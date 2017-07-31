Headlines

Yankees Acquire Sonny Gray

By | at

The Yankees pulled off a long-awaited rotation upgrade, acquiring righty Sonny Gray from the Athletics today for three prospects:  outfielder Dustin Fowler, infielder/outfielder Jorge Mateo, and righty James Kaprielian.  In addition to Gray, the Yankees will receive $1.5MM in international bonus pool money.  The teams have officially announced the trade, which was first broken by Jack Curry of the YES Network.  Yahoo’s Jeff Passan was first with the return.

Gray joins a Yankees rotation that lost Michael Pineda to Tommy John surgery this month, but added Jaime Garcia in a trade with the Twins. With C.C. Sabathia, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, and Jordan Montgomery also in the mix, it’s possible the Yankees will consider a six-man rotation. Another option would be to move Montgomery to the bullpen, which would also serve to limit the rookie’s innings.  Sabathia and Garcia are headed to free agency after the season, and Tanaka can join them if he chooses to exercise his opt-out clause.  Gray adds veteran stability for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Gray, 27, was drafted 18th overall by the Athletics in 2011 out of Vanderbilt. He excelled from 2013-15, posting a 2.88 ERA over 491 innings. 2016, however, was a lost year for Gray as he endured DL stints for a strained right trapezius as well as a forearm injury. This year, Gray is back on track with a 3.43 ERA in 16 starts, as well as his best strikeout rate since his rookie year. Gray, who is listed at 5'10", is one of the most successful starting pitchers of this height since the Dead Ball Era, to this point in his career.  With the Cubs having acquired Jose Quintana several weeks ago, Gray was the big prize of the 2017 MLB trade deadline.

In the end, the Athletics were unable to pry loose the Yankees’ top three prospects: Gleyber Torres, Clint Frazier, and Chance Adams.  Fowler, a 22-year-old outfield prospect, suffered a major knee injury in the first inning of his Major League debut last month.  The open rupture in his right patella tendon resulted in season-ending surgery.  MLB.com ranked Fowler fourth among Yankees prospects, citing a potential five-tool ceiling.  Now, Fowler will likely make his first MLB plate appearance in 2018 as a member of the Athletics.

Mateo, 22, was ranked eighth among Yankees prospects by MLB.com.  Mateo has what Baseball America describes as “80-grade speed,” and this year he’s spent most of his time at center field and shortstop.  He was promoted to Double-A in late June, and has flourished with a .300/.381/.525 line in 140 plate appearances.  Mateo was the key to the deal for Oakland, according to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Kaprielian, 23, was drafted 16th overall out of UCLA by the Yankees in 2015.  He suffered a flexor tendon strain last summer that eventually led to Tommy John surgery in April of this year.  He is expected to begin a throwing program next month.  MLB.com ranks Kaprielian 12th among Yankees prospects.  Last winter, Baseball America wrote that the righty had “front-of-the-rotation makeup and stuff with a well below-average delivery.”

Prior to adding Garcia and Gray to their rotation, the Yankees completed a mid-month blockbuster with the White Sox that brought in David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle for bullpen help and Todd Frazier to contribute at the infield corners.  The Yankees hold just a half game lead over the Red Sox for the AL East, with a Wild Card berth a possible alternative.

The last-place A’s shed a pair of veteran pieces earlier this month, sending relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson to the Nationals.

Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images.

Comments

  4. About time! Now did the A’s get Florial? Mateo? Adams? a combo of them?

    1
    2

    • No Fowler, Mateo, and Kaprielian I’m pissed

      0
      0

      • It’s an awful haul, and I’m disappointed by Beane once again when it comes to trading a premiere player

        0
        0

        • 2 players who development is halted through the beginning of 2018 and a SS/CF prospect who has defensive issues. It is crazily risky and a far, far cry from what the White Sox got for a comparable starter with almost as much control time.

          It wouldnt be an awful haul if Fowler and Kap were healthy.. but there’s no guarantee there. All we know is that they aren’t getting any more experience until 2018.

          0
          0

  7. “Well, they weren’t that great of prospects anyways.” – Yankees fans

    18
    4

    • Kaprielian will hurt the most to lose bc when healthy he looks like a true Ace

      3
      0

      • Yeah was disappointed to see his inclusion but hopefully Gray remains healthy and I’ll be okay with it

        1
        0

  11. Interesting wonder who’s heading to Oakland

    0
    0

  12. Yes! Let’s see who the prospects are.

    0
    0

  14. It is official , the Yankees are going to the playoffs.

    1
    2

  15. Judge and Sanchez is the return, I’m hearing. Excellent trade for the Yanks addressing an area of need!

    2
    9

    • Ok so a busted knee, a top prospect, and a tommy john returner

      1
      0

      • I think kaprelian had the highest ceiling of any of the yankees pitching prospects

        0
        0

  21. Let’s see who was closer – A’s fans or Yankee fans

    0
    1

  22. Hopefully this will open the flood gates in the last hour

    0
    1

  27. Judge, Torres, Frazier going the other way.
    #fakenews

    0
    3

  29. How do the Yankees always get the best returns? Gray for two guys with massive injuries???

    2
    2

    • Kaprelian was very highly thought of before the TJS. Assuming he returns to form he was supposed to be a potential top of the rotation starter. I really hate losing him. Gray essentially replaces him with Severino, Gray, Adams, and Sheffield a potential future rotation.

      Fowler is all risk with the nasty injury but before that another highly though of prospect who fits their CF need.

      Mateo lost a bunch of luster and then regained most if not all of it back again this year.

      This tells me Cashman likes Acevedo and Florial more than Mateo and Kaprelian. If that’s the case I’m happy with the deal.

      0
      0

      • That’s a big assumption with Kaprielian. It seems like prospects who have tommy John are never as successful as established big leaguers. Look at Mark Appel, Tyler Kolek, etc. this seems more of a return for Yu Darvish, not 2.5 years of a pitcher of Grays caliber

        0
        1

        • did degrom have a tjs in the minors? Didn’t matz have 2?

          0
          0

    • Probably cuz Gray will likely have a massive injury soon also

      0
      1

  30. Not bad for a pitcher who has fallen off a bit since his best years

    0
    2

    • Well, the Yankees did get cash back in this trade…

      1
      0

    • Really? You are complaining about getting a top starter for one top prospect (not even your best two) and two others that have experienced devastating injuries. Did you expect to get him for a PTBNL?

      2
      0

      • Mateo isn’t even considered a “top prospect” anymore. I wouldn’t be too upset about that as a Yanks fan.

        0
        0

  36. The Yankees rebuild to over the top contender happened much sooner than expected. Excited to see how Clint Frazier makes out in the next few months.

    0
    0

    • Can’t argue the return the Jays got for Liriano. I was whelmed.

      0
      0

  40. If the Yankees were gonna give up 3 top 10 guys, Cashman put the right package together. Fowler and Kaprielian are coming off of huge injuries and are high risk. Mateo has torn up Double-A, but he’s blocked.

    2
    0

  42. i was good til i saw we gave up Kaprielian…hes going to be an ace for the A’s.

    1
    0

    • Kaprelian could be very good…….assuming he recovers from TJ surgery

      1
      0

    • yeah I hate losing Kaprelian I’ve heard so much about him. Cashman maybe likes Acevedo more? Gray replaces Kaprelian in the projected rotation? I was sweating the Adams or Sheffield rumors. I’m REALLY happy they weren’t included.

      0
      0

  44. No Florian ???
    Was he a smokescreen or did the Yanks hold-fast on him ???

    0
    0

  45. Worst trade ever for Beane. This makes Donaldson trade a great trade.

    0
    2

  46. As long as it’s not any of our near future pieces and players at positions we’re deep at….I’m waiting patiently now to find out. Not. Patient. At. All.

    0
    0

  47. Fleeced! Two injured players and a fringe decent player in Mateo. Absolutely fleeced!

    1
    7

  48. interesting, their pictures all all under each other on the Yanks mlb prospect page as 4, 8 and 12.

    0
    0

  49. Baseball is such a joke. Bye bye to parity for the next 10 years, welcome back to the 90’s. The trade deadline sucks. You have 5 months in the offseason to make your team good. Teams should be forced to stick with what they have. That’s why there are minor leagues. This is just ridiculously unfair.

    0
    10

    • Take your matchbox cars and go home Skippy..omfg

      1
      0

    • The As don’t have to make the trade lmao but they though it was the best there

      0
      0

    • What’s the problem? Some teams are better at picking up prospects or developing them to make good trades at the deadline. Any team can do this, provided they do the work of what I said above and improve themselves (or have it backfire).

      Not seeing the validity of your issue at all.

      P.S. Parity will always remain. Your recency bias isn’t reflecting history.

      1
      0

    • Two injured players and Mateo,as a Yankee fan Ill take that!!!

      2
      0

      • Great deal for the Yankees. Cashman does it again.

        2
        0

        • he’s the most overrated GM of all time

          0
          2

  51. That’s it? One top 100 prospect? (and that being #77, not even in the top 50)

    1
    1

    • What did you expect? While Gray is comparable to Quintana in ability but the difference is the third less control time (2 years compared to 3 years). That one fewer year is a big difference in return..

      1
      0

      • Yankees got a better return last year for a reliever with the same amount of control left that Gray has now.

        1
        0

        • who was in much higher demand. clearly several teams could have offered more yet didn’t.

          1
          0

    • That’s if you’re looking at MLB.com rankings, Baseball America actually has him at #89 and Mateo not even in the Yanks top 10…..

      1
      0

  53. Good work A’s… nice return

    Yanks can do something like that… no1 thought they were keeping all these prospects lol

    0
    0

    • I was worried Cashman would give up a top prospect….especially a healthy one.

      0
      0

  54. Hmmm. A lot of risk here for the A’s. If everyone was healthy, I’d love it for them, but that’s obviously not reality. I would’ve rather had a healthy Florial, Mateo, and a lesser pitching prospect. But if Fowler and Kap can bounce back, this isn’t a bad haul. I’d take a healthy Fowler of Florial any day of the week right now.

    1
    0

    • If Kaprielian were healthy he would probably be in the rotation by now and they wouldn’t have gotten him. Looked excellent before the injury. I actually may have preferred to trade Adams or Sheffield instead.

      1
      0

    • This is my take too. I can’t decide if I like it for Oakland. Massive upside here, but also extreme risk. Not often a team can get three prospects of this caliber, but I wouldn’t be completely shocked to see literally none of these guys reach the majors (again, in Fowler’s case obviously)

      2
      0

      • A’s need some upside guys. If this Kap guy recovers fully, the A’s of the next few years can be really good.

        0
        0

  55. I like the deal for both- but my initial preference leans toward the A’s. I feel like Fowler and Mateo could be starters or at least productive role players. Kap is high ceiling, but high injury risk. Overall, I like the package.
    Plus Gray helps the Yanks a lot

    2
    0

  59. This is a good upside trade for both teams.

    2
    0

  60. The Red Sox are a mess and the Yankees are getting better and better. Two weeks ago I thought the Red Sox were a lock in the East.

    1
    0

  61. As an A’s fan I love this trade, I think both sides did well. It’s not like Gray comes with zero risk, he could become 2016 Sonny Gray at the drop of a hat. Or he could dominate and the Yanks win a WS title. I’ll hope so for Grays sake. But realistically he wasn’t worth Torres or Frazier

    2
    1

  63. This deal is good for both teams. I would give a slight edge to the Yankees, but not a bad return at all.

    1
    0

  64. They didn’t give up Florial or Chance (along with the two untouchables). Interesting trade. I’m sure A’s fans are heartbroken nothing happened with Alonso, though. NYY was their best chance at getting something halfway decent for a potential flash in the pan 1B.

    1
    0

  66. Lol can’t wait to hear what JustAnotherFan has to say. He said Gray would get this huge return and there was beyond zero chance Fowler gets traded.

    2
    0

      • He does have some wacky opinions. He was so sure the Yankees HAD to have Alonso as well.

        1
        0

    • I am shocked Fowler got traded. I hope it means Beane looked at the medicals and is convinced the kid will come back 100%. That injury looked gruesome.

      2
      0

      • I’m no doctor, but I think he’s waaaay too far away to tell that at this point…

        1
        0

  67. they still wont win the ws or go far in the playoffs if they make it at all.

    0
    1

  68. Braves fans everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief they didn’t trade acuña for him

    2
    0

  69. Mm. Lots of A’s fans were saying how Beane wasn’t going to budge for a deal that didn’t include Frazier, Florial, Torres and Sheffield.

    Whoops.

    1
    0

    • 99% of A’s fans say Beane choked and got a terrible trade package. Cashman told Beane to bend over and Beane said how far. This realy sucks I am surprised that more teams don’t talk collusion on this trade. It wasn’t just bad for the A’s it was the worst possible outcome the A’s could get. A OF who has such a bad injury could never play again and a starter coming off TJS and a infielder that can’t play defense. middle finger in the air to Beane.

      1
      2

      • This is the type of hot take I live for. Thank you sir.

        1
        0

    • I doubt anybody really thought Yanks were giving up any of Frazier, Florial, Torres or Sheffield. Cashman made it clear from the beginning he wouldn’t.

      1
      0

  70. A’s get raped lol. Maybe this will give the dodgers leverage for darvish now. If the As get a #78 prospect for a guy with 3 years of control
    Compared to darvish with 2 months left I’ll be surprised if rangers get anyone more than just yusniel Diaz.

    1
    3

  71. Honestly, anyone complaining about this trade from either side has/had unrealistic expectations.

    A’s get 3 pieces with MLB upside and the Yanks get a key piece without giving up players they need.

    Good trade.

    2
    1

    • No way this is a good trade. Fowler is obviously the “big piece” the As got and he just got a ruptured patella tendon which is a very serious injury and he’s an outfielder. I’ll be surprised if he returns to anywhere close to where he was before. Terrible trade for the As from a dodgers fan

      0
      0

      • Players have suffered worse injuries and come back to play well. Granted every player is made differently so injuries affect guys differently, but there’s no reason (yet) to believe that Fowler can’t come back to play well.

        1
        0

    • I can see rolling the dice on Fowler and Kap rather than taking lower prospects. Both healthy, they are top tier prospects, not the elite group, but right up there.

      2
      0

  72. Does this mean teams will now go after Lynn harder?

    1
    1

  73. IF I never see Caleb Smith again, It would be too soon.
    Today was well worth the wait

    0
    0

  74. The return is a little surprising, but still, what a trade.

    0
    0

    • They didn’t trade for Randy Johnson.

      0
      0

  75. Strong package. From the Brewers perspective it would have been something similar to Corey Ray, Luis Ortiz/Woodruff and maybe Marcos Diplan. Glad they didn’t make this move. Still a year or two away.

    0
    0

    • More like Ortiz, Diaz and Phillips with Ortiz and Phillips being out for the season.

      0
      0

  76. Who received a better return, Quintana or Gray?

    On the surface it appears Quintana did (#1 and 2 in Cubs system) vs, Gray (#4 and 8 in Yankees system)

    Other opinions?

    1
    0

      • How it turns out is completely irrelevant. The question is the current cost. At the current cost, Quintana was far more expensive.

        Think of it like buying two identical houses in two different neighborhoods. After three years, if one of those houses loses value due to flood damage and the other gains value due to neighborhood renovation, it has no effect on the original purchase price.

        1
        0

        • Unless one house is more prone to flooding.

          When buying, flood risk should factor into the decision. Translate that into baseball terms as you wish.

          0
          0

        • Wouldn’t Gray be the one with more flood risk (previous serious injury), if we’re going to keep using this analogy?

          1
          0

    • Eloy is #5 prospect overall according to BA, #7 on MLB, and #8 on BP. Sox win.

      1
      0

      • Not to mention the fact that both players the White Sox received are healthy and continuing to develop, while Fowler and Kaprielian both likely won’t continue their development until 2018.

        0
        0

  77. Astros better get Britton before deadline..especially with all these other moves..

    0
    1

  78. For two injured players and one with an attitude problem. Yankees used the Jedi Mind trick on Billy Beane

    1
    1

  79. I’m not going to be dancing in the streets as a Yankee’s fan here. Yankees turned themselves upside down last year to get younger and more athletic, and now….

    0
    1

    • And now they acquired a really good starter for two injured prospects and another that was pretty much blocked. Jeez, I would have loved to get Gray for my team for that price.

      3
      0

    • They still are? They loss zero guys that were gonna be able to really play a part anytime soon other than James K who is coming off tommy John. In return they now have fortified a rotation capable of getting them into the playoffs and doing damage once there and also locking up at the worse a number 3 pitcher for the next 2.5 seasons. Losing Kaprielian could hurt if he turns out to be as good as many of us thank he will be, but it’s still a very fair deal honestly

      1
      0

    • And Now they’re still younger and athletic lol

      1
      0

    • Gray is younger than Pineda and under control for 2 years. SO uhh yeah they got younger and more team control

      1
      0

    • … they have two starting outfielders who haven’t turned 26, three starting pitchers under the age of 27, two middle infielders who are 27, and a 24 year old starting catcher. Oh, and they held on to their top 3 prospects in all these trades who can contribute as soon as next year.

      1
      0

    • They did what they did last year not to get younger, but to get younger AND cheaper. They realized they couldn’t just throw money at every problem like they did 20 years ago. Gray fits that bill. The Yanks had a huge need for pitching with only two starters under contract past this year. Gray will fill a huge hole in the rotation and costs a fraction of the price for a free agent starter. Those savings will go a long way when the Yanks pursue guys like Harper and Machado after next year

      1
      0

  81. Yankees managed to get Gray for bit that big of a package. I would have guessed Frazier or Torres would have had to be included.

    0
    1

  82. Don’t you think the deal took so long was the team doctor wanted to see all charts and when they get to Oakland a full physical. If they feel they can’t come back to full strength, the deal will end or player changed. The physical will make or break trade

    0
    0

  83. Good trade for both teams- Mateo and Fowler look to be blocked and Kapreilian coming off Tommy John. He was their best pitching prospect going into this year. Yanks get to top end pitcher for a few years that they can pitch in the playoffs if they get there. Their relief pitching is killer so he will only need to go 5+ innings in the playoffs.

    0
    0

  84. I hope Fowler recovers and does well for Oakland. Gray will look nice in pinstripes. #55

    0
    0

  85. This is a freaking steal. the #77 prospect and two other decent prospects would normally be the cost of a rental ace, not one with three years of control. Johnny Cueto cost more when the Royals got him. So did Zack Greinke to the Angels. I figured this would be the price for Yu Darvish, not Gray. At this rate Darvish will be traded for a 16th rounder last year and the best hot dog vendor in the left field bleachers.

    1
    3

  86. Brinson was a deal breaker, and the best prospect they got was Fowler? Smh

    2
    0

  87. Gray is going to get lit up in the AL East. He’s not a difference maker. Glad the Yankees got him.

    1
    2

    • The salt is strong in this one Luke.

      2
      0

    • Do people really think the AL East is that much better than everyone else? Gray held his own in the Astros division and last I checked they were quite a bit better than any AL East team.

      1
      0

  88. Thank god..good job again Cash! Hey A’s fans your next big hurdle is a new stadium,theirs always Vegas.

    0
    0

  89. I’d put money on the A’s winning this deal in the long run.

    2
    2

    • Doesn’t matter it’s the A’s.

      0
      0

  90. and all the hypothesized packages around this deal were wrong as usual. lesson don’t try and guess/get mad about what the prospect package will be… you’ll always be wrong.

    2
    1

  91. A’s blinked and got fleeced (in comparison to the Jose Quintana deal)

    2
    1

    • Rick Hahn is the smartest GM in baseball. Making Beane and Avila look like amatuers.

      1
      2

  92. Cashman pulled one over Beane once again. Not sure how this deal helps Oakland at all. Mateo is not a center fielder, that’s not what the A’s were looking for a week ago.

    1
    2

  93. Upside > Safety for Beane here, gotta respect that.
    Solid deal for both sides

    1
    0

  94. Disappointing return as an A’s fan, for sure.

    Fowler had a serious injury, but was a great prospect before.. but he might be more of a 2019 get than a 2018 get.

    Mateo looks to me, to be a sizeable bit behind Florial as a prospect. Maybe a lightweight Billy Hamilton?

    Kap literally just had TJ surgery. So we got 2 big-time injured players and Mateo for Sonny Gray. Cashman killed us here. Well done, Yankees

    1
    0

    • I think Mateo is Billy Hamilton with a higher avg and obp … a good thing in their ballpark.

      You’d have to think they checked Fowler’s injury in great detail to make the deal.

      0
      0

      • Eh I do sports medicine, a patella injury is pretty tough to predict outwards. TJ’s is much easier, but you dont know how the individual responds.

        TONS of risk here. Way too much when you are trading a top-end starter in a depleted market with 2.5 years of control.. A’s left value on the table here, and I dont like it one bit for us.

        0
        0

  95. Breaking news from ESPN: Guatamalan soccer team breaks ground for new practice field.

    0
    1

  97. looks like I need to bench Gray in my fantasy league for tonight.

    Yanks still have an opening on the 40 man roster. I don’t think they are done. Something else is gonna happen. It may be merely a promotion.

    0
    0

  98. Unbelievable that’s all they got for Gray & the Braves couldn’t match or exceed that.
    Pache, Wentz, Demeritte & Blair would be a far superior package than what the Yankees gave up. Guess Coppy didn’t want him.

    0
    0

    • Or maybe Beane didn’t like what the Braves were offering

      1
      0

    • Disagree. The package they got from Yanks is far superior IMO. Not as much upside but much higher floors.

      0
      0

  99. Yankee stadium is not the “Big A…he is a fly ball pitcher. When his stuff is in he is a true number 2, but the AL west is not the AL east..overall the Yankees got what they wanted. Oakland will have doctors do every test to make sure the prospects are able to be back. This trade is for next season for Oakland

    0
    0

  100. I’d say Yanks gave up valuable, but expendable, pieces and got back a legit ace. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the A’s trade Kap in a few years for another big haul haha. Dude looks good when healthy!

    Judge/Frazier/Florial or a FA signing will the future OF. And with Gleyber supplanting Mateo at SS, 2B will have to be handled with some combination of Didi, Castro, or someone else.

    Good trade for the Yanks.

    1
    0

    • I was with you until you said the Yankees got back a legit ace.

      0
      1

  101. All I heard from A’s fans was that Gray was better or just as good as Quintana. Sox received the 7th and 67th best prospects in baseball. A’s got 77th and two other good prospects ( two of them are currently hurt ). I like the three guys the A’s got but love the trade from the Yankees point of view.
    A’s should of got more.

    0
    0

    • I refuse to say fleeced but I am certainly surprised.

      0
      0

  103. Wow. Im a Yanks fan, but this is absolute highway robbery. Brian Cashman is a damned gangster. I thought at least Florial and Mateo was going in this deal. Maybe McKinney in place of Florial. But Fowler, Mateo and Kaprielian. Basically what Beane said here is Gray is wortb Mateo only. I got news for you, youll never Fowler on a ML field, however Kaprielian will be a high upside pitcher.

    0
    0

    • I agree about Kaprelian. I wonder if this means they like Acevedo more.

      0
      0

    • That’s what I’m saying Fowler is done lol unless you wanna DH him but he will have no speed

      0
      1

  104. Thus bringing the end to Billy Beane’s reputation.

    0
    0

  105. Bad trade for both teams. A’s get mediocre prospects and the Yankees trade for a pitcher thats an injury waiting to happen. pitcher

    0
    2

    • Then how is it bad for both teams? You’d suggest the A’s would’ve been better off keeping “an injury waiting to happen” instead of getting something for him?

      1
      0

      • An injury waiting to happen..you’re a salty idiot.

        0
        0

  106. lol Is this a joke? Now I feel like I wasted so much time reading all of the A’s fan (and others) posts this past week. Was assured Beane would just “walk away” without any of he big name prospects included. I wasn’t one of the people worried about Gray’s injuries, but now I’m feeling skeptical

    1
    0

  107. Not a bad trade for the A’s in my opinion… high risk definitely! But, you could potentially have 2 everyday players and a possible ace starter (dunno much about him, just everyone’s opinions I’m reading). For Gray who in my opinion is a very good #2 starter but, not an absolute ace. Kinda like the Jose Quintana pickup

    1
    0

  108. From a completely unbiased perspective I think this was a fair deal for both sides. Gray is NOT the ace many make him out to be (more of a solid #3, low end #2) and the prospects they got back could be good if their medicals check out. You could say the Yanks got the better end due to the injuries, but the A’s could end up winning it if they fully recover.

    0
    0

  109. People are reading into the injuries too much. It’s not like Fowler and Kaprielian are older prospects with a history of poor performance or a bad injury history. Their injuries are bad, but there’s little reason (as of right now) to believe that they can’t come back. Beane has stated that he wanted high upside guys in trades this year instead of the potentially safer, more projectable, or fill-a-need type of prospects that he has been trading for in the past. There’s a great deal of risk for both sides on this trade. Gray has an injury history and some consistency issues but addresses their biggest need. And prospects, no matter who they are, are always risky because anything could happen to them. It was unrealistic to expect Frazier or Torres going to Oakland, but it was also unrealistic to expect a package of multiple mid-tier prospects to be enough for Gray (quality over quantity). Personally, I think the A’s should’ve swapped out Fowler or Kaprielian for another well-regarded prospect without an injury red flag, but both have a ton of upside if they can return to health.

    0
    0

  110. The A’s traded Gray for two players who are bigger injury risks than he is. Can’t wait to see how they spin this in the Moneyball sequel.

    0
    0

    • The book has a tentative title..Viva Las Vegas

      0
      0

  111. when i first saw return i thought the Yankees won. this is very high risk high reward type deal for the A’s. but in a few years it could be very clearly in the A’s favor.

    i can see Fowler & Mateo being in the A’s outfield as early as next year especially if Fowler recover well from injury. and i can see Mateo batting leadoff and Fowler hitting 2nd.

    and Kap has the potential to be a top of the rotation starter for the A’s in a few years if he recovers well from TJ surgery.

    0
    0

