth Cabrera

The White Sox have released veteran shortstop Everth Cabrera, according to Dan Hayes of CSN Chicago (via Twitter). He had been playing with the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

Cabrera, 30, had hoped to make a comeback with the Sox after sitting out the 2016 season. Things obviously did not turn out that way for the fleet-footed switch-hitter, leaving his future in doubt.

Through 202 plate appearances in the minors this year, Cabrera carries only a .196/.279/.240 batting line. He is now far removed from a productive 2013 season that was ultimately marred by a PED suspension. Cabrera has appeared in just 119 MLB contests since that time.