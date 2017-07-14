Ankle Surgery An Option For Greg Bird

The Yankees revealed to reporters earlier today that Michael Pineda has a partial UCL tear and has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, and the bad injury news doesn’t stop there. Via Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com, GM Brian Cashman also elaborated on Greg Bird’s ankle injury today and revealed that the young first baseman may require surgery.

Bird is dealing with an ailment called “os trigonum” syndrome — an excess bone growth that could require surgical removal. Bird is headed for another opinion on his ankle and will have further discussions with medical professionals, the team and his agents before deciding on a course of action. The surgery would sideline Bird for “at least another two month,” per Marchand. One alternative is a second cortisone shot, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (on Twitter).

With Bird and Tyler Austin ailing and Chris Carter cut loose after struggling, the Yankees swung a trade to acquire 26-year-old Triple-A first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Brewers yesterday. Cashman tells reporters that Cooper will be brought directly onto the roster to make his MLB debut — moving Pineda to the 60-day DL would open a roster spot — for this weekend’s series at Fenway Park. At the very least, the right-handed-hitting Cooper will see at-bats against left-handed pitching this weekend, tweets Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. Through 320 plate appearances in Triple-A this year, Cooper was hitting .366/.428/.652 with 17 homers, although those numbers came in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League (specifically, in the launching pad that is Colorado Springs).