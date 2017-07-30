Headlines

Royals Acquire Melky Cabrera

By | at

The Royals have acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera and cash from the White Sox in exchange for minor league righty A.J. Puckett and minor league lefty Andre Davis, the White Sox announced. Kansas City has designated minor league righty Andrew Edwards for assignment in a corresponding roster move, tweets MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan. MLB Network’s Ken Rosenthal tweets that the White Sox are paying about half of the roughly $5.2MM that Cabrera is still owed on this year’s $15MM salary.

  3. Wow. This certainly came out of the blue. I thought he didn’t want to be traded. Or was the Avasail Garcia?

  6. Rick Hahn is the God of Rebuilding. Never before has a team transformed like this before in 8 months. They’ve gone from Carson Fulmer as their #1 prospect to having the best farm system in the MLB

