Ankle Surgery An Option For Greg Bird

The Yankees revealed to reporters earlier today that Michael Pineda has a partial UCL tear and has been recommended to undergo Tommy John surgery, and the bad injury news doesn’t stop there. Via Andrew Marchand of ESPN.com, GM Brian Cashman also elaborated on Greg Bird’s ankle injury today and revealed that the young first baseman may require surgery.
Bird is dealing with an ailment called “os trigonum” syndrome — an excess bone growth that could require surgical removal. Bird is headed for another opinion on his ankle and will have further discussions with medical professionals, the team and his agents before deciding on a course of action. The surgery would sideline Bird for “at least another two month,” per Marchand. One alternative is a second cortisone shot, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch (on Twitter).
With Bird and Tyler Austin ailing and Chris Carter cut loose after struggling, the Yankees swung a trade to acquire 26-year-old Triple-A first baseman Garrett Cooper from the Brewers yesterday. Cashman tells reporters that Cooper will be brought directly onto the roster to make his MLB debut — moving Pineda to the 60-day DL would open a roster spot — for this weekend’s series at Fenway Park. At the very least, the right-handed-hitting Cooper will see at-bats against left-handed pitching this weekend, tweets Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. Through 320 plate appearances in Triple-A this year, Cooper was hitting .366/.428/.652 with 17 homers, although those numbers came in the extremely hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League (specifically, in the launching pad that is Colorado Springs).
Comments
Cuso
The hits just keep on coming…
yanks
Holy crap this is bad
ctguy
Not the end of the world. Let him get the surgery, rehab in off season and we’ll see how he does next spring. It’s not like he has been putting up any big numbers this season.
mikep
He’s a free agent after this season. I doubt he’ll be back.
CTBrowns
What? He’s not even arb eligible yet!
billysbballz
Get surgery and he will return in September.
bastros88
he’s been out for a while now, this isn’t news
LA Sam
Oh no! Not Pineda….he should just rub a big glob of pine tar on it….
yankees25
Time to get Bour
dust44
End of Pineda in pinstripes. And the start of Adams in pinstripes hopefully!
Billy Rock
Cards fan here: Trade proposal. I think the Yankees will be buyers and the Cardinals probably won’t be sellers, but if they are…
Lance Lynn
For
Greg Bird and Tyler Wade
Would you do it?
EndinStealth
I wouldn’t do it as either team. The Yankees would be over paying. Voit is going to given every chance to be the Cards 1st baseman. Lynn is not a big game pitcher. In my opinion just not a solid trade for either team.
Billy Rock
That’s fair. Sadly, we are at a state in baseball where Lance Lynn is probably going to field a top 20 prospect for an organization.
Bird has the bat, so if he can stay healthy a team will find a way to get his bat in the lineup.
EndinStealth
I like Lynn, I’m a Cards fan, but he’s a #3 at best. I’d love for him to bring back a top 20 prospect. Hopefully a SS with a decent bat and glove.
bronxbombers
Greg bird has a lot of potential regardless of injury history and cashman is a big fan of his doubt anything would happen there
Nicholas Koch
Lance lynn for Hoy Jun Park hes ranked Yankees 23rd best prospect.
jerseyjohn
The Bird situation really sucks as it looks like he will end up missing 2 years! They should shut him down and get the surgery and hope he can come up for a month at the end of the season and cement himself as next years starter. Losing Pineda doesn’t bother me as I hope it helps quell the teams delusions that they are contenders this year. Bring up a kid or kids and let’s see what we have for next year. This is a 2018 and beyond team not a team of the present.
STLShadows
The Yankees have been hit twice today with bad news meaning they need to do some work before the deadline. I think they should look at guys like Justin Bour and Sonny Gray and they need to find a better third basemen because Chase Headley is not cutting it
bronxbombers
My guess is bird gets surgery Yankees get yonder Alonso and a 3 or 4 pitcher like lance lynn
rocky7
And in order to do that, they would essentially have to clear out the farm….do you really think that any GM, especially Billy Bean is going to not take advantage of all this bad news and demand more than they would have yesterday from the Yankees.
Alonzo may be a 1 hit wonder, Sonny Gray will cost too much and he may in fact be more injury prone than current Yankee pitchers, and Miami will demand way too much for Bour. Even if we got any of them, doesn’t look like there is any chance on making the playoffs…..and making the Wild Card doesn’t count unless you progress to the next round.
ThePriceWasRight
this just puts the yanks in a hold pattern for me. they struggled before the break and the bad news with Pineida hits more. it’s hard to argue this is a playoff team when they are now down a #3 and need upgrades at both corners.
it’s two weeks to the deadline. see how this first week goes and where you are and others are. if you are 3-7 or worse, bring up the kids and see what they provide. they may provide the spark to sneak in but the worst thing would be to trade some prospects for rentals and sneak in or worse not make it.
though if I’m the yanks I do maybe consider the cubs route of looking at pitchers with term. considering the starting rotation next year could be severino Montgomery Adams sabathia, they will need help.
terry
CC is a free agent after this year
pickme123
did anyone else just get an alert that Torii Hunter went to NY???
rocky7
This should cement the course of action over the balance of the season with respect to the Yankees being buyers or sellers……certainly not buyers as not much out there that can right the ship without cleaning out the farm.
I agree with other fans that they should continue to bring up the kids, get the ML experience and see exactly what they’ve got as far as actual ML ballplayers that they will count on in the next wave.
The ridiculous trade proposals will continue to be floated and they all should just be ignored unless they have relevance to building for the future 2-3 years from now.
This certainly is a bad luck year for the Yankees as far as injuries.
Just Another Fan
Alonso and Gray for Frazier, Mateo and Rutherford lets do it
MurderersRow27
I don’t see Cashman agreeing to a trade of this sort. He’s not going to deal 3 of his top 10 prospects to the A’s for Gray and half a season of Alonso. Alonso is an All-Star this year, and he is having a fantastic season… but this is by far the best season of his career, and it’s not even close.
bronxbombers
Yes Yankees give you 2 of their top 3 prospects for a rental and gray let’s give you the future in our outfield When it’s not even going to make a difference in the short term
davbee
The Cubs gave up their two best prospects plus two more for Quintana, who Gray has actually outpitched this season.
terry
Sad news but hardly the end of the world. This news shouldn’t change the Yankees game plan going forward, Cashman doesn’t strike me as the type to panic and overpay, not so sure about his quiet so far bosses and the loud New York media.
chino31
Time to let the prospects play and try to trade Gardner and Holliday. Yanks can always resign Holliday as their DH.
ThePriceWasRight
hypothetical trade if the yanks want to push
Smoak and Stroman for Rutherford, Mateo, Sheffield.
Smoak having a career year and switch hitter and stroman under team control for years and a top 40 SP.
Mateo looks blocked in the yanks infield and the depth at OF make Rutherford expendable. Threw in Sheffield because Jays have no depth at LHP and will ask for an arm.
ThePriceWasRight
maybe jays would take clarkin instead of sheffield
Bob Knob
CALEB SMITH :
Thoughts on giving this 25YO LHSP a ML shot ?