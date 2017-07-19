Yankees Designate Rob Refsnyder, Ji-Man Choi For Assignment

The Yankees announced that they’ve designated infielder/outfielder Rob Refsnyder and first baseman Ji-Man Choi for assignment in order to clear space on the roster for last night’s acquisitions of Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle. A third 40-man spot wasn’t needed, as Tyler Clippard went to the White Sox in the trade as well. However, the Yankees did option left-hander Chasen Shreve to clear a 25-man spot.
The 26-year-old Refsnyder generated a fair bit of optimism among Yankees fans as he rose through the system, but he’s never gotten an extended big league look due to questions about his defense. He’s appeared in 94 games across the past three seasons, logging time at second base, first base and in the outfield corners, but his bat has produced just a .241/.312/.332 output through 240 plate appearances. Those questions about his defense always made him more of a favorite among Yankee fans than in prospect rankings, but Refsnyder does carry a solid .292/.372/.424 batting line through 1244 career PAs at the Triple-A level.
Joel Sherman of the New York Post tweets that he’s gotten the sense that enough other clubs are intrigued by Refsnyder’s contact skills that the Yankees will be able to trade him before his DFA window expires. (The new CBA changed that allotted window from 10 days to seven days.) The return isn’t likely to be much, but he’s optionable for the remainder of the season, which could appeal to some clubs in need of bench depth.
Choi tallied just 18 PAs in his brief big league tenure with the Yankees but made them count, slugging a pair of homers and a double in his six games in pinstripes. That impressive showing notwithstanding, he’s a career .181/.279/.386 hitter in 147 PAs between the Halos and Yanks, though like Refsnyder he does come with an impressive Triple-A track record. Through 851 PAs at that level, Choi has raked at a .300/.391/.462 clip. He has one option year remaining after the 2017 season, which could be appealing to clubs on the hunt for depth pieces, but he’s also cleared waivers in the past and came to the Yankees on a minor league deal this past January.
Comments
MB923
But I thought Ref was going to be a part of a Gray trade!!!!!!
Cuso
Oh, darn. No more Ref+ Dante Jr. + Culver + Exicardio for Gray.
MB923
Lol. Nobody was THAT bad.
Just Another Fan
It got close. Tyler Austin, Mason Williams & Ref were def listed in proposal packages. Three guys OAK has absolutely no reason to acquire at all, unless for free,
K_Man915
Yesterday a yankee homer suggested Alonso, gray, and Lowrie for headley, refsnyder, Choi, culver, and higashioka haha so yes they did get that bad lol he also went as far as to say that the trade was “ok” for the Yankees because they could clear 40 man spots but that it was an “impressive” deal for the A’s since headley would mentor the young guys, culver and refsnyder would anchor the infield for the next 10 years, Choi would be a solid regular and higashioka would be the catcher of the future… quite possible the worst trade proposal I’ve ever seen…
K_Man915
Just went back and checked and he also threw in Tyler Austin as the long term answer at first base…
Daniel6194
They can throw in Williams for gray
billyfrench1500
Wow, ref? If this were 2015, there’d be an uproar. During the Stephen drew era, ref was supposed to be the savior.
Just Another Fan
This is how Yankee media operates: every single NYY prospect is going to be a savior / HOF /everyday player. It almost never happens, and its only gotten really bad recently because of the Judge breakout (who suddenly was an A grade prospect all along, despite being #10 overall and B- graded by almost everyone before he retooled his swing in the offseason and joined team flyball).
ctguy
Just like other teams media operates. They’re all the same, not just the Yankees.
Steve Adams
Aaron Judge never ranked lower than sixth among Yankees prospects on Baseball America’s lists, and entered the season ranked as baseball’s No. 44 prospect per Keith Law. #44 on MLB.com, #63 per B-Pro, #90 per BA,
He was never, ever considered New York’s 10th-best prospect and was never considered a “B-” prospect.
He also has a lower fly-ball rate in 2017 than he did in 2016. His success is largely due to dramatically improving his bat-to-ball skills and reducing his chase rate outside the zone.
mcdusty31
That is correct, and thats why I picked him up last year and now keeper league team is looking very promising
Just Another Fan
@Steve Adams
Just Another Fan
@Steve Adams
John Sickels listed him #10 and a B/B- guy, that’s what I was referencing.
link to minorleagueball.com
MB923
That’s just simply Not true did. It’s better to at least look up numbers. Refsnyder in 2014 had an .884 OPS in AAA. Yankees went with Stephen Drew who hit like .190 the previous year. Almost any other team in baseball would have given him a chance. An .884 OPS in AAA is something any fan would get excited about as well. It’s also fair to say he Could have become an everyday player. I wish that was the case in 2015. But in the pas 2 years, he was called up and sent down EIGHT times.
Solaris611
Reminds me of the KC media and faithful who’ve been singing the chorus that Whit Merrifield is the second coming of Christ, yet curiously the Royals are in the market for a starting 2B. Apparently the media gets different memos than the front office does.
royals18
Merrifield plays outfield too
HeyBroItsBrad
Someone will give a PTBNL for Rob, and I hope he gets at bats somewhere. Choi will clear, and head back to AAA.
Andrew Farrug
Lol PTBNL is illegal under new CBA
Dalton1017
Only if it is from this draft class
mikeyst13
This is not the first time I’ve seen you post this, and I think you’re mistaken. The only rule change they made with PTBNL is that the list must be made at the time of trade and only with players who are eligible for trade at the time of the transaction. Basically avoiding the Trea Turner situation where he was a PTBNL to get around the fact that he was not a trade-able asset at the time.
bastros88
What!?!?!?!? I thought the yankees wanted to trade Ref for Mike Trout, or maybe a Bryce Harper
eze01
I saw so many trade proposals as him as the centerpiece of Quintana deal ha ha ha ha
MB923
Centerpiece? I’m sorry but no. There are idiots , but there are no, as Chris Jericho would say in caps, STUPID FREKIN IDIOTS.
MurderersRow27
They never really gave Refsnyder a real look at the MLB level. He didn’t get consistent playing time and was always said to be a player who could hit at the MLB level but had no true defensive position.
cspaced25
I agree. Seemed like he never fit into any of the Yankees real plans. Always shuffled back and forth and around. Playing with that uncertainty all the time, must take a toll on. a player. Surprised they did not work him into a trade prior to this. I think with a legitimate shot he can be an acceptable MLBer. Nothing great, but no worse than some of the other players out there.
Dark_Knight
I’d like to see the Phillies grab him. Definite upgrade over Ty Kelly and they’re going to need a UTL guy for next season.
mike156
If you want to put a little blood in the water, just mention “Refsynder”. It’s like “Frau Blucher” in Young Frankenstein
davidcoonce74
Refsnyder’s real problem is that he’s a ‘tweener. The bat would play at second or short or maybe third, but he can’t handle those positions defensively. If he could he might have become a martin prado type. The bat doesn’t play at first or in the outfield. He’s a bench piece if anything.
Michael Chaney
Refsnyder kinda seems like an Indians-esque pickup, which is okay with me as long as it’s just for cash or a really insignificant minor leaguer. Francona loves guys that can play multiple positions (even if they can’t play any of them particularly well i.e. Michael Martinez), there’s still hope for at least a bat that’s bench quality, and if I’m not mistaken, Refsnyder is an Arizona Wildcat which would be a nice little bonus to Tito and Mills.
Michael Chaney
And the Indians are also really patient with young players so I could definitely see them stashing him in Columbus for a little while and seeing if they can do something with him.
Andrew Farrug
Sounds like a great JD replacement…Tigers can get his stock up and flip him for prospects later…maybe an older prospect like Lwicki or Jaye or some cash. it would make sense to invest in a high ceiling player with little risk…
yankeeaddiction
Refsnyder can still be packaged for Grey. It will be Cito Colver, Refsnyder, and Tyler Austin for Gray. Beane loves getting guys who fly under the radar. Next year’s All Star game you will here “from the Oakland A’s third baseman Rob Refsnyder.
bastros88
when will you learn, that none of the players you listed have no value for other clubs
Just Another Fan
lmao seriously???
gameofdegroms
I’ll miss the pictures of him standing next to Judge.
halos101
well, eppler does enjoy getting people he knows from the yankees. Yankees fans, how is he defensively?
bringinthereliefpitcher
Angels picking up ref after they just DFA espinoza.
1stbaseman44
dumb ? does refsnyder have options