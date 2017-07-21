Headlines

White Sox To Acquire Mark Lowe, Jean Machi

By | at

The White Sox have acquired veteran relievers Mark Lowe and Jean Machi from the Mariners, according to Triple-A Tacoma broadcaster Mike Curto (Twitter link). Both will report to Chicago’s top affiliate.

It seems that this isn’t a part of a larger deal, as Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times tweets that cash is heading back to the M’s. Clearly, the addition of these two players by the rebuilding South Siders is designed to help the team maintain its pen depth down the stretch. Chicago has already traded away a pair of relievers from its major league roster and could move yet more by the trade deadline.

Lowe, 35, was released by the Tigers late in camp after a disappointing run in Detroit. He joined the Mariners on a minors pact and has gone on to post a 6.23 ERA in 39 innings, all at Triple-A. Lowe has struck out 8.5 and walked 4.6 batters per nine on the year.

As for the 35-year-old Machi, he did enjoy a brief MLB stint earlier this season — his first since 2015 — but has spent most of the year at Tacoma. Over 36 2/3 innings, Machi carries a 3.44 ERA with 7.1 K/9 against 2.0 BB/9.

Comments

    • They’re the brothers of Rob Lowe and Ralph Macchio

      5
      0

    • Heard of Lowe the other day when he was part of the Uber 4 going from Phoenix to (Al)Albuquerque!!!

      0
      0

  2. Not a bad move- assuming Swarzak and maybe Clippard are flipped gives them some depth.

    1
    0

    • Trust me, theonly depth Lowe will provide is in the standings.

      1
      0

  3. Two 35 year old relief pitchers bring you back what?

    0
    0

  5. A case of Coors Light & some granny panties! Yikes!

    0
    0

  6. CWS don’t want to waste valuable control over minor league players so this will get the thru Sept 1 call ups. Smart move.

    3
    1

    • I get that but you’d think there’s someone in AAA who could use some experience.

      0
      0

  7. Haha this should help them get a better draft pick.

    1
    0

  9. As the article sais… sox probably plan on trading Swarzak and are not ready to call up prospects. This helps them lose more games. Which is part of rebuilding. They probably want to cement that top 3 draft pick in 2018

    0
    0

  10. Jerry Reinsdorf owns a lot of stock in Uber.

    0
    0

    • Reinsdorf doesn’t know what’s going on. He’s crrapping in a diaper in a home somewhere with Williams and Paxon changing his diaper

      0
      0

  11. Couldn’t get Dipoto to throw in Kyle Lewis? Disappointing.

    0
    0

  12. Mark Lowe’s 2015 season still confounds me. That first half with the Mariners was illogically dominant. Baseball’s an odd duck.

    1
    0

    • It wasn’t even all that fluky. His advanced stats backed it up

      1
      0

  13. This is one of funniest thread of comments I’ve read on this site!

    0
    0

