Yu Darvish Rumors: Saturday

Here’s the latest on the trade market for Rangers star Yu Darvish:
- A Darvish trade is “becoming increasingly likely,” Jon Heyman of FanRag writes. It was previously unclear whether the Rangers, who have been on the fringes of the Wild Card race, would trade Darvish, but teams interested in trading for Darvish now suggest that negotiations have become more intense lately. (FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reported earlier this week that the Rangers would trade Darvish.) Darvish is a rental, but the Rangers are, perhaps understandably, seeking a top prospect in return. The Yankees, however, have indicated they won’t trade Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier, and there is no indication the Dodgers would trade Alex Verdugo or Walker Buehler. The Rangers have also received interest in Darvish’s fellow starter Andrew Cashner, Heyman writes.
- The Dodgers’ three top targets are Darvish, Sonny Gray and Zach Britton, Rosenthal tweets. He indicates, however, that the team’s preference is “not necessarily in that order,” and that the team’s plan will likely be dictated by asking prices for each player. (The latest rumors about Gray suggest the A’s are seeking top young talents, like Milwaukee’s Lewis Brinson, in return, just as the Rangers seem to be doing with Darvish.)
like I’ve said before, granderson gets traded to Brewers and trade for Sonny for Brinson.
There is an exactly 0.0% chance of that happening
So says many headlines in last week lol
Sure hope not!!!!
Yankees better stay far away. We can sign him next year if we want. I’m content missing the playoffs on a year where we shouldn’t have been this good anyway.
As a Sox fan, I have to agree but up to a point. The Yankees last year had a perfect storm with two desperate cities clamoring for a title and give Cashman credit for how things played out. However this year the only team perhaps in that category of overpaying is the LAD in my view. That said if there is no bidding war, even they shouldn’t overpay.
Has Britton been hurt why does he only have 18 IP?
He’s spent like two months on the DL.
Verdugo’s not that good. Give him up!
Gonna be a very good contact hitter with plus D. No power numbers gonna be goin out tho
A clique of hypotheticals here:
Yankees get Yu Darvish
Rangers get Freicer Perez, Thairo Estrada, Justus Sheffield, and Hoy Jun Park
Dodgers get Yu Darvish and Alex Claudio
Rangers get Yadier Alvarez and Mitchell White
Yeah because Yankees fans are annoying lol gotta love the over hyped farm system
Yankees have said more than once that Frazier, Torres and Sheffield are not going anywhere. Yankees are more likely to trade Florial or Mateo if it’s for the right piece
Zero interest in Claudio.
Claudio is a monster and the lefty arm dodgers have been looking for but I think the rangers are overpricing there pieces so it might take more than Alvarez
Dodgers need a back-end bullpen lefty and a quality starter. Give me Darvish and Hand/Britton and I’m stoked.
1. Kershaw
2. Darvish
3. Wood
4. Hill
5. McCarthy/Ryu
Left handed Reliever: Britton
Right handed Reliever: Baez
Closer: Jansen
Both Britton/Hand and Baez can be used as set-ups and for high leverage situations.
Everyone would be stoked if they get Darvish…
Think Maeda took back the 5 spot
Dodgers better not trade Calhoun, Buehler or Verdugo to rent Darvish for a few months. Calhoun is the most likely to go and he can flat out mash. Reports are now decent on his play in left field as well.