Minor MLB Transactions: 7/6/17

Here are Thursday’s minor moves from around the game…
- The Yankees announced that outfielder Mason Williams has cleared waivers and been outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Williams, 25, has seen brief MLB action in each of the past three seasons. But he was struggling badly on the year at Triple-A, posting a .252/.298/.296 batting line over 251 plate appearances.
- Outfielder Michael Reed has been outrighted off the Brewers’ 40-man roster to Double-A, per a club announcement. Milwaukee did not announce a corresponding roster move. The 24-year-old Reed has played in 15 major league ballgames since the start of the 2015 season, but now loses his 40-man spot. While the NL Central-leading Brewers haven’t yet filled it, they’ll be hunting for additions at the deadline and are already loaded with other young outfielders. Reed will remain at Biloxi, where he owns a .209/.347/.356 slash in 199 trips to the plate.
Comments
thegreatcerealfamine
Glad Mason is still with the Yanks. He definitely deserves another chance far more then Refsnyder!
Just Another Fan
“Mason Williams isn’t worth trading for Clayton Kershaw, he’s so much more valuable. Top 30 prospects are so much more important and better than star players.” – so many idiots in 2014.
This is why you all gotta stop hyping prospects or acting like they’re more important than guys who actually are in the bigs.
AidanVega123
I can guarantee you no one has ever said that. Quit being a jerk, buddy.