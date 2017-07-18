Yankees Acquire Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle In Seven-Player Deal

The White Sox and Yankees have agreed to a blockbuster deal that will send Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York in exchange for outfield prospect Blake Rutherford, left-handed pitching prospect Ian Clarkin, outfield prospect Tito Polo and veteran right-hander Tyler Clippard. The White Sox have formally announced the deal.
While Frazier has been primarily a third baseman in his career, he does bring 740 innings of experience at first base to the table. That’s a clear area of need for the Yankees, who have seen injuries ruin the seasons of Greg Bird and Tyler Austin, while offseason acquisition Chris Carter has been twice designated for assignment and now cut loose back to the open market.
The 31-year-old Frazier is set to hit free agency at season’s end, and while his production this year hasn’t been up to par, he’s turned things on since the the calendar flipped to June. Over his past 37 games, Frazier has batted .234/.361/.508 with nine homers and eight doubles. For a Yankees team that has seen its first basemen bat a collective .208/.295/.391, even Frazier’s overall .207/.328/.432 batting line represents a marked improvement, but if he can sustain his recently increased production, it’ll be a particular boon for manager Joe Girardi’s lineup.
And, in fact, there are plenty of signs that point to some positive regression for Frazier. The slugger has upped his walk rate to a career-high 14.3 percent in 2017 while also cutting his strikeout rate by more than three percent — from 24.5 percent in 2016 to 21.2 percent in 2017. Beyond that, Frazier has cut his infield-fly rate and seen increases in his line-drive and hard-contact rates. As such, it stands to reason that he could continue to improve upon a .214 batting average on balls in play that is currently the second-worst mark among all qualified Major League hitters. Frazier is earning $12MM in 2017, and there’s about $4.92MM of that sum remaining on his contract.
Robertson, of course, is a known commodity to the Yankees. The righty spent the first seven years of his career in the Bronx, working to an excellent 2.81 ERA with 12.0 K/9 against 3.8 BB/9. Most of his career in New York was spent setting up for future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, but Robertson thrived in the ninth-inning spotlight in his final season with the Yanks (following Rivera’s retirement), setting him up to sign a four-year, $46MM contract that was at the time one of the five largest contracts ever inked by a reliever.
Now 32 years of age, Robertson is halfway through the third year of that contract and is in the midst of his best season with the Sox. Through 33 1/3 innings on Chicago’s South Side, Robertson has worked to a 2.70 earned run average with 12.7 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 and an even 40.0 percent ground-ball rate. Like Frazier, Robertson is still owed $4.92MM of a $12MM salary this season. He, however, is signed through next year and is set to earn $13MM in 2018.
As for Kahnle, the 27-year-old was also once property of the Yankees, having risen through their minor league ranks before eventually making his big league debut in Colorado. The flamethrowing righty has long displayed a propensity for missing bats, but he’s taken that skill to new heights in 2017 while also dramatically slashing his walk rate. Through 36 innings in 2017, Kahnle has posted a ridiculous 15.0 K/9 rate to go along with a 41.1 percent grounder rate. The resulting 2.50 ERA looks impressive on its own, but metrics like FIP (1.47), xFIP (1.63) and SIERA (1.62) all feel that he may actually be unfortunate to be sporting an ERA even that high.
Further adding to Kahnle’s value is that he very much comes with long-term potential. If this proves to be a breakout rather than an aberration, he’d be controllable through the 2020 season via the arbitration process. Kahnle entered the year with just over two years of big league service time, so he’ll wrap up the 2017 campaign with three-plus years of service and be arbitration-eligible for the first time.
Adding Robertson and Kahnle to a bullpen that already features both Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances gives the Yankees a powerhouse relief corps to work with not only in 2017 but also through at least 2018, after which Robertson will be eligible for free agency. That group will be joined by an excellent multi-inning weapon in the form of Adam Warren as well as 26-year-old Chad Green, who is in the midst of his own breakout season — one that closely resembles that of Kahnle (1.75 ERA, 12.3 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 in 36 innings). Chasen Shreve is in the midst of a solid season and seems likely to stick as a left-handed option.
Clippard’s inclusion in this deal is primarily a means of offsetting some of the salary that the Yankees are taking on. Signed to a two-year, $12.25MM deal prior to the start of the 2016 season (by the D-backs), Clippard was a solid midseason pickup for New York last year but has struggled to a 4.95 ERA this year thanks to a recent spike in his home run rate. He’s still owed about $2.5MM of this season’s $6.125MM salary, so his inclusion will negate about a quarter of the $9.85MM that the Yankees are adding to their 2017 payroll in acquiring Frazier and Robertson. He’ll also give the ChiSox a veteran option at the back of a very inexperienced bullpen.
Clippard’s inclusion may have helped sway the Yankees into parting with a bit more in a what is essentially a three-player package that is headlined by Rutherford. The 20-year-old Rutherford was New York’s first-round pick in 2016 (No. 18 overall) and is off to a .281/.342/.391 start with Class-A Charleston. While those numbers don’t immediately jump out, he ranked as the game’s No. 36 overall prospect on Baseball America’s midseason update less than two weeks ago.
Rutherford entered the year as MLB.com’s No. 30 overall prospect, though his unspectacular start to the season may well cause that ranking to dip a bit. (He did not, for instance, rank on the midseason Top 50s of ESPN’s Keith Law or Baseball Prospectus.) Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo noted that he has the potential to hit for average and power, though their report notes that he’s likely to end up in an outfield corner — probably left field due to an arm that is more average than great.
The Yankees dealt from an area of depth in moving Rutherford, as Aaron Judge has cemented himself in right field, while Clint Frazier is doing his best to cement himself as a big leaguer right now. Beyond that, Aaron Hicks is controlled through 2019, Jacoby Ellsbury and Brett Gardner both remain under contract, and the team is obviously hoping for a full recovery from Dustin Fowler, who suffered a severe knee injury in his MLB debut.
Clarkin, meanwhile, ranked 19th in a stacked Yankees farm system this winter, per Callis and Mayo, while ESPN’s Keith Law had him 13th. peg him as a possible mid-rotation starter if all goes according to plan, praising a fastball that sits 90-93 mph and reaches 95 mph. Clarkin commands the pitch well, and Baseball America gives him a chance to have an above-average curveball. He’s repeating Class-A Advanced and has impressed with a 2.61 ERA, 7.1 K/9, 3.1 BB/9 and a 53.7 percent ground-ball rate. With 175 1/3 innings under his belt in High-A, the former first-round pick (No. 33 overall, 2013) could conceivably be in line for a promotion to Double-A this summer.
Polo, 22, is hitting .298/.358/.446 with five homers, 13 doubles, seven triples and 25 steals through 316 plate appearances between Class-A Advanced and Double-A this season. The former Pirates farmhand went to the Yankees as part of last season’s Ivan Nova trade with Pittsburgh but didn’t crack the team’s top 30 prospects this offseason.
Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago first tweeted that the Yankees were the “closest” team to landing this trio. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports said a deal was “very close” (on Twitter). USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported that Rutherford was the headliner (on Twitter). Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that Clarkin was in the deal (Twitter link). MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the White Sox would take back Clippard and his contract (also via Twitter). Sherman added that there was no additional cash changing hands. Levine tweeted that there was a fourth player in the deal.
Wow. Great deal for both teams.
Seems pretty underwhelming from the White Sox’s POV. Rutherford’s a decent prospect, more tools than production so far. Same with Clarkin and Polo, to lesser degrees.
For Robertson and Frazier this is a fine deal. Putting Kahnle in the deal is nuts. Nuts nuts nuts. He’s pitching excellently, and with 3.5 years of control he’s probably worth more than Rutherford, by himself.
Great trade for the Yanks. They can flip Kahnle in 1.5 years for the same prospect haul they just gave up.
So long B-Ruth. Good luck…
Nooooo not Tito
Lmaooo
Great deal
A win win trade by 2 GMs who most would agree know what they are doing here.
What a bullpen god Leah lol
i think this works well for both teams, because the white sox are stocking up on prospects and yankees are trying to support their playoff hopes
This turned out to be a great deal. Cashman is a boss!!
He is. But Hahn is THE boss.
Boss A and Boss B lol
Cash is the man, he beat out the sox and is the only GM who has traded with Chicago and not given up all their top prospects and been ripped off in the process- Ala Adam Eaton with the worst trade ever and even Chris Sale who is great but Dombroski ALWAYS over pays. White six having been ripping everyone off, but not Cash!!
You’re the man cashman!
Absolutely hate this trade for the Yankees. If you deal Blake go get a controllable SP. Trade a couple of other guys for Kahnle. Frazier? Forget it. He’s been terrible for a while now.
“Frazier? Forget it. He’s been terrible for a while now”
1 – He’s actually been better lately
2 – Tyler Clippard has also been terrible for awhile.
Frazier has been absolutely raking since June. Even if you want to look at the entire season, his road OPS is shockingly high compared to his home OPS (like .920 vs .580 for the season). He’s going to be a solid pickup.
“Absolutely raking?” He has 2 RBIs in his last 27 at-bats. and is hitting .167.
On what planet is that “raking,’ let along “absolutely raking?’
The one where he has an .870 OPS since June 2nd. Earth.
He is also on a godawful Sox team. His numbers should improve greatly being on a Yankees team with guys that can get on base in front of him.
you lost me at “RBI”. If no one is ever on base ahead of him, he won’t get RBIs
And if no one knocks you in, then getting on base is pretty useless too. Besides you can get an RBI with no one on base with a solo homer.
It’s not a black or white situation. RBIs aren’t the best stat in the world, but they aren’t useless either. You just have to not assign TOO much value to them. But to ignore the data completely is just foolish.
Really? Never heard of the solo homerun? Must be new to baseball.
That is the part that I don’t understand they need starting pitching and that return would of been close for Gray.
no, it’s not.
Terrible deal. Cashman continues to be awful.
Cubs traded a top 5 prospect for a controllable arm plus another top 60 prospect. Rutherford is good, but he’s not on the level of Jimenez. For a controllable guy, he’d have been the second piece next to either Torres or Frazier. You comfortable with that?
rutherford was never going to see the field for the yankees,,,,he was blocked and also a few years away. polo was definitely not seeing yankee stadium, clarkin has always been an enigma, and clippard? good riddance. Yanks got a premium set up man, apparently another set up man on his way to being a top guy, and frazier, who’s swing fits yankee stadium well.. what’s not to like? they can’t keep everybody.
POLO, losing Rutherford will hurt but we have Florial behind him.Clarkin was never considered long term because he is always hurt and we get rid of Clippard. Boy I LOVE this deal.
White sox get another top 100 prospect. Their rebuild is going well
Another top 50 prospect
Do the Yankees flip Robertson for a 1b and a prospect? Like maybe the Nats?
No. The Yankees are most likely going to use Frazier as their main first base and Robertson will be the 7th inning man for the Yankees to set up Betances and Chapman.
highly highly doubtful
Why would the Bats flip a big leaguer right after getting two relievers from Oakland?
The Bats? New nickname or really apt typo?
And it clears some of the 40 man log jam…
Sure it does. Adds 3 guys and takes away 1. So they have to make room for 2 more guys. Not sure that helps. If you’re talking about the offseason, Frazier comes off, but Robertson and Kahnle stay
How’s Rutherford’s glove? He’s very young, but bat does not seem special.
Another angry Cubs fan. Lol
Don’t think it’s a bad deal for either team. The key for the Yanks is Kahnle. Both teams can flip the other relievers if needed.
Angry about what? The Cubs are fine. The Sox are doing their thing. What’s to be angry about? It’s an honest question if you look at Rutherford’s numbers. They don’t jump out. There’s a reason he’s a top 50 prospect across the board. But if you just look at his stats, you feel like you’re missing something.
Asking a question makes someone an “angry cubs fan”? I think you have a complex.
I agree, Estevean Florial seem like a better prospect long term, more power, better defense.
Lol yankees got desperate. Cue their fans saying rutherford clarkin and polo arent gonna be anything.
Let’s be real clarkin has been around forever now just as long as judge and can never stay healthy enough to matter. Polo is well polo nothing great. Rutherford had a great first year last year and this year upon moving up has no shown the same power but is still hitting for good average and obp. Still is just turning 20 and has a lot of potential as a natural hitter if he gains weight could be. 24-30 hr guy with .280 -.300 average as his ceiling in LF or RF.
Yankees pen has been good this year and they have their pen under team control for a while.
Yankees starting rotation- decent, but just loss Pineda and is going to need help soon.
Clearly, if you want to compete this year trading a valuable trade chip like Rutherford for Robertson and Kahnle and Frazier made more sense than including him in a package for a cost controlled arm with team control. Neither Robertson or Kahnle are multi innings relievers and don’t help their primary needs- 1B and starters.
And now, if the Yankees do pursue someone like Gray, they have two less trade chips to deal.
I’m sure if the cash man is looking to move Torres+, Hahn will listen on Abreu and one of his bad starters.
Rutherford should b a good player. Clarkin is hurt a lot. And been reports of a MLB reliever. I’ll miss Rutherford but not Clarkin. If Clarkin could stay healthy he could b at best a #3. But the WSox have a lot better pitching prospects coming then him even at peak health.
its amazing how clueless some fans are,,yes you bringinthereliefpitcher. You do realize what the yankees have done is created the scenario where their starting pitchers only have to go 4 to 6 innings before bringing in a lockdown bullpen. you know what the playoffs are right? with this scenario and the built in days off during the playoffs, the yankees could use this formula, a la the kc royals, to go very far in the playoffs. The team’s starters are still posting a top 10 era, so yeah, cute comment bruh.
If your starters are giving 4 innings you will not even come close to getting to the WS. No matter how good your pen is. Kahnle and Robertson don’t pitch multi innings. You definitely seem unaware as to how there is still 5 innings to go in a game if your starter goes 4. And more times than not if your starter is going 4 innings its because you are losing and they aren’t pitching well. Real helpful to have a good pen when you are losing- I guess having that lock down pen to make sure you aren’t losing as badly helps. 4-5 innings LOL your pen will get taxed well before you even reach the playoffs at that rate. You do know what fatigue is right?
Learn 2 baseball kid.
you’ve got 2 prospects who are 22 and almost 23 who haven’t mastered even AA yet. then you have a 50FV in rutherford. that’s not desperate at all for several years of solid RP control and your biggest offensive hole.
Rutherford is a 55FV according to Fangraphs, FYI.
You should’ve included Ellsbury.
Good deal for both teams
In all seriousness – Rick Hahn has got to be the 2017 GM of the Year.
24TheKid
nrd1138
Priggs89
justinept
Maybe the Sox can beat that this year. But keep in mind that not included on that list were Rizzo as well as guys in Torres who is now #3, Jimenez who is now #8, and Happ who was a top 20 guy as well. The uniqueness between the Cubs and Sox was that 1) They had more legit big league talent at the time of that rating (Rizzo, Lester, Arrieta, etc) than the Sox do currently and 2) The Cubs had younger guys in their system that we know became top tier prospects.
Let’s add in a couple of more top draft picks from 2018 and 2019. It still will be quite interesting to compare the two approaches in the end.
The cubs hit on several prospects, a rare event, and that’s why that team is special. There’s a lot to be answered with this rebuild but this sure is exciting and Hahn is hitting hitter than even Wilson Contreras right now.
Hitting hotter
And I mean when their farms were at the best points of their rebuilds.
no. bryant>moncada
white sox farm isn’t better than Atlanta’s right now.
Well that accounts for a grand total of 1 of the prospects…
He literally traded for 6 starters- Kopesch, Giolito, Lopez, Cease, Clarkin, Dunning, filled the OF Jimenez, Rutherford, Robert all in 1 season. GM of the year indeed. The White Sox, if all goes well, will be a force soon.
Priggs89
nrd1138
skybluesox
antonio bananas
what about Arizona’s turn around and absolute fleecing of detroit? to me that’s more impressive. or even Milwaukees. Thames signing? knebel? or even Colorado.
justinept
Jamey Colin Hodgin
Priggs89
MB923
chitown311
phillyoakman
hiflew
MafiaBass
hodor
julyn82001
oldschoolfan
nrd1138
I see a bunch of guys that are A ball players. These were not guys destined to make the majors. Could they be good? Sure, but they could also fall flat on their face. The Yankees trade a bunch of maybes with guys with proven track records..
justinept
jerseyjohn
xabial
Sorry sure I and many others disagree.
Miller and Chapman helped proper Cleveland /Cubs into WS..
So I respectfully… disagree… by a lot.. apples and oranges my friend, Lets wait to find out how these pitchers perform. I’m cautiously optimistic. But not WS optimistic like the Cubs and Indians were when they acquired Chapman and Miller. Bullpen was a concern on this team. Fixed.
But I’m going to have to wait and see how they address SP
jerseyjohn
jerseyjohn
justinept
melfman1
Jamey Colin Hodgin
Priggs89
RunDMC
Bruin1012
Bleeding Blue&Orange
Priggs89
echointhecaves
forwhomjoshbelltolls
xabial
Nearly 300 plate appearances in Low- A and has 2 HR —
Probably the only concern, which isn’t bad considering I have no qualms about any other one of his hitting tools, and the kid’s still only 20! But he needed time, and years of development to find out–for a position Yankees have him blocked at for the foreseeable future
If Yankees didn’t have an embarrassment of riches from the OF position (prospects included) they wouldn’t have made this trade. I really wish he used Rutherford for a SP, even one like Sonny Gray or Cole but now you have to face the reality of this market, Yankee fans. Now the bar has been set for these two SP. and they should draw a bigger package than the number 30 prospect in baseball (a very impressive number, don’t get me wrong)
Rutherford is a long time away from the Majors. He could be better than Frazier. Or he could flame out. Such is the story of prospects. But he still has value, for teams to find out based on his insane CF potential. I wish we could’ve got a little more than this, but this trade needs 3 years to know who wins, (unless Yanks magically win the WS next year)
justinept
stretch123
Jamey Colin Hodgin
MB923
eze01
Worzelmangel
MB923
yankees25
melfman1
Clarkin is a mid-rotation arm at best, Polo was a throw-in on the Nova deal & Clippard has been a BP pitcher for the past month.
Besides, the Yanks only have 3 OF spots. If all pans out according to plan, you’ve got Judge, Frazier & Fowler (or Florial) as your outfield of the future.
dust44
Bruin1012
SF_Giants
kyleschwarbersmom
Jamey Colin Hodgin
Priggs89
xabial
Freex19
leprechaun
It’s a terrible trade made by fact he was desperate to unload Robertson after the Nationals didn’t need him anymore.
Plus you can’t have a guy saving games that you want to lose….
Bruin1012
echointhecaves
Bruin1012
justasking
echointhecaves
What would 1.5 (2.5?) years of Betances fetch? The 100th best prospect? 80th?
justasking
chopper2hopper
hodor
Jamey Colin Hodgin
ChiSoxCity
Bruin1012
Priggs89
ducksnort69
Priggs89
chopper2hopper
Oh well. Sox got a haul and leveraged Red Sox/Yankees by all accounts. On to bigger and better things.
Im suprised they didnt want another top 100 for that deal
With Frazier traded to fill a 1B hole, and Martin Prado injured, seems like the stock of guys like Eduardo Nunez, Jed Lowrie, and Yangervis Solarte are rising.
Funny how fans think this is bad for the sox. Not only does this add another top 50 prospect to the farm system. It helps the whitesox lose more games for a top 3 draft pick. Win for the Sox
This trade just gave the whitesox. Blake Rutherford. Plus potentially Seth Beer or Singer