Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray

The Yankees pulled off a long-awaited rotation upgrade, acquiring righty Sonny Gray from the Athletics today for three prospects: outfielder Dustin Fowler, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo, and righty James Kaprielian. In addition to Gray, the Yankees will receive $1.5MM in international bonus pool money. The teams have officially announced the trade, which was first broken by Jack Curry of the YES Network. Yahoo’s Jeff Passan was first with the return.
Gray joins a Yankees rotation that lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery this month, but added Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Twins. With C.C. Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, and Jordan Montgomery also in the mix, it’s possible the Yankees will consider a six-man rotation. Another option would be to move Montgomery to the bullpen, which would also serve to limit the rookie’s innings. Sabathia and Garcia are headed to free agency after the season, and Tanaka can join them if he chooses to exercise his opt-out clause. Gray adds veteran stability for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.
Gray, 27, was drafted 18th overall by the Athletics in 2011 out of Vanderbilt. He excelled from 2013-15, posting a 2.88 ERA over 491 innings. 2016, however, was a lost year for Gray as he endured DL stints for a strained right trapezius as well as a forearm injury. This year, Gray is back on track with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts, as well as his best strikeout rate since his rookie year. Gray, who is listed at 5’10”, is one of the most successful starting pitchers of this height since the Dead Ball Era, to this point in his career. With the Cubs having acquired Jose Quintana several weeks ago, Gray was the big prize of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.
In the end, the Athletics were unable to pry loose the Yankees’ top three prospects: Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, and Chance Adams. Fowler, a 22-year-old outfield prospect, suffered a major knee injury in the first inning of his Major League debut last month. The open rupture in his right patella tendon resulted in season-ending surgery. MLB.com ranked Fowler fourth among Yankees prospects, citing a potential five-tool ceiling. Now, Fowler will likely make his first MLB plate appearance in 2018 as a member of the Athletics.
Mateo, 22, was ranked eighth among Yankees prospects by MLB.com. Mateo has what Baseball America describes as “80-grade speed,” and this year he’s spent most of his time at center field and shortstop. He was promoted to Double-A in late June, and has flourished with a .300/.381/.525 line in 140 plate appearances. Mateo was the key to the deal for Oakland, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.
Kaprielian, 23, was drafted 16th overall out of UCLA by the Yankees in 2015. He suffered a flexor tendon strain last summer that eventually led to Tommy John surgery in April of this year. He is expected to begin a throwing program next month. MLB.com ranks Kaprielian 12th among Yankees prospects. Last winter, Baseball America wrote that the righty had “front-of-the-rotation makeup and stuff with a well below-average delivery.”
Prior to adding Garcia and Gray to their rotation, the Yankees completed a mid-month blockbuster with the White Sox that brought in David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle for bullpen help and Todd Frazier to contribute at the infield corners. The Yankees hold just a half game lead over the Red Sox for the AL East, with a Wild Card berth a possible alternative.
The last-place A’s shed a pair of veteran pieces earlier this month, sending relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals.
Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.
Comments
stratcrowder
YES!!!!!
saredciders
For who
PasswordIsPassword
Frazier and judge
alexgordonbeckham
My name is…Judge.
EndinStealth
And Cash
Eil718
FOWLER, MATA AND I THINK SOMEONE NAMED JAMES LOL
tharrie0820
Kaprelian has a high ceiling but he had Tommy John this year
yukongold
Bye Torres
Tim McCollum
no chance
ronnsnow
Uh, do you think Gray is coming cheap?
Tim McCollum
told ya so
Drewnasty
so so wrong. enjoy your busted prospect
eceretti
Lmao!
dave1775
Wrong lol
Lovetron
About time! Now did the A’s get Florial? Mateo? Adams? a combo of them?
kbarr888
Fowler. Mateo, and 1 other guy
BillyBeaneBurrito
No Fowler, Mateo, and Kaprielian I’m pissed
Lovetron
It’s an awful haul, and I’m disappointed by Beane once again when it comes to trading a premiere player
mikep
How is it an awful haul
Lovetron
2 players who development is halted through the beginning of 2018 and a SS/CF prospect who has defensive issues. It is crazily risky and a far, far cry from what the White Sox got for a comparable starter with almost as much control time.
It wouldnt be an awful haul if Fowler and Kap were healthy.. but there’s no guarantee there. All we know is that they aren’t getting any more experience until 2018.
Hiro
😀
WARrior
First?
WARrior
Damn
Kayrall
“Well, they weren’t that great of prospects anyways.” – Yankees fans
cspaced25
Grow up. Every teams fans say that.
ctguy
“Sonny Gray is no ace” – A’s fans
ReverieDays
This.
ucalex
Kaprielian will hurt the most to lose bc when healthy he looks like a true Ace
Chris
Yeah was disappointed to see his inclusion but hopefully Gray remains healthy and I’ll be okay with it
failedstate
FINALLY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
jonscriff
FINALLY
bobbleheadguru
Ok then…
STLShadows
Interesting wonder who’s heading to Oakland
TurboSandwichCPA
Yes! Let’s see who the prospects are.
yanks2009
Nicee!!!
camnewton42
It is official , the Yankees are going to the playoffs.
Free Clay Zavada
Judge and Sanchez is the return, I’m hearing. Excellent trade for the Yanks addressing an area of need!
dave1775
Corny .try again to be funny
Free Clay Zavada
Ok, Judge and Frazier then. Better?
DavidLee69
Nope. Just drink bleach
Tim McCollum
Let’s see who we gave up.
John
Fowler, Mateo and Kap going to A’s
redsox0065
Ok so a busted knee, a top prospect, and a tommy john returner
tharrie0820
I think kaprelian had the highest ceiling of any of the yankees pitching prospects
janrique
Fowler, Kap and MAteo
Lovetron
Fowler, Mateo, Kaprelian
stratcrowder
Bingo
darthpaul
Florial+Mateo+change
darthpaul
whelp, I was wrong
Priggs89
Let’s see who was closer – A’s fans or Yankee fans
metsfan31
Hopefully this will open the flood gates in the last hour
CAVS0223
Wow. That’s a haul for Gray for sure.
janrique
FLEEEECCCCINGGGGGGGGGGGG
dodgerfan711
Where is refsnyder?
hiflew
Toronto
bookemdano
Toronto
jbuiles
cooperstown, probably.
greenarrow1150
that’s it…? really
Bk12
Judge, Torres, Frazier going the other way.
#fakenews
dave1775
Fowler Mateo and Kaprilian
Eric
How do the Yankees always get the best returns? Gray for two guys with massive injuries???
Tim McCollum
Kaprelian was very highly thought of before the TJS. Assuming he returns to form he was supposed to be a potential top of the rotation starter. I really hate losing him. Gray essentially replaces him with Severino, Gray, Adams, and Sheffield a potential future rotation.
Fowler is all risk with the nasty injury but before that another highly though of prospect who fits their CF need.
Mateo lost a bunch of luster and then regained most if not all of it back again this year.
This tells me Cashman likes Acevedo and Florial more than Mateo and Kaprelian. If that’s the case I’m happy with the deal.
Eric
That’s a big assumption with Kaprielian. It seems like prospects who have tommy John are never as successful as established big leaguers. Look at Mark Appel, Tyler Kolek, etc. this seems more of a return for Yu Darvish, not 2.5 years of a pitcher of Grays caliber
Tim McCollum
did degrom have a tjs in the minors? Didn’t matz have 2?
Cubguy13
Probably cuz Gray will likely have a massive injury soon also
The show
Not bad for a pitcher who has fallen off a bit since his best years
xHoratiox
Gray’s FIP would disagree.
Chris
Lol classic
Seattlehof24
…and the rich get richer.
hodor
Well, the Yankees did get cash back in this trade…
Braves fan
Mateo is one of the 3 players
fatelfunnel
Mateo, Fowler and Kaprielian
MB923
I’ll take it.
koz16
Hate it. I like Gray but not that much.
hiflew
Really? You are complaining about getting a top starter for one top prospect (not even your best two) and two others that have experienced devastating injuries. Did you expect to get him for a PTBNL?
Priggs89
Mateo isn’t even considered a “top prospect” anymore. I wouldn’t be too upset about that as a Yanks fan.
Aoe3
The Yankees rebuild to over the top contender happened much sooner than expected. Excited to see how Clint Frazier makes out in the next few months.
Vottomatic
Ask his girlfriend.
francys08
Welcome to the NY Yankees. Nice
ChiSox_Fan
A’s get Fowler Mateo Kapriel
halos101
seems like a theme of underwhelming returns…
Momus
Can’t argue the return the Jays got for Liriano. I was whelmed.
unsaturatedmatz
If the Yankees were gonna give up 3 top 10 guys, Cashman put the right package together. Fowler and Kaprielian are coming off of huge injuries and are high risk. Mateo has torn up Double-A, but he’s blocked.
fatelfunnel
That’s a steal for Yankees
fckphil
i was good til i saw we gave up Kaprielian…hes going to be an ace for the A’s.
ctguy
Kaprelian could be very good…….assuming he recovers from TJ surgery
Tim McCollum
yeah I hate losing Kaprelian I’ve heard so much about him. Cashman maybe likes Acevedo more? Gray replaces Kaprelian in the projected rotation? I was sweating the Adams or Sheffield rumors. I’m REALLY happy they weren’t included.
Padresrebuild
WOW, Yanks can compete with Astros now
Nick Ottino
No, no they cant.
Bob Knob
No Florian ???
Was he a smokescreen or did the Yanks hold-fast on him ???
arc89
Worst trade ever for Beane. This makes Donaldson trade a great trade.
stratcrowder
As long as it’s not any of our near future pieces and players at positions we’re deep at….I’m waiting patiently now to find out. Not. Patient. At. All.
imindless
Fleeced! Two injured players and a fringe decent player in Mateo. Absolutely fleeced!
thegreatcerealfamine
Troll alert^^
raef715
interesting, their pictures all all under each other on the Yanks mlb prospect page as 4, 8 and 12.
steelax42
Baseball is such a joke. Bye bye to parity for the next 10 years, welcome back to the 90’s. The trade deadline sucks. You have 5 months in the offseason to make your team good. Teams should be forced to stick with what they have. That’s why there are minor leagues. This is just ridiculously unfair.
Free Clay Zavada
Salt levels = off the charts
thegreatcerealfamine
Take your matchbox cars and go home Skippy..omfg
hunthutch
The As don’t have to make the trade lmao but they though it was the best there
hodor
What’s the problem? Some teams are better at picking up prospects or developing them to make good trades at the deadline. Any team can do this, provided they do the work of what I said above and improve themselves (or have it backfire).
Not seeing the validity of your issue at all.
P.S. Parity will always remain. Your recency bias isn’t reflecting history.
JDGoat
Wow huge package going to Oakland
thegreatcerealfamine
Two injured players and Mateo,as a Yankee fan Ill take that!!!
El Duderino
Great deal for the Yankees. Cashman does it again.
comebacktrail28
he’s the most overrated GM of all time
TheWestCoastRyan
That’s it? One top 100 prospect? (and that being #77, not even in the top 50)
southi
What did you expect? While Gray is comparable to Quintana in ability but the difference is the third less control time (2 years compared to 3 years). That one fewer year is a big difference in return..
TheWestCoastRyan
Yankees got a better return last year for a reliever with the same amount of control left that Gray has now.
Tim McCollum
who was in much higher demand. clearly several teams could have offered more yet didn’t.
mikeyst13
That’s if you’re looking at MLB.com rankings, Baseball America actually has him at #89 and Mateo not even in the Yanks top 10…..
stratcrowder
I’m good with this trade.
steelcitybucc0s
Good work A’s… nice return
Yanks can do something like that… no1 thought they were keeping all these prospects lol
ctguy
I was worried Cashman would give up a top prospect….especially a healthy one.
Priggs89
Hmmm. A lot of risk here for the A’s. If everyone was healthy, I’d love it for them, but that’s obviously not reality. I would’ve rather had a healthy Florial, Mateo, and a lesser pitching prospect. But if Fowler and Kap can bounce back, this isn’t a bad haul. I’d take a healthy Fowler of Florial any day of the week right now.
bernbabybern
If Kaprielian were healthy he would probably be in the rotation by now and they wouldn’t have gotten him. Looked excellent before the injury. I actually may have preferred to trade Adams or Sheffield instead.
aff10
This is my take too. I can’t decide if I like it for Oakland. Massive upside here, but also extreme risk. Not often a team can get three prospects of this caliber, but I wouldn’t be completely shocked to see literally none of these guys reach the majors (again, in Fowler’s case obviously)
shanedelreal12
A’s need some upside guys. If this Kap guy recovers fully, the A’s of the next few years can be really good.
Phillies2017
I like the deal for both- but my initial preference leans toward the A’s. I feel like Fowler and Mateo could be starters or at least productive role players. Kap is high ceiling, but high injury risk. Overall, I like the package.
Plus Gray helps the Yanks a lot
ChiSox_Fan
Yanks get Intl Pool money too.
SoILCubFan77
That’s a weak trade for the A’s.
rustyhinge
Yankees suck
formerdraftpick
This is a good upside trade for both teams.
Mike M
The Red Sox are a mess and the Yankees are getting better and better. Two weeks ago I thought the Red Sox were a lock in the East.
gneedoba
As an A’s fan I love this trade, I think both sides did well. It’s not like Gray comes with zero risk, he could become 2016 Sonny Gray at the drop of a hat. Or he could dominate and the Yanks win a WS title. I’ll hope so for Grays sake. But realistically he wasn’t worth Torres or Frazier
balisox
This seems like a light package for Sonny gray?
saavedra
This deal is good for both teams. I would give a slight edge to the Yankees, but not a bad return at all.
hodor
They didn’t give up Florial or Chance (along with the two untouchables). Interesting trade. I’m sure A’s fans are heartbroken nothing happened with Alonso, though. NYY was their best chance at getting something halfway decent for a potential flash in the pan 1B.
Ookashfah
Yanks got fleeced
LA Sam
Gave up a lot!!!
bruinsfan94
Lol can’t wait to hear what JustAnotherFan has to say. He said Gray would get this huge return and there was beyond zero chance Fowler gets traded.
Mike M
that guy is usually wrong
hodor
He does have some wacky opinions. He was so sure the Yankees HAD to have Alonso as well.
Tim McCollum
I am shocked Fowler got traded. I hope it means Beane looked at the medicals and is convinced the kid will come back 100%. That injury looked gruesome.
Priggs89
I’m no doctor, but I think he’s waaaay too far away to tell that at this point…
citizen
they still wont win the ws or go far in the playoffs if they make it at all.
balleslife
Braves fans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief they didn’t trade acuña for him
Cuso
Mm. Lots of A’s fans were saying how Beane wasn’t going to budge for a deal that didn’t include Frazier, Florial, Torres and Sheffield.
Whoops.
arc89
99% of A’s fans say Beane choked and got a terrible trade package. Cashman told Beane to bend over and Beane said how far. This realy sucks I am surprised that more teams don’t talk collusion on this trade. It wasn’t just bad for the A’s it was the worst possible outcome the A’s could get. A OF who has such a bad injury could never play again and a starter coming off TJS and a infielder that can’t play defense. middle finger in the air to Beane.
failedstate
This is the type of hot take I live for. Thank you sir.
ctguy
I doubt anybody really thought Yanks were giving up any of Frazier, Florial, Torres or Sheffield. Cashman made it clear from the beginning he wouldn’t.
hunthutch
A’s get raped lol. Maybe this will give the dodgers leverage for darvish now. If the As get a #78 prospect for a guy with 3 years of control
Compared to darvish with 2 months left I’ll be surprised if rangers get anyone more than just yusniel Diaz.
forwhomjoshbelltolls
Honestly, anyone complaining about this trade from either side has/had unrealistic expectations.
A’s get 3 pieces with MLB upside and the Yanks get a key piece without giving up players they need.
Good trade.
hunthutch
No way this is a good trade. Fowler is obviously the “big piece” the As got and he just got a ruptured patella tendon which is a very serious injury and he’s an outfielder. I’ll be surprised if he returns to anywhere close to where he was before. Terrible trade for the As from a dodgers fan
JT19
Players have suffered worse injuries and come back to play well. Granted every player is made differently so injuries affect guys differently, but there’s no reason (yet) to believe that Fowler can’t come back to play well.
cspaced25
I can see rolling the dice on Fowler and Kap rather than taking lower prospects. Both healthy, they are top tier prospects, not the elite group, but right up there.
cardfan2011
Does this mean teams will now go after Lynn harder?
Eil718
IF I never see Caleb Smith again, It would be too soon.
Today was well worth the wait
Tim McCollum
amen to that
SixFlagsMagicPadres
The return is a little surprising, but still, what a trade.
thegreatcerealfamine
They didn’t trade for Randy Johnson.
firstbleed
Strong package. From the Brewers perspective it would have been something similar to Corey Ray, Luis Ortiz/Woodruff and maybe Marcos Diplan. Glad they didn’t make this move. Still a year or two away.
augold5
More like Ortiz, Diaz and Phillips with Ortiz and Phillips being out for the season.
HelloItsMe
Who received a better return, Quintana or Gray?
On the surface it appears Quintana did (#1 and 2 in Cubs system) vs, Gray (#4 and 8 in Yankees system)
Other opinions?
pspahn
We’ll find out in a few years.
hiflew
How it turns out is completely irrelevant. The question is the current cost. At the current cost, Quintana was far more expensive.
Think of it like buying two identical houses in two different neighborhoods. After three years, if one of those houses loses value due to flood damage and the other gains value due to neighborhood renovation, it has no effect on the original purchase price.
East Coast Bias
Unless one house is more prone to flooding.
When buying, flood risk should factor into the decision. Translate that into baseball terms as you wish.
saavedra
It does with an appropriate hindsight.
Priggs89
Wouldn’t Gray be the one with more flood risk (previous serious injury), if we’re going to keep using this analogy?
rycm131
Not even worth a discussion
mikeyst13
Eloy is #5 prospect overall according to BA, #7 on MLB, and #8 on BP. Sox win.
HelloItsMe
Not to mention the fact that both players the White Sox received are healthy and continuing to develop, while Fowler and Kaprielian both likely won’t continue their development until 2018.
Darkness
Astros better get Britton before deadline..especially with all these other moves..
thekid9
For two injured players and one with an attitude problem. Yankees used the Jedi Mind trick on Billy Beane
mike156
I’m not going to be dancing in the streets as a Yankee’s fan here. Yankees turned themselves upside down last year to get younger and more athletic, and now….
hiflew
And now they acquired a really good starter for two injured prospects and another that was pretty much blocked. Jeez, I would have loved to get Gray for my team for that price.
Chris
They still are? They loss zero guys that were gonna be able to really play a part anytime soon other than James K who is coming off tommy John. In return they now have fortified a rotation capable of getting them into the playoffs and doing damage once there and also locking up at the worse a number 3 pitcher for the next 2.5 seasons. Losing Kaprielian could hurt if he turns out to be as good as many of us thank he will be, but it’s still a very fair deal honestly
janrique
And Now they’re still younger and athletic lol
cspaced25
Gray is younger than Pineda and under control for 2 years. SO uhh yeah they got younger and more team control
tjpear
… they have two starting outfielders who haven’t turned 26, three starting pitchers under the age of 27, two middle infielders who are 27, and a 24 year old starting catcher. Oh, and they held on to their top 3 prospects in all these trades who can contribute as soon as next year.
justinept
They did what they did last year not to get younger, but to get younger AND cheaper. They realized they couldn’t just throw money at every problem like they did 20 years ago. Gray fits that bill. The Yanks had a huge need for pitching with only two starters under contract past this year. Gray will fill a huge hole in the rotation and costs a fraction of the price for a free agent starter. Those savings will go a long way when the Yanks pursue guys like Harper and Machado after next year
WTFrichard
Poor Mooch, but what a haul for the A’s!
Jamespfunk
Yankees managed to get Gray for bit that big of a package. I would have guessed Frazier or Torres would have had to be included.
Mbolled
Don’t you think the deal took so long was the team doctor wanted to see all charts and when they get to Oakland a full physical. If they feel they can’t come back to full strength, the deal will end or player changed. The physical will make or break trade
slider32
Good trade for both teams- Mateo and Fowler look to be blocked and Kapreilian coming off Tommy John. He was their best pitching prospect going into this year. Yanks get to top end pitcher for a few years that they can pitch in the playoffs if they get there. Their relief pitching is killer so he will only need to go 5+ innings in the playoffs.
Wrek305
I hope Fowler recovers and does well for Oakland. Gray will look nice in pinstripes. #55
hiflew
This is a freaking steal. the #77 prospect and two other decent prospects would normally be the cost of a rental ace, not one with three years of control. Johnny Cueto cost more when the Royals got him. So did Zack Greinke to the Angels. I figured this would be the price for Yu Darvish, not Gray. At this rate Darvish will be traded for a 16th rounder last year and the best hot dog vendor in the left field bleachers.
manny0209
Lmaoo good one
augold5
Brinson was a deal breaker, and the best prospect they got was Fowler? Smh
mlbstadiumtraveler
Gray is going to get lit up in the AL East. He’s not a difference maker. Glad the Yankees got him.
thegreatcerealfamine
The salt is strong in this one Luke.
hiflew
Do people really think the AL East is that much better than everyone else? Gray held his own in the Astros division and last I checked they were quite a bit better than any AL East team.
thegreatcerealfamine
Thank god..good job again Cash! Hey A’s fans your next big hurdle is a new stadium,theirs always Vegas.
Phantomofdb
I’d put money on the A’s winning this deal in the long run.
thegreatcerealfamine
Doesn’t matter it’s the A’s.
Remms12
and all the hypothesized packages around this deal were wrong as usual. lesson don’t try and guess/get mad about what the prospect package will be… you’ll always be wrong.
rycm131
A’s blinked and got fleeced (in comparison to the Jose Quintana deal)
HelloItsMe
Rick Hahn is the smartest GM in baseball. Making Beane and Avila look like amatuers.
88DodgerFan
Cashman pulled one over Beane once again. Not sure how this deal helps Oakland at all. Mateo is not a center fielder, that’s not what the A’s were looking for a week ago.
Brixton
Upside > Safety for Beane here, gotta respect that.
Solid deal for both sides
Lovetron
Disappointing return as an A’s fan, for sure.
Fowler had a serious injury, but was a great prospect before.. but he might be more of a 2019 get than a 2018 get.
Mateo looks to me, to be a sizeable bit behind Florial as a prospect. Maybe a lightweight Billy Hamilton?
Kap literally just had TJ surgery. So we got 2 big-time injured players and Mateo for Sonny Gray. Cashman killed us here. Well done, Yankees
Tim McCollum
I think Mateo is Billy Hamilton with a higher avg and obp … a good thing in their ballpark.
You’d have to think they checked Fowler’s injury in great detail to make the deal.
Lovetron
Eh I do sports medicine, a patella injury is pretty tough to predict outwards. TJ’s is much easier, but you dont know how the individual responds.
TONS of risk here. Way too much when you are trading a top-end starter in a depleted market with 2.5 years of control.. A’s left value on the table here, and I dont like it one bit for us.
greatdaysport
Breaking news from ESPN: Guatamalan soccer team breaks ground for new practice field.
24TheKid
Shohei Otani?
Tim McCollum
looks like I need to bench Gray in my fantasy league for tonight.
Yanks still have an opening on the 40 man roster. I don’t think they are done. Something else is gonna happen. It may be merely a promotion.
steelerbravenation
Unbelievable that’s all they got for Gray & the Braves couldn’t match or exceed that.
Pache, Wentz, Demeritte & Blair would be a far superior package than what the Yankees gave up. Guess Coppy didn’t want him.
ctguy
Or maybe Beane didn’t like what the Braves were offering
tbonenats
Disagree. The package they got from Yanks is far superior IMO. Not as much upside but much higher floors.
Mbolled
Yankee stadium is not the “Big A…he is a fly ball pitcher. When his stuff is in he is a true number 2, but the AL west is not the AL east..overall the Yankees got what they wanted. Oakland will have doctors do every test to make sure the prospects are able to be back. This trade is for next season for Oakland
East Coast Bias
I’d say Yanks gave up valuable, but expendable, pieces and got back a legit ace. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the A’s trade Kap in a few years for another big haul haha. Dude looks good when healthy!
Judge/Frazier/Florial or a FA signing will the future OF. And with Gleyber supplanting Mateo at SS, 2B will have to be handled with some combination of Didi, Castro, or someone else.
Good trade for the Yanks.
Priggs89
I was with you until you said the Yankees got back a legit ace.
fatelfunnel
All I heard from A’s fans was that Gray was better or just as good as Quintana. Sox received the 7th and 67th best prospects in baseball. A’s got 77th and two other good prospects ( two of them are currently hurt ). I like the three guys the A’s got but love the trade from the Yankees point of view.
A’s should of got more.
failedstate
I refuse to say fleeced but I am certainly surprised.
Toddybaseball
What a joke. Fire Beane and Forst.
BronxBomber7
Wow. Im a Yanks fan, but this is absolute highway robbery. Brian Cashman is a damned gangster. I thought at least Florial and Mateo was going in this deal. Maybe McKinney in place of Florial. But Fowler, Mateo and Kaprielian. Basically what Beane said here is Gray is wortb Mateo only. I got news for you, youll never Fowler on a ML field, however Kaprielian will be a high upside pitcher.
Tim McCollum
I agree about Kaprelian. I wonder if this means they like Acevedo more.
hunthutch
That’s what I’m saying Fowler is done lol unless you wanna DH him but he will have no speed
Clyde Millhaven
Thus bringing the end to Billy Beane’s reputation.
Ed Charles
Bad trade for both teams. A’s get mediocre prospects and the Yankees trade for a pitcher thats an injury waiting to happen. pitcher
RytheStunner
Then how is it bad for both teams? You’d suggest the A’s would’ve been better off keeping “an injury waiting to happen” instead of getting something for him?
thegreatcerealfamine
An injury waiting to happen..you’re a salty idiot.
Dave DeBernardis
lol Is this a joke? Now I feel like I wasted so much time reading all of the A’s fan (and others) posts this past week. Was assured Beane would just “walk away” without any of he big name prospects included. I wasn’t one of the people worried about Gray’s injuries, but now I’m feeling skeptical
Adios pelota!
Not a bad trade for the A’s in my opinion… high risk definitely! But, you could potentially have 2 everyday players and a possible ace starter (dunno much about him, just everyone’s opinions I’m reading). For Gray who in my opinion is a very good #2 starter but, not an absolute ace. Kinda like the Jose Quintana pickup
hiflyer000
From a completely unbiased perspective I think this was a fair deal for both sides. Gray is NOT the ace many make him out to be (more of a solid #3, low end #2) and the prospects they got back could be good if their medicals check out. You could say the Yanks got the better end due to the injuries, but the A’s could end up winning it if they fully recover.
JT19
People are reading into the injuries too much. It’s not like Fowler and Kaprielian are older prospects with a history of poor performance or a bad injury history. Their injuries are bad, but there’s little reason (as of right now) to believe that they can’t come back. Beane has stated that he wanted high upside guys in trades this year instead of the potentially safer, more projectable, or fill-a-need type of prospects that he has been trading for in the past. There’s a great deal of risk for both sides on this trade. Gray has an injury history and some consistency issues but addresses their biggest need. And prospects, no matter who they are, are always risky because anything could happen to them. It was unrealistic to expect Frazier or Torres going to Oakland, but it was also unrealistic to expect a package of multiple mid-tier prospects to be enough for Gray (quality over quantity). Personally, I think the A’s should’ve swapped out Fowler or Kaprielian for another well-regarded prospect without an injury red flag, but both have a ton of upside if they can return to health.
rmullig2
The A’s traded Gray for two players who are bigger injury risks than he is. Can’t wait to see how they spin this in the Moneyball sequel.
thegreatcerealfamine
The book has a tentative title..Viva Las Vegas
del_got_it
when i first saw return i thought the Yankees won. this is very high risk high reward type deal for the A’s. but in a few years it could be very clearly in the A’s favor.
i can see Fowler & Mateo being in the A’s outfield as early as next year especially if Fowler recover well from injury. and i can see Mateo batting leadoff and Fowler hitting 2nd.
and Kap has the potential to be a top of the rotation starter for the A’s in a few years if he recovers well from TJ surgery.