Rays Acquire Dan Jennings From White Sox

The Rays have begun to bolster their bullpen, announcing on Thursday that they’ve acquired lefty reliever Dan Jennings from the White Sox in exchange for first base prospect Casey Gillaspie. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated right-hander Diego Moreno for assignment.
Tampa Bay has been known to be interested in picking up a left-handed reliever, and they’ve reportedly checked in on the likes of San Diego’s Brad Hand and Detroit’s Justin Wilson in recent weeks. Both relievers are reportedly attached to exorbitant asking prices, however, which likely prompted the Rays to shift to another southpaw that they can control beyond the current campaign. Notably, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand tweets that the Rays are still looking at bigger names on the relief market, so there could yet be further additions to the Tampa Bay bullpen.
Jennings, 30, has been a solid bullpen piece for the Sox since being acquired prior to the 2015 season in a shrewd trade by Chicago GM Rick Hahn. (The Sox sent righty Andre Rienzo to Miami in exchange for Jennings.) Jennings has totaled 161 1/3 innings out of the South Siders’ bullpen in the past three seasons, and while his 7.3 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 marks don’t stand out, he’s used a 59.1 percent ground-ball rate and a paltry 23.7 percent hard-contact rate to help him to a 3.12 ERA in that time.
While he’s long been effective against lefties, Jennings has been flat-out lethal against southpaw swingers in 2017, limiting them to a feeble .164/.286/.211 batting line through 85 plate appearances. He’s also earning just $1.4MM in 2017 and can be retained for another two years via arbitration, making him a nice longer-term piece for the Rays’ bullpen.
Jennings becomes the second reliever that the White Sox have flipped in a one-for-one swap involving a solid offensive prospect in as many days. (Anthony Swarzak officially went to the Brewers in exchange for outfielder Ryan Cordell yesterday.) Gillaspie, 24, was the Rays’ first-round pick in the 2014 draft and entered the season ranked as the game’s No. 74 overall prospect in the eyes of Baseball America. That ranking came on the heels of a strong .286/.387/.482 batting line in 555 plate appearances between Double-A and Triple-A in last year’s age-23 campaign.
The 2017 season has been a struggle for Gillaspie, however. He’s slumped to a .227/.296/.357 slash through his first 395 PAs with Triple-A Durham and had slipped from fifth to tenth on MLB.com’s rankings of the organization’s top 30 prospects. That said, MLB.com’s Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo still placed a solid 50 grade (on the 20-80 scouting scale) on Gillaspie’s overall potential moving forward, praising the switch-hitter’s “untapped power potential” and touting him as at least a league-average defender at first base.
CSN Chicago’s Chuck Garfien tweets that Gillaspie, the younger brother of former White Sox third baseman Conor Gillaspie, is currently dealing with a broken toe and is expected to be out for another one to two weeks. He’ll then report to Triple-A Charlotte.
Losing his roster spot as a result of the trade will be the 30-year-old Moreno, who has tossed 5 2/3 frames out of the Rays’ bullpen this season and allowed three earned runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Moreno’s biggest claim to fame is being one of the two players traded by the Pirates to the Yankees in the 2012 swap that sent A.J. Burnett to Pittsburgh. He has just 16 innings at the big league level but has posted a more palatable 3.70 ERA with 8.3 K/9 against 2.8 BB/9 through 165 1/3 career innings in Triple-A.
ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick first reported that the Rays were closing in on a trade for a left-handed reliever (Twitter link). Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported the specifics (also on Twitter).
Comments
dirk-insider
Smart move. Desmond Jennings now playing with brother. Chemistry will be at all time high in the clubhouse
mrnatewalter
Ummm… your definition of “brother” is rather loose.
aff10
Had to be a joke
mrnatewalter
As I see it now, I realize it probably is. He got me (maybe).
Logan10braves
Desmond doesn’t play for the Rays anymore.
Danny37
Well played, sir.
Jamieandbrad
Dumbest statement ever made.
bsteady7
I concur.
STLShadows
I really hope that’s a joke
max
So, who’s actually in the White Sox bullpen now?? Everyone from the AAA Charlotte Knights??
Bungalows
And Jake petricka but he’s been injured and Garbo so he ain’t being traded
skybluesox
Comisky is turning into a ghost town. Bring up Lopez!
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Why? I don’t want to burn any more time off his clock if they can help it. This year is shot and they shouldn’t want anyone who can help them actually win games now. I’d bring up all their fringe guys at AAA and even AA that they don’t care about, the 27-yr old minor lifers that normally wouldn’t get a shot at the bigs. Let them get hammered while Lopez and the others continue to work on their control.
mikecws91
Unless you’re planning on keeping Lopez down until next June, service time is no longer an issue. Lopez has nothing left to prove in the minors; he needs to be learning AT the major league level.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I wouldn’t mind it, but then, I’m cheap. The Cubs are in an enviable position because of their young talent, but they will also have a problem when they can no longer afford that talent. Keeping him down would delay that on what looks to be one of their key guys. Maybe you’re right, though, he has earned a September call-up based on what he’s done this year.
Los Calcetines Rojos
wow, rays gave up on him pretty quickly. Jennings is a solid lefty in the pen but I’d imagine they would’ve waited on Casey a little longer
ray_derek
I was surprised to see his name as well, but with Bauers close and drafting McKay this year makes it a little easier to swallow. Still shocking though
LodgeBoxin
i agree
jbigz12
What are the rays going to do with Casey gilaspie? You can only play 1 first baseman and you’re certainly not going to play one who can’t even bat 240 in AAA. You got an okay lefty reliever for him and that’s about as much as you could have ever hoped for
soxx44
Good trade … Sox traded Andre Rienzo to get Jennings from Miami and turned Jennings into a former number one pick.
cmancoley
Dustin Ackley was a former number one pick….
jbaker3170
So was Brian Taylor…What’s your point?!?!
chesteraarthur
Former first round pick. He was 20 overall.
mrnatewalter
Jennings went to Nebraska. Gillaspie grew up in Omaha.
I love seeing connections in trades like that.
Jamieandbrad
Me too
ChiSox_Fan
Well Sox get Conor’s brother, but he is no longer on Sox either.
yankeefan4564
hahn knows how to get potential players
Michael Chaney
I like this deal more for the White Sox, but it makes sense for the Rays too. I’d be surprised that they’re trading Gillaspie away, but there isn’t really much need for him with McKay and Bauers in the system too.
leprechaun
The other part of this trade that hasn’t been reported is the White Sox are quickly gaining steam on the #1 pick in next summers draft. They clearly will lose more games now then both San Fran and the Phillies.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Don’t know if it’s clear they lose more than Philly. Even San Fran isn’t too clear if they trade away Cueto soon. But here’s hoping.
alexgordonbeckham
Cueto I don’t think is going anywhere. Can see the Giants playing better than they were before. Especially with Bumgarner healthy now. I would be more concerned about the Padres trading more guys away and being worse.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Doubt the Padres can suck that bad, just like I doubt the Sox overtake Philly. I didn’t know MadBum was back; with that, I expect the Sox to get the #2 pick, though Philly has been playing surprisingly well of late.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Sox are trading away almost everyone. I just hope they bring up guys they don’t care about (to continue to tank) rather than starting the clock on prospects who will help once they’re ready to contend again. Let them really suck this year and maybe, just maybe, the Sox can still overtake Philly.
yukongold
Jennings just announced he will make himself Manager of the Rays. Total Dan Jennings move.
hiflew
That’s very funny. I hope more people get it.
Michael Chaney
Me too
Hiro
Yankees should pick up Diego. Guy was fantastic for the bullpen…
seckert15
I hope that was a joke!
Padresrebuild
Rays now out of contention for Brad Hand?
evelandsrule
Heard on the radio this morning that the Padres asked for Honeywell and Adames for Hand. LOL
ChiSox_Fan
Not a good sign that Gillaspie cannot hit anymore… had good numbers last season in fewer ABs.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Could just be a bad year. Almost every player has one at some point. Sox could use a DH. I like the move just because it helps sink them further this year.
Rallyshirt
“Untapped” Switch-hitting 6-4, 240?
Bill Smith
Next up, Melky to the Pirates for Ogle or Robles.
bringinthereliefpitcher
So who’s actually left to pitch out of the bullpen for the white sox? Tyler Clippard going to pitch 6th 7th 8th by himself?
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I think the White Sox are taking applications for spots. Questions on it:
1. Can you pitch competently? If yes, please explain.
2. Will you help us win games?
3 Are you willing to sign a minimum wage contract and be gone at the end of the year?
If you answer no, no, and yes, you have a pretty good chance.
bringinthereliefpitcher
1. I can give you a sub 7 era. I cant promise many strike outs but I wont be giving up walks either. Ill pound that mf strike zone.
2. Win games? Put me in if we are up 5 or more runs and ill help us win games.
3. Minimum wage? Ill do it for 450k. And yeah 1 and done baby. College basketball style.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
That 450K will have to be pro-rated. Hope that’s ok.
Michael Chaney
1. I pitched one inning in high school, so surely I’m qualified.
2. Put me in when we’re up 10, and I promise we’ll still lose. You’ll love me if you’re trying to tank.
3. I’ll pitch the rest of the season for a shiny penny and a 4 for $4 from Wendy’s.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Hired! That’s the kind of go-getter, lose-now mentality we’re looking for! Be at Guaranteed Rate Field by 4PM so you can take a physical and get fitted for your uniform.
hodor
Psh. All I have to say is that I’m left-handed and can throw sliders and curve balls for strikes.
hyraxwithaflamethrower
Too good for the White Sox this year. Take your talents to someone actually trying to win.
Rallyshirt
Holmie, my guy