Yankees Designate Chris Carter

The Yankees have again designated first baseman Chris Carter for assignment, per a team announcement. He had previously been outrighted after a stint in DFA limbo, with New York bringing him back up to the big leagues just days later.
This time, 26-year-old Ji-Man Choi has been selected to take Carter’s place. The left-handed hitter has spent the vast bulk of his career at first base, though he does play some corner outfield. He’ll return to the majors for the first time since a 54-game debut last year with the Angels.
It remains to be seen whether Carter will remain in the organization, but he accepted an outright assignment the last time around. New York has had success in the past utilizing this cycle to rotate through veterans when needed, then keeping them stashed without occupying a 40-man spot. (Remember this?)
First base remains unsettled for the Yankees as the deadline draws near. The unit has performed miserably all year and young players Greg Bird and Tyler Austin are presently stranded on the DL. Choi has earned an opportunity with a strong .289/.371/.505 batting line in his 224 plate appearances at Triple-A, but the expectation remains that the organization will be looking hard for a reliable bat over the coming weeks.
Comments
NicknewsomeATL
I don’t know his numbers for this season but I do know he is good at hitting home runs so what team should/ would pick him up
bronxbombers
He hasn’t even hit he’s this year. Pick him up if you need a strikeout with a man on third and less than 2 outs cause he’s done that all year.
chesteraarthur
Silent
We need to trade for a first basement, give bird time to heal 100%, just don’t give anyone big!
JoeyPankake
yankees25
Its a sign
Drewnasty
Desperate times indeed. Hey Cashman, I got a a guy on a my softball team that can fill in at 1B, if needed. The Yankees need to seriously address 1B ASAP.
fckphil
why not just bring up Andujar to play 3rd and move Headley to 1st.
padresfan
Lol
Next
Yankees add him back to the 40 man
The Jumper
I hate to see anyone lose their job but the man was inept. To be fair, he was never counted on to play the field on a regular basis.