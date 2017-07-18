Yankees Nearing Deal To Acquire Todd Frazier, David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle

9:04pm: Heyman tweets that the two teams are hoping to finalize a deal tonight, suggesting that well-regarded but lower-level prospects will likely be headed to the ChiSox in return.
8:01pm: The Yankees are indeed “pushing hard” for that trio, tweets Joel Sherman of the New York Post, though he notes that the deal is not yet at the finish line.
7:52pm: The Yankees are “very close” to a deal with the White Sox that would bring Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to New York, reports Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports (on Twitter). Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago first tweeted that the Yankees were the “closest” team to landing that trio.
Notably, Frazier was announced as a healthy scratch by the White Sox tonight. A move to grab all three of those players would obviously be a significant upgrade for the Yankees’ roster, particularly the bullpen, but would also be important in that it’d keep Frazier (and possibly Robertson) away from the division-rival Red Sox. Boston was reportedly in talks with Frazier within the past hour, and there were some rumblings connecting Robertson to the BoSox as well.
While Frazier has been primarily a third baseman in his career, he does bring quite a bit of experience at first base to the table. That’s a clear area of need for the Yankees, who have seen injuries ruin the seasons of Greg Bird and Tyler Austin, while offseason acquisition Chris Carter has been twice designated for assignment and now cut loose back to the open market.
The 31-year-old Frazier is set to hit free agency at season’s end, and while his production this year hasn’t been up to par, he’s turned things on since the the calendar flipped to June. Over his past 37 games, Frazier has batted .234/.361/.508 with nine homers and eight doubles. For a Yankees team that has seen its first basemen bat a collective .208/.295/.391, even Frazier’s overall .207/.328/.432 batting line would be a marked improvement, but if he can sustain his recently increased production, it’d be a particular boon for manager Joe Girardi’s lineup.
And, in fact, there are plenty of signs that point to some positive regression for Frazier. The slugger has upped his walk rate to a career-high 14.3 percent in 2017 while also cutting his strikeout rate by more than three percent — from 24.5 percent in 2016 to 21.2 percent in 2017. Beyond that, Frazier has cut his infield-fly rate and seen increases in his line-drive and hard-contact rates. As such, it stands to reason that he could continue to improve upon a .214 batting average on balls in play that is currently the second-worst mark among all qualified Major League hitters.
Robertson, of course, is a known commodity to the Yankees. The righty spent the first seven years of his career in the Bronx, working to an excellent 2.81 ERA with 12.0 K/9 against 3.8 BB/9. Most of his career in New York was spent setting up for future Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, but Robertson thrived in the ninth-inning spotlight in his final season with the Yanks (following Rivera’s retirement), setting him up to sign a four-year, $46MM contract that was at the time one of the five largest contracts ever inked by a reliever.
Now 32 years of age, Robertson is halfway through the third year of that contract and is in the midst of his best season with the Sox. Through 33 1/3 innings on Chicago’s South Side, Robertson has worked to a 2.70 earned run average with 12.7 K/9, 3.0 BB/9 and an even 40.0 percent ground-ball rate. He’s still owed $4.92MM of his $12MM salary this season and is set to earn $13MM in 2018 as well.
As for Kahnle, the 27-year-old was also once property of the Yankees, having risen through their minor league ranks before eventually making his big league debut in Colorado. The flamethrowing righty has long displayed a propensity for missing bats, but he’s taken that skill to new heights in 2017 while also dramatically slashing his walk rate. Through 36 innings in 2017, Kahnle has posted a ridiculous 15.0 K/9 rate to go along with a 41.1 percent grounder rate. The resulting 2.50 ERA looks impressive on its own, but metrics like FIP (1.47), xFIP (1.63) and SIERA (1.62) all feel that he may actually be unfortunate to be sporting an ERA even that high.
Further adding to Kahnle’s value is that he very much comes with long-term potential. If this proves to be a breakout rather than an aberration, he’d be controllable through the 2020 season via the arbitration process. Kahnle entered the year with just over two years of big league service time, so he’ll wrap up the 2017 campaign with three-plus years of service and be arbitration-eligible for the first time.
Adding Robertson and Kahnle to a bullpen that already features both Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances would give the Yankees a powerhouse relief corps to work with not only in 2017 but also through at least 2018, after which Robertson will be eligible for free agency. That pairing would figure to be joined by an excellent multi-inning weapon in the form of Adam Warren as well as 26-year-old Chad Green, who is in the midst of his own breakout season — one that closely resembles that of Kahnle (1.75 ERA, 12.3 K/9, 2.5 BB/9 in 36 innings). Chasen Shreve is in the midst of a solid season and seems likely to stick as a left-handed option.
That group doesn’t even make mention of young righty Jonathan Holder, who has also impressed this season. Suffice it to say, the sheer volume of quality relief options this deal would give the Yankees would leave little room for struggling veteran Tyler Clippard on the Yankees’ roster, though there’s yet to be any mention of Clippard losing a roster spot or being included in the deal as a means of offsetting some salary.
Comments
mikep
Eh
GoRockies
Hahahahahah
rbisingle
This is good old fashioned competition between front offices and I love it.
partyatnapolis
there it is
Boof
Wow, that’s a big package
cvarneski
That’s what she said
kehoet83
Yes!
KillahAC
Lmao!
cplovespie
Wow big investment+stealing from the Rox
MB923
I assume you mean Sox
GoRockies
F*** the Yankees
MB923
Lol. Not sure why this pisses you off.
GoRockies
Cuz I don’t like the Yankees. Simple as that. Yankees fans are the most rude fans in the sport.
MB923
Um. Ok.
MB923
Wow.
mattgarcia2324
Better not involve Clint or Torres
Ully
doubt it
Kevin
Involves both Frazier and Torres to WHite Sox.
posterizer
Not a chance in hell either one is going
rocky7
I heard Santa also!
justinept
Would guess Mateo… maybe Bird since he’s reportedly fallen out of favor. But who the heck knows. Didn’t see any of these three bringing the Sox back anything more than a fringe guy. But a package of all 3 should net something worthwhile (albeit, either Torres or Frazier is a pipe dream.)
prestonb1291
I actually assume one of the two is in it.
Just Another Fan
Yeah Kahnle is so unreal. The Yankees pen just became an impenetrable fortress if no one is slumping. I’m guessing Torres is in the deal.
KnicksCavsFan
There is no way Cashman is trading his #1 prospect for a bunch of rentals. Get real.
Priggs89
Only 1 is a rental…
Though I agree that neither of the top 2 are moving.
myaccount
Only one is a rental, so…
hyraxwithaflamethrower
I don’t think they get all of them without getting something good in return. If it isn’t Frazier or Torres (highly doubt Torres), it’ll be multiple prospects.
rocky7
Just AnotherFan
So why do you think the Yankees would trade their #1 prospect for a 3rd baseman who’s a free agent after this year, Robertson who is free after 2018, and Kahnle who may or may not translate well as a middle reliever.
I guess you don’t give Cashman any credit for smarts do you!
Torres is what 20 and if he’s half the player that everyone thinks he is, he would be reminding the Yankees they traded him away for the next dozen years.
justinept
Frazier is worth a fringe prospect. Robertson and Kahnle are both worth mid-level prospects. Packaging all 3 might bet the Sox a single guy in the top 75
mikep
Considering Clint is still in the game I would say no
William
Both are gone !
DRAM2500
Damn!!!! Thats gotta be a huge prospect haul for the Sox!
tndyank
why
Priggs89
Because 2/3rds of that package has legitimate value as non-rental pieces. And the other one has a little value as a rental. It won’t be a ridiculous haul, but it should be something decent.
ChiSoxCity
Because established big league relievers have more short-term value than some prospects. It’s comical how fans think every prospect is a HOFer.
nelsoncruz23
Is a bidding war starting between NYY and BOS?
mathiasak04182000
What???
Howard-NY13
Wow
Priggs89
Can’t wait to get New York’s 20th, 25th, and 30th prospects for them.
JDGoat
All that? You get refsnyder and one of Aaron judges derby balls
Priggs89
I’ll take it. Those derby balls are more valuable than any ball in any other organization.
Bungalows
Lol for Robertson and kahnle? That should be at least one top 100 prospect
posterizer
Refsnyder and Mateo
ReverieDays
Nobody wants Refsynder, he’s meaningless.
manny0209
Lmaoo good one
soxexpert8
Interested to see what prospects Cashman will be handing over to the ChiSox
dynasty
I’m already mad and I don’t even know what the Yankees gave up. We were so close to building a dynasty.
BAINES03
Usually dynasties have starting pitching.
ctc46
Agreed
dynasty
And they will. In 2 off-seasons from now they can buy all the SPs they need to complement the awesome position players they’ve built. Additionally, Kap, Chance, and Sheffield can all join Severino by then. In 2 seasons this team will have everything they need.
pplama
You can afford to give up Florial and Andujar
ReverieDays
Haha sure buddy, sure.
ChiSoxCity
LOL on the dynasty comment. The Yankees already have strong talent at the big league level. They’re a few good SPs away from dominating the AL East.
Ully
The White Sox are going to have a stacked minor league system.
Priggs89
They already do…
hiflew
Yep they will be the best AA team in the land.
Priggs89
Gotta start somewhere.
hiflew
I agree. I didn’t mean that the way most people have taken it. The best AA team is usually the best MLB team in 3-4 years.
HeyBroItsBrad
I was surprised to see how much better Frazier has been on the road with the White Sox. May bode well for his prospects in NY. At least I hope so.
bravosfan4life
Lmao love it redsox fans getting pissed
ctc46
Not this Red Sox fan. #emptythefarm
cspaced25
#emptythefarm isnt that Dave D’s MO???
ctc46
Yeah sadly. Not really a fan of him. He traded too much
Connorsoxfan
Not really this team is set for awhile if they lock up Betts and Bogaerts. Benintendi and Bradley under control for awhile. Sale and Price have a few more years. Most of the core is locked up for a few more years and they still have a few young guys on there, and there a still a couple good prospects in the system. If Devers pans out they just need to hope they hit on the Groome pick last year and there are literally no holes on the roster.
krok0806
Except the giant power hole that Papi left and failed to be filled by the contracts of Hanley and Sandoval.
san888
This Sox fan is not that upset. Wouldn’t give up much for Frazier unless it’s joltin Joe.
Connorsoxfan
Yeah but if it’s Frazier, Robertson, and Kahnle that’s quite a package and combined with Kimbrel, Barnes when he’s on, and you can still hope that Smith or Thornburg can give you a few good innings. Not even asking for both to be good that’s too much. I’d pay any price outside of Devers in the system for that. They’ve got a really good scouting and analytics guys, and they have been pretty successful with picks as of late. I’d take my chances and add these guys.
rocky7
Were those analytics guys that thought Panda would be a good pickup.
Or how about Rusney Castillo?
Need I go on?
ctc46
How bout that Jacoby Ellsbury signing. Got some good analytics lol
Connorsoxfan
No everybody knows Panda was an ownership decision because they had cash to spend. Castillo just flat out sucks. I’ll give you that one. But as far as drafting and developing they’ve done very well. Just think about the guys the system has cranked out over the last few years. Betts, Bogaerts, Benintendi, Bradley, Shaw, Moncada, Devers, Espinoza, Margot. Not all of these guys have broken into the majors obviously and there are other good prospects as well but these are the primary trade pieces and current/future building blocks I can think of.
Connorsoxfan
And yeah I’m a Red Sox fan so drafting Ellsbury was a good move and then not giving him the deal he got from the Yankees was also a good move, so not sure what you’re talking about…
driftcat28
Welp…there go the prospects
manny0209
Ohh brother! Here we go picking up players past their prime
jschnitzler23
Holy crap
jacks81x
I hope the Yanks are just eating Robertson’s contract and not having to give up top prospects.
Priggs89
Contract is nowhere near bad enough for that.
mikep
Knowing Cashman he probably didn’t give up any top prospects
steelerbravenation
Knowing Hahn Cashman did
Priggs89
Boom
YankeeMan3099
Didn’t I say the deal with Boston wasn’t done and that the Yankees could jump in I told you.
pplama
That’s option 2.
Hahn is using Yanks for Groome leverage.
mikep
I’ll trust Cashman. He can rebuild without fans having to watch trash for a couple of years.
chino31
Cash is a genius. Probably flipping Robertson or Betances along with others for a controlled starter.
RyKlug19
No way they trade Betances. Despite his recent struggles he is still an elite reliever.
ThePriceWasRight
or
a) trying to make the game 6 innings or
b) slightly concerned with Chapman and wants an arsenal
shelteredsoxfan
That doesn’t even make sense. The only teams that are trading controllable starters are teams not in contention or rebuilding. A rebuilding team would have no need for a Robertson or Betances.
acarneglia
Thirty minutes ago Boston was getting Frazier and Robertson, so I’ll take this with a grain of salt
san888
Exactly
Motts7
Why??????? Please no!!!!!!
Just Another Fan
Verrrrry curious as to the package this gets!!
steelerbravenation
Wow right out from under the Red Sox nose. Wonder if they would flip Robertson to the Nats or Rockies.
boognailz4
Yoan Moncada welcome to ChiSox finally !!!!!
Bob Smiley
Rutherford? Tate? Fowler? Dermis Garcia? Thairo Estrada? Tate seems like a guy the WS would ask for
Silent
Dude, we better not kill the farm! Take all money and give one B Prospect and like 2-3 C’s lol
san888
Hope Yankees swap Frazier
darquee
Giving up Aaron Judge for those 3 guys is a bad idea IMO
posterizer
Really- genius statement
hiflew
Gee you think?
Connorsoxfan
Well duh but honestly if they threw in Abreu and Moncada you’d have to at least think about it for a while right? Not that that would ever happen but it’s fun to speculate on what kind of package he could conceivably go for. Like the famous Theo Epstein proposals for prime Felix Hernandez from his Red Sox GMing days, except not wasting the other gm’s time lol.
dodgerfan711
Just so boston doesent get them. well played cashman.
GMB 883
Doesn’t make sense. Yanks can’t win without serious upgrades to their starting pitching. Seems like it’s probably a waste of good prospects.
RyKlug19
Their bullpen is amazing now so they won’t need their starters to go as long.
ReverieDays
You can’t except the bullpen to pitch the 5th-9th every single day.
glassml
Frazier slides over to 1B?
sss847
this return’s gotta be crazy. like torres or frazier + some intriguing prospects. or both torres and frazier and sox eat all the salary
Priggs89
Nah. Hoping for Rutherford, but if be fine with Andujar+.
sss847
i’d be pissed. fangraphs did a comp of kahnle to andrew miller:
link to fangraphs.com
if the return for kahnle + robertson + frazier is less than the return for miller last year, i’m not gonna like it.
CarlosMaysThumb
Miller had a track record, Kahnle doesn’t.
pplama
Won’t be Miller good However- Sox aren’t trading Kahnle now, unless the return is good. Has 5 years of control.
Priggs89
I do agree with that. It’d be stupid to move him now without a good return.
sss847
kahnle’s not a throw-in and shouldn’t be used as one. he has 3 1/2 yrs of control, get an impact prospect or don’t trade him.
rocky7
Righty relievers come and go year to year. Just because he has controllable years, won’t bring back an impact prospect.
pplama
Don’t think we could get Rutherford.
But- Hoping for Florial and Andujar
Hahn isn’t trading Kahnle now unless the return is good
Priggs89
I don’t think we could either. Holding out hope though!
Sherman just tweeted that outside execs have said Cashman has been trying to upgrade the team without giving up top prospects such as Torres/Frazier/Andujar. No mention of Rutherford… probably nothing, but worth pointing out.
posterizer
Huh? Their two top prospects- do you actually watch sports?
sss847
kahnle right now is better, cheaper, and has more years of team control than andrew miller did last year. andrew miller by himself netted 2 top 100 prospects and 2 other players. add robertson and frazier to that and the return better be on that level.
otherwise keep him and trade robertson and frazier for decent prospects
a1544
Jeez. Kahnle is controlled through 2020
RyKlug19
There is no way Torres or Frazier are involved. Frazier is hitting .205 and is a rental. The Yankees are probably eating most of the money on Robertson’s deal and I think Kanhle is still unproven
Priggs89
Torres is done for the year and unproven, so I guess that makes it fair.
RyKlug19
He is only 20 he is the second best prospect in baseball and his talent level is enormous
CHendershott
Makes you wonder why acquire any of them at all… Or maybe you need to rethink your evaluation.
steelerbravenation
Now Romine, Headley & Betances for Adams, Teheran & Suzuki
TheBigFella
This is the most 2002 Yankees trade I’ve seen on this site in a while. Long live George.
calikid13
Lol, the bidding war. The Chicago White Sox look to turn themselves into the Chicago Cubs through trades.
manny0209
I dont see to many top prospects going over, frazier is just a rental for a couple of months, i do see Mateo or andujar going over
yankeeaddiction
I agree on Mateo and Andujar. I think a bullpen arm or arms will also go. They are taking on two guys so maybe Holder or Green goes to Chicago.
KnicksCavsFan
I think the Yankees see Andujar as their future 3b. I don’t see him being included in the deal.
terry
Haha This is fun to watch.
crosstownkid
Tigers got the dbacks #4 prospect and 2 others for a half year of JD Martinez
For Frazier, Robertson and Kanhle
It’ll be a significant package with the latter signed past this year.
Priggs89
The middle one too…
KnicksCavsFan
Ok but the Dbacks #4 isn’t even a top 100 prospect. None of them were so how would it be fair for the Yanks to give up multiple top 100 prospects? You match the quality of the player with the quality of the prospect. I would be shocked if the Yanks gave up one of their top 5 guys.
24TheKid
Well then your in for a big shock.
crosstownkid
Because, Robertson is signed next year and kahnle is signed to 2020 I believe..
Controllable good pitching is expensive,
Plus to keep them out of the Red Sox..
And if Chisox are willing to take on headly to up the prospect return. At least 1 of the yanks top 5 will be going..
TheBigFella
Robertson and Kahne’s controllability has to jack the price up on this right? Hell, we saw last year what a controllable arm can fetch going from the Yankees. Not saying Robertson is Andrew Miller either.
Motts7
We can’t even beat big sexy. Don’t ruin the farm for this year cashman!!
steelerbravenation
Damn Cashman call up Atlanta next we got a couple SP we are trying to move. Teheran would look good in pinstripes Garcia & Adams too bring me back Romine !!!! Would take back Headley’s contract to make it happen.
mikep
It’s not for gleybar, Clint, Mateo, or andujar considering the latter three are all still in the lineups for their respective teams. Gleybar obviously won’t be traded
rycm131
Maybe a guy like Justus Sheffield?
1Tough9
There’s is no chance Clint Frazier will be included in the deal. He is already contributing on the major league team. Highly doubt Gleyber is involved. We are looking at something closer to Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler.
yankeeaddiction
I predict a quantity trade. Some combination of Rutherford, Mateo, Andujar, Refsnyder, and/or Tyler Austin, and Aceves or Domingo German.
Remember a few things. The Yankees are taking on alot of money from a Chicago team going no place. This mitigates the return.
Priggs89
Not as much as you think. The White Sox were willing to send money in a Robertson deal for better prospects before the season started. I don’t see why that’d change now. They are all in on talent acquisition mode.
yankeeaddiction
This is why I think this will be a quantity deal. The Yankees have an incredibly deep farm system and an incredibly good and young outfield. Even if you are not a fan of Hicks there is money coming off the books and they can always sign an outfielder to play with Judge and Frazier. I think Blake Rutherford is in this deal and he can be likened to a Gleyber Torres- who had not played above A ball when he was traded. I think Rutherford will be the headliner, with a bullpen arm, (maybe Shreve or Holder) along with Mateo, and Dustin Fowler. That is quite a haul.
pplama
My money is on Florial, Andujar and 2 throw-ins.
Priggs89
I would take that in a heartbeat.
pplama
Shermann speculates Sox could take Headley or Clippard to help even out the $
billysbballz
Rutherford? Boy I hope your wrong pal!
Priggs89
Yah, I don’t think hunk he really belongs on that list. If he gets moved, I wouldn’t call it a “quantity trade.” That’d be a heck of a get for the Sox.
yankeeaddiction
Where does he play? Do you think he is better then Judge? Is he better the Frazier? There is still Dustin Fowler. It is no different then the Cubs trading Torres last year. He was not unseating anyone in that infield- so he was traded.
steelerbravenation
A Chicago site is sayin Mateo, Torres & Ellsbury are going back
1Tough9
White Sox aren’t taking Ellsbury and his 21mm per year contract
Priggs89
I wouldn’t be surprised if they do it to get a top prospect back.
pplama
Fake account
24TheKid
That would be amazing for the White Sox, I would have been happy if that’s what they had gotten for Sale.
pplama
What is WetButt saying?????
Phillies2017
Seems superfluous-
No reason for the Yankees to give up prospects for these guys. If they wanted to get Kahnle, go ahead, but no reason to get Frazier and Robertson.
Knowing Hahn- we’re probably about to see some big prospects switching sides
EverlastingDave
That was my first thought too. But if Hahn actually got one of the Yanks’ top 2 for this package, that’s legitimately insane.
marty1116
Here your 1st baseman but it going to cost Robertson . National’s Adam Lind . He having a heck of a year just w hat you need to fix one of your problems
themayor
That is an interesting offer.. taking on Ellsbury disgusting contract is a huge +++
qbass187
Lol! Do it suckers!!!
mike156
Err. To quote the Sheriff of Nottingham in the old Bugs Bunny “I shall probably hateth myself cometh the dawn.”
yankeeaddiction
Chicago Sun Times says Mateo is key return piece for the Sox.
link to chicago.suntimes.com
El Duderino
That story says it’s speculation.
Jamespfunk
It’ll be interesting to see what the package is. Before the season started it was rumored that the Sox wanted Robles from the Nationals for just Robertson. A price way to high for Rizzo to deal.
912boy
Dang the Hot Stove is lit for sure now
padresfan
Lol stop the bosox
bringinthereliefpitcher
Yankees would be giving up a lot of acquire all 3- at least one of their top 100 prospects is going.
Maybe Rutherford or Adams, Andujar or Mateo, and some of their pitching like Clarkin, Littell, or Guzman.
Gonna be a big package for the White Sox.
yankeeaddiction
MLB.com is reporting James Shields, Yoan Moncada are included in the deal as well. Whitesox will get Chase Headley, Tyler Clippard, Rob Refsnyder, Tyler Austin, Jorge Mateo, Blake Rutherford and Chance Adams.
Whitesox then plan to sign Chris Carter to replace Frazier with Clippard taking closer’s role.
eze01
Just stop
pplama
Rumors are getting out of hand.
Bilek saying expect Rutherford.
WSdave saying talks are off for the night.’
COME ON!!! How am I supposed to sleep!?
ThePriceWasRight
Rick Hahn is so smart. bidding war still going on. no deal is done or close.
no Yankee prospect has been pulled. this is just maneuvering to get both to pony up more.
Priggs89
Pretty sure Rutherford has the night off, sooo…
The Ghost of Bobby Bonilla
OMG – just heard it was Sheffield, Rutherford, Austin and PTBNL.
just trolling you $$^$& Yankee fans