Yankees Have Inquired With Mets On Duda, Reed

The Yankees have reached out to their New York City rivals to express interest in first baseman Lucas Duda and reliever Addison Reed, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (via Twitter). We’ve heard plenty of chatter about this possible connect, particularly with regards to Duda, it’s notable that the sides are now in conversation.
Both Mets veterans are pending free agents who figure to be available at the trade deadline this summer. With the Yankees still firmly in the postseason hunt in the American League, and the Mets all but buried in the N.L., it’s easy to see the reason for the contact. Still, it’s always notable when these two clubs look to line up, given how rarely they do business with one another.
Duda seems an entirely sensible rental piece for the Yanks, who are also looking at other alternatives to address the team’s needs at first base. He remains an underappreciated offensive force; setting aside his injury-shortened 2016 season, Duda has consistently been over thirty percent better than the league-average hitter (by measure of wRC+) since the start of 2014.
And though Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances represent a fearsome late-inning duo, Reed would upgrade any bullpen. He’s likely to draw much wider interest than Duda, who is limited to playing first base (or functioning as a DH). Reed, 28, owns a 2.04 ERA with 10.1 K/9 and 1.5 BB/9 since coming to New York late in 2015 as a reclamation project.
It seems all but inevitable that the Mets will be looking to move both players, who are earning reasonable but hardly bargaining salaries ($7.25MM for Duda, $7.75MM for Reed). The Mets may well put an emphasis on adding pieces that can contribute to the team in the relatively near future, given the organization’s stated inclination to attempt to rebound right back into contention next year. With several holes opening around the roster, GM Sandy Alderson could see merit in that approach, or he could seek to build up the team’s prospect war chest by pursuing higher-upside younger talent.
Comments
tenman85
Not a surprise. Yankees supposedly had scouts at the game yesterday. I’d be surprised if this actually happened though.
acarneglia
I’d prefer Duda and Reed over Alonso
pro4pro32goathletics
Nahh that’s not good for the A’s, it is actually Oakland that probably is more motivated to give him to the team that needs a 1B the most. Hopefully the A’s will still be able to get a deal done for a prospect like Acevedo.
tenman85
Yankees probably leaked this to help with their negotiations with Oakland. There’re about the only team needing a rental at 1st base.
billysbballz
lol, Acevedo for Alonso for 2 months. I rather see Sonny Gray for Acevedo, hahahahahah.
JayJayXV
But would laugh at any Mets proposal
baseball10
Whats with all these same town teams trying to trade with each other? It doesn’t feel right
crazysull
I think that if the A’s didn’t trade Doolittle and Maddson to the Nats I could have seen the Yankees trying to trade for one of them along with Gray and Alonso, but it would also require them to trade a lot away
SimplyAmazin91
Who would the Yanks be willing to give up for those two @ least one 10-20 prospect
William
No, they have plenty od options that are cheaper and Just has productive ! ( i.e. Phillies Tommy Joseph )
thunder12k
I think 3 top 20 guys although none would be in the top 5-7 guys. Reed himself would cost at least a backend top 100 prospect, like a healthy Dustin Fowler. Duda should return less but somewhat close. Could be anything from Miguel Andujar to a pair of top 10-25 guys in their system. The Yankees have a lot of very interesting prospects who should intrigue the Mets. I’m sure a deal could be made between the two.
billysbballz
Yanks-A’s trade is as follows:
Florial, Thairo Estrada, Domingo Acevedo, Bryan Mitchel or Ian Clarkin, Choi for Sonny Grey and Alonso. Thats a good deal for both teams. Yanks give up 2 legit top 10 prospect and their 2nd best positional prospect behind Rutherford and ahead of Mateo along with 2 top 20’s.
We throw in Hicks and Headley plus cash for Lowry.
Get it done.
Thats a fair trade across the board and none of this silly nonsense posted Acevedo for Alonso which is not happening.
thunder12k
Can’t wait to see your reaction when Acevedo is traded for Duda. Doesn’t matter if it’s 2 months of a player you are trading for, there is still a cost involved and that’s the nature of buying at the trade deadline.
You want Reed? Be prepared to trade Fowler or Andujar plus someone else.
bronxbombers
People often say trade top 10-15 org prospect for so and so. What people do not realize is Yankees 10-15 may be the 5-10 of many other teams.